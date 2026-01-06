『ローウィンの昏明』の統率者デッキでは、マジックでも特に恐ろしいエレメンタルや邪悪な怪物を率いて戦えます！『ローウィンの昏明』では構築済みの統率者デッキが２種類発売されます。それぞれ、メインセットの強力なメカニズム「想起」と「枯朽」に注目しています。

統率者デッキ「エレメンタルの舞踊」
統率者デッキ「枯朽の呪い」

『ローウィンの昏明』統率者デッキの内容は以下の通りです。

  • カード100枚入りの統率者デッキ １つ
    • パッケージを飾るフォイル仕様ボーダーレス版統率者カード １枚
    • フォイル仕様ボーダーレス版統率者カード １枚
    • 新規カード10枚を含む非フォイル仕様カード 98枚
  • 両面トークンやパンチアウト・カウンター・カード 10枚
    • 「エレメンタルの舞踊」には、両面トークン10枚が同梱されています。
    • 「枯朽の呪い」には、両面トークン10枚とパンチアウト・カウンター・カード１枚が同梱されています。
  • 早見表カード １枚
  • デッキボックス １つ

『ローウィンの昏明』カードイメージギャラリーにて全収録カードが公開され次第、以下に各統率者デッキのデッキリストを掲載予定です。

アシュリングとともに美を追い求めるか、オール婆とともに対戦相手を呪うか。いずれにしても、心躍る統率者戦のゲームを楽しめるでしょう！『ローウィンの昏明』は、2026年1月23日発売です。このセットは現在、お近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です。

エレメンタルの舞踊

0001_MTGECL_CommBord: Ashling, the Limitless 0003_MTGECL_CommBord: Mass of Mysteries
Ashling, the Limitless Mass of Mysteries Elemental Spectacle Springleaf Parade Jubilation Impulsivity Lamentation Belonging Subterfuge Rain-Slicked Copse Sodden Verdure Abundant Countryside Endurance Fury Haunting Voyage Avenger of Zendikar Cavalier of Thorns Greenwarden of Murasa Selvala, Heart of the Wilds Titan of Industry Muldrotha, the Gravetide Omnath, Locus of Rage Yarok, the Desecrated Omnath, Locus of the Roil Timeless Lotus Shatter the Sky Hoofprints of the Stag Slithermuse Descendants' Fury Blasphemous Act Cream of the Crop Kindred Summons Bane of Progress Realmwalker Return of the Wildspeaker Faeburrow Elder Vernal Sovereign Horde of Notions Maelstrom Wanderer Jegantha, the Wellspring Chromatic Lantern Primal Beyond Raging Ravine Exotic Orchard Flamekin Village Path to Exile Mulldrifter Reality Shift Shriekmaw Shimmercreep Flamebraider Crib Swap Secluded Courtyard Sol Ring Lorwyn Command Tower Lorwyn Arcane Signet Lorwyn Distant Melody Incandescent Soulstoke Eclipsed Flamekin Foundation Breaker Garruk's Uprising Risen Reef Fellwar Stone Unclaimed Territory Ancient Ziggurat Frontier Bivouac Sandsteppe Citadel Savage Lands Opulent Palace Seaside Citadel Jungle Shrine Smokebraider Ingot Chewer Fertile Ground Abundant Growth Kodama's Reach Cultivate Path of Ancestry Thriving Grove Thriving Heath Thriving Isle Opal Palace Thriving Bluff Thriving Moor 2 Plains [23m3KhvkmH8DiNDKxeZTx5] 2 Island [6uSquXhfBFOHYdbSNsTeCx] 2 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG] 2 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL] 8 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]

