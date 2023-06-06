『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』™では、「指輪物語」の英雄や物語、そして冒険をこれまでにない形でお楽しみいただけます。

『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースターは、あなたと仲間を壮大な冒険の旅へ連れていくでしょう。ジャンプスタート用にデザインされた新規のレアカードも５種類登場します。

『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースターボックス

ジャンプスタートは簡単に遊べます。ジャンプスタート・ブースター２パックを開封して中身を混ぜ合わせるだけで、ゲームをプレイできます。デッキ構築の必要はありません。さらに、ジャンプスタート・ブースターは、他のジャンプスタート製品と組み合わせて遊べます。『機械兵団の進軍』『ジャンプスタート2022』などの過去のジャンプスタート製品と混ぜ合わせて、さらに可能性を広げられるのです！

『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースターのテーマと内容

ジャンプスタート・ブースターでは各色に１テーマずつ用意され、それぞれ２つのバージョンがあるので合計10種類となります。 

ジャンプスタート・ブースターには、マジックのカード20枚が封入されています。そこには『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』のメインセット収録のカードや、『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースター用にデザインされたレアが含まれます。また、テーマを示すカードも１枚封入されています。

『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースターの内容：
  • 『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』収録のコモンやアンコモン 10枚
  • 『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースター用にデザインされたマジックの新規レア・カード １枚
  • 『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』収録のレアや神話レア１枚
  • フォイル仕様の基本土地 ２枚
  • 非フォイル仕様の基本土地 ６枚
  • ジャンプスタート・テーマカード １枚

『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースターでは合わせて５種類の新規レアが登場し、それぞれのテーマに合ったものが１枚封入されています。（これらは『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』コレクター・ブースターからも拡張アート版が出現します。）

《バック郷の館主、サラドク》 《エルフの船乗り》 《指輪の幽鬼》
《オスギリアスへの猛攻》 《庭師エラノール》

それでは、以下に各ジャンプスタート・ブースターの内容を掲載します。『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』は6月23日発売です。各種製品はお近くのゲーム店Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてお求めいただけます。

今すぐ予約

『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースター収録カード一覧

（編注：以下のカードリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をデータベースから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各ジャンプスタート・ブースターに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）

ジャンプスタート・テーマカード「勇気」
1 Saradoc, Master of Buckland 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Esquire of the King 1 Samwise the Stouthearted 1 Took Reaper 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 1 Errand-Rider of Gondor 1 Bill the Pony 1 Lost to Legend 1 Fog on the Barrow-Downs 1 Slip On the Ring 1 Escape from Orthanc 8 Plains
ジャンプスタート・テーマカード「勇気」
1 Saradoc, Master of Buckland 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Nimble Hobbit 1 Samwise the Stouthearted 1 Took Reaper 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 1 Eastfarthing Farmer 1 Bill the Pony 1 Reprieve 1 Hobbit's Sting 1 Slip On the Ring 1 Escape from Orthanc 8 Plains
ジャンプスタート・テーマカード「悪戯」
1 Elvish Mariner 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Glorious Gale 1 Arwen's Gift 1 Horses of the Bruinen 1 Council's Deliberation 1 Nimrodel Watcher 1 Pelargir Survivor 1 Captain of Umbar 1 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell 1 Meneldor, Swift Savior 1 Willow-Wind 8 Island
ジャンプスタート・テーマカード「悪戯」
1 Elvish Mariner 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Nimrodel Watcher 1 Pelargir Survivor 1 Ithilien Kingfisher 1 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell 1 Saruman the White 1 Willow-Wind 1 Glorious Gale 1 Arwen's Gift 1 Horses of the Bruinen 1 Saruman's Trickery 8 Island
ジャンプスタート・テーマカード「モルドール」
1 Ringwraiths 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Mordor Muster 1 Gollum, Patient Plotter 1 Uruk-hai Berserker 1 Nazgûl 1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant 1 Cirith Ungol Patrol 1 Claim the Precious 1 Gollum's Bite 1 Nasty End 1 Shelob's Ambush 8 Swamp
ジャンプスタート・テーマカード「モルドール」
1 Ringwraiths 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Mordor Muster 1 Gollum, Patient Plotter 1 Dunland Crebain 1 Gríma Wormtongue 1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant 1 Cirith Ungol Patrol 1 Lash of the Balrog 1 Bitter Downfall 1 Nasty End 1 Orcish Medicine 8 Swamp
ジャンプスタート・テーマカード「匪賊」
1 Assault on Osgiliath 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Erebor Flamesmith 1 Battle-Scarred Goblin 1 Swarming of Moria 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 1 Gimli, Counter of Kills 1 Olog-hai Crusher 1 Foray of Orcs 1 Fear, Fire, Foes! 1 Gimli's Fury 1 Quarrel's End 8 Mountain
ジャンプスタート・テーマカード「匪賊」
1 Assault on Osgiliath 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Erebor Flamesmith 1 Goblin Fireleaper 1 Swarming of Moria 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 1 Gimli, Counter of Kills 1 Olog-hai Crusher 1 Foray of Orcs 1 Smite the Deathless 1 Rush the Room 1 Quarrel's End 8 Mountain
ジャンプスタート・テーマカード「旅」
1 Elanor Gardner 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Mirkwood Spider 1 Meriadoc Brandybuck 1 Brandywine Farmer 1 Mirrormere Guardian 1 Dúnedain Rangers 1 Quickbeam, Upstart Ent 1 Ent's Fury 1 Gift of Strands 1 Bombadil's Song 1 Revive the Shire 8 Forest
ジャンプスタート・テーマカード「旅」
1 Elanor Gardner 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Wose Pathfinder 1 Meriadoc Brandybuck 1 Brandywine Farmer 1 Peregrin Took 1 Enraged Huorn 1 Quickbeam, Upstart Ent 1 Stew the Coneys 1 Galadhrim Bow 1 Pippin's Bravery 1 Revive the Shire 8 Forest