Marsch der Maschine Set-Booster, die du in deinem Store und bei Händlern wie Amazon vorbestellen kannst, enthalten eine Artwork-Karte, die eine von 81 erstaunlichen Illustrationen aus dem Set zeigt. Es wird noch besser: 1 von 10 Artwork-Karten, die du erhältst, kann mit der gestempelten goldenen Signatur des Künstlers oder dem Planeswalker-Symbol versehen sein.

Erfahre mehr über Set-Booster – und die anderen fantastischen Dinge, die du in ihnen finden kannst – in unserem Artikel Sammeln von Marsch der Maschine und sieh dir die Artwork-Karten selbst unten an (Versionen ohne Stempel haben die gleiche Illustration aber ohne die Signatur des Künstlers oder das Planeswalker-Symbol).

ART CARDS

Archangel Elspeth Art Card 1/81
Archangel Elspeth Art Card 1/81

Boon-Bringer Valkyrie Art Card 2/81
Boon-Bringer Valkyrie Art Card 2/81

Cut Short Art Card 3/81
Cut Short Art Card 3/81

Elesh Norn Art Card 4/81
Elesh Norn Art Card 4/81

Elspeth's Smite Art Card 5/81
Elspeth's Smite Art Card 5/81

Invasion of Dominaria Art Card 6/81
Invasion of Dominaria Art Card 6/81

Serra Faithkeeper Art Card 7/81
Serra Faithkeeper Art Card 7/81

Ephara, Ever-Sheltering Art Card 8/81
Ephara, Ever-Sheltering Art Card 8/81

Sigiled Sentinel Art Card 9/81
Sigiled Sentinel Art Card 9/81

Surge of Salvation Art Card 10/81
Surge of Salvation Art Card 10/81

Invasion of Arcavios Art Card 11/81
Invasion of Arcavios Art Card 11/81

Invasion of Kamigawa Art Card 12/81
Invasion of Kamigawa Art Card 12/81

Jin-Gitaxias Art Card 13/81
Jin-Gitaxias Art Card 13/81

Moment of Truth Art Card 14/81
Moment of Truth Art Card 14/81

Oculus Whelp Art Card 15/81
Oculus Whelp Art Card 15/81

Rona, Herald of Invasion Art Card 16/81
Rona, Herald of Invasion Art Card 16/81

Rona, Tolarian Obliterator Art Card 17/81
Rona, Tolarian Obliterator Art Card 17/81

Skyclave Invader Art Card 18/81
Skyclave Invader Art Card 18/81

Transcendent Message Art Card 19/81
Transcendent Message Art Card 19/81

Xerex Strobe-Knight Art Card 20/81
Xerex Strobe-Knight Art Card 20/81

Ayara, Furnace Queen Art Card 21/81
Ayara, Furnace Queen Art Card 21/81

Collective Nightmare Art Card 22/81
Collective Nightmare Art Card 22/81

Hoarding Broodlord Art Card 23/81
Hoarding Broodlord Art Card 23/81

Invasion of Eldraine Art Card 24/81
Invasion of Eldraine Art Card 24/81

Marchesa, Resolute Monarch Art Card 25/81
Marchesa, Resolute Monarch Art Card 25/81

