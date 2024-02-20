2024年3月8日発売のマジック：ザ・ギャザリング®『Fallout』®にて、「Fallout」で描かれる核戦争後のディストピア世界がマジック：ザ・ギャザリングにやってきます。新たに登場する４つの統率者デッキで、戦場を漁り、放射線を当て、機械化しましょう。
シーザー万歳（赤白黒）
たくましき生存者たち（赤緑白）
科学の力！（青白赤）
ミュータントの脅威（黒緑青）
各製品には、すぐに遊べる統率者デッキが入っています。
- デッキの統率者として使える、フォイル仕様の新規の伝説のクリーチャー・カード ２枚
- 新規カードを含む、非フォイル仕様のカード 98枚（各デッキの新規カードの枚数は以下の通りです。）
- シーザー万歳：37枚
- たくましき生存者たち：38枚
- 科学の力！：38枚
- ミュータントの脅威：41枚
- エッチング・フォイル仕様の提示用統率者カード １枚（カードに厚みがあり、ふちやアートがエッチング・フォイル仕様になった統率者カード。認定イベントでは使用不可）
- 両面トークン 10枚
- コレクター・ブースター・サンプルパック １個（レアや神話レア１枚を含む、特別仕様のカードを２枚封入）
- デッキボックス １つ（スリーブに入れたカードを100枚収納可能）
- ライフホイール１つ
- 戦略ガイド １枚
- 早見表カード １枚
また、各デッキには非フォイル仕様のフルアート版基本土地も入っています。そのうち５種類は、斜め見下ろし型のクラシックな「Fallout」のゲーム画面を表現したものもあります。
統率者デッキのデッキリストに含まれる各カードの詳細は、「マジック：ザ・ギャザリング®『Fallout』®カードイメージギャラリー」をご覧ください。このセットの収録カードやブースター・ファン仕様を一覧でご確認いただけます。
それでは以下に、マジック：ザ・ギャザリング®『Fallout』®統率者デッキのデッキリストを掲載します。各種製品は、現在お近くのゲーム店やAmazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です！
今すぐご予約を
（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をカードデータベースから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）
シーザー万歳
シーザーとともに軍を率い、無慈悲な軍事的勝利を収めよう！「シーザー万歳」には、マジックの新規カードが37枚収録されています。《リージョンの皇帝、シーザー》と《社長兼CEO、Mr.ハウス》は、フォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《リージョンの皇帝、シーザー》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。（あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください）
1 Caesar, Legion's Emperor
1 Mr. House, President and CEO
1 Aradesh, the Founder
1 Battle of Hoover Dam
1 Overseer of Vault 76
1 Securitron Squadron
1 Sierra, Nuka's Biggest Fan
1 Middle School
1 Yes Man, Personal Securitron
1 V.A.T.S.
1 Wasteland Raider
1 Mysterious Stranger
1 Powder Ganger
1 Rose, Cutthroat Raider
1 Thrill-Kill Disciple
1 Wild Wasteland
1 Boomer Scrapper
1 Colonel Autumn
1 Desdemona, Freedom's Edge
1 Elder Arthur Maxson
1 Kellogg, Dangerous Mind
1 MacCready, Lamplight Mayor
1 The Nipton Lottery
1 Paladin Elizabeth Taggerdy
1 Voter's Dilemma
1 ED-E, Lonesome Eyebot
1 Desolate Mire
1 Diamond City
1 Captain of the Watch
1 Entrapment Maneuver
1 Hour of Reckoning
1 Keeper of the Accord
1 Marshal's Anthem
1 Martial Coup
1 Secure the Wastes
1 Black Market
1 Lethal Scheme
1 Stolen Strategy
1 Anguished Unmaking
1 Assemble the Legion
1 Fervent Charge
1 Ruinous Ultimatum
1 Canyon Slough
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Dragonskull Summit
1 Isolated Chapel
1 Shadowblood Ridge
1 Smoldering Marsh
1 Temple of Malice
1 Temple of Silence
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Windbrisk Heights
1 Gary Clone
1 Butch DeLoria, Tunnel Snake
1 Ruthless Radrat
1 Craig Boone, Novac Guard
1 Legate Lanius, Caesar's Ace
1 White Glove Gourmand
1 Charisma Bobblehead
1 Luck Bobblehead
1 Survivor's Med Kit
1 Impassioned Orator
1 Intangible Virtue
1 Bastion of Remembrance
1 Deadly Dispute
1 Morbid Opportunist
1 Pitiless Plunderer
1 General's Enforcer
1 Heroic Reinforcements
1 Wear // Tear
1 Arcane Signet
1 Skullclamp
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Talisman of Hierarchy
1 Talisman of Indulgence
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Memorial to Glory
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Nomad Outpost
