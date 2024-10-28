Mit Grundstein Jumpstart kannst du direkt in Magic eintauchen und Tausende von Themenkombinationen ausprobieren. Du nimmst zwei Jumpstart-Booster, mischst sie zusammen und schon hast du ein fertiges Deck, mit dem du gegen andere Jumpstart-Decks spielen kannst. Jeder Booster hat ein spezielles Thema, das die Karten darin miteinander verbindet, also kombiniere die Booster, um zu sehen, welche coolen Decks dabei herauskommen. Jeder Booster bringt Spaß, also stürze dich in dieses spannende und zugängliche Format.

Jeder Jumpstart-Booster aus Grundstein Jumpstart enthält 20 Karten, darunter mindestens eine neue Magic-Karte und alle Länder, die du für dein Jumpstart-Deck brauchst. Jeder Jumpstart Booster enthält eine Karte mit Illustration im Anime-Stil – 1 von 27 in Magic neuen Karten und 24 neu aufgelegten Karten mit diesem Anime-Stil. Außerdem findest du in jedem Booster eine Themenkarte, die eine Deckliste und den Namen des Themas deines Boosters enthält. Unten kannst du alle möglichen Grundstein Jumpstart-Themen erkunden und dich mit ihnen vertraut machen.

Jeder Jumpstart-Booster enthält Folgendes:

20 Magic-Karten Eines von 46 möglichen Jumpstart-Themen 1–2 seltene oder sagenhaft seltene Karten pro Booster (33 % Chance auf zwei) 1 von 51 Karten mit Illustration im Anime-Stil Länderkarten

1 Themenkarte

Magic: The Gathering Grundstein und Grundstein Jumpstart können jetzt vorbestellt werden. Mithilfe der Grundstein-Kartengalerie kannst du alle Karten in diesem Release entdecken. Egal, ob du deine Magic-Reise beginnen oder deine Lieblingsdecks aufwerten willst, Grundstein hat etwas für dich. Das Set ist ab sofort bei deinem Store, bei Online-Händlern wie Amazon und überall sonst, wo es Magic: The Gathering Produkte gibt, vorbestellbar.

Thematische Grundstein Jumpstart Booster

White

0008_MTGJ25_Theme: Prideful Theme Card

Brimaz, King of Oreskos Dawnwing Marshal Leonin Scimitar Basri's Acolyte Impeccable Timing Ingenious Leonin King of the Pride Leonin of the Lost Pride Leonin Vanguard Pacifism Savannah Lions Take Up the Shield Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0004_MTGJ25_Theme: Giddyap Theme Card

Thurid, Mare of Destiny Banishing Light Celestial Unicorn Steadfast Unicorn Tenacity Brightmare Moment of Triumph Outflank Ronom Unicorn Shield Mare Sungrace Pegasus Sunmane Pegasus Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0001_MTGJ25_Theme: Angels Theme Card

Giada, Font of Hope Faithful Pikemaster Starnheim Memento Celestial Enforcer Destroy Evil Herald of the Sun Inspiring Overseer Light of Hope Pacifism Serra Angel Youthful Valkyrie Secluded Steppe Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0001_MTGJ25_Theme: Angels Theme Card

Giada, Font of Hope Herald of War Faithful Pikemaster Starnheim Memento Angelic Edict Herald of the Sun Inspiring Overseer Pacifism Rally of Wings Stalwart Valkyrie Youthful Valkyrie Secluded Steppe Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0006_MTGJ25_Theme: Heroes Theme Card

Brigone, Soldier of Meletis Faithful Pikemaster Dauntless Onslaught Akroan Skyguard Chains of Custody Defiant Strike Favored Hoplite Fencing Ace Moment of Heroism Tethmos High Priest Valorous Stance Wingsteed Rider Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0006_MTGJ25_Theme: Heroes Theme Card

Brigone, Soldier of Meletis Ojutai Exemplars Faithful Pikemaster Chains of Custody Defiant Strike Elite Skirmisher Favored Hoplite Fencing Ace Gird for Battle Repel the Darkness Valorous Stance Wingsteed Rider Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0007_MTGJ25_Theme: Legion Theme Card