「エレメンタルの舞踊」の収録カード一覧は、『ローウィンの昏明』カードイメージギャラリーをご覧ください。（このデッキのトークンは以下をクリックしてください。）

「エレメンタルの舞踊」のトークン

  • サイ・戦士 // エレメンタル（0009）・トークン ２枚
  • エレメンタル（0010） // コピー・トークン ２枚
  • エレメンタル（0002） // 植物・トークン １枚
  • エレメンタル（0002） // コピー・トークン １枚
  • コピー // 多相の戦士・トークン １枚
  • コピー // 植物・トークン １枚
  • 宝物 // 多相の戦士・トークン １枚
  • 宝物 // コピー・トークン １枚
0006a_MTGECL_TknComm: Rhino Warrior Token // Elemental Token (Red-Green) 0010a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (Green-White) // Copy Token 0002a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (White) // Plant Token 0002a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (White) // Copy Token 0001a_MTGECL_TknComm: Copy Token // Shapeshifter Token 0001a_MTGECL_TknComm: Copy Token // Plant Token 0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Shapeshifter Token 0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Copy Token

枯朽の呪い

0002_MTGECL_CommBord: Auntie Ool, Cursewretch 0004_MTGECL_CommBord: The Reaper, King No More
Auntie Ool, Cursewretch The Reaper, King No More Wickersmith's Tools Sinister Gnarlbark Eventide's Shadow Aberrant Return Dread Tiller Grave Venerations Oft-Nabbed Goat Village Pillagers Puca's Covenant Ferrafor, Young Yew Tree of Perdition Vernal Fen Festering Thicket Necroskitter Ignoble Hierarch Nesting Grounds Massacre Girl, Known Killer Grave Titan Vraska, Betrayal's Sting The Scorpion God Liliana, Death Wielder Chimil, the Inner Sun Carnifex Demon Puppeteer Clique Dusk Urchins Black Sun's Zenith Painful Truths Persist Midnight Banshee Chain Reaction Archfiend of Ifnir Channeler Initiate Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons Glissa Sunslayer Everlasting Torment Assassin's Trophy Grim Poppet Canyon Slough Sheltered Thicket Exotic Orchard Smoldering Marsh Cinder Glade Dragonskull Summit Rootbound Crag Woodland Cemetery Lasting Tarfire Burning Curiosity Hoarder's Greed Blowfly Infestation Fire Covenant Sol Ring Shadowmoor Arcane Signet Shadowmoor Command Tower Shadowmoor Cathartic Reunion Skinrender Soul Snuffers Incremental Blight Infernal Grasp Evolution Sage Devoted Druid Flourishing Defenses Harmonize Putrefy Binding the Old Gods Kulrath Knight Contagion Clasp Savage Lands Ifnir Deadlands Night's Whisper Wickerbough Elder Terminate Commander's Sphere Cathartic Pyre Evolving Wilds Terramorphic Expanse Path of Ancestry Riveteers Overlook Rakdos Carnarium Gruul Turf Golgari Rot Farm 8 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG] 4 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL] 6 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]

「枯朽の呪い」の収録カード一覧は、『ローウィンの昏明』カードイメージギャラリーをご覧ください。（このデッキのトークンおよび補助カードは以下をクリックしてください。このデッキのパンチアウト・カウンター・カードは以下をクリックしてください。）

「カウンター・ブリッツ」のトークンとパンチアウト・カウンター

  • ゾンビ // エルフ・戦士・トークン ３枚
  • 宝物 // カカシ・トークン ２枚
  • 蛇 // カカシ・トークン ２枚
  • 苗木 // カカシ・トークン １枚
  • 苗木 // 統治者（補助カード）・トークン １枚
  • 苗木 // 毒（補助カード）・トークン １枚
  • パンチアウト・カウンター・カード １枚
0003a_MTGECL_TknComm: Zombie Token // Elf Warrior Token 0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Scarecrow Token 0008a_MTGECL_TknComm: Snake Token // Scarecrow Token 0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // Scarecrow Token 0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // The Monarch (Helper) 0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // Poison Counter (Helper)
0003a_MTGECL_PnchOutCntrs: Counters

『ローウィンの昏明』に備え、あなたのローウィンの面とシャドウムーアの面を受け入れましょう！統率者デッキ「枯朽の呪い」、「エレメンタルの舞踊」、その他『ローウィンの昏明』の各種製品は、お近くのゲーム店およびAmazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です。