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Tainted Field
1 Tainted Peak
1 Terramorphic Expanse
5 Plains
4 Swamp
5 Mountain
「シーザー万歳」のトークン
- ロボット // 宝物（軍隊）・トークン １枚
- コピー // 宝物（軍隊）・トークン １枚
- ロボット // ジャンク・トークン １枚
- コピー // ジャンク・トークン １枚
- コピー // 人間・兵士・トークン １枚
- 兵士 // 人間・兵士・トークン １枚
- 兵士 // 宝物（軍隊）・トークン １枚
- 兵士（赤白） // 食物（軍隊）・トークン １枚
- 戦士 // 食物（軍隊）・トークン １枚
- 戦士 // 兵士（赤白）・トークン １枚
たくましき生存者たち
敵を倒すのに必要なものをかき集めよう！「たくましき生存者たち」には、マジックの新規カードが38枚収録されています。《忠実な友、ドッグミート》と《ミニットマン、プレストン・ガービー》は、フォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《忠実な友、ドッグミート》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。（あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください）
1 Dogmeat, Ever Loyal
1 Preston Garvey, Minuteman
1 Codsworth, Handy Helper
1 Idolized
1 Pre-War Formalwear
1 Birthday Party
1 Duchess, Wayward Tavernkeep
1 Grim Reaper's Sprint
1 Junk Jet
1 Megaton's Fate
1 House Gambit
1 Veronica, Dissident Scribe
1 Animal Friend
1 Strong Back
1 Almost Perfect
1 Armory Paladin
1 Cait, Cage Brawler
1 Cass, Hand of Vengeance
1 Inventory Management
1 Moira Brown, Guide Author
1 Three Dog, Galaxy News DJ
1 Mister Gutsy
1 Pip-Boy 3000
1 Junktown
1 Sunscorched Divide
1 Mantle of the Ancients
1 Puresteel Paladin
1 Single Combat
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Chaos Warp
1 Heroic Intervention
1 Basilisk Collar
1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe
1 Champion's Helm
1 Masterwork of Ingenuity
1 Canopy Vista
1 Cinder Glade
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Mossfire Valley
1 Rootbound Crag
1 Scattered Groves
1 Scavenger Grounds
1 Sheltered Thicket
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Sunpetal Grove
1 Temple of Abandon
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Brotherhood Outcast
1 Commander Sofia Daguerre
1 Acquired Mutation
1 Crimson Caravaneer
1 Ian the Reckless
1 Bighorner Rancher
1 Break Down
1 Gunner Conscript
1 Super Mutant Scavenger
1 Well Rested
1 Agility Bobblehead
1 Perception Bobblehead
1 Silver Shroud Costume
1 All That Glitters
1 Path to Exile
1 Valorous Stance
1 Sticky Fingers
1 Abundant Growth
1 Fertile Ground
1 Rancor
1 Squirrel Nest
1 Wild Growth
1 Behemoth Sledge
1 Arcane Signet
1 Brass Knuckles
1 Explorer's Scope
1 Fireshrieker
1 Sol Ring
1 Swiftfoot Boots
1 Ash Barrens
1 Buried Ruin
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Jungle Shrine
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Roadside Reliquary
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Temple of the False God
1 Terramorphic Expanse
4 Mountain
4 Forest
4 Plains
「たくましき生存者たち」のトークン
- ジャンク // リス・トークン １枚
- ジャンク // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン １枚
- 居住地 // 人間・兵士・トークン １枚
- 居住地 // 食物（生存者）・トークン １枚
- 食物（生存者、科学技術） // ウェイストランド・サバイバルガイド・トークン １枚
- 食物（生存者） // リス・トークン １枚
- 放射能（補助カード） // コピー・トークン ２枚
- 放射能（補助カード） // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン ２枚
宝物（生存者、科学技術） // ウェイストランド・サバイバルガイド
放射能（補助カード） // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）
科学の力！
科学の力を駆使し、地球の運命のために戦おう！「科学の力！」には、マジックの新規カードが38枚収録されています。《Dr. マジソン・リー》と《再稼働、リバティ・プライム》は、フォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《Dr. マジソン・リー》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。（あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください）
