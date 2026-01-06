『ローウィンの昏明』の統率者デッキでは、マジックでも特に恐ろしいエレメンタルや邪悪な怪物を率いて戦えます！『ローウィンの昏明』では構築済みの統率者デッキが２種類発売されます。それぞれ、メインセットの強力なメカニズム「想起」と「枯朽」に注目しています。
統率者デッキ「エレメンタルの舞踊」
統率者デッキ「枯朽の呪い」
各『ローウィンの昏明』統率者デッキの内容は以下の通りです。
- カード100枚入りの統率者デッキ １つ
- パッケージを飾るフォイル仕様ボーダーレス版統率者カード １枚
- フォイル仕様ボーダーレス版統率者カード １枚
- 新規カード10枚を含む非フォイル仕様カード 98枚
- 両面トークンやパンチアウト・カウンター・カード 10枚
- 「エレメンタルの舞踊」には、両面トークン10枚が同梱されています。
- 「枯朽の呪い」には、両面トークン10枚とパンチアウト・カウンター・カード１枚が同梱されています。
- 早見表カード １枚
- デッキボックス １つ
『ローウィンの昏明』カードイメージギャラリーにて全収録カードが公開され次第、以下に各統率者デッキのデッキリストを掲載予定です。
アシュリングとともに美を追い求めるか、オール婆とともに対戦相手を呪うか。いずれにしても、心躍る統率者戦のゲームを楽しめるでしょう！『ローウィンの昏明』は、2026年1月23日発売です。このセットは現在、お近くのゲーム店やAmazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です。
エレメンタルの舞踊
0001_MTGECL_CommBord: Ashling, the Limitless
0003_MTGECL_CommBord: Mass of Mysteries
Ashling, the Limitless
Mass of Mysteries
Elemental Spectacle
Springleaf Parade
Jubilation
Impulsivity
Lamentation
Belonging
Subterfuge
Rain-Slicked Copse
Sodden Verdure
Abundant Countryside
Endurance
Fury
Haunting Voyage
Avenger of Zendikar
Cavalier of Thorns
Greenwarden of Murasa
Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Titan of Industry
Muldrotha, the Gravetide
Omnath, Locus of Rage
Yarok, the Desecrated
Omnath, Locus of the Roil
Timeless Lotus
Shatter the Sky
Hoofprints of the Stag
Slithermuse
Descendants' Fury
Blasphemous Act
Cream of the Crop
Kindred Summons
Bane of Progress
Realmwalker
Return of the Wildspeaker
Faeburrow Elder
Vernal Sovereign
Horde of Notions
Maelstrom Wanderer
Jegantha, the Wellspring
Chromatic Lantern
Primal Beyond
Raging Ravine
Exotic Orchard
Flamekin Village
Path to Exile
Mulldrifter
Reality Shift
Shriekmaw
Shimmercreep
Flamebraider
Crib Swap
Secluded Courtyard
Sol Ring Lorwyn
Command Tower Lorwyn
Arcane Signet Lorwyn
Distant Melody
Incandescent Soulstoke
Eclipsed Flamekin
Foundation Breaker
Garruk's Uprising
Risen Reef
Fellwar Stone
Unclaimed Territory
Ancient Ziggurat
Frontier Bivouac
Sandsteppe Citadel
Savage Lands
Opulent Palace
Seaside Citadel
Jungle Shrine
Smokebraider
Ingot Chewer
Fertile Ground
Abundant Growth
Kodama's Reach
Cultivate
Path of Ancestry
Thriving Grove
Thriving Heath
Thriving Isle
Opal Palace
Thriving Bluff
Thriving Moor
2 Plains [23m3KhvkmH8DiNDKxeZTx5]
2 Island [6uSquXhfBFOHYdbSNsTeCx]
2 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG]
2 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL]
8 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]
「エレメンタルの舞踊」の収録カード一覧は、『ローウィンの昏明』カードイメージギャラリーをご覧ください。（このデッキのトークンは以下をクリックしてください。）
「エレメンタルの舞踊」のトークン
- サイ・戦士 // エレメンタル（0009）・トークン ２枚
- エレメンタル（0010） // コピー・トークン ２枚
- エレメンタル（0002） // 植物・トークン １枚
- エレメンタル（0002） // コピー・トークン １枚
- コピー // 多相の戦士・トークン １枚
- コピー // 植物・トークン １枚
- 宝物 // 多相の戦士・トークン １枚
- 宝物 // コピー・トークン １枚
0006a_MTGECL_TknComm: Rhino Warrior Token // Elemental Token (Red-Green)
0010a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (Green-White) // Copy Token
