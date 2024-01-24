2024年2月9日に、『カルロフ邸殺人事件』の捜査が始まります。このセットにともない発売される４つの統率者デッキで、手掛かりを集め、証拠を揃え、推理を披露しましょう。

完璧な偽装（赤緑白）
完璧な偽装（赤緑白）
亡者の斥候（青黒）
亡者の斥候（青黒）
 
数々の手がかり（緑白青）
数々の手がかり（緑白青）
責任転嫁（赤白）
責任転嫁（赤白）
 

各デッキの収録カードは、新たなカードイメージギャラリーにてご覧いただけます。新たなカードイメージギャラリーでは、『カルロフ邸殺人事件』の興味深い収録カードが随時更新されていき、ブースター・ファン仕様のカードもご覧いただけます。

各デッキの内容は以下の通りです：

  • マジックのカード100枚入りの構築済みデッキ１つ。カードの内訳は以下の通り。
    • デッキの統率者として使える、フォイル仕様の新規の伝説のクリーチャー・カード ２枚
    • 非フォイル仕様のカード 98枚
      • 新規カード 10枚
      • 複数の基本土地を含む、再録カードおよび『カルロフ邸殺人事件』のカード 88枚
  • カード２枚入りのコレクター・ブースター・サンプルパック１個。内容は以下の通り。
    • フォイル仕様または非フォイル仕様のブースター・ファンのレアや神話レア １枚
      • この枠からは、「拡大鏡」ショーケース版や「事件簿」ショーケース版、「大都市ラヴニカ」版、ボーダーレス版、拡張アート版のカードが出現します。
    • フォイル仕様の「事件簿」ショーケース版または「拡大鏡」ショーケース版のコモンやアンコモン １枚
  • エッチング・フォイル仕様の提示用統率者カード １枚（カードに厚みがあり、ふちやアートがエッチング・フォイル仕様になった統率者カード。認定イベントでは使用不可）
  • 両面トークン10枚
  • デッキボックス １つ（スリーブに入れたカードを100枚収納可能）
  • ライフホイール１つ
  • 戦略ガイド 1枚

それでは以下に、今回のスリルに満ちた統率者デッキのデッキリストを掲載します。統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジック製品を取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です！

今すぐ予約を

（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をカードデータベースから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）

完璧な偽装

《林間の眼、カウスト》（フォイル仕様）
《林間の眼、カウスト》（フォイル仕様）
《怒りの母、ダスカナ》（フォイル仕様）
《怒りの母、ダスカナ》（フォイル仕様）
《林間の眼、カウスト》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者カード）
《林間の眼、カウスト》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者カード）

《林間の眼、カウスト》と《怒りの母、ダスカナ》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《林間の眼、カウスト》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Kaust, Eyes of the Glade 1 Duskana, the Rage Mother 1 True Identity 1 Unexplained Absence 1 Veiled Ascension 1 Boltbender 1 Showstopping Surprise 1 Tesak, Judith's Hellhound 1 Experiment Twelve 1 Printlifter Ooze 1 Panoptic Projektor 1 Ransom Note (Morph) 1 Ugin's Mastery 1 Austere Command 1 Dusk /// Dawn 1 Exalted Angel 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Hidden Dragonslayer 1 Master of Pearls 1 Mastery of the Unseen 1 Mirror Entity 1 Welcoming Vampire 1 Akroma, Angel of Fury 1 Ashcloud Phoenix 1 Chaos Warp 1 Imperial Hellkite 1 Jeska's Will 1 Neheb, the Eternal 1 Scourge of the Throne 1 Beast Whisperer 1 Deathmist Raptor 1 Den Protector 1 Hooded Hydra 1 Krosan Cloudscraper 1 Krosan Colossus 1 Obscuring Aether 1 Ohran Frostfang 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Root Elemental 1 Saryth, the Viper's Fang 1 Seedborn Muse 1 Temur War Shaman 1 Thelonite Hermit 1 Toski, Bearer of Secrets 1 Trail of Mystery 1 Whisperwood Elemental 1 Yedora, Grave Gardener 1 Decimate 1 Sidar Kondo of Jamuraa 1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary 1 Scroll of Fate 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Scattered Groves 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Shrine of the Forsaken Gods 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Path to Exile 1 Ainok Survivalist 1 Broodhatch Nantuko 1 Nervous Gardener 1 Nantuko Vigilante 1 Nature's Lore 1 Sakura-Tribe Elder 1 Salt Road Ambushers 1 Three Visits 1 Wild Growth 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Boros Garrison 1 Command Tower 1 Branch of Vitu-Ghazi 1 Gruul Turf 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Krosan Verge 1 Sacred Peaks 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Temple of the False God 1 Zoetic Cavern 4 Plains 3 Mountain 4 Forest

