L’Avanzata delle Macchine arriverà nei negozi di tutto il mondo il 21 aprile e, per i fan di Commander, abbiamo cinque nuovi mazzi Commander, ognuno con fantastiche leggende, ristampe, 10 diverse carte Planechase, 10 pedine bifronte e un dado planare unico.

Minaccia crescente (mazzo bianco-nero Dado planare di Minaccia crescente

Carica di cavalleria (mazzo bianco-blu-nero) Dado planare di Carica di cavalleria

Convocazione divina (blu-rosso-bianco) Dado planare di Convocazione divina

Richiesta di rinforzi (rosso-verde-bianco) Dado planare di Richiesta di rinforzi

Tempo di invenzioni (verde-blu-rosso) Dado planare di Tempo di invenzioni

(Nota del redattore: la seguente lista del mazzo mostra automaticamente la ristampa più recente di ogni carta estratta dal nostro database delle carte, incluse versioni non incluse in questo prodotto. Le liste dei mazzi non sono rappresentazioni esatte carta per carta, bensì liste interattive delle carte incluse in ogni mazzo.)

MINACCIA CRESCENTE

Brimaz, Piaga di Oreskos Moira e Teshar Comandante da esposizione Brimaz, Piaga di Oreskos

Brimaz, Piaga di Oreskos e Moira e Teshar sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Brimaz, Piaga di Oreskos è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco Commander sanzionato.

1 Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos 1 Moira and Teshar 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Blight Titan 1 Darksteel Splicer 1 Excise the Imperfect 1 Filigree Vector 1 Path of the Schemer 1 Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus 1 Vulpine Harvester 1 Cataclysmic Gearhulk 1 Massacre Wurm 1 Noxious Gearhulk 1 Phyrexian Scriptures 1 Phyrexian Triniform 1 Soul of New Phyrexia 1 Ancient Stone Idol 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Blade Splicer 1 Coveted Jewel 1 Duplicant 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fetid Heath 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Nettlecyst 1 Phyrexian Delver 1 Phyrexian Rebirth 1 Psychosis Crawler 1 Scrap Trawler 1 Sculpting Steel 1 Scytheclaw 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Spire of Industry 1 Temple of Silence 1 Utter End 1 Vault of the Archangel 1 Yawgmoth's Vile Offering 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Evolving Wilds 1 First-Sphere Gargantua 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Goldmire Bridge 1 Night's Whisper 1 Orzhov Locket 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Phyrexian Ghoul 1 Phyrexian Rager 1 Silverquill Campus 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Hedron Archive 1 Ambition's Cost 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bloodline Pretender 1 Bone Shredder 1 Burnished Hart 1 Despark 1 Go for the Throat 1 Graveshifter 1 Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor 1 Master Splicer 1 Meteor Golem 1 Mind Stone 1 Mortify 1 Shattered Angel 1 Shimmer Myr 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Tainted Field 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Victimize 1 Compleated Huntmaster 1 Phyrexian Gargantua 10 Plains 13 Swamp

Carte Planechase di Minaccia crescente

Esper Ketria

Naktamun Nyx

La Fossa I Cannelli Eterei

Bosco Grande Panottico

Fusione dello Spazio Distesa della Città Sepolta

Pedine di Minaccia crescente

1 pedina Golem Phyrexiano // Orrore Phyrexiano

1 pedina Golem Phyrexiano // Costrutto (6/12)

3 pedine Incubatrice // Phyrexiano (ognuna con illustrazione diversa)

2 pedine Microbo Phyrexiano // Myr

3 pedine Angelo (3/3) // Demone

Gira Golem Phyrexiano // Orrore Phyrexiano Gira Golem Phyrexiano // Costrutto (6/12) Gira Incubatrice // Phyrexiano

Gira Incubatrice // Phyrexiano Gira Incubatrice // Phyrexiano

Gira Microbo Phyrexiano // Myr Gira Angelo (3/3) // Demone

CARICA DI CAVALLERIA

Sidar Jabari di Zhalfir Elenda e Azor Comandante da esposizione Sidar Jabari di Zhalfir

Sidar Jabari di Zhalfir ed Elenda e Azor sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Sidar Jabari di Zhalfir è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco Commander sanzionato.

1 Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir 1 Elenda and Azor 1 Exsanguinator Cavalry 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Herald of Hoofbeats 1 Locthwain Lancer 1 Chivalric Alliance 1 Path of the Enigma 1 Vodalian Wave-Knight 1 Conjurer's Mantle 1 Ethersworn Adjudicator 1 Hero of Bladehold 1 Vona, Butcher of Magan 1 Acclaimed Contender 1 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar 1 Aryel, Knight of Windgrace 1 Choked Estuary 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Haakon, Stromgald Scourge 1 Josu Vess, Lich Knight 1 Knight Exemplar 1 Knight of the White Orchid 1 Knights' Charge 1 Liliana's Standard Bearer 1 Maul of the Skyclaves 1 Midnight Reaper 1 Murderous Rider 1 Painful Truths 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Pull from Tomorrow 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sigiled Sword of Valeron 1 Silverwing Squadron 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Silence 1 Time Wipe 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 Valiant Knight 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Worthy Knight 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Distant Melody 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Read the Bones 1 Smitten Swordmaster 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Heath 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Arcane Signet 1 Arvad the Cursed 1 Corpse Knight 1 Despark 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Foulmire Knight 1 Herald's Horn 1 Knight of the Last Breath 1 Knights of the Black Rose 1 Mind Stone 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Order of Midnight 1 Path to Exile 1 Return to Dust 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning 1 Syr Konrad, the Grim 1 Temple of the False God 1 Wintermoor Commander 1 Xerex Strobe-Knight 8 Plains 6 Island 5 Swamp