0002a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (White) // Plant Token
0002a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (White) // Copy Token
0001a_MTGECL_TknComm: Copy Token // Shapeshifter Token
0001a_MTGECL_TknComm: Copy Token // Plant Token
0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Shapeshifter Token
0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Copy Token
枯朽の呪い
0002_MTGECL_CommBord: Auntie Ool, Cursewretch
0004_MTGECL_CommBord: The Reaper, King No More
Auntie Ool, Cursewretch
The Reaper, King No More
Wickersmith's Tools
Sinister Gnarlbark
Eventide's Shadow
Aberrant Return
Dread Tiller
Grave Venerations
Oft-Nabbed Goat
Village Pillagers
Puca's Covenant
Ferrafor, Young Yew
Tree of Perdition
Vernal Fen
Festering Thicket
Necroskitter
Ignoble Hierarch
Nesting Grounds
Massacre Girl, Known Killer
Grave Titan
Vraska, Betrayal's Sting
The Scorpion God
Liliana, Death Wielder
Chimil, the Inner Sun
Carnifex Demon
Puppeteer Clique
Dusk Urchins
Black Sun's Zenith
Painful Truths
Persist
Midnight Banshee
Chain Reaction
Archfiend of Ifnir
Channeler Initiate
Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons
Glissa Sunslayer
Everlasting Torment
Assassin's Trophy
Grim Poppet
Canyon Slough
Sheltered Thicket
Exotic Orchard
Smoldering Marsh
Cinder Glade
Dragonskull Summit
Rootbound Crag
Woodland Cemetery
Lasting Tarfire
Burning Curiosity
Hoarder's Greed
Blowfly Infestation
Fire Covenant
Sol Ring Shadowmoor
Arcane Signet Shadowmoor
Command Tower Shadowmoor
Cathartic Reunion
Skinrender
Soul Snuffers
Incremental Blight
Infernal Grasp
Evolution Sage
Devoted Druid
Flourishing Defenses
Harmonize
Putrefy
Binding the Old Gods
Kulrath Knight
Contagion Clasp
Savage Lands
Ifnir Deadlands
Night's Whisper
Wickerbough Elder
Terminate
Commander's Sphere
Cathartic Pyre
Evolving Wilds
Terramorphic Expanse
Path of Ancestry
Riveteers Overlook
Rakdos Carnarium
Gruul Turf
Golgari Rot Farm
8 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG]
4 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL]
6 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]
「枯朽の呪い」の収録カード一覧は、『ローウィンの昏明』カードイメージギャラリーをご覧ください。（このデッキのトークンおよび補助カードは以下をクリックしてください。このデッキのパンチアウト・カウンター・カードは以下をクリックしてください。）
「カウンター・ブリッツ」のトークンとパンチアウト・カウンター
- ゾンビ // エルフ・戦士・トークン ３枚
- 宝物 // カカシ・トークン ２枚
- 蛇 // カカシ・トークン ２枚
- 苗木 // カカシ・トークン １枚
- 苗木 // 統治者（補助カード）・トークン １枚
- 苗木 // 毒（補助カード）・トークン １枚
- パンチアウト・カウンター・カード １枚
0003a_MTGECL_TknComm: Zombie Token // Elf Warrior Token
0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Scarecrow Token
0008a_MTGECL_TknComm: Snake Token // Scarecrow Token
0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // Scarecrow Token
0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // The Monarch (Helper)
0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // Poison Counter (Helper)
0003a_MTGECL_PnchOutCntrs: Counters
『ローウィンの昏明』に備え、あなたのローウィンの面とシャドウムーアの面を受け入れましょう！統率者デッキ「枯朽の呪い」、「エレメンタルの舞踊」、その他『ローウィンの昏明』の各種製品は、お近くのゲーム店およびAmazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です。