Adeline, Resplendent Cathar Dawnwing Marshal Hinterland Sanctifier Mentor of the Meek Raise the Alarm Ancestral Blade Argivian Phalanx Dauntless Unity Make a Stand Pacifism Recruitment Officer Search Party Captain Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0007_MTGJ25_Theme: Legion Theme Card

Adeline, Resplendent Cathar Venerated Loxodon Dawnwing Marshal Hinterland Sanctifier Mentor of the Meek Raise the Alarm Ancestral Blade Conclave Tribunal Dauntless Unity Defend the Campus Recruitment Officer Triplicate Spirits Memorial to Glory Thriving Heath 6 Plains

0005_MTGJ25_Theme: Healers Theme Card

Speaker of the Heavens Hinterland Sanctifier Qala, Ajani's Pridemate Ajani's Pridemate Angel of Mercy Angel of Vitality Brightmare Desperate Lunge Divine Arrow Faith's Fetters Mesa Unicorn Revitalize Kabira Crossroads Thriving Heath 6 Plains

0005_MTGJ25_Theme: Healers Theme Card

Valkyrie Harbinger Hinterland Sanctifier Qala, Ajani's Pridemate Ajani's Pridemate Angel of Vitality Bishop's Soldier Brightmare Divine Arrow Recumbent Bliss Revitalize Speakeasy Server Take Up the Shield Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0005_MTGJ25_Theme: Healers Theme Card

Righteous Valkyrie Hinterland Sanctifier Qala, Ajani's Pridemate Ajani's Pridemate Angel of Mercy Angel of Vitality Banisher Priest Daybreak Chaplain Deadly Riposte Moment of Heroism Recumbent Bliss Revitalize Kabira Crossroads Thriving Heath 6 Plains

0005_MTGJ25_Theme: Healers Theme Card

Felidar Sovereign Rhox Faithmender Hinterland Sanctifier Qala, Ajani's Pridemate Ajani's Pridemate Angel of Vitality Battlefield Promotion Brightmare Divine Arrow Faith's Fetters Mesa Unicorn Revitalize Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0009_MTGJ25_Theme: Stalwart Theme Card

Generous Pup Ajani, Adversary of Tyrants Urdnan, Dromoka Warrior Banishing Light Angelic Cub Gavony Silversmith Patron of the Valiant Sandsteppe Outcast Squad Captain Steadfast Sentry Swift Response Take Up the Shield Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0009_MTGJ25_Theme: Stalwart Theme Card

Basri's Lieutenant Urdnan, Dromoka Warrior Banishing Light Basri's Acolyte Basri's Solidarity Battlefield Promotion Lightwalker Patron of the Valiant Sandsteppe Outcast Star Pupil Steadfast Sentry Swift Response Cave of Temptation Thriving Heath 6 Plains

0009_MTGJ25_Theme: Stalwart Theme Card

Generous Pup Urdnan, Dromoka Warrior Banishing Light Steadfast Unicorn Expedition Raptor Jubilant Mascot Paladin of the Bloodstained Relief Captain Sandsteppe Outcast Shoulder to Shoulder Swift Response Take Up the Shield Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0009_MTGJ25_Theme: Stalwart Theme Card

Light of the Legion Mikaeus, the Lunarch Urdnan, Dromoka Warrior Banishing Light Battlefield Promotion Gavony Silversmith Gird for Battle Parhelion Patrol Sandsteppe Outcast Steadfast Sentry Sunhome Stalwart Swift Response Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0002_MTGJ25_Theme: Armed Theme Card

Mace of the Valiant Faithful Pikemaster Starnheim Memento Danitha Capashen, Paragon Ancestral Blade Divine Arrow Fencing Ace Mirran Bardiche Pacifism Starnheim Courser Sunspear Shikari Valkyrie's Sword Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0002_MTGJ25_Theme: Armed Theme Card

Stone Haven Outfitter Faithful Pikemaster Danitha Capashen, Paragon Plate Armor Ancestral Blade Divine Arrow Fencing Ace Hexgold Hoverwings Light the Way Militant Inquisitor Mirran Bardiche Pacifism Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0002_MTGJ25_Theme: Armed Theme Card

Maul of the Skyclaves Faithful Pikemaster Danitha Capashen, Paragon Ancestral Blade Fencing Ace Flutterfox Militant Inquisitor Mirran Bardiche Pacifism Resistance Reunited Trusty Retriever Valkyrie's Sword Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0002_MTGJ25_Theme: Armed Theme Card