Mirrodin Avenged Art Card 26/81
Mirrodin Avenged Art Card 26/81

Nezumi Informant Art Card 27/81
Nezumi Informant Art Card 27/81

Sheoldred Art Card 28/81
Sheoldred Art Card 28/81

Burning Sun's Fury Art Card 29/81
Burning Sun's Fury Art Card 29/81

Chandra, Hope's Beacon Art Card 30/81
Chandra, Hope's Beacon Art Card 30/81

Etali, Primal Conqueror Art Card 31/81
Etali, Primal Conqueror Art Card 31/81

Etali, Primal Sickness Art Card 32/81
Etali, Primal Sickness Art Card 32/81

Invasion of Kaldheim Art Card 33/81
Invasion of Kaldheim Art Card 33/81

Invasion of Tarkir Art Card 34/81
Invasion of Tarkir Art Card 34/81

Defiant Thundermaw Art Card 35/81
Defiant Thundermaw Art Card 35/81

Marauding Dreadship Art Card 36/81
Marauding Dreadship Art Card 36/81

Ramosian Greatsword Art Card 37/81
Ramosian Greatsword Art Card 37/81

Stoke the Flames Art Card 38/81
Stoke the Flames Art Card 38/81

Placid Rottentail Art Card 39/81
Placid Rottentail Art Card 39/81

Serpent-Blade Assailant Art Card 40/81
Serpent-Blade Assailant Art Card 40/81

Storm the Seedcore Art Card 41/81
Storm the Seedcore Art Card 41/81

Borborygmos and Fblthp Art Card 42/81
Borborygmos and Fblthp Art Card 42/81

Botanical Brawler Art Card 43/81
Botanical Brawler Art Card 43/81

Djeru and Hazoret Art Card 44/81
Djeru and Hazoret Art Card 44/81

Hidetsugu and Kairi Art Card 45/81
Hidetsugu and Kairi Art Card 45/81

Ashen Reaper Art Card 46/81
Ashen Reaper Art Card 46/81

Invasion of Pyrulea Art Card 47/81
Invasion of Pyrulea Art Card 47/81

Vertex Paladin Art Card 48/81
Vertex Paladin Art Card 48/81

Joyful Stormsculptor Art Card 49/81
Joyful Stormsculptor Art Card 49/81

Marshal of Zhalfir Art Card 50/81
Marshal of Zhalfir Art Card 50/81

Omnath, Locus of All Art Card 51/81
Omnath, Locus of All Art Card 51/81

Quintorius, Loremaster Art Card 52/81
Quintorius, Loremaster Art Card 52/81

Yargle and Multani Art Card 53/81
Yargle and Multani Art Card 53/81

Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree Art Card 54/81
Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree Art Card 54/81

Bloodfell Caves Art Card 55/81
Bloodfell Caves Art Card 55/81

Wrenn and Realmbreaker Art Card 56/81
Wrenn and Realmbreaker Art Card 56/81

Borborygmos and Fblthp Art Card 57/81
Borborygmos and Fblthp Art Card 57/81

Drana and Linvala Art Card 58/81
Drana and Linvala Art Card 58/81

Errant and Giada Art Card 59/81
Errant and Giada Art Card 59/81

Heliod, the Warped Eclipse Art Card 60/81
Heliod, the Warped Eclipse Art Card 60/81

Kogla and Yidaro Art Card 61/81
Kogla and Yidaro Art Card 61/81

Omnath, Locus of All Art Card 62/81
Omnath, Locus of All Art Card 62/81

Quintorius, Loremaster Art Card 63/81
Quintorius, Loremaster Art Card 63/81

Rankle and Torbran Art Card 64/81
Rankle and Torbran Art Card 64/81

Thalia and The Gitrog Monster Art Card 65/81
Thalia and The Gitrog Monster Art Card 65/81

Zurgo and Ojutai Art Card 66/81
Zurgo and Ojutai Art Card 66/81

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Art Card 67/81
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Art Card 67/81

Baral, Chief of Compliance Art Card 68/81
Baral, Chief of Compliance Art Card 68/81

Emry, Lurker of the Loch Art Card 69/81
Emry, Lurker of the Loch Art Card 69/81

Horobi, Death's Wail Art Card 70/81
Horobi, Death's Wail Art Card 70/81

Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon Art Card 71/81
Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon Art Card 71/81

Yargle, Glutton of Urborg Art Card 72/81
Yargle, Glutton of Urborg Art Card 72/81

Captain Lannery Storm Art Card 73/81
Captain Lannery Storm Art Card 73/81

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Art Card 74/81
Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Art Card 74/81

Zada, Hedron Grinder Art Card 75/81
Zada, Hedron Grinder Art Card 75/81

Fynn, the Fangbearer Art Card 76/81
Fynn, the Fangbearer Art Card 76/81

Atraxa, Praetors' Voice Art Card 77/81
Atraxa, Praetors' Voice Art Card 77/81

Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths Art Card 78/81
Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths Art Card 78/81

Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty Art Card 79/81
Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty Art Card 79/81

Judith, the Scourge Diva Art Card 80/81
Judith, the Scourge Diva Art Card 80/81

Lurrus of the Dream-Den Art Card 81/81
Lurrus of the Dream-Den Art Card 81/81