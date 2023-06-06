『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』™では、「指輪物語」の英雄や物語、そして冒険をこれまでにない形でお楽しみいただけます。
『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースターは、あなたと仲間を壮大な冒険の旅へ連れていくでしょう。ジャンプスタート用にデザインされた新規のレアカードも５種類登場します。
ジャンプスタートは簡単に遊べます。ジャンプスタート・ブースター２パックを開封して中身を混ぜ合わせるだけで、ゲームをプレイできます。デッキ構築の必要はありません。さらに、ジャンプスタート・ブースターは、他のジャンプスタート製品と組み合わせて遊べます。『機械兵団の進軍』や『ジャンプスタート2022』などの過去のジャンプスタート製品と混ぜ合わせて、さらに可能性を広げられるのです！
『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースターのテーマと内容
ジャンプスタート・ブースターでは各色に１テーマずつ用意され、それぞれ２つのバージョンがあるので合計10種類となります。
ジャンプスタート・ブースターには、マジックのカード20枚が封入されています。そこには『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』のメインセット収録のカードや、『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースター用にデザインされたレアが含まれます。また、テーマを示すカードも１枚封入されています。
『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースターの内容：
- 『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』収録のコモンやアンコモン 10枚
- 『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースター用にデザインされたマジックの新規レア・カード １枚
- 『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』収録のレアや神話レア１枚
- フォイル仕様の基本土地 ２枚
- 非フォイル仕様の基本土地 ６枚
- ジャンプスタート・テーマカード １枚
『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースターでは合わせて５種類の新規レアが登場し、それぞれのテーマに合ったものが１枚封入されています。（これらは『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』コレクター・ブースターからも拡張アート版が出現します。）
それでは、以下に各ジャンプスタート・ブースターの内容を掲載します。『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』は6月23日発売です。各種製品はお近くのゲーム店やAmazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてお求めいただけます。
『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』ジャンプスタート・ブースター収録カード一覧
（編注：以下のカードリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をデータベースから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各ジャンプスタート・ブースターに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）
1 Saradoc, Master of Buckland
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Esquire of the King
1 Samwise the Stouthearted
1 Took Reaper
1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane
1 Errand-Rider of Gondor
1 Bill the Pony
1 Lost to Legend
1 Fog on the Barrow-Downs
1 Slip On the Ring
1 Escape from Orthanc
8 Plains
1 Saradoc, Master of Buckland
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Nimble Hobbit
1 Samwise the Stouthearted
1 Took Reaper
1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane
1 Eastfarthing Farmer
1 Bill the Pony
1 Reprieve
1 Hobbit's Sting
1 Slip On the Ring
1 Escape from Orthanc
8 Plains
1 Elvish Mariner
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Glorious Gale
1 Arwen's Gift
1 Horses of the Bruinen
1 Council's Deliberation
1 Nimrodel Watcher
1 Pelargir Survivor
1 Captain of Umbar
1 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell
1 Meneldor, Swift Savior
1 Willow-Wind
8 Island
1 Elvish Mariner
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Nimrodel Watcher
1 Pelargir Survivor
1 Ithilien Kingfisher
1 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell
1 Saruman the White
1 Willow-Wind
1 Glorious Gale
1 Arwen's Gift
1 Horses of the Bruinen
1 Saruman's Trickery
8 Island
1 Ringwraiths
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Mordor Muster
1 Gollum, Patient Plotter
1 Uruk-hai Berserker
1 Nazgûl
1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant
1 Cirith Ungol Patrol
1 Claim the Precious
1 Gollum's Bite
1 Nasty End
1 Shelob's Ambush
8 Swamp
1 Ringwraiths
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Mordor Muster
1 Gollum, Patient Plotter
1 Dunland Crebain
1 Gríma Wormtongue
1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant
1 Cirith Ungol Patrol
1 Lash of the Balrog
1 Bitter Downfall
1 Nasty End
1 Orcish Medicine
8 Swamp
1 Assault on Osgiliath
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Erebor Flamesmith
1 Battle-Scarred Goblin
1 Swarming of Moria
1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator
1 Gimli, Counter of Kills
1 Olog-hai Crusher
1 Foray of Orcs
1 Fear, Fire, Foes!
1 Gimli's Fury
1 Quarrel's End
8 Mountain
1 Assault on Osgiliath
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Erebor Flamesmith
1 Goblin Fireleaper
1 Swarming of Moria
1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator
1 Gimli, Counter of Kills
1 Olog-hai Crusher
1 Foray of Orcs
1 Smite the Deathless
1 Rush the Room
1 Quarrel's End
8 Mountain
1 Elanor Gardner
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Mirkwood Spider
1 Meriadoc Brandybuck
1 Brandywine Farmer
1 Mirrormere Guardian
1 Dúnedain Rangers
1 Quickbeam, Upstart Ent
1 Ent's Fury
1 Gift of Strands
1 Bombadil's Song
1 Revive the Shire
8 Forest
1 Elanor Gardner
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Wose Pathfinder
1 Meriadoc Brandybuck
1 Brandywine Farmer
1 Peregrin Took
1 Enraged Huorn
1 Quickbeam, Upstart Ent
1 Stew the Coneys
1 Galadhrim Bow
1 Pippin's Bravery
1 Revive the Shire
8 Forest