Godsend Faithful Pikemaster Danitha Capashen, Paragon Plate Armor Ancestral Blade Deadly Riposte Fencing Ace Militant Inquisitor Mirran Bardiche Pacifism Sunspear Shikari Thopter Architect Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0003_MTGJ25_Theme: Enchanted Theme Card

Eidolon of Astral Winds Psemilla, Meletian Poet Banishing Light Archon of Falling Stars Captivating Unicorn Chosen by Heliod Dreadful Apathy Favored of Iroas Flutterfox Glory Bearers Indomitable Will Spirited Companion Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0003_MTGJ25_Theme: Enchanted Theme Card

Eidolon of Astral Winds Psemilla, Meletian Poet Banishing Light Archon of Falling Stars Cage of Hands Cartouche of Solidarity Flutterfox Glory Bearers Golden-Tail Disciple Indomitable Will Nyx-Fleece Ram Sunblade Samurai Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0003_MTGJ25_Theme: Enchanted Theme Card

Nykthos Paragon Starfield Mystic Psemilla, Meletian Poet Banishing Light Divine Favor Flutterfox Glory Bearers Golden-Tail Disciple Indomitable Will Nyx-Fleece Ram Serra's Embrace Sunblade Samurai Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0003_MTGJ25_Theme: Enchanted Theme Card

Archon of Sun's Grace Psemilla, Meletian Poet Banishing Light Angelic Gift Archon of Falling Stars Dreadful Apathy Favored of Iroas Flutterfox Golden-Tail Disciple Indomitable Will Spirited Companion Sunblade Samurai Thriving Heath 7 Plains

Blue

0012_MTGJ25_Theme: Illusions Theme Card

Pol Jamaar, Illusionist Lord of the Unreal Phantasmal Shieldback Starlight Snare Murmuring Mystic Haunting Figment Krovikan Mist Oneirophage Opt Phantasmal Form Phantom Ninja Supreme Will Thriving Isle 7 Island

0014_MTGJ25_Theme: Ninjas Theme Card

Taeko, the Patient Avalanche Starlight Snare Ninja of the Deep Hours Fading Hope Moon-Circuit Hacker Moonsnare Specialist Network Disruptor Nightveil Sprite Phantom Ninja Prosperous Thief Smoke Shroud Whirlwind Denial Thriving Isle 7 Island

0015_MTGJ25_Theme: Of the Coast Theme Card

Plagon, Lord of the Beach Delightful Discovery Gilded Scuttler Starlight Snare Run Ashore Kapsho Kitefins Omen of the Sea Purple-Crystal Crab Shorecomber Crab Sigiled Starfish Tidepool Turtle Yarok's Wavecrasher Lonely Sandbar Thriving Isle 6 Island

0015_MTGJ25_Theme: Of the Coast Theme Card

Plagon, Lord of the Beach Delightful Discovery Gilded Scuttler Starlight Snare Run Ashore Azure Drake Glimmerbell Opt Shipwreck Dowser Shorecomber Crab Sigiled Starfish Tidepool Turtle Lonely Sandbar Thriving Isle 6 Island

0011_MTGJ25_Theme: Drowned Theme Card

Neerdiv, Devious Diver Sudden Insight Deep Analysis Expendable Lackey Locked in the Cemetery Merfolk Pupil Organ Hoarder Screaming Swarm Shipwreck Dowser Silent Departure Stitched Drake Wall of Lost Thoughts Ipnu Rivulet Thriving Isle 6 Island

0011_MTGJ25_Theme: Drowned Theme Card

Neerdiv, Devious Diver Cackling Counterpart Sudden Insight Cruel Witness Deep Analysis Draugr Thought-Thief Expendable Lackey Locked in the Cemetery Screaming Swarm Towering-Wave Mystic Waker of Waves Wall of Lost Thoughts Thriving Isle 7 Island

0018_MTGJ25_Theme: Wizards Theme Card

Naban, Dean of Iteration Starlight Snare Faerie Seer Academy Journeymage Archaeomancer Augur of Bolas Choking Tethers Cloudkin Seer Concentrate Exclusion Mage Remand Windcaller Aven Thriving Isle 7 Island

