Marsch der Maschine Artwork-Karten
Marsch der Maschine Set-Booster, die du in deinem Store und bei Händlern wie Amazon vorbestellen kannst, enthalten eine Artwork-Karte, die eine von 81 erstaunlichen Illustrationen aus dem Set zeigt. Es wird noch besser: 1 von 10 Artwork-Karten, die du erhältst, kann mit der gestempelten goldenen Signatur des Künstlers oder dem Planeswalker-Symbol versehen sein.
Erfahre mehr über Set-Booster – und die anderen fantastischen Dinge, die du in ihnen finden kannst – in unserem Artikel Sammeln von Marsch der Maschine und sieh dir die Artwork-Karten selbst unten an (Versionen ohne Stempel haben die gleiche Illustration aber ohne die Signatur des Künstlers oder das Planeswalker-Symbol).
ART CARDS
Archangel Elspeth Art Card 1/81
Boon-Bringer Valkyrie Art Card 2/81
Cut Short Art Card 3/81
Elesh Norn Art Card 4/81
Elspeth's Smite Art Card 5/81
Invasion of Dominaria Art Card 6/81
Serra Faithkeeper Art Card 7/81
Ephara, Ever-Sheltering Art Card 8/81
Sigiled Sentinel Art Card 9/81
Surge of Salvation Art Card 10/81
Invasion of Arcavios Art Card 11/81
Invasion of Kamigawa Art Card 12/81
Jin-Gitaxias Art Card 13/81
Moment of Truth Art Card 14/81
Oculus Whelp Art Card 15/81
Rona, Herald of Invasion Art Card 16/81
Rona, Tolarian Obliterator Art Card 17/81
Skyclave Invader Art Card 18/81
Transcendent Message Art Card 19/81
Xerex Strobe-Knight Art Card 20/81
Ayara, Furnace Queen Art Card 21/81
Collective Nightmare Art Card 22/81
Hoarding Broodlord Art Card 23/81
Invasion of Eldraine Art Card 24/81
Marchesa, Resolute Monarch Art Card 25/81
Mirrodin Avenged Art Card 26/81
Nezumi Informant Art Card 27/81
Sheoldred Art Card 28/81
Burning Sun's Fury Art Card 29/81
Chandra, Hope's Beacon Art Card 30/81
Etali, Primal Conqueror Art Card 31/81
Etali, Primal Sickness Art Card 32/81
Invasion of Kaldheim Art Card 33/81
Invasion of Tarkir Art Card 34/81
Defiant Thundermaw Art Card 35/81
Marauding Dreadship Art Card 36/81
Ramosian Greatsword Art Card 37/81
Stoke the Flames Art Card 38/81
Placid Rottentail Art Card 39/81
Serpent-Blade Assailant Art Card 40/81
Storm the Seedcore Art Card 41/81
Borborygmos and Fblthp Art Card 42/81
Botanical Brawler Art Card 43/81
Djeru and Hazoret Art Card 44/81
Hidetsugu and Kairi Art Card 45/81
Ashen Reaper Art Card 46/81
Invasion of Pyrulea Art Card 47/81
Vertex Paladin Art Card 48/81
Joyful Stormsculptor Art Card 49/81
Marshal of Zhalfir Art Card 50/81
Omnath, Locus of All Art Card 51/81
Quintorius, Loremaster Art Card 52/81
Yargle and Multani Art Card 53/81
Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree Art Card 54/81
Bloodfell Caves Art Card 55/81
Wrenn and Realmbreaker Art Card 56/81
Borborygmos and Fblthp Art Card 57/81
Drana and Linvala Art Card 58/81
Errant and Giada Art Card 59/81
Heliod, the Warped Eclipse Art Card 60/81
Kogla and Yidaro Art Card 61/81
Omnath, Locus of All Art Card 62/81
Quintorius, Loremaster Art Card 63/81
Rankle and Torbran Art Card 64/81
Thalia and The Gitrog Monster Art Card 65/81
Zurgo and Ojutai Art Card 66/81
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Art Card 67/81
Baral, Chief of Compliance Art Card 68/81
Emry, Lurker of the Loch Art Card 69/81
Horobi, Death's Wail Art Card 70/81
Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon Art Card 71/81
Yargle, Glutton of Urborg Art Card 72/81
Captain Lannery Storm Art Card 73/81
Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Art Card 74/81
Zada, Hedron Grinder Art Card 75/81
Fynn, the Fangbearer Art Card 76/81
Atraxa, Praetors' Voice Art Card 77/81
Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths Art Card 78/81
Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty Art Card 79/81
Judith, the Scourge Diva Art Card 80/81
Lurrus of the Dream-Den Art Card 81/81