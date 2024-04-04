4月19日に、『サンダー・ジャンクションの無法者』が多元宇宙でも特にタフな盗賊の一団を引き連れて街へ乗り込んできます。『サンダー・ジャンクションの無法者』統率者デッキにも、鞍をかけ準備万端な挑戦者たちの姿が多数見られるでしょう。

「早撃ち」（青赤）
「砂漠に咲く花」（赤緑白）
「重窃盗罪」（黒緑青）
「最重要指名手配」（赤白黒）
各デッキの収録カードや、２尾の子犬のように心くすぐるブースター・ファン版を含むその他カードは、『サンダー・ジャンクションの無法者』カードイメージギャラリー」にてご覧ください！

『サンダー・ジャンクションの無法者』をコレクションする」記事でもお伝えした通り、このセットの統率者デッキにはエッチング・フォイル仕様の提示用統率者カードの同梱がありません。代わりに統率者デッキの「顔」となる伝説のカードは、フォイル仕様のボーダーレス版となります。

各統率者デッキの内容は以下の通りです。

  • 『サンダー・ジャンクションの無法者』コレクター・ブースター・サンプルパック１パック。内容は以下の通り：
    • フォイル仕様の「速報」カード（アンコモン） １枚
    • フォイル仕様または非フォイル仕様の、「手配書」ショーケース版/「速報」カード/拡張アート版/ボーダーレス版のレアや神話レア １枚
  • 両面トークン 10枚（賞金首カードの裏にはルールを記載）
  • デッキボックス １つ
  • ライフホイール１つ
  • 戦略ガイド １枚

統率者戦用ミニゲーム：賞金首

『サンダー・ジャンクションの無法者』の統率者デッキには、新たな要素として「賞金首」が同梱されます。

《賞金首：スターリング社の集金人、リッサ》
賞金首のルール
《賞金首：ミロン・ティラス Jr.》
賞金首のルール
《賞金首：異邦人》
賞金首のルール
プレイヤーは賞金首カード6～12枚からなる賞金首デッキを共有します。賞金首カードには、その賞金首を捕まえる条件が書かれており、条件を満たすと報酬を得られます。報酬は宝物・トークンやカードで、レベルが設定されています。報酬レベル１から始まり、その賞金首が捕まらない限りレベル４まで上がっていきます。

賞金首の詳細は、『サンダー・ジャンクションの無法者』のメカニズム」記事をご確認ください。

それでは以下に、『サンダー・ジャンクションの無法者』統率者デッキ４種のデッキリストを掲載します。各統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です！

今すぐご予約を

（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をカードデータベースから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）

早撃ち

0003_MTGOTJ_CommFace: Stella Lee, Wild Card 0005_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt: Eris, Roar of the Storm

統率者デッキ「早撃ち」の収録カードは、4月5日以降にカードイメージギャラリーにて公開されます。

1 Stella Lee, Wild Card 1 Eris, Roar of the Storm 1 Archmage Emeritus 1 Baral's Expertise 1 Tezzeret's Gambit 1 Midnight Clock 1 Haughty Djinn 1 Dig Through Time 1 Winged Boots 1 Talrand, Sky Summoner 1 Octavia, Living Thesis 1 Thunderclap Drake 1 Lock and Load 1 Forger's Foundry 1 Finale of Revelation 1 Curse of the Swine 1 Mizzix's Mastery 1 Chaos Warp 1 Crackling Spellslinger 1 Pyretic Charge 1 Smoldering Stagecoach 1 Elemental Eruption 1 Rousing Refrain 1 Cursed Mirror 1 Bloodthirsty Adversary 1 Finale of Promise 1 Arcane Bombardment 1 Niv-Mizzet, Parun 1 Kaza, Roil Chaser 1 Shark Typhoon 1 Galvanic Iteration 1 Epic Experiment 1 Veyran, Voice of Duality 1 Leyline Dowser 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Shivan Reef 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Cascade Bluffs 1 Ferrous Lake 1 Treasure Cruise 1 Preordain 1 Ponder 1 Murmuring Mystic 1 Deep Analysis 1 Radical Idea 1 Opt 1 Think Twice 1 Arcane Denial 1 Pteramander 1 Vandalblast 1 Pongify 1 Serum Visions 1 Faithless Looting 1 Big Score 1 Storm-Kiln Artist 1 Young Pyromancer 1 Electrostatic Field 1 Guttersnipe 1 Volcanic Torrent 1 Windfall 1 Goblin Electromancer 1 Third Path Iconoclast 1 Expressive Iteration 1 Arcane Signet 1 Izzet Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Temple of the False God 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Propaganda 14 Island 13 Mountain

