Le Seigneur des Anneaux : chroniques de la terre du Milieu™ sera disponible en magasin le 23 juin, et pour les fans de Commander, nous vous proposerons quatre nouveaux decks Commander, contenant chacun de magnifiques légendes, des réimpressions et 10 jetons recto-verso.

Deck Commander Cavaliers du Rohan (bleu-rouge-jaune)
Cavaliers du Rohan (bleu-rouge-jaune)
Deck Commander Nourriture et communauté (blanc-noir-vert)
Nourriture et communauté (blanc-noir-vert)
Deck Commander Conseil elfe (vert-bleu)
Conseil elfe (vert-bleu)
Deck Commander Les armées du Mordor (bleu-noir-rouge)
Les armées du Mordor (bleu-noir-rouge)

Précommandez !

Vous pouvez découvrir les cartes de ces decks Commander dans les visuels des cartes Le Seigneur des Anneaux : chroniques de la Terre du Milieu, ainsi que le reste des cartes de l'extension dans les visuels des cartes et les visuels des variantes de l'extension Le Seigneur des Anneaux : chroniques de la Terre du Milieu.

Pour un récapitulatif de toutes les cartes de l’extension ainsi que des produits dans lesquels les trouver, consultez notre article Collectionner Le Seigneur des Anneaux : chroniques de la Terre du Milieu !

Vous trouverez les decks Commander Le Seigneur des Anneaux : chroniques de la Terre du Milieu dans votre magasin de jeux local, en ligne sur Amazon et partout où se vend Magic: The Gathering.

(Note de l'éditeur : Les listes de deck ci-dessous affichent la dernière impression de chaque carte tirée automatiquement de notre base de données de cartes, y compris des impressions qui ne sont pas dans ce produit. Les cartes n'ayant pas encore été ajoutées à notre base de données apparaîtront sous « Autres », mais sont trouvables dans les visuels des cartes CommanderLe Seigneur des Anneaux : chroniques de la Terre du Milieu. Les listes de deck ne sont pas des présentations de produit carte par carte, mais plutôt des listes interactives des cartes incluses dans chaque deck.)

Cavaliers du Rohan

Éowyn, vierge guerrière Premium traditionnelle
Éowyn, vierge guerrière Premium traditionnelle
Aragorn, roi du Gondor Premium traditionnel
Aragorn, roi du Gondor Premium traditionnel
Commandant de présentation Éowyn, vierge guerrière super Premium
Commandant de présentation Éowyn, vierge guerrière super Premium

Éowyn, vierge guerrière et Aragorn, roi du Gondor sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Éowyn, vierge guerrière est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. Ce traitement est idéal pour mettre en valeur votre commandant, mais n'est pas légal en jeu homologué.

1 Éowyn, Shieldmaiden 1 Aragorn, King of Gondor 1 Beregond of the Guard 1 Champions of Minas Tirith 1 Gilraen, Dúnedain Protector 1 Grey Host Reinforcements 1 Lossarnach Captain 1 Archivist of Gondor 1 Denethor, Stone Seer 1 Fealty to the Realm 1 Call for Aid 1 Gimli of the Glittering Caves 1 Boromir, Gondor's Hope 1 Éomer, King of Rohan 1 Faramir, Steward of Gondor 1 Forth Eorlingas! 1 Oath of Eorl 1 Riders of Rohan 1 Taunt from the Rampart 1 Crown of Gondor 1 Bastion Protector 1 Dearly Departed 1 Frontline Medic 1 Increasing Devotion 1 Marshal's Anthem 1 Selfless Squire 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 Verge Rangers 1 Visions of Glory 1 Weathered Wayfarer 1 Combat Celebrant 1 Court of Ire 1 Earthquake 1 Flamerush Rider 1 Frontier Warmonger 1 Harsh Mentor 1 Shared Animosity 1 Zealous Conscripts 1 Supreme Verdict 1 Door of Destinies 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Throne of the High City 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Lost to Legend 1 Erkenbrand, Lord of Westfold 1 Banishing Light 1 Fiend Hunter 1 Palace Jailer 1 Path to Exile 1 Sunset Revelry 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Village Bell-Ringer 1 Prince Imrahil the Fair 1 Humble Defector 1 Théoden, King of Rohan 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Herald's Horn 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Thought Vessel 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Field of Ruin 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Tranquil Cove 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 9 Plains 5 Island 5 Mountain

Jetons de Cavaliers du Rohan

  • 2 jetons Humain et Soldat (Gondor) // Humain
  • 2 jetons Humain et Soldat (Rohirrim) // Humain
  • 3 jetons Humain et Chevalier // Humain
  • 2 jetons Trésor // Humain
  • 1 jeton Trésor // Le Monarque (aide)
Jeton Humain et Soldat (Gondor)
Jeton Humain
Humain et Soldat (Gondor) // Humain
Humain et Soldat (Rohirrim)
Jeton Humain
Humain et Soldat (Rohirrim) // Humain
Jeton Humain et Chevalier
Jeton Humain
Humain et Chevalier // Humain
Jeton Trésor
Jeton Humain
Trésor // Humain
Jeton Trésor
Le Monarque (aide)
Trésor // Le Monarque (aide)

Nourriture et communauté

Frodo, hobbit audacieux Premium traditionnel
Frodo, hobbit audacieux Premium traditionnel
Sam, serviteur loyal Premium traditionnel
Sam, serviteur loyal Premium traditionnel
Commandant de présentation Frodo, hobbit audacieux super Premium
Commandant de présentation Frodo, hobbit audacieux super Premium

Frodo, hobbit audacieux et Sam, serviteur loyal sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Frodo, hobbit audacieux est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. Ce traitement est idéal pour mettre en valeur votre commandant, mais n'est pas légal en jeu homologué.