0018_MTGJ25_Theme: Wizards Theme Card

Naban, Dean of Iteration Aether Channeler Starlight Snare Faerie Seer Academy Journeymage Augur of Bolas Chilling Trap Expedition Diviner Frost Trickster Opportunity Remand Shipwreck Dowser Thriving Isle 7 Island

0016_MTGJ25_Theme: Soaring Theme Card

Windreader Sphinx Starlight Snare Cynette, Jelly Drover Uncomfortable Chill Aerial Guide Gust of Wind Nightveil Sprite Serpentine Ambush Tide Skimmer Warden of Evos Isle Waterkin Shaman Winged Words Thriving Isle 7 Island

0016_MTGJ25_Theme: Soaring Theme Card

Cavalier of Gales Starlight Snare Cynette, Jelly Drover Aerial Guide Cartouche of Knowledge Gust of Wind Majestic Metamorphosis Owl Familiar Shorecomber Crab Tide Skimmer Trial of Knowledge Warden of Evos Isle Thriving Isle 7 Island

0016_MTGJ25_Theme: Soaring Theme Card

Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer Starlight Snare Cynette, Jelly Drover Aerial Guide Cloudkin Seer Gust of Wind Malcator's Watcher Serpentine Ambush Thopter Mechanic Tide Skimmer Windstorm Drake Winged Words Thriving Isle 7 Island

0016_MTGJ25_Theme: Soaring Theme Card

Sprite Noble Stolen by the Fae Starlight Snare Cynette, Jelly Drover Faerie Seer Aerial Guide Air Elemental Majestic Metamorphosis Nightveil Sprite Opt Tide Skimmer Winged Words Thriving Isle 7 Island

0017_MTGJ25_Theme: Surprise! Theme Card

Thryx, the Sudden Storm Delightful Discovery Brineborn Cutthroat Capture Sphere Chrome Prowler Crystacean Opt Slimebind Spectral Sailor Stinging Lionfish Undersea Invader Wind Strider Thriving Isle 7 Island

0017_MTGJ25_Theme: Surprise! Theme Card

Thryx, the Sudden Storm Voracious Greatshark Delightful Discovery Brineborn Cutthroat Capture Sphere Naiad of Hidden Coves Opt Pestermite Spectral Sailor Starlit Mantle Stinging Lionfish Undersea Invader Thriving Isle 7 Island

0017_MTGJ25_Theme: Surprise! Theme Card

Venser, Shaper Savant Starlight Snare Breaching Hippocamp Brineborn Cutthroat Naiad of Hidden Coves Opt Pestermite Spectral Sailor Starlit Mantle Stinging Lionfish Supreme Will Wind Strider Thriving Isle 7 Island

0017_MTGJ25_Theme: Surprise! Theme Card

Venser, Shaper Savant Wavebreak Hippocamp Starlight Snare Uncomfortable Chill Aven Reedstalker Brineborn Cutthroat Fading Hope Soul Read Spectral Sailor Stinging Lionfish Vexing Gull Wind Strider Thriving Isle 7 Island

0010_MTGJ25_Theme: Bookworms Theme Card

Overflowing Insight Starlight Snare Syr Elenora, the Discerning Blink of an Eye Cartouche of Knowledge Faerie Vandal Lat-Nam Adept Mystic Skyfish Reckless Scholar Shore Keeper Sky-Eel School Trial of Knowledge Thriving Isle 7 Island

0010_MTGJ25_Theme: Bookworms Theme Card

Teferi's Ageless Insight Phantasmal Shieldback Starlight Snare Syr Elenora, the Discerning Drag Under Uncomfortable Chill Faerie Vandal Muse Drake Mystic Skyfish Reckless Scholar Sky-Eel School Witching Well Memorial to Genius Thriving Isle 6 Island

0010_MTGJ25_Theme: Bookworms Theme Card

Sphinx of Enlightenment Starlight Snare Syr Elenora, the Discerning Drag Under Cartouche of Knowledge Lat-Nam Adept Mystic Skyfish Omen of the Sea Reckless Scholar Shore Keeper Thopter Mechanic Trial of Knowledge Thriving Isle 7 Island

0010_MTGJ25_Theme: Bookworms Theme Card

Nadir Kraken Phantasmal Shieldback Starlight Snare Syr Elenora, the Discerning Drag Under Faerie Vandal Lat-Nam Adept Opt Reckless Scholar Sky-Eel School Soul Read Tolarian Kraken Memorial to Genius Thriving Isle 6 Island