「早撃ち」のトークン

  • 鳥・イリュージョン // エレメンタル・トークン １枚
  • 類人猿 // サメ・トークン １枚
  • ドレイク // 兵士（ウルザ）・トークン １枚
  • 猪 // ドレイク・トークン １枚
  • エレメンタル // 兵士（ウルザ）・トークン １枚
  • ドラゴン・エレメンタル // 鳥・イリュージョン・トークン １枚
  • ドラゴン・エレメンタル // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • 賞金首：「複刃」リッサ・リー // 賞金首のルール・トークン １枚
  • 賞金首：眠りのソヴカ // 賞金首のルール・トークン １枚
  • 賞金首：ミロン・ティラス Jr. // 賞金首のルール・トークン １枚
砂漠に咲く花

0004_MTGOTJ_CommFace: Yuma, Proud Protector 0007_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt: Kirri, Talented Sprout

統率者デッキ「砂漠に咲く花」の収録カードは、4月5日以降にカードイメージギャラリーにて公開されます。

1 Yuma, Proud Protector 1 Kirri, Talented Sprout 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Sun Titan 1 Omnath, Locus of Rage 1 Descend upon the Sinful 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Marshal's Anthem 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Scute Swarm 1 Hour of Promise 1 Oracle of Mul Daya 1 Ramunap Excavator 1 Scattered Groves 1 World Shaper 1 Nesting Dragon 1 Turntimber Sower 1 Sevinne's Reclamation 1 Ancient Greenwarden 1 Titania, Protector of Argoth 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Perennial Behemoth 1 Avenger of Zendikar 1 Hazezon, Shaper of Sand 1 Escape to the Wilds 1 Heaven // Earth 1 Genesis Hydra 1 Sunscorched Divide 1 The Mending of Dominaria 1 Decimate 1 Sand Scout 1 Embrace the Unknown 1 Dune Chanter 1 Cataclysmic Prospecting 1 Vengeful Regrowth 1 Angel of Indemnity 1 Cactus Preserve 1 Rumbleweed 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Explore 1 Sol Ring 1 Satyr Wayfinder 1 Perpetual Timepiece 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Painted Bluffs 1 Command Tower 1 Magmatic Insight 1 Krosan Verge 1 Desert of the True 1 Skullwinder 1 Desert of the Indomitable 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Bitter Reunion 1 Desert of the Fervent 1 Valorous Stance 1 Dunes of the Dead 1 Shefet Dunes 1 Hashep Oasis 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Winding Way 1 Springbloom Druid 1 Arcane Signet 1 Unholy Heat 1 Thrilling Discovery 1 Electric Revelation 1 Eccentric Farmer 1 Harrow 1 Ramunap Ruins 1 Path to Exile 1 Requisition Raid 1 Bovine Intervention 1 Map the Frontier 1 Conduit Pylons 1 Mirage Mesa 1 Wreck and Rebuild 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Bristling Backwoods 1 Creosote Heath 1 Abraded Bluffs 1 Scaretiller 1 Nantuko Cultivator 6 Plains 4 Mountain 7 Forest

「砂漠に咲く花」のトークン

  • 昆虫 // エレメンタル（緑）・トークン １枚
  • エレメンタル（赤緑） // 天使・トークン １枚
  • 植物 // 砂漠の民・戦士・トークン １枚
  • ゾンビ // 雄牛・トークン １枚
  • 植物・戦士 // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • ドラゴン・卵 // ドラゴン・トークン １枚
  • 植物・戦士 // 植物・トークン １枚
  • 賞金首：ファジャル卿 // 賞金首のルール・トークン １枚
  • 賞金首：逃げ足速き物盗り、パック // 賞金首のルール・トークン １枚
  • 賞金首：ヴァラ・ベス・ハニファー // 賞金首のルール・トークン １枚
重窃盗罪

0001_MTGOTJ_CommFace: Gonti, Canny Acquisitor 0006_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt: Felix Five-Boots

