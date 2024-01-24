2024年2月9日に、『カルロフ邸殺人事件』の捜査が始まります。このセットにともない発売される４つの統率者デッキで、手掛かりを集め、証拠を揃え、推理を披露しましょう。
完璧な偽装（赤緑白）
亡者の斥候（青黒）
数々の手がかり（緑白青）
責任転嫁（赤白）
各デッキの収録カードは、新たなカードイメージギャラリーにてご覧いただけます。新たなカードイメージギャラリーでは、『カルロフ邸殺人事件』の興味深い収録カードが随時更新されていき、ブースター・ファン仕様のカードもご覧いただけます。
各デッキの内容は以下の通りです：
- マジックのカード100枚入りの構築済みデッキ１つ。カードの内訳は以下の通り。
- デッキの統率者として使える、フォイル仕様の新規の伝説のクリーチャー・カード ２枚
- 非フォイル仕様のカード 98枚
- 新規カード 10枚
- 複数の基本土地を含む、再録カードおよび『カルロフ邸殺人事件』のカード 88枚
- カード２枚入りのコレクター・ブースター・サンプルパック１個。内容は以下の通り。
- フォイル仕様または非フォイル仕様のブースター・ファンのレアや神話レア １枚
- この枠からは、「拡大鏡」ショーケース版や「事件簿」ショーケース版、「大都市ラヴニカ」版、ボーダーレス版、拡張アート版のカードが出現します。
- フォイル仕様の「事件簿」ショーケース版または「拡大鏡」ショーケース版のコモンやアンコモン １枚
- エッチング・フォイル仕様の提示用統率者カード １枚（カードに厚みがあり、ふちやアートがエッチング・フォイル仕様になった統率者カード。認定イベントでは使用不可）
- 両面トークン10枚
- デッキボックス １つ（スリーブに入れたカードを100枚収納可能）
- ライフホイール１つ
- 戦略ガイド 1枚
それでは以下に、今回のスリルに満ちた統率者デッキのデッキリストを掲載します。統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店やAmazon、その他マジック製品を取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です！
（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をカードデータベースから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）
完璧な偽装
《林間の眼、カウスト》と《怒りの母、ダスカナ》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《林間の眼、カウスト》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Kaust, Eyes of the Glade
1 Duskana, the Rage Mother
1 True Identity
1 Unexplained Absence
1 Veiled Ascension
1 Boltbender
1 Showstopping Surprise
1 Tesak, Judith's Hellhound
1 Experiment Twelve
1 Printlifter Ooze
1 Panoptic Projektor
1 Ransom Note (Morph)
1 Ugin's Mastery
1 Austere Command
1 Dusk /// Dawn
1 Exalted Angel
1 Fell the Mighty
1 Hidden Dragonslayer
1 Master of Pearls
1 Mastery of the Unseen
1 Mirror Entity
1 Welcoming Vampire
1 Akroma, Angel of Fury
1 Ashcloud Phoenix
1 Chaos Warp
1 Imperial Hellkite
1 Jeska's Will
1 Neheb, the Eternal
1 Scourge of the Throne
1 Beast Whisperer
1 Deathmist Raptor
1 Den Protector
1 Hooded Hydra
1 Krosan Cloudscraper
1 Krosan Colossus
1 Obscuring Aether
1 Ohran Frostfang
1 Return of the Wildspeaker
1 Root Elemental
1 Saryth, the Viper's Fang
1 Seedborn Muse
1 Temur War Shaman
1 Thelonite Hermit
1 Toski, Bearer of Secrets
1 Trail of Mystery
1 Whisperwood Elemental
1 Yedora, Grave Gardener
1 Decimate
1 Sidar Kondo of Jamuraa
1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary
1 Scroll of Fate
1 Canopy Vista
1 Cinder Glade
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Game Trail
1 Kessig Wolf Run
1 Mossfire Valley
1 Mosswort Bridge
1 Scattered Groves
1 Sheltered Thicket
1 Shrine of the Forsaken Gods
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Abandon
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Path to Exile
1 Ainok Survivalist
1 Broodhatch Nantuko
1 Nervous Gardener
1 Nantuko Vigilante
1 Nature's Lore
1 Sakura-Tribe Elder
1 Salt Road Ambushers
1 Three Visits
1 Wild Growth
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Boros Garrison
1 Command Tower
1 Branch of Vitu-Ghazi
1 Gruul Turf
1 Jungle Shrine
1 Krosan Verge
1 Sacred Peaks
1 Selesnya Sanctuary
1 Temple of the False God
1 Zoetic Cavern
4 Plains
3 Mountain
4 Forest
「完璧な偽装」のトークン
- ウーズ // 謎の生物（補助カード）・トークン ２枚
- 蛇 // 変異（補助カード）・トークン ２枚
- 苗木 // 変異（補助カード）・トークン ２枚
- 苗木 // 予示（補助カード）・トークン ２枚