「完璧な偽装」のトークン

  • ウーズ // 謎の生物（補助カード）・トークン ２枚
  • 蛇 // 変異（補助カード）・トークン ２枚
  • 苗木 // 変異（補助カード）・トークン ２枚
  • 苗木 // 予示（補助カード）・トークン ２枚
  • 昆虫 // 予示（補助カード）・トークン ２枚
ウーズ
謎の生物（補助カード）
ウーズ // 謎の生物（補助カード）
蛇
変異（補助カード）
蛇 // 変異（補助カード）
苗木
変異（補助カード）
苗木 // 変異（補助カード）
苗木
予示（補助カード）
苗木 // 予示（補助カード）
昆虫
予示（補助カード）
昆虫 // 予示（補助カード）

亡者の斥候

《偏執的な理論家、ミルコ》（フォイル仕様）
《偏執的な理論家、ミルコ》（フォイル仕様）
《深海の調査員、モルヴォ》（フォイル仕様）
《深海の調査員、モルヴォ》（フォイル仕様）
《偏執的な理論家、ミルコ》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者カード）
《偏執的な理論家、ミルコ》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者カード）

《偏執的な理論家、ミルコ》と《深海の調査員、モルヴォ》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《偏執的な理論家、ミルコ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Mirko, Obsessive Theorist 1 Marvo, Deep Operative 1 Case of the Shifting Visage 1 Copy Catchers 1 Final-Word Phantom 1 Watcher of Hours 1 Charnel Serenade 1 Eye of Duskmantle 1 Foreboding Steamboat 1 Unshakable Tail 1 Counterpoint 1 Ransom Note (Surveil) 1 Amphin Mutineer 1 Dream Eater 1 Mission Briefing 1 Phyrexian Metamorph 1 Sphinx of the Second Sun 1 Vizier of Many Faces 1 Black Sun's Zenith 1 Dogged Detective 1 Doom Whisperer 1 Grave Titan 1 Massacre Wurm 1 Overseer of the Damned 1 Phyrexian Arena 1 Pile On 1 Reanimate 1 Rise of the Dark Realms 1 Toxic Deluge 1 Twilight Prophet 1 Baleful Strix 1 Connive // Concoct 1 Lazav, the Multifarious 1 Master of Death 1 Choked Estuary 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Drownyard Temple 1 Fetid Pools 1 Hostile Desert 1 River of Tears 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Brainstorm 1 Consider 1 Curate 1 Deep Analysis 1 Enhanced Surveillance 1 Ephara's Dispersal 1 Mulldrifter 1 Nightveil Sprite 1 Otherworldly Gaze 1 Thoughtbound Phantasm 1 Animate Dead 1 Necromancy 1 Price of Fame 1 Ravenous Chupacabra 1 Shriekmaw 1 Sinister Starfish 1 Syr Konrad, the Grim 1 Whispering Snitch 1 Dimir Spybug 1 Discovery // Dispersal 1 Disinformation Campaign 1 Notion Rain 1 Arcane Signet 1 Dimir Signet 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Dominance 1 Thought Vessel 1 Ash Barrens 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Mystic Sanctuary 1 Port of Karfell 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Tainted Isle 1 Temple of the False God 1 Tocasia's Dig Site 9 Island 9 Swamp