0013_MTGJ25_Theme: Inventive Theme Card

Sai, Master Thopterist Gilded Scuttler Ornithopter of Paradise Blink of an Eye Bury in Books Experimental Aviator Filigree Attendant Gearseeker Serpent Chief of the Foundry Eager Construct Prophetic Prism Whirlermaker Seat of the Synod Thriving Isle 6 Island

0013_MTGJ25_Theme: Inventive Theme Card

Sai, Master Thopterist Shimmer Dragon Gilded Scuttler Ornithopter of Paradise Experimental Aviator Malfunction Chief of the Foundry Eager Construct Fireshrieker Prophetic Prism Treasure Keeper Universal Solvent Seat of the Synod Thriving Isle 6 Island

0013_MTGJ25_Theme: Inventive Theme Card

Padeem, Consul of Innovation Thought Monitor Gilded Scuttler Ornithopter of Paradise Experimental Aviator Fading Hope Malfunction Thoughtcast Chief of the Foundry Myr Enforcer Patchwork Automaton Prophetic Prism Seat of the Synod Thriving Isle 6 Island

0013_MTGJ25_Theme: Inventive Theme Card

Padeem, Consul of Innovation Gilded Scuttler Shardless Outlander Ornithopter of Paradise Blink of an Eye Bury in Books Experimental Aviator Chief of the Foundry Eager Construct Guardian Idol Prophetic Prism Treasure Keeper Seat of the Synod Thriving Isle 6 Island

Black

0025_MTGJ25_Theme: Snakes Theme Card

Aphelia, Viper Whisperer Hooded Blightfang Scourge of the Undercity Killing Glare Serpent Assassin Coat with Venom Night's Whisper Pharika's Chosen Ukud Cobra Venomous Hierophant Vraska's Finisher Gorgon Flail Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0024_MTGJ25_Theme: Nefarious Theme Card

Vilis, Broker of Blood Dark Confidant Scourge of the Undercity Howling Banshee Alchemist's Gift Arrogant Outlaw Audacious Thief Infernal Grasp Read the Bones Ulcerate Vampire Scrivener Metalspinner's Puzzleknot Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0026_MTGJ25_Theme: Treasures Theme Card

Evereth, Viceroy of Plunder Ruthless Technomancer Deadly Dispute Grim Bounty Shambling Ghast Bastion of Remembrance Dire Fleet Hoarder Fake Your Own Death Pitiless Plunderer Reassembling Skeleton Ruthless Knave Undercity Scrounger Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0026_MTGJ25_Theme: Treasures Theme Card

Evereth, Viceroy of Plunder Deadly Dispute Shambling Ghast Contract Killing Dire Fleet Hoarder Dusk Mangler Fake Your Own Death Pitiless Plunderer Powerstone Fracture Reassembling Skeleton Ruthless Knave Undercity Scrounger Thriving Moor Vault of Whispers 6 Swamp

0019_MTGJ25_Theme: Clerics Theme Card

Taborax, Hope's Demise Nullpriest of Oblivion Revoke Demise Bonecaller Cleric Dark Bargain Agonizing Syphon Archfiend's Vessel Disfigure Eerie Soultender Koma's Faithful Scion of the Swarm Skemfar Shadowsage Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0019_MTGJ25_Theme: Clerics Theme Card

Taborax, Hope's Demise Revoke Demise Bonecaller Cleric Dark Bargain Priest of Gix Archfiend's Vessel Disfigure Elderfang Disciple Entomber Exarch Koma's Faithful Scion of the Swarm Severed Strands Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0019_MTGJ25_Theme: Clerics Theme Card

Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose Revoke Demise Bonecaller Cleric Dark Bargain Agonizing Syphon Dark Supplicant Eerie Soultender Elderfang Disciple Koma's Faithful Moment of Craving Scion of Darkness Skemfar Shadowsage Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0019_MTGJ25_Theme: Clerics Theme Card

Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose Priest of Forgotten Gods Revoke Demise Bonecaller Cleric Dark Bargain Priest of Gix Alchemist's Gift Archfiend's Vessel Extinguish the Light Scion of the Swarm Skemfar Shadowsage Stronghold Confessor Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0023_MTGJ25_Theme: Ne'er-do-wells Theme Card