- 昆虫 // 予示（補助カード）・トークン ２枚
亡者の斥候
《偏執的な理論家、ミルコ》と《深海の調査員、モルヴォ》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《偏執的な理論家、ミルコ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Mirko, Obsessive Theorist
1 Marvo, Deep Operative
1 Case of the Shifting Visage
1 Copy Catchers
1 Final-Word Phantom
1 Watcher of Hours
1 Charnel Serenade
1 Eye of Duskmantle
1 Foreboding Steamboat
1 Unshakable Tail
1 Counterpoint
1 Ransom Note (Surveil)
1 Amphin Mutineer
1 Dream Eater
1 Mission Briefing
1 Phyrexian Metamorph
1 Sphinx of the Second Sun
1 Vizier of Many Faces
1 Black Sun's Zenith
1 Dogged Detective
1 Doom Whisperer
1 Grave Titan
1 Massacre Wurm
1 Overseer of the Damned
1 Phyrexian Arena
1 Pile On
1 Reanimate
1 Rise of the Dark Realms
1 Toxic Deluge
1 Twilight Prophet
1 Baleful Strix
1 Connive // Concoct
1 Lazav, the Multifarious
1 Master of Death
1 Choked Estuary
1 Darkwater Catacombs
1 Drownyard Temple
1 Fetid Pools
1 Hostile Desert
1 River of Tears
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Brainstorm
1 Consider
1 Curate
1 Deep Analysis
1 Enhanced Surveillance
1 Ephara's Dispersal
1 Mulldrifter
1 Nightveil Sprite
1 Otherworldly Gaze
1 Thoughtbound Phantasm
1 Animate Dead
1 Necromancy
1 Price of Fame
1 Ravenous Chupacabra
1 Shriekmaw
1 Sinister Starfish
1 Syr Konrad, the Grim
1 Whispering Snitch
1 Dimir Spybug
1 Discovery // Dispersal
1 Disinformation Campaign
1 Notion Rain
1 Arcane Signet
1 Dimir Signet
1 Everflowing Chalice
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Dominance
1 Thought Vessel
1 Ash Barrens
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Command Tower
1 Dimir Aqueduct
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Mystic Sanctuary
1 Port of Karfell
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Tainted Isle
1 Temple of the False God
1 Tocasia's Dig Site
9 Island
9 Swamp
「亡者の斥候」のトークン
- コピー // ゾンビ・トークン ４枚
- サラマンダー・戦士 // ゾンビ・トークン ４枚
- 都市の承認（補助カード） // ゾンビ・トークン １枚
- 多面相の侍臣 // ゾンビ・トークン １枚
数々の手がかり
《地下海の探偵、モルスカ》と《嗅ぎ回る探偵、ソフィア》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《地下海の探偵、モルスカ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Morska, Undersea Sleuth
1 Sophia, Dogged Detective
1 Armed with Proof
1 Merchant of Truth
1 Serene Sleuth
1 Detective of the Month
1 Follow the Bodies
1 Tangletrove Kelp
1 Innocuous Researcher
1 On the Trail
1 Knowledge Is Power
1 Ransom Note (Clues)
1 Aerial Extortionist
1 Bennie Bracks, Zoologist
1 Farewell
1 Fumigate
1 Organic Extinction
1 Search the Premises
1 Alandra, Sky Dreamer
1 Confirm Suspicions
1 Ethereal Investigator
1 Finale of Revelation
1 Kappa Cannoneer
1 Mechanized Production
1 Nadir Kraken
1 Shimmer Dragon
1 Teferi's Ageless Insight
1 Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh
1 Thought Monitor
1 Hornet Queen
1 Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse
1 Killer Service
1 Tireless Tracker
1 Adrix and Nev, Twincasters
1 Chulane, Teller of Tales
1 Disorder in the Court
1 Esix, Fractal Bloom
1 Hydroid Krasis
1 Koma, Cosmos Serpent
1 Lonis, Cryptozoologist
1 Selvala, Explorer Returned
1 Academy Manufactor
1 Idol of Oblivion
1 Inspiring Statuary
1 Nettlecyst
1 Psychosis Crawler
1 Canopy Vista
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Irrigated Farmland
1 Prairie Stream