統率者デッキ「重窃盗罪」の収録カードは、4月5日以降にカードイメージギャラリーにて公開されます。

1 Gonti, Canny Acquisitor 1 Felix Five-Boots 1 Thieving Skydiver 1 Sage of the Beyond 1 Ghostly Pilferer 1 Diluvian Primordial 1 Stolen Goods 1 Curse of the Swine 1 Dazzling Sphinx 1 Arcane Heist 1 Smirking Spelljacker 1 Mind's Dilation 1 Gonti, Lord of Luxury 1 Predators' Hour 1 Brainstealer Dragon 1 Cunning Rhetoric 1 Thieving Amalgam 1 Orochi Soul-Reaver 1 Thieving Varmint 1 Heartless Conscription 1 Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion 1 Baleful Mastery 1 Ohran Frostfang 1 Savvy Trader 1 Tower Winder 1 Cazur, Ruthless Stalker 1 Silent-Blade Oni 1 Hostage Taker 1 Edric, Spymaster of Trest 1 Fallen Shinobi 1 Cold-Eyed Selkie 1 Siphon Insight 1 Extract Brain 1 Shadowmage Infiltrator 1 Baleful Strix 1 Culling Ritual 1 Thief of Sanity 1 Villainous Wealth 1 The Mimeoplasm 1 Plasm Capture 1 Ukkima, Stalking Shadow 1 Bladegriff Prototype 1 Chaos Wand 1 Dream-Thief's Bandana 1 Oblivion Sower 1 Overflowing Basin 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Malady 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Fetid Pools 1 Yavimaya Coast 1 Viridescent Bog 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Underground River 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Darkslick Shores 1 Flooded Grove 1 Twilight Mire 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Slither Blade 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Triton Shorestalker 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Silhana Ledgewalker 1 Rampant Growth 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Void Attendant 1 Three Visits 1 Putrefy 1 Trygon Predator 1 Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius 1 Arcane Signet 1 Darksteel Ingot 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Prismatic Lens 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Access Tunnel 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Opulent Palace 5 Island 6 Swamp 4 Forest

「重窃盗罪」のトークン

  • 飛行機械 // 予示（補助カード）・トークン １枚
  • 飛行機械 // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • 猪 // 予示（補助カード）・トークン １枚
  • 猪 // 宝物・トークン ２枚
  • エルドラージ・末裔 // 予示（補助カード）・トークン １枚
  • エルドラージ・末裔 // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • 賞金首：異邦人 // 賞金首のルール １枚
  • 賞金首：ゴーラ・タッシュとサイラス // 賞金首のルール １枚
最重要指名手配

0002_MTGOTJ_CommFace: Olivia, Opulent Outlaw 0008_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt: Vihaan, Goldwaker

統率者デッキ「最重要指名手配」の収録カードは、4月5日以降にカードイメージギャラリーにて公開されます。

1 Olivia, Opulent Outlaw 1 Vihaan, Goldwaker 1 Council's Judgment 1 Heliod's Intervention 1 Angelic Sell-Sword 1 We Ride at Dawn 1 Massacre Girl 1 Fain, the Broker 1 Witch of the Moors 1 Nighthawk Scavenger 1 Curtains' Call 1 Misfortune Teller 1 Painful Truths 1 Kamber, the Plunderer 1 Ogre Slumlord 1 Hex 1 Mari, the Killing Quill 1 Discreet Retreat 1 Charred Graverobber 1 Back in Town 1 Marshland Bloodcaster 1 Veinwitch Coven 1 Rankle, Master of Pranks 1 Dire Fleet Ravager 1 Mirror Entity 1 Dire Fleet Daredevil 1 Captain Lannery Storm 1 Seize the Spotlight 1 Grenzo, Havoc Raiser 1 Angrath's Marauders 1 Captivating Crew 1 Rain of Riches 1 Laurine, the Diversion 1 Mass Mutiny 1 Dead Before Sunrise 1 Graywater's Fixer 1 Life Insurance 1 Breena, the Demagogue 1 Queen Marchesa 1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Academy Manufactor 1 Bounty Board 1 Fetid Heath 1 Command Beacon 1 Vault of the Archangel 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Temple of Silence 1 Temple of Malice 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Bonders' Enclave 1 Caves of Koilos 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Rugged Prairie 1 Desolate Mire 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Canyon Slough 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Blackcleave Cliffs 1 Mistmeadow Skulk 1 Requisition Raid 1 Changeling Outcast 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Morbid Opportunist 1 Aetherborn Marauder 1 Tenured Inkcaster 1 Shoot the Sheriff 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Impulsive Pilferer 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Humble Defector 1 Glittering Stockpile 1 Boros Charm 1 Arcane Signet 1 Trailblazer's Boots 1 Bandit's Haul 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Command Tower 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Demolition Field 1 Tainted Peak 1 Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Temple of the False God 2 Plains 4 Swamp 2 Mountain

「最重要指名手配」のトークン

  • 傭兵 // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • 墨獣 // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • 傭兵 // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • ならず者 // 統治者（補助カード）・トークン １枚
  • ネズミ // 血・トークン　１枚
  • エルドラージ // 手掛かり・トークン １枚
  • 暗殺者 // 食物・トークン １枚
  • 賞金首：小狡い鳴き鼠 // 賞金首のルール １枚
  • 賞金首：鉄球、エリアナ // 賞金首のルール １枚
  • 賞金首：スターリング社の集金人、リッサ // 賞金首のルール １枚
各統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です！