「亡者の斥候」のトークン

  • コピー // ゾンビ・トークン ４枚
  • サラマンダー・戦士 // ゾンビ・トークン ４枚
  • 都市の承認（補助カード） // ゾンビ・トークン １枚
  • 多面相の侍臣 // ゾンビ・トークン １枚
コピー
ゾンビ
コピー // ゾンビ
サラマンダー・戦士
ゾンビ
サラマンダー・戦士 // ゾンビ
都市の承認（補助カード）
ゾンビ
都市の承認（補助カード） // ゾンビ
多面相の侍臣
ゾンビ
多面相の侍臣 // ゾンビ

数々の手がかり

《地下海の探偵、モルスカ》（フォイル仕様）
《地下海の探偵、モルスカ》（フォイル仕様）
《嗅ぎ回る探偵、ソフィア》（フォイル仕様）
《嗅ぎ回る探偵、ソフィア》（フォイル仕様）
《地下海の探偵、モルスカ》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者カード）
《地下海の探偵、モルスカ》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者カード）

《地下海の探偵、モルスカ》と《嗅ぎ回る探偵、ソフィア》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《地下海の探偵、モルスカ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Morska, Undersea Sleuth 1 Sophia, Dogged Detective 1 Armed with Proof 1 Merchant of Truth 1 Serene Sleuth 1 Detective of the Month 1 Follow the Bodies 1 Tangletrove Kelp 1 Innocuous Researcher 1 On the Trail 1 Knowledge Is Power 1 Ransom Note (Clues) 1 Aerial Extortionist 1 Bennie Bracks, Zoologist 1 Farewell 1 Fumigate 1 Organic Extinction 1 Search the Premises 1 Alandra, Sky Dreamer 1 Confirm Suspicions 1 Ethereal Investigator 1 Finale of Revelation 1 Kappa Cannoneer 1 Mechanized Production 1 Nadir Kraken 1 Shimmer Dragon 1 Teferi's Ageless Insight 1 Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh 1 Thought Monitor 1 Hornet Queen 1 Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse 1 Killer Service 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Adrix and Nev, Twincasters 1 Chulane, Teller of Tales 1 Disorder in the Court 1 Esix, Fractal Bloom 1 Hydroid Krasis 1 Koma, Cosmos Serpent 1 Lonis, Cryptozoologist 1 Selvala, Explorer Returned 1 Academy Manufactor 1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Inspiring Statuary 1 Nettlecyst 1 Psychosis Crawler 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Prairie Stream 1 Scattered Groves 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Spire of Industry 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Erdwal Illuminator 1 Junk Winder 1 Ongoing Investigation 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Graf Mole 1 Ulvenwald Mysteries 1 Wilderness Reclamation 1 Wavesifter 1 Arcane Signet 1 Azorius Signet 1 Simic Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Curiosity 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Talisman of Unity 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Magnifying Glass 1 Command Tower 1 Krosan Verge 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Temple of the False God 1 Tranquil Thicket 3 Plains 6 Island 5 Forest

「数々の手がかり」のトークン

  • ドレイク // 猫・トークン １枚
  • タイニー // エルドラージ・トークン １枚
  • 都市の承認（補助カード） // 人間・兵士・トークン １枚
  • 手掛かり // 昆虫（ワスプ）・トークン １枚
  • 飛行機械（１/１） // サイ・戦士・トークン １枚
  • 飛行機械（１/１） // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • 手掛かり // 食物・トークン １枚
  • ドレイク // コーマの分体・トークン １枚
  • スピリット // ファイレクシアン・細菌・トークン １枚
  • 触手 // コーマの分体・トークン １枚
ドレイク
猫
ドレイク // 猫
タイニー
エルドラージ
タイニー // エルドラージ
都市の承認（補助カード）
人間・兵士
都市の承認（補助カード） // 人間・兵士
手掛かり
昆虫（ワスプ）
手掛かり // 昆虫（ワスプ）
飛行機械（１/１）
サイ・戦士
飛行機械（１/１） // サイ・戦士
飛行機械（１/１）
宝物
飛行機械（１/１） // 宝物
手掛かり
食物
手掛かり // 食物
ドレイク
コーマの分体
ドレイク // コーマの分体
スピリット
ファイレクシアン・細菌
スピリット // ファイレクシアン・細菌
触手
コーマの分体
触手 // コーマの分体