1 Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit 1 Sam, Loyal Attendant 1 Field-Tested Frying Pan 1 The Gaffer 1 Gwaihir, Greatest of the Eagles 1 Of Herbs and Stewed Rabbit 1 Gollum, Obsessed Stalker 1 Lobelia, Defender of Bag End 1 Rapacious Guest 1 Assemble the Entmoot 1 Feasting Hobbit 1 Motivated Pony 1 Prize Pig 1 Banquet Guests 1 Bilbo, Birthday Celebrant 1 Farmer Cotton 1 Merry, Warden of Isengard 1 Pippin, Warden of Isengard 1 Treebeard, Gracious Host 1 Hithlain Rope 1 Call for Unity 1 Dawn of Hope 1 Dusk // Dawn 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Fumigate 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Sanguine Bond 1 Toxic Deluge 1 Birds of Paradise 1 Gilded Goose 1 Woodfall Primus 1 Anguished Unmaking 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Trading Post 1 Well of Lost Dreams 1 Brushland 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Murmuring Bosk 1 Necroblossom Snarl 1 Scattered Groves 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Eagles of the North 1 Landroval, Horizon Witness 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 1 Shire Shirriff 1 Mirkwood Bats 1 Generous Ent 1 Path to Exile 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Revive the Shire 1 Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper 1 Crypt Incursion 1 Go for the Throat 1 Night's Whisper 1 Cultivate 1 Essence Warden 1 Farseek 1 Great Oak Guardian 1 Harmonize 1 Orchard Strider 1 Prosperous Innkeeper 1 Shire Terrace 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Mortify 1 Savvy Hunter 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Pristine Talisman 1 Sol Ring 1 Access Tunnel 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Ghost Quarter 1 Graypelt Refuge 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Scoured Barrens 4 Plains 4 Swamp 8 Forest

Jetons de Nourriture et communauté

  • 3 jetons Sylvin // Nourriture (petit-déjeuner)
  • 2 jetons Oiseau (blanc 3/3) // Chèvre
  • 1 jeton Oiseau (blanc 3/3) // Nourriture (ferme)
  • 2 jetons Soldat (lien de vie) // Nourriture (ferme)
  • 2 jetons Trésor // halfelin
Jeton Sylvin
Jeton Nourriture (petit-déjeuner)
Sylvin // Nourriture (petit-déjeuner)
Jeton Oiseau (blanc 3/3)
Jeton Chèvre
Oiseau (blanc 3/3) // Chèvre
Jeton Oiseau (blanc 3/3)
Jeton Nourriture (ferme)
Oiseau (blanc 3/3) // Nourriture (ferme)
Jeton Soldat (lien de vie)
Jeton Nourriture (ferme)
Soldat (lien de vie) // Nourriture (ferme)
Jeton Trésor
Jeton Halfelin
Trésor // Halfelin

Conseil elfe

Galadriel, reine elfe Premium traditionnelle
Galadriel, reine elfe Premium traditionnelle
Gandalf, voyageur vers l'ouest Premium traditionnel
Gandalf, voyageur vers l'ouest Premium traditionnel
Commandant de présentation Galadriel, reine elfe super Premium
Commandant de présentation Galadriel, reine elfe super Premium

Galadriel, reine elfe et Gandalf, voyageur vers l'ouest sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Galadriel, reine elfe est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. Ce traitement est idéal pour mettre en valeur votre commandant, mais n'est pas légal en jeu homologué.

1 Galadriel, Elven-Queen 1 Gandalf, Westward Voyager 1 Raise the Palisade 1 Trap the Trespassers 1 Arwen, Weaver of Hope 1 Galadhrim Ambush 1 Haldir, Lórien Lieutenant 1 Legolas Greenleaf 1 Mirkwood Elk 1 Travel Through Caradhras 1 Windswift Slice 1 Círdan the Shipwright 1 Elrond of the White Council 1 Erestor of the Council 1 Mirkwood Trapper 1 Radagast, Wizard of Wilds 1 Sail into the West 1 Song of Eärendil 1 Lothlórien Blade 1 Model of Unity 1 Colossal Whale 1 Devastation Tide 1 Mystic Confluence 1 Plea for Power 1 Swan Song 1 Asceticism 1 Elvish Archdruid 1 Elvish Piper 1 Elvish Warmaster 1 Genesis Wave 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Hornet Queen 1 Inscription of Abundance 1 Overwhelming Stampede 1 Realm Seekers 1 Seeds of Renewal 1 Sylvan Offering 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Flooded Grove 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Rejuvenating Springs 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Lórien Revealed 1 Celeborn the Wise 1 Elven Farsight 1 Wose Pathfinder 1 Learn from the Past 1 Opt 1 Preordain 1 Arbor Elf 1 Beast Within 1 Cultivate 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Elvish Visionary 1 Farhaven Elf 1 Mirror of Galadriel 1 Lignify 1 Paradise Druid 1 Rampant Growth 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Wood Elves 1 Growth Spiral 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Sol Ring 1 Whispersilk Cloak 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Field of Ruin 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Thornwood Falls 1 Tranquil Thicket 1 Woodland Stream 11 Island 15 Forest

