2024年3月8日発売のマジック：ザ・ギャザリング®『Fallout』®にて、「Fallout」で描かれる核戦争後のディストピア世界がマジック：ザ・ギャザリングにやってきます。新たに登場する４つの統率者デッキで、戦場を漁り、放射線を当て、機械化しましょう。

シーザー万歳（赤白黒）
たくましき生存者たち（赤緑白）
科学の力！（青白赤）
ミュータントの脅威（黒緑青）
各製品には、すぐに遊べる統率者デッキが入っています。

  • デッキの統率者として使える、フォイル仕様の新規の伝説のクリーチャー・カード ２枚
  • 新規カードを含む、非フォイル仕様のカード 98枚（各デッキの新規カードの枚数は以下の通りです。）
    • シーザー万歳：37枚
    • たくましき生存者たち：38枚
    • 科学の力！：38枚
    • ミュータントの脅威：41枚
  • エッチング・フォイル仕様の提示用統率者カード １枚（カードに厚みがあり、ふちやアートがエッチング・フォイル仕様になった統率者カード。認定イベントでは使用不可）
  • 両面トークン 10枚
  • コレクター・ブースター・サンプルパック １個（レアや神話レア１枚を含む、特別仕様のカードを２枚封入）
  • デッキボックス １つ（スリーブに入れたカードを100枚収納可能）
  • ライフホイール１つ
  • 戦略ガイド １枚
  • 早見表カード １枚

また、各デッキには非フォイル仕様のフルアート版基本土地も入っています。そのうち５種類は、斜め見下ろし型のクラシックな「Fallout」のゲーム画面を表現したものもあります。

《平地》（フルアート版）
《島》（フルアート版）
《沼》（フルアート版）
《山》（フルアート版）
《森》（フルアート版）
統率者デッキのデッキリストに含まれる各カードの詳細は、マジック：ザ・ギャザリング®『Fallout』®カードイメージギャラリー」をご覧ください。このセットの収録カードやブースター・ファン仕様を一覧でご確認いただけます。

それでは以下に、マジック：ザ・ギャザリング®『Fallout』®統率者デッキのデッキリストを掲載します。各種製品は、現在お近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です！

今すぐご予約を

（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をカードデータベースから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）

シーザー万歳

《リージョンの皇帝、シーザー》（フォイル仕様）
《社長兼CEO、Mr.ハウス》（フォイル仕様）
《リージョンの皇帝、シーザー》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者）
シーザーとともに軍を率い、無慈悲な軍事的勝利を収めよう！「シーザー万歳」には、マジックの新規カードが37枚収録されています。《リージョンの皇帝、シーザー》と《社長兼CEO、Mr.ハウス》は、フォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《リージョンの皇帝、シーザー》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。（あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください）

1 Caesar, Legion's Emperor 1 Mr. House, President and CEO 1 Aradesh, the Founder 1 Battle of Hoover Dam 1 Overseer of Vault 76 1 Securitron Squadron 1 Sierra, Nuka's Biggest Fan 1 Middle School 1 Yes Man, Personal Securitron 1 V.A.T.S. 1 Wasteland Raider 1 Mysterious Stranger 1 Powder Ganger 1 Rose, Cutthroat Raider 1 Thrill-Kill Disciple 1 Wild Wasteland 1 Boomer Scrapper 1 Colonel Autumn 1 Desdemona, Freedom's Edge 1 Elder Arthur Maxson 1 Kellogg, Dangerous Mind 1 MacCready, Lamplight Mayor 1 The Nipton Lottery 1 Paladin Elizabeth Taggerdy 1 Voter's Dilemma 1 ED-E, Lonesome Eyebot 1 Desolate Mire 1 Diamond City 1 Captain of the Watch 1 Entrapment Maneuver 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Marshal's Anthem 1 Martial Coup 1 Secure the Wastes 1 Black Market 1 Lethal Scheme 1 Stolen Strategy 1 Anguished Unmaking 1 Assemble the Legion 1 Fervent Charge 1 Ruinous Ultimatum 1 Canyon Slough 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Temple of Malice 1 Temple of Silence 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Gary Clone 1 Butch DeLoria, Tunnel Snake 1 Ruthless Radrat 1 Craig Boone, Novac Guard 1 Legate Lanius, Caesar's Ace 1 White Glove Gourmand 1 Charisma Bobblehead 1 Luck Bobblehead 1 Survivor's Med Kit 1 Impassioned Orator 1 Intangible Virtue 1 Bastion of Remembrance 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Morbid Opportunist 1 Pitiless Plunderer 1 General's Enforcer 1 Heroic Reinforcements 1 Wear // Tear 1 Arcane Signet 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Talisman of Indulgence 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Memorial to Glory 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Tainted Field 1 Tainted Peak 1 Terramorphic Expanse 5 Plains 4 Swamp 5 Mountain