責任転嫁

《衝動的な告発人、ネリー・ボルカ》（フォイル仕様）
《衝動的な告発人、ネリー・ボルカ》（フォイル仕様）
《光輝の調停者、フェザー》（フォイル仕様）
《光輝の調停者、フェザー》（フォイル仕様）
《衝動的な告発人、ネリー・ボルカ》（エッチング・フォイル仕様統率者カード）
《衝動的な告発人、ネリー・ボルカ》（エッチング・フォイル仕様統率者カード）

《衝動的な告発人、ネリー・ボルカ》と《光輝の調停者、フェザー》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《衝動的な告発人、ネリー・ボルカ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser 1 Feather, Radiant Arbiter 1 Immortal Obligation 1 Otherworldly Escort 1 Redemption Arc 1 Trouble in Pairs 1 Havoc Eater 1 Hot Pursuit 1 Mob Verdict 1 Prisoner's Dilemma 1 Take the Bait 1 Ransom Note (Accusations) 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Comeuppance 1 Darien, King of Kjeldor 1 Duelist's Heritage 1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Loran of the Third Path 1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Selfless Squire 1 Sevinne's Reclamation 1 Smuggler's Share 1 Stalking Leonin 1 Sun Titan 1 Windborn Muse 1 Winds of Rath 1 Agitator Ant 1 Brash Taunter 1 Disrupt Decorum 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Fiendish Duo 1 Frontier Warmonger 1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs 1 Spectacular Showdown 1 Vengeful Ancestor 1 Anya, Merciless Angel 1 Boros Reckoner 1 Deflecting Palm 1 Gisela, Blade of Goldnight 1 Ancient Stone Idol 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Tome of Legends 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Kher Keep 1 Labyrinth of Skophos 1 Needle Spires 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Slayers' Stronghold 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Throne of the High City 1 War Room 1 Ghostly Prison 1 Gideon's Sacrifice 1 Martial Impetus 1 Orzhov Advokist 1 Seal of Cleansing 1 Soul Snare 1 Vow of Duty 1 Wall of Omens 1 Curse of Opulence 1 Rite of the Raging Storm 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Vow of Lightning 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bloodthirsty Blade 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Thought Vessel 1 Access Tunnel 1 Ash Barrens 1 Boros Garrison 1 Command Tower 1 Escape Tunnel 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion 1 Temple of the False God 9 Plains 7 Mountain

「責任転嫁」のトークン

  • 構築物（6/12） // 兵士・トークン １枚
  • 人間 // 兵士・トークン １枚
  • 人間 // オーガ・トークン １枚
  • 兵士 // オーガ・トークン ２枚
  • 兵士 // カー砦のコボルド・トークン １枚
  • 金 // 稲妻の憤怒獣・トークン １枚
  • 金 // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • 金 // カー砦のコボルド・トークン １枚
  • 金 // 統治者（補助カード）・トークン １枚
構築物（6/12）
兵士
構築物（6/12） // 兵士
人間
兵士
人間 // 兵士
人間
オーガ
人間 // オーガ
兵士
オーガ
兵士 // オーガ
兵士
カー砦のコボルド
兵士 // カー砦のコボルド
金
稲妻の憤怒獣
金 // 稲妻の憤怒獣
金
宝物
金 // 宝物
金
カー砦のコボルド
金 // カー砦のコボルド
金
統治者（補助カード）
金 // 統治者（補助カード）

『カルロフ邸殺人事件』統率者デッキは2024年2月9日発売です。お近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジック製品を取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です。