Rev, Tithe Extractor Serpent Assassin Thieves' Tools Audacious Thief Crooked Custodian Fake Your Own Death Foul Play Masked Blackguard Midnight Assassin Morbid Opportunist Murder Pilfering Imp Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0023_MTGJ25_Theme: Ne'er-do-wells Theme Card

Rev, Tithe Extractor Thieves' Guild Enforcer Grim Bounty Thieves' Tools Audacious Thief Balustrade Spy Bloodtithe Collector Expedition Skulker Fake Your Own Death Foul Play Masked Blackguard Morbid Opportunist Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0022_MTGJ25_Theme: Icky Theme Card

Fumulus, the Infestation Wriggling Grub Eaten Alive Devouring Swarm Durable Coilbug Fretwork Colony Go for the Throat Heartstabber Mosquito Nantuko Husk Subtle Strike Swarm of Bloodflies Village Rites Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0022_MTGJ25_Theme: Icky Theme Card

Fumulus, the Infestation Endless Cockroaches Wriggling Grub Eaten Alive Devouring Swarm Go for the Throat Heartstabber Mosquito Morkrut Necropod Nantuko Husk Subtle Strike Torment of Scarabs Virus Beetle Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0027_MTGJ25_Theme: Vampires Theme Card

Sangromancer Scourge of the Undercity Nazar, the Velvet Fang Skymarch Bloodletter Bleed Dry Blood Burglar Blood Fountain Bloodtithe Collector Gift of Fangs Gluttonous Guest Urge to Feed Vampire of the Dire Moon Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0027_MTGJ25_Theme: Vampires Theme Card

Crossway Troublemakers Sanctum Seeker Scourge of the Undercity Nazar, the Velvet Fang Alchemist's Gift Bleed Dry Blood Fountain Bloodthirsty Aerialist Creeping Bloodsucker Gluttonous Guest Urge to Feed Vampire of the Dire Moon Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0027_MTGJ25_Theme: Vampires Theme Card

Necropolis Regent Scourge of the Undercity Nazar, the Velvet Fang Skymarch Bloodletter Bleed Dry Blood Fountain Creeping Bloodsucker Gift of Fangs Gluttonous Guest Go for the Throat Thirsting Bloodlord Vicious Conquistador Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0027_MTGJ25_Theme: Vampires Theme Card

Rodolf Duskbringer Scourge of the Undercity Nazar, the Velvet Fang Bleed Dry Blood Burglar Blood Fountain Epicure of Blood Exsanguinate Gluttonous Guest Moment of Craving Vampire Nighthawk Vampire of the Dire Moon Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0021_MTGJ25_Theme: Grave Robbers Theme Card

Gorex, the Tombshell Revoke Demise Eternal Taskmaster Deal Gone Bad Diregraf Scavenger Eye Collector Gorging Vulture Grave Strength Graveblade Marauder Gravedigger Murder Wailing Ghoul Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0021_MTGJ25_Theme: Grave Robbers Theme Card

Gorex, the Tombshell Doomed Necromancer Revoke Demise Eternal Taskmaster Deal Gone Bad Dusk Mangler Eye Collector Fake Your Own Death Gorging Vulture Moodmark Painter Necrotic Wound Undead Butler Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0021_MTGJ25_Theme: Grave Robbers Theme Card

Isareth the Awakener Revoke Demise Eternal Taskmaster Boneclad Necromancer Deal Gone Bad Dreadhound Gorging Vulture Grave Strength Gravedigger Murder Persistent Specimen Wailing Ghoul Memorial to Folly Thriving Moor 6 Swamp

0021_MTGJ25_Theme: Grave Robbers Theme Card

Isareth the Awakener Liliana, Death's Majesty Revoke Demise Shardless Outlander Eternal Taskmaster Deal Gone Bad Goremand Gorging Vulture Gravedigger Murder Persistent Specimen Undead Butler Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0020_MTGJ25_Theme: Ghastly Theme Card

Harvester of Souls Ozox, the Clattering King Blood Beckoning Doomed Dissenter Dross Hopper Falkenrath Noble Moan of the Unhallowed Morbid Opportunist Murder Tragic Slip Village Rites Wakedancer Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0020_MTGJ25_Theme: Ghastly Theme Card

