2022年11月4日に、パイオニア向けの構築済みデッキ最新製品『パイオニア・チャレンジャーデッキ2022』が発売されます！全４種類の各デッキには競技の舞台への旅を始めるのに必要なものがすべて入っており、すぐにパイオニアに挑戦できます。
『チャレンジャーデッキ』は、マジックの競技の世界へ飛び込みたい方が第一歩を踏み出すのに最適な製品です。各デッキの内容：
- カード60枚のデッキ１つ
- サイドボード15枚
- 両面トークン５枚と両面補助カード６枚
- デッキボックス１つ（スリーブに入れたマジックのカードを75枚収納可能）
今回の『パイオニア・チャレンジャーデッキ2022』ではそれぞれ独自の戦略を持つデッキが４種類発売され、英語、ドイツ語、フランス語、日本語に対応します。以下に、各デッキのデッキリストとトークンを掲載します。
（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をGathererから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）
イゼット・フェニックス（青赤）
灰から復活を遂げよ！ゲーム序盤をコントロールしたら、大量の呪文を連打して眠れる怪物を目覚めさせ、《弧光のフェニックス》で敵を焼き払いましょう！
「イゼット・フェニックス」
他 (2)2 氷の中の存在 // 目覚めた恐怖
60 カード
「イゼット・フェニックス」のトークン
『パイオニア・チャレンジャーデッキ2022』――「イゼット・フェニックス」のデッキリストには、現在パイオニアで禁止されている《表現の反復》が２枚含まれています。
このデッキは、このままの形であれば、マジック：ザ・ギャザリングのテーブルトップのパイオニアのイベントで使用可能です。メインデッキ60枚とサイドボード15枚に一切の変更を加えない限り、ご使用いただけます。
Magic Onlineにおいては、《表現の反復》２枚の代わりに《パズルの欠片》１枚と 《焦熱の衝動》１枚が収録されます。
ディミーア・コントロール（青黒）
適切なタイミングで適切な対応を取るには技術が必要ですが、このデッキではまさにその技術を得られます。対戦相手の計画を事前に阻止し、圧倒的な脅威でゲームを終わらせましょう。
ディミーア・コントロール
「ディミーア・コントロール」のトークン
グルール・ストンピィ（赤緑）
繊細さは苦手？序盤にマナを生み出すクリーチャーを展開し、想定よりも早く強大な脅威を繰り出しましょう。あとはドラゴンやビーストの出番です！
「グルール・ストンピィ」
「グルール・ストンピィ」のトークン
オルゾフ・ヒューマンズ（白黒）
あなたは付き合いの良い人ですね。人間の軍勢を広く展開し、頌歌の効果でそれらを強化し、ふさわしき勝利を掴みましょう！
「オルゾフ・ヒューマンズ」
「オルゾフ・ヒューマンズ」のトークン
『パイオニア・チャレンジャーデッキ2022』は11月4日発売です。お近くのゲーム店やAmazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所でお買い求めください！