1 Dr. Madison Li
1 Liberty Prime, Recharged
1 Automated Assembly Line
1 Brotherhood Scribe
1 Overencumbered
1 The Prydwen, Steel Flagship
1 Sentry Bot
1 Dweller's Journey
1 Curie, Emergent Intelligence
1 James, Wandering Dad
1 Nick Valentine, Private Eye
1 Synth Infiltrator
1 Assaultron Dominator
1 The Motherlode, Excavator
1 Plasma Caster
1 Synth Eradicator
1 Arcade Gannon
1 Electrosiphon
1 Red Death, Shipwrecker
1 Rex, Cyber-Hound
1 Sentinel Sarah Lyons
1 Shaun, Father of Synths
1 Sadistic Simulation
1 Brotherhood Vertibird
1 T-45 Power Armor
1 Ferrous Lake
1 HELIOS One
1 Austere Command
1 Open the Vaults
1 Mechanized Production
1 One with the Machine
1 Wake the Past
1 Mystic Forge
1 Panharmonicon
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Steel Overseer
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Glacial Fortress
1 Irrigated Farmland
1 Prairie Stream
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Spire of Industry
1 Sulfur Falls
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Treasure Vault
1 Paladin Danse, Steel Maverick
1 Nerd Rage
1 Robobrain War Mind
1 Bottle-Cap Blast
1 Elder Owyn Lyons
1 Behemoth of Vault 0
1 C.A.M.P.
1 Endurance Bobblehead
1 Expert-Level Safe
1 Intelligence Bobblehead
1 Nuka-Cola Vending Machine
1 Crush Contraband
1 Dispatch
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Glimmer of Genius
1 Thirst for Knowledge
1 Whirler Rogue
1 Loyal Apprentice
1 Unexpected Windfall
1 Arcane Signet
1 Everflowing Chalice
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Talisman of Creativity
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Thought Vessel
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Ash Barrens
1 Buried Ruin
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Mystic Monastery
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Razortide Bridge
1 Rustvale Bridge
1 Silverbluff Bridge
1 Terramorphic Expanse
5 Island
4 Mountain
4 Plains
「科学の力！」のトークン
- エネルギー貯蔵所（補助カード） // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン １枚
- 人間・騎士 // 食物（科学技術）・トークン １枚
- 人間・騎士 // コピー・トークン １枚
- 飛行機械 // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン １枚
- 飛行機械 // ジャンク・トークン １枚
- コピー // 手掛かり・トークン １枚
- 宝物（生存者、科学技術） // 手掛かり・トークン １枚
- 宝物（生存者、科学技術） // 人間・騎士・トークン １枚
- 食物（科学技術） // ロボット・トークン １枚
- ロボット // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン １枚
エネルギー貯蔵所（補助カード） // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）
ミュータントの脅威
1 The Wise Mothman
1 The Master, Transcendent
1 Jason Bright, Glowing Prophet
1 Mirelurk Queen
1 Piper Wright, Publick Reporter
1 Radstorm
1 Struggle for Project Purity
1 Feral Ghoul
1 Hancock, Ghoulish Mayor
1 Nuclear Fallout
1 Screeching Scorchbeast
1 The Necropolis
1 Harold and Bob, First Numens
1 Lily Bowen, Raging Grandma
1 Power Fist
1 Rampaging Yao Guai
1 Strong, the Brutish Thespian
1 Tato Farmer
1 Watchful Radstag
1 Agent Frank Horrigan
1 Alpha Deathclaw
1 Atomize
1 Marcus, Mutant Mayor
1 Mutational Advantage
1 Forced Evolution
1 Nuka-Nuke Launcher
1 Recon Craft Theta
1 Mariposa Military Base
1 Overflowing Basin
1 Viridescent Bog
1 Fraying Sanity
1 Inexorable Tide
1 Branching Evolution
1 Guardian Project
1 Hardened Scales
1 Tireless Tracker
1 Biomass Mutation
1 Casualties of War
1 Find // Finality
1 Darkwater Catacombs
1 Drowned Catacomb
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fetid Pools
1 Hinterland Harbor
1 Nesting Grounds
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Temple of Deceit
1 Temple of Malady
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Woodland Cemetery
1 Vexing Radgull
1 Bloatfly Swarm
1 Infesting Radroach
1 Cathedral Acolyte
1 Glowing One
1 Lumbering Megasloth
1 Contaminated Drink
1 Nightkin Ambusher
1 Raul, Trouble Shooter
1 Young Deathclaws
1 Strength Bobblehead
1 Cultivate
1 Farseek
1 Harmonize
1 Inspiring Call
1 Rampant Growth
1 Corpsejack Menace
1 Putrefy
1 Winding Constrictor
1 Arcane Signet
1 Contagion Clasp
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Curiosity
1 Talisman of Dominance
1 Talisman of Resilience
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Mortuary Mire
1 Opulent Palace
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Tainted Isle
1 Tainted Wood
1 Temple of the False God
1 Terramorphic Expanse
5 Swamp
5 Forest
5 Island
賢者モスマンを信じよ！「ミュータントの脅威」には、マジックの新規カードが41枚収録されています。《賢きモスマン》と《超越者、ザ・マスター》は、フォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《賢きモスマン》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。（あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください）
「ミュータントの脅威」のトークン
- エイリアン // 手掛かり・トークン ２枚
- ゾンビ・ミュータント // コピー・トークン ３枚
- ゾンビ・ミュータント // 手掛かり・トークン １枚
- 放射能（補助カード） // ゾンビ・ミュータント・トークン ４枚
マジック：ザ・ギャザリング®『Fallout』®は2024年3月8日発売です。各統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店やAmazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です。