Bloodgift Demon Ozox, the Clattering King Blood Beckoning Defenestrate Doomed Dissenter Falkenrath Noble Gnawing Zombie Moan of the Unhallowed Morbid Opportunist Tragic Slip Typhoid Rats Village Rites Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0020_MTGJ25_Theme: Ghastly Theme Card

Reaper from the Abyss Wriggling Grub Ozox, the Clattering King Deadly Dispute Blood Beckoning Boneclad Necromancer Dross Hopper Falkenrath Noble Morbid Opportunist Morkrut Behemoth Murder Tragic Slip Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0020_MTGJ25_Theme: Ghastly Theme Card

Army of the Damned Ozox, the Clattering King Deadly Dispute Shambling Ghast Crawl from the Cellar Defenestrate Doomed Dissenter Falkenrath Noble Moan of the Unhallowed Morbid Opportunist Tragic Slip Wakedancer Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

Red

0034_MTGJ25_Theme: Too Many Theme Card

Fiendish Duo Goblin Surprise 2 Brothers Yamazaki Battle-Rattle Shaman Krenko's Command Furious Reprisal Mogg Flunkies Pigment Storm Reckless Impulse Twinferno Weaselback Redcap Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain

0029_MTGJ25_Theme: Burning Theme Card

Rionya, Fire Dancer Firespitter Whelp Hearts on Fire Fathom Fleet Firebrand Goblin Fireslinger Bloodfire Expert Chandra's Spitfire Firebrand Archer Flames of the Firebrand Jaya's Firenado Play with Fire Wildfire Elemental Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0031_MTGJ25_Theme: Dragons Theme Card

Lathliss, Dragon Queen Firespitter Whelp Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind Dragon's Fire Seize the Spoils Bathe in Dragonfire Dragon Hatchling Dragon Whelp Dragonlord's Servant Rapacious Dragon Sparktongue Dragon Forgotten Cave Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0031_MTGJ25_Theme: Dragons Theme Card

Lathliss, Dragon Queen Sarkhan, Fireblood Firespitter Whelp Dragon's Fire Seize the Spoils Dragon Hatchling Dragon Whelp Dragonlord's Servant Hellkite Whelp Sarkhan's Rage Sparktongue Dragon Forgotten Cave Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0030_MTGJ25_Theme: Copied Theme Card

Zada, Hedron Grinder Scholar of Combustion Guttersnipe Kiln Fiend Crimson Wisps Cyclops Electromancer Fire Prophecy Fists of Flame Invigorated Rampage Renegade Tactics Spellgorger Weird Young Pyromancer Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0030_MTGJ25_Theme: Copied Theme Card

Zada, Hedron Grinder Charmbreaker Devils Firespitter Whelp Hearts on Fire Scholar of Combustion Kiln Fiend Ancestral Anger Ancestral Anger Cyclops Electromancer Fire Prophecy Uncaged Fury Young Pyromancer Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0035_MTGJ25_Theme: Warriors Theme Card

Gornog, the Red Reaper Ghitu Encampment Boggart Brute Boldwyr Intimidator Expedition Champion Goma Fada Vanguard Keldon Raider Kindled Fury Kruin Striker Pyrophobia Soul Sear Wrecking Crew Relic Axe Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain

0035_MTGJ25_Theme: Warriors Theme Card

Gornog, the Red Reaper Kargan Intimidator Ghitu Encampment Boldwyr Intimidator Daybreak Combatants Goma Fada Vanguard Infuriate Keldon Raider Pyrophobia Soul Sear Unstoppable Ogre Wrecking Crew Relic Axe Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain

0033_MTGJ25_Theme: Stoked Theme Card

Frontline Heroism Hearts on Fire Scholar of Combustion Cleon, Merry Champion Kiln Fiend Arena Athlete Resistance Skywarden Roil Eruption Satyr Hoplite Titan's Strength Twinferno Uncaged Fury Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0033_MTGJ25_Theme: Stoked Theme Card

Dreadhorde Arcanist Hearts on Fire Cleon, Merry Champion Kiln Fiend Arena Athlete Coordinated Assault Hero of the Games Resistance Skywarden Roil Eruption Satyr Hoplite Titan's Strength Unleash Fury Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0033_MTGJ25_Theme: Stoked Theme Card