Carte Planechase di Carica di cavalleria

La Caldaia Inys Haen

Littjara Paliano

Unyaro Rivelazione Reciproca

Colonia di Orochi Sokenzan

Giungla di Truga Isola Turri

Pedine di Carica di cavalleria

2 pedine Cavaliere // Spirito (bianco-nero)

2 pedine Cavaliere Vampiro // Soldato

1 pedina Sangue // Polimorfo

2 pedine Cavaliere Zombie // Umano

2 pedine Cavaliere (bianco-blu) // Assassino

1 pedina Il Monarca // Polimorfo

Gira Cavaliere // Spirito (bianco-nero) Gira Cavaliere Vampiro // Soldato Gira Sangue // Polimorfo

Gira Cavaliere Zombie // Umano Gira Cavaliere (bianco-blu) // Assassino Gira Il Monarca // Polimorfo

RICHIESTA DI RINFORZI

Mano Radiosa, Risvegliatrice di Anime Shalai e Hallar Comandante da esposizione Mano Radiosa, Risvegliatrice di Anime

Mano Radiosa, Risvegliatrice di Anime e Shalai e Hallar sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Mano Radiosa, Risvegliatrice di Anime è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco Commander sanzionato.

1 Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener 1 Shalai and Hallar 1 Death-Greeter's Champion 1 Uncivil Unrest 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Mirror-Style Master 1 Guardian Scalelord 1 Emergent Woodwurm 1 Path of the Pyromancer 1 Conclave Sledge-Captain 1 Kalonian Hydra 1 Mikaeus, the Lunarch 1 Canopy Vista 1 Champion of Lambholt 1 Cinder Glade 1 Dromoka's Command 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Flamerush Rider 1 Flameshadow Conjuring 1 Forgotten Ancient 1 Fortified Village 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Gavony Township 1 Genesis Hydra 1 Gyre Sage 1 Heaven /// Earth 1 High Sentinels of Arashin 1 Incubation Druid 1 Inscription of Abundance 1 Ion Storm 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin 1 Managorger Hydra 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Restoration Angel 1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade 1 Semester's End 1 Strionic Resonator 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Sunscorch Regent 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Together Forever 1 Triskelion 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Cultivate 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fertilid 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Pridemalkin 1 Return to Nature 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wood Elves 1 Abzan Battle Priest 1 Abzan Falconer 1 Alharu, Solemn Ritualist 1 Arcane Signet 1 Armorcraft Judge 1 Brawn 1 Bretagard Stronghold 1 Conclave Mentor 1 Constable of the Realm 1 Elite Scaleguard 1 Enduring Scalelord 1 Falkenrath Exterminator 1 Field of Ruin 1 Generous Gift 1 Good-Fortune Unicorn 1 Hamza, Guardian of Arashin 1 Hindervines 1 Inspiring Call 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Juniper Order Ranger 1 Krosan Verge 1 Llanowar Reborn 1 Mindless Automaton 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Slurrk, All-Ingesting 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Temple of the False God 5 Plains 2 Mountain 6 Forest

Carte Planechase di Richiesta di rinforzi

La Città Dorata di Orazca Il Grande Nido

Giungla di Megaflora Isola della Marea

Towashi Baluardo della Collina Insanguinata

Etere Caotico Boschetto dei Bozzoli Onirici

Jund Colline di Kharasha

Pedine di Richiesta di rinforzi

2 pedine Spirito (bianco) // Tesoro

4 pedine Goblin // Tramutante

1 pedina Elefante // Benedizione della Città

3 pedine Farfalla // Benedizione della Città

Gira Spirito (bianco) // Tesoro Gira Goblin // Tramutante

Gira Elefante // Benedizione della Città Gira Farfalla // Benedizione della Città

CONVOCAZIONE DIVINA

Kasla, l’Aureola Infranta San Traft e Rem Karolus Comandante da esposizione Kasla, l’Aureola Infranta

Kasla, l’Aureola Infranta e San Traft e Rem Karolus sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Kasla, l’Aureola Infranta è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco Commander sanzionato.