1 Scattered Groves
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Spire of Industry
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Erdwal Illuminator
1 Junk Winder
1 Ongoing Investigation
1 Whirler Rogue
1 Graf Mole
1 Ulvenwald Mysteries
1 Wilderness Reclamation
1 Wavesifter
1 Arcane Signet
1 Azorius Signet
1 Simic Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Curiosity
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Talisman of Unity
1 Azorius Chancery
1 Magnifying Glass
1 Command Tower
1 Krosan Verge
1 Lonely Sandbar
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Seaside Citadel
1 Secluded Steppe
1 Selesnya Sanctuary
1 Simic Growth Chamber
1 Temple of the False God
1 Tranquil Thicket
3 Plains
6 Island
5 Forest
「数々の手がかり」のトークン
- ドレイク // 猫・トークン １枚
- タイニー // エルドラージ・トークン １枚
- 都市の承認（補助カード） // 人間・兵士・トークン １枚
- 手掛かり // 昆虫（ワスプ）・トークン １枚
- 飛行機械（１/１） // サイ・戦士・トークン １枚
- 飛行機械（１/１） // 宝物・トークン １枚
- 手掛かり // 食物・トークン １枚
- ドレイク // コーマの分体・トークン １枚
- スピリット // ファイレクシアン・細菌・トークン １枚
- 触手 // コーマの分体・トークン １枚
責任転嫁
《衝動的な告発人、ネリー・ボルカ》と《光輝の調停者、フェザー》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《衝動的な告発人、ネリー・ボルカ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser
1 Feather, Radiant Arbiter
1 Immortal Obligation
1 Otherworldly Escort
1 Redemption Arc
1 Trouble in Pairs
1 Havoc Eater
1 Hot Pursuit
1 Mob Verdict
1 Prisoner's Dilemma
1 Take the Bait
1 Ransom Note (Accusations)
1 Angel of the Ruins
1 Comeuppance
1 Darien, King of Kjeldor
1 Duelist's Heritage
1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion
1 Keeper of the Accord
1 Loran of the Third Path
1 Promise of Loyalty
1 Selfless Squire
1 Sevinne's Reclamation
1 Smuggler's Share
1 Stalking Leonin
1 Sun Titan
1 Windborn Muse
1 Winds of Rath
1 Agitator Ant
1 Brash Taunter
1 Disrupt Decorum
1 Etali, Primal Storm
1 Fiendish Duo
1 Frontier Warmonger
1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs
1 Spectacular Showdown
1 Vengeful Ancestor
1 Anya, Merciless Angel
1 Boros Reckoner
1 Deflecting Palm
1 Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
1 Ancient Stone Idol
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Steel Hellkite
1 Tome of Legends
1 Castle Ardenvale
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Kher Keep
1 Labyrinth of Skophos
1 Needle Spires
1 Scavenger Grounds
1 Slayers' Stronghold
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Throne of the High City
1 War Room
1 Ghostly Prison
1 Gideon's Sacrifice
1 Martial Impetus
1 Orzhov Advokist
1 Seal of Cleansing
1 Soul Snare
1 Vow of Duty
1 Wall of Omens
1 Curse of Opulence
1 Rite of the Raging Storm
1 Shiny Impetus
1 Vow of Lightning
1 Arcane Signet
1 Bloodthirsty Blade
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Thought Vessel
1 Access Tunnel
1 Ash Barrens
1 Boros Garrison
1 Command Tower
1 Escape Tunnel
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion
1 Temple of the False God
9 Plains
7 Mountain
「責任転嫁」のトークン
- 構築物（6/12） // 兵士・トークン １枚
- 人間 // 兵士・トークン １枚
- 人間 // オーガ・トークン １枚
- 兵士 // オーガ・トークン ２枚
- 兵士 // カー砦のコボルド・トークン １枚
- 金 // 稲妻の憤怒獣・トークン １枚
- 金 // 宝物・トークン １枚
- 金 // カー砦のコボルド・トークン １枚
- 金 // 統治者（補助カード）・トークン １枚
『カルロフ邸殺人事件』統率者デッキは2024年2月9日発売です。お近くのゲーム店やAmazon、その他マジック製品を取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です。