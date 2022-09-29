2022年11月4日に、パイオニア向けの構築済みデッキ最新製品『パイオニア・チャレンジャーデッキ2022』が発売されます！全４種類の各デッキには競技の舞台への旅を始めるのに必要なものがすべて入っており、すぐにパイオニアに挑戦できます。

『チャレンジャーデッキ』は、マジックの競技の世界へ飛び込みたい方が第一歩を踏み出すのに最適な製品です。各デッキの内容：

  • カード60枚のデッキ１つ
  • サイドボード15枚
  • 両面トークン５枚と両面補助カード６枚
  • デッキボックス１つ（スリーブに入れたマジックのカードを75枚収納可能）

今回の『パイオニア・チャレンジャーデッキ2022』ではそれぞれ独自の戦略を持つデッキが４種類発売され、英語、ドイツ語、フランス語、日本語に対応します。以下に、各デッキのデッキリストとトークンを掲載します。

（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をGathererから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）

イゼット・フェニックス（青赤）

Izzet Phoenix Deck Box

灰から復活を遂げよ！ゲーム序盤をコントロールしたら、大量の呪文を連打して眠れる怪物を目覚めさせ、《弧光のフェニックス》で敵を焼き払いましょう！

「イゼット・フェニックス」

クリーチャー (6)
2 弧光のフェニックス 4 弾けるドレイク
ソーサリー (13)
2 表現の反復 4 航路の作成 4 宝船の巡航 3 パズルの欠片
インスタント (18)
3 イゼットの魔除け 3 稲妻の斧 2 焦熱の衝動 2 炎恵みの稲妻 4 考慮 4 選択
土地 (21)
2 硫黄の滝 4 天啓の神殿 4 シヴの浅瀬 1 蒸気孔 6 4
他 (2)
2 氷の中の存在 // 目覚めた恐怖
60 カード
サイドボード (15)
2 焼けつく双陽 3 削剥 2 溶岩コイル 4 神秘の論争 1 侵襲手術 3 覆いを割く者、ナーセット
「イゼット・フェニックス」のトークン

  • 5 宝物// 手掛かり・トークン
Treasure
Clue

『パイオニア・チャレンジャーデッキ2022』――「イゼット・フェニックス」のデッキリストには、現在パイオニアで禁止されている表現の反復》が２枚含まれています。

このデッキは、このままの形であれば、マジック：ザ・ギャザリングのテーブルトップのパイオニアのイベントで使用可能です。メインデッキ60枚とサイドボード15枚に一切の変更を加えない限り、ご使用いただけます。

Magic Onlineにおいては、《表現の反復》２枚の代わりに《パズルの欠片》１枚と 《焦熱の衝動》１枚が収録されます。

ディミーア・コントロール（青黒）

Dimir Control Deck Box

適切なタイミングで適切な対応を取るには技術が必要ですが、このデッキではまさにその技術を得られます。対戦相手の計画を事前に阻止し、圧倒的な脅威でゲームを終わらせましょう。

ディミーア・コントロール

Planeswalker (2)
2 覆いを割く者、ナーセット
クリーチャー (4)
2 奔流の機械巨人 2 残忍な騎士
ソーサリー (2)
2 絶滅の契機
インスタント (25)
3 時を越えた探索 2 湖での水難 4 検閲 3 悪意ある妨害 4 致命的な一押し 1 神秘の論争 2 無情な行動 2 否認 4 考慮
エンチャント (1)
1 サメ台風
土地 (26)
4 欺瞞の神殿 2 水没した地下墓地 1 湿った墓 4 廃墟の地 7 8
60 カード
サイドボード (15)
2 神秘の論争 2 衰滅 2 才能の試験 2 肉儀場の叫び 2 真っ白 2 塵へのしがみつき 3 強迫
「ディミーア・コントロール」のトークン

  • 5 サメ // サメ・トークン
Shark
Shark

グルール・ストンピィ（赤緑）

Gruul Stompy Deck Box

繊細さは苦手？序盤にマナを生み出すクリーチャーを展開し、想定よりも早く強大な脅威を繰り出しましょう。あとはドラゴンやビーストの出番です！

「グルール・ストンピィ」

Planeswalker (2)
2 反逆の先導者、チャンドラ
クリーチャー (26)
2 探索する獣 4 砕骨の巨人 4 栄光をもたらすもの 4 恋煩いの野獣 4 漁る軟泥 4 ラノワールのエルフ 4 エルフの神秘家
ソーサリー (4)
4 ミジウムの迫撃砲
インスタント (3)
3 削剥
土地 (25)
4 カープルーザンの森 1 踏み鳴らされる地 4 落石の谷間 7 9
60 カード
サイドボード (15)
1 削剥 4 燃えがら蔦 3 変容するケラトプス 3 引き裂く流弾 4 炎恵みの稲妻
「グルール・ストンピィ」のトークン

  • 5 人間 // 人間・トークン
Human
Human

オルゾフ・ヒューマンズ（白黒）

Orzhov Humans Deck Box

あなたは付き合いの良い人ですね。人間の軍勢を広く展開し、頌歌の効果でそれらを強化し、ふさわしき勝利を掴みましょう！

「オルゾフ・ヒューマンズ」

クリーチャー (30)
2 巨人落とし 4 光輝王の野心家 4 スレイベンの守護者、サリア 4 サリアの副官 4 血に染まりし勇者 4 帆凧の掠め盗り 4 不屈の護衛 4 スレイベンの検査官
ソーサリー (2)
2 血の長の渇き
インスタント (2)
2 不吉な戦術
エンチャント (4)
4 兵員の結集
土地 (22)
4 コイロスの洞窟 4 秘密の中庭 1 神無き祭殿 2 変わり谷 4 手付かずの領土 4 閑静な中庭 3 平地
60 カード
サイドボード (15)
1 巨人落とし 2 封じ込める僧侶 2 日金の歩哨 3 ポータブル・ホール 4 黄昏の享楽 3 強迫
「オルゾフ・ヒューマンズ」のトークン

  • 5 人間 // 手掛かり・トークン
Human
Clue

『パイオニア・チャレンジャーデッキ2022』は11月4日発売です。お近くのゲーム店やAmazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所でお買い求めください！