「シーザー万歳」のトークン

  • ロボット // 宝物（軍隊）・トークン １枚
  • コピー // 宝物（軍隊）・トークン １枚
  • ロボット // ジャンク・トークン １枚
  • コピー // ジャンク・トークン １枚
  • コピー // 人間・兵士・トークン １枚
  • 兵士 // 人間・兵士・トークン １枚
  • 兵士 // 宝物（軍隊）・トークン １枚
  • 兵士（赤白） // 食物（軍隊）・トークン １枚
  • 戦士 // 食物（軍隊）・トークン １枚
  • 戦士 // 兵士（赤白）・トークン １枚
ロボット・トークン
コピー・トークン
ロボット・トークン
コピー・トークン
コピー・トークン
兵士・トークン
兵士・トークン
兵士（赤白）・トークン
たくましき生存者たち

《忠実な友、ドッグミート》（フォイル仕様）
《ミニットマン、プレストン・ガービー》（フォイル仕様）
《ミニットマン、プレストン・ガービー》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者）
敵を倒すのに必要なものをかき集めよう！「たくましき生存者たち」には、マジックの新規カードが38枚収録されています。《忠実な友、ドッグミート》と《ミニットマン、プレストン・ガービー》は、フォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《忠実な友、ドッグミート》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。（あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください）

1 Dogmeat, Ever Loyal 1 Preston Garvey, Minuteman 1 Codsworth, Handy Helper 1 Idolized 1 Pre-War Formalwear 1 Birthday Party 1 Duchess, Wayward Tavernkeep 1 Grim Reaper's Sprint 1 Junk Jet 1 Megaton's Fate 1 House Gambit 1 Veronica, Dissident Scribe 1 Animal Friend 1 Strong Back 1 Almost Perfect 1 Armory Paladin 1 Cait, Cage Brawler 1 Cass, Hand of Vengeance 1 Inventory Management 1 Moira Brown, Guide Author 1 Three Dog, Galaxy News DJ 1 Mister Gutsy 1 Pip-Boy 3000 1 Junktown 1 Sunscorched Divide 1 Mantle of the Ancients 1 Puresteel Paladin 1 Single Combat 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Chaos Warp 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Basilisk Collar 1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe 1 Champion's Helm 1 Masterwork of Ingenuity 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Scattered Groves 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Brotherhood Outcast 1 Commander Sofia Daguerre 1 Acquired Mutation 1 Crimson Caravaneer 1 Ian the Reckless 1 Bighorner Rancher 1 Break Down 1 Gunner Conscript 1 Super Mutant Scavenger 1 Well Rested 1 Agility Bobblehead 1 Perception Bobblehead 1 Silver Shroud Costume 1 All That Glitters 1 Path to Exile 1 Valorous Stance 1 Sticky Fingers 1 Abundant Growth 1 Fertile Ground 1 Rancor 1 Squirrel Nest 1 Wild Growth 1 Behemoth Sledge 1 Arcane Signet 1 Brass Knuckles 1 Explorer's Scope 1 Fireshrieker 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Ash Barrens 1 Buried Ruin 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Roadside Reliquary 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 4 Mountain 4 Forest 4 Plains

「たくましき生存者たち」のトークン

  • ジャンク // リス・トークン １枚
  • ジャンク // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン １枚
  • 居住地 // 人間・兵士・トークン １枚
  • 居住地 // 食物（生存者）・トークン １枚
  • 食物（生存者、科学技術） // ウェイストランド・サバイバルガイド・トークン １枚
  • 食物（生存者） // リス・トークン １枚
  • 放射能（補助カード） // コピー・トークン ２枚
  • 放射能（補助カード） // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン ２枚
ジャンク・トークン
ジャンク・トークン
居住地・トークン
居住地・トークン
宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン
食物（生存者）・トークン
放射能（補助カード）・トークン
放射能（補助カード）・トークン
科学の力！

《Dr. マジソン・リー》（フォイル仕様）
《再稼働、リバティ・プライム》（フォイル仕様）
《Dr. マジソン・リー》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者）
科学の力を駆使し、地球の運命のために戦おう！「科学の力！」には、マジックの新規カードが38枚収録されています。《Dr. マジソン・リー》と《再稼働、リバティ・プライム》は、フォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《Dr. マジソン・リー》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。（あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください）