1 Kasla, the Broken Halo 1 Saint Traft and Rem Karolus 1 Wand of the Worldsoul 1 Flockchaser Phantom 1 Wildfire Awakener 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Path of the Ghosthunter 1 Deluxe Dragster 1 Mistmeadow Vanisher 1 Nesting Dovehawk 1 Kykar, Wind's Fury 1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion 1 The Locust God 1 Angel of Finality 1 Angel of Salvation 1 Austere Command 1 Chasm Skulker 1 Cultivator's Caravan 1 Emeria Angel 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Kher Keep 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Nadir Kraken 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Secure the Wastes 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Venerated Loxodon 1 Whirlwind of Thought 1 Cloud of Faeries 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Ephemeral Shields 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Goblin Instigator 1 Goblin Medics 1 Impact Tremors 1 Spirited Companion 1 Suture Priest 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Village Bell-Ringer 1 Banisher Priest 1 Arcane Signet 1 Battle Screech 1 Chant of Vitu-Ghazi 1 Conclave Tribunal 1 Devouring Light 1 Duergar Hedge-Mage 1 Fallowsage 1 Flight of Equenauts 1 Improbable Alliance 1 Migratory Route 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Seraph of the Masses 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring 1 Stoke the Flames 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive 1 Wear // Tear 1 Temporal Cleansing 1 Meeting of Minds 1 Shatter the Source 1 Wrenn's Resolve 1 Cut Short 1 Joyful Stormsculptor 1 Artistic Refusal 8 Plains 8 Island 8 Mountain

Carte Planechase di Convocazione divina

Creste Enigmatiche Le Terre Fertili di Saulvinia

Germessenza di Norn Strixhaven

Frontiera del Valore Gavony

Campi di Edri di Agadeem Krosa

Plasmare la Realtà Stensia

Pedine di Convocazione divina

1 pedina Uccello // Coboldi della Roccaforte di Kher

1 pedina Spirito (bianco) // Spirito (blu)

1 pedina Guerriero // Emblema (Elspeth, Campionessa del Sole)

1 pedina Soldato // Insetto

1 pedina Eldrazi // Angelo (4/4)

1 pedina Calamaro // Umano (rosso)

1 pedina Tentacolo // Umano (rosso)

1 pedina Goblin // Eldrazi

1 pedina Elementale // Elementale (blu-rosso)

1 pedina Elementale // Spiritello

Gira Uccello // Coboldi della Roccaforte di Kher Gira Spirito (bianco) // Spirito (blu) Gira Guerriero // Emblema (Elspeth, Campionessa del Sole)

Gira Soldato // Insetto Gira Eldrazi // Angelo (4/4) Gira Calamaro // Umano (rosso)

Gira Tentacolo // Umano (rosso) Gira Goblin // Eldrazi

Gira Elementale // Elementale (blu-rosso) Gira Elementale // Spiritello

TEMPO DI INVENZIONI

Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigio Rashmi e Ragavan Comandante da esposizione Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigio

Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigio e Rashmi e Ragavan sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigio è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco Commander sanzionato.

1 Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy 1 Rashmi and Ragavan 1 Schema Thief 1 Sandsteppe War Riders 1 Cutthroat Negotiator 1 Hedron Detonator 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Path of the Animist 1 Pain Distributor 1 Dance with Calamity 1 Pia and Kiran Nalaar 1 Feldon of the Third Path 1 Chaos Warp 1 Stroke of Genius 1 Academy Manufactor 1 Aid from the Cowl 1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe 1 Brass's Bounty 1 Cinder Glade 1 Echo Storm 1 Everquill Phoenix 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fiery Confluence 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Gilded Goose 1 Hellkite Igniter 1 Imprisoned in the Moon 1 Inspiring Statuary 1 Master of Etherium 1 Masterful Replication 1 Perplexing Test 1 Rise and Shine 1 Saheeli's Artistry 1 Sharding Sphinx 1 Shimmer Dragon 1 Skyclave Relic 1 Spell Swindle 1 Spine of Ish Sah 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Thopter Assembly 1 Thopter Spy Network 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Vedalken Humiliator 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Workshop Elders 1 Command Tower 1 Crack Open 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Gruul Signet 1 Izzet Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Reverse Engineer 1 Root Out 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Simic Signet 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thoughtcast 1 Replicating Ring 1 Arcane Signet 1 Combine Chrysalis 1 Curse of Opulence 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Ghirapur Aether Grid 1 Junk Winder 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Reality Shift 1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer 1 Sol Ring 1 Struggle /// Survive 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Vampires' Vengeance 1 Weirding Wood 1 Whirler Rogue 8 Island 8 Mountain 7 Forest

Carte Planechase di Tempo di invenzioni

Ghirapur Nuova Argivia

Montagna dei Dieci Maghi La Nube Occidentale

Le Terre Selvagge Bacino del Nulla Scintillante

Isola di Vesuva Disastro in Tutto il Piano

Giardini Pensili di Selesnya Fornace della Fortezza

Pedine Tempo di invenzioni

2 pedine Tottero // Bestia (4/4)

2 pedine Tesoro // Gremlin

1 pedina Golem // Sangue

1 pedina Golem // Indizio

2 pedine Tottero (1/1 blu) // Oro

1 pedina Piuma // Servomeccanismo

1 pedina Cibo // Anello Replicato

Gira Tottero // Bestia (4/4) Gira Tesoro // Gremlin Gira Golem // Sangue

Gira Golem // Indizio Gira Tottero (1/1 blu) // Oro

Gira Piuma // Servomeccanismo Gira Cibo // Anello Replicato