Jetons de Conseil elfe

  • 3 jetons Sylvin // Bête
  • 1 jeton Trésor // Elfe et Guerrier
  • 4 jetons Insecte // Elfe et Guerrier
  • 2 jetons Oiseau (bleu 2/2) // Elfe et Guerrier
Jeton Sylvin
Jeton Bête
Sylvin // Bête
Jeton Trésor
Jeton Elfe et Guerrier
Trésor // Elfe et Guerrier
Jeton Insecte
Jeton Elfe et Guerrier
Insecte // Elfe et Guerrier
Jeton Oiseau (bleu 2/2)
Jeton Elfe et Guerrier
Oiseau (bleu 2/2) // Elfe et Guerrier

Les armées du Mordor

Sauron, le Seigneur des Anneaux Premium traditionnel
Sauron, le Seigneur des Anneaux Premium traditionnel
Saruman, la Main Blanche Premium traditionnel
Saruman, la Main Blanche Premium traditionnel
Commandant de présentation Sauron, le Seigneur des Anneaux super Premium
Commandant de présentation Sauron, le Seigneur des Anneaux super Premium

Sauron, le Seigneur des Anneaux et Saruman, la Main Blanche sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Sauron, le Seigneur des Anneaux est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. Ce traitement est idéal pour mettre en valeur votre commandant, mais n'est pas légal en jeu homologué.

1 Sauron, Lord of the Rings 1 Saruman, the White Hand 1 Corsairs of Umbar 1 Monstrosity of the Lake 1 Subjugate the Hobbits 1 Shelob, Dread Weaver 1 Cavern-Hoard Dragon 1 Orcish Siegemaster 1 Rampaging War Mammoth 1 The Balrog of Moria 1 Gríma, Saruman's Footman 1 In the Darkness Bind Them 1 Lidless Gaze 1 Lord of the Nazgûl 1 Moria Scavenger 1 Summons of Saruman 1 Too Greedily, Too Deep 1 Wake the Dragon 1 Relic of Sauron 1 The Black Gate 1 Decree of Pain 1 Languish 1 Living Death 1 Reanimate 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Goblin Dark-Dwellers 1 Inferno Titan 1 Knollspine Dragon 1 Scourge of the Throne 1 Siege-Gang Commander 1 Treasure Nabber 1 Hostage Taker 1 Notion Thief 1 Choked Estuary 1 Desolate Lighthouse 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Underground River 1 Treason of Isengard 1 Bitter Downfall 1 Troll of Khazad-dûm 1 Voracious Fell Beast 1 Fiery Inscription 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 1 Arcane Denial 1 Boon of the Wish-Giver 1 Consider 1 Deep Analysis 1 Fact or Fiction 1 Forbidden Alchemy 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Merciless Executioner 1 Revenge of Ravens 1 Anger 1 Faithless Looting 1 The Mouth of Sauron 1 Goblin Cratermaker 1 Guttersnipe 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Extract from Darkness 1 Arcane Signet 1 Basalt Monolith 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Worn Powerstone 1 Command Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Field of Ruin 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Terramorphic Expanse 6 Island 6 Swamp 7 Mountain

Jetons de Les armées du Mordor

  • 1 jeton Orque et Armé (Uruk-hai) // Orque et Armé (Sauron)
  • 1 jeton Nourriture (araignée géante) // Apparition
  • 3 jetons Gobelin // Apparition
  • 2 jetons Dragon (6/6) // Apparition
  • 3 jetons Trésor // Apparition
Jeton Orque et Armé (Uruk-hai)
Jeton Orque et Armé (Sauron)
Orque et Armé (Uruk-hai) // Orque et Armé (Sauron)
Jeton Nourriture (araignée géante)
Jeton Apparition
Nourriture (araignée géante) // Apparition
Jeton Gobelin
Jeton Apparition
Gobelin // Apparition
Jeton Dragon (6/6)
Jeton Apparition
Dragon (6/6) // Apparition
Jeton Trésor
Jeton Apparition
Trésor // Apparition

Vous trouverez les decks Commander Le Seigneur des Anneaux : chroniques de la Terre du Milieu dans votre magasin de jeux local, en ligne sur Amazon et partout où se vend Magic: The Gathering.