1 Dr. Madison Li 1 Liberty Prime, Recharged 1 Automated Assembly Line 1 Brotherhood Scribe 1 Overencumbered 1 The Prydwen, Steel Flagship 1 Sentry Bot 1 Dweller's Journey 1 Curie, Emergent Intelligence 1 James, Wandering Dad 1 Nick Valentine, Private Eye 1 Synth Infiltrator 1 Assaultron Dominator 1 The Motherlode, Excavator 1 Plasma Caster 1 Synth Eradicator 1 Arcade Gannon 1 Electrosiphon 1 Red Death, Shipwrecker 1 Rex, Cyber-Hound 1 Sentinel Sarah Lyons 1 Shaun, Father of Synths 1 Sadistic Simulation 1 Brotherhood Vertibird 1 T-45 Power Armor 1 Ferrous Lake 1 HELIOS One 1 Austere Command 1 Open the Vaults 1 Mechanized Production 1 One with the Machine 1 Wake the Past 1 Mystic Forge 1 Panharmonicon 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Steel Overseer 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Prairie Stream 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Spire of Industry 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Treasure Vault 1 Paladin Danse, Steel Maverick 1 Nerd Rage 1 Robobrain War Mind 1 Bottle-Cap Blast 1 Elder Owyn Lyons 1 Behemoth of Vault 0 1 C.A.M.P. 1 Endurance Bobblehead 1 Expert-Level Safe 1 Intelligence Bobblehead 1 Nuka-Cola Vending Machine 1 Crush Contraband 1 Dispatch 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Glimmer of Genius 1 Thirst for Knowledge 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Loyal Apprentice 1 Unexpected Windfall 1 Arcane Signet 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Talisman of Creativity 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Thought Vessel 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Ash Barrens 1 Buried Ruin 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Razortide Bridge 1 Rustvale Bridge 1 Silverbluff Bridge 1 Terramorphic Expanse 5 Island 4 Mountain 4 Plains

「科学の力！」のトークン 

  • エネルギー貯蔵所（補助カード） // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン １枚
  • 人間・騎士 // 食物（科学技術）・トークン １枚
  • 人間・騎士 // コピー・トークン １枚
  • 飛行機械 // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン １枚
  • 飛行機械 // ジャンク・トークン １枚
  • コピー // 手掛かり・トークン １枚
  • 宝物（生存者、科学技術） // 手掛かり・トークン １枚
  • 宝物（生存者、科学技術） // 人間・騎士・トークン １枚
  • 食物（科学技術） // ロボット・トークン １枚
  • ロボット // 宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン １枚
エネルギー貯蔵所（補助カード）・トークン
人間・騎士・トークン
人間・騎士・トークン
飛行機械・トークン
飛行機械・トークン
コピー・トークン
宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン
宝物（生存者、科学技術）・トークン
食物（科学技術）・トークン
ロボット・トークン
ミュータントの脅威

《賢きモスマン》（フォイル仕様）
《超越者、ザ・マスター》（フォイル仕様）
《賢きモスマン》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者）
1 The Wise Mothman 1 The Master, Transcendent 1 Jason Bright, Glowing Prophet 1 Mirelurk Queen 1 Piper Wright, Publick Reporter 1 Radstorm 1 Struggle for Project Purity 1 Feral Ghoul 1 Hancock, Ghoulish Mayor 1 Nuclear Fallout 1 Screeching Scorchbeast 1 The Necropolis 1 Harold and Bob, First Numens 1 Lily Bowen, Raging Grandma 1 Power Fist 1 Rampaging Yao Guai 1 Strong, the Brutish Thespian 1 Tato Farmer 1 Watchful Radstag 1 Agent Frank Horrigan 1 Alpha Deathclaw 1 Atomize 1 Marcus, Mutant Mayor 1 Mutational Advantage 1 Forced Evolution 1 Nuka-Nuke Launcher 1 Recon Craft Theta 1 Mariposa Military Base 1 Overflowing Basin 1 Viridescent Bog 1 Fraying Sanity 1 Inexorable Tide 1 Branching Evolution 1 Guardian Project 1 Hardened Scales 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Biomass Mutation 1 Casualties of War 1 Find // Finality 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fetid Pools 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Nesting Grounds 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Malady 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Vexing Radgull 1 Bloatfly Swarm 1 Infesting Radroach 1 Cathedral Acolyte 1 Glowing One 1 Lumbering Megasloth 1 Contaminated Drink 1 Nightkin Ambusher 1 Raul, Trouble Shooter 1 Young Deathclaws 1 Strength Bobblehead 1 Cultivate 1 Farseek 1 Harmonize 1 Inspiring Call 1 Rampant Growth 1 Corpsejack Menace 1 Putrefy 1 Winding Constrictor 1 Arcane Signet 1 Contagion Clasp 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Curiosity 1 Talisman of Dominance 1 Talisman of Resilience 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Mortuary Mire 1 Opulent Palace 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Tainted Isle 1 Tainted Wood 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 5 Swamp 5 Forest 5 Island

賢者モスマンを信じよ！「ミュータントの脅威」には、マジックの新規カードが41枚収録されています。《賢きモスマン》と《超越者、ザ・マスター》は、フォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《賢きモスマン》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。（あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください）

「ミュータントの脅威」のトークン

  • エイリアン // 手掛かり・トークン ２枚
  • ゾンビ・ミュータント // コピー・トークン ３枚
  • ゾンビ・ミュータント // 手掛かり・トークン １枚
  • 放射能（補助カード） // ゾンビ・ミュータント・トークン ４枚
エイリアン・トークン
ゾンビ・ミュータント・トークン
ゾンビ・ミュータント・トークン
放射能（補助カード）・トークン
マジック：ザ・ギャザリング®『Fallout』®は2024年3月8日発売です。各統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です。