Frontline Heroism Mirrorwing Dragon Hearts on Fire Scholar of Combustion Cleon, Merry Champion Akroan Crusader Arena Athlete Roil Eruption Titan's Strength Twinferno Unleash Fury Young Pyromancer Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0033_MTGJ25_Theme: Stoked Theme Card

Goblin Dark-Dwellers Hearts on Fire Cleon, Merry Champion Akroan Crusader Arena Athlete Crimson Wisps Hero of the Games Infuriate Roil Eruption Uncaged Fury Weaver of Lightning Young Pyromancer Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0032_MTGJ25_Theme: Goblins Theme Card

Dropkick Bomber Goblin Surprise General Kreat, the Boltbringer Battle Cry Goblin Krenko's Command Volley Veteran Brute Strength Fissure Wizard Goblin Researcher Open Fire Shock Weaselback Redcap Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0032_MTGJ25_Theme: Goblins Theme Card

Dropkick Bomber Goblin Goliath Goblin Surprise General Kreat, the Boltbringer Battle Cry Goblin Krenko's Command Volley Veteran Goblin Arsonist Kindled Fury Mogg Flunkies Open Fire Shock Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0032_MTGJ25_Theme: Goblins Theme Card

Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin Goblin Surprise General Kreat, the Boltbringer Beetleback Chief Goblin Smuggler Krenko's Command Volley Veteran Goblin Trailblazer Open Fire Scavenged Blade Shock Weaselback Redcap Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0032_MTGJ25_Theme: Goblins Theme Card

Goblin Rabblemaster Goblin Surprise General Kreat, the Boltbringer Battle Cry Goblin Destructive Digger Krenko's Command Volley Veteran Brute Strength Fanatical Firebrand Fire Prophecy Fissure Wizard Shock Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0028_MTGJ25_Theme: Bloody Theme Card

Anje's Ravager Ivora, Insatiable Heir Abandon Reason Belligerent Guest Blood Petal Celebrant Falkenrath Celebrants Flame-Blessed Bolt Incorrigible Youths Soul Sear Stolen Vitality Voldaren Duelist Voldaren Epicure Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0028_MTGJ25_Theme: Bloody Theme Card

Markov Blademaster Markov Enforcer Ivora, Insatiable Heir Blood Hypnotist Blood Petal Celebrant Falkenrath Celebrants Flame-Blessed Bolt Insolent Neonate Markov Retribution Soul Sear Stolen Vitality Voldaren Duelist Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0028_MTGJ25_Theme: Bloody Theme Card

Scion of Opulence Ivora, Insatiable Heir Blood Feud Belligerent Guest Blood Petal Celebrant Falkenrath Celebrants Flame-Blessed Bolt Insolent Neonate Markov Warlord Soul Sear Vampiric Fury Voldaren Duelist Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0028_MTGJ25_Theme: Bloody Theme Card

Falkenrath Marauders Ivora, Insatiable Heir Blood Feud Belligerent Guest Blood Petal Celebrant Falkenrath Celebrants Neonate's Rush Soul Sear Stolen Vitality Voldaren Ambusher Voldaren Duelist Voldaren Epicure Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0036_MTGJ25_Theme: Zealots Theme Card

Zealous Conscripts Anep, Vizier of Hazoret Ahn-Crop Crasher Battlefield Scavenger Bloodlust Inciter Brute Strength Cartouche of Zeal Emberhorn Minotaur Flame-Blessed Bolt Fling Nef-Crop Entangler Trial of Zeal Desert of the Fervent Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain

0036_MTGJ25_Theme: Zealots Theme Card

Sandstorm Crasher Anep, Vizier of Hazoret Ahn-Crop Crasher Battlefield Scavenger Bloodlust Inciter Cartouche of Zeal Flame-Blessed Bolt Fling Kindled Fury Pathmaker Initiate Trial of Zeal Zealot of the God-Pharaoh Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0036_MTGJ25_Theme: Zealots Theme Card

Combat Celebrant Hearts on Fire Anep, Vizier of Hazoret Battlefield Scavenger Bloodlust Inciter Cartouche of Zeal Emberhorn Minotaur Fling Nef-Crop Entangler Shock Trial of Zeal Trueheart Twins Desert of the Fervent Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain

0036_MTGJ25_Theme: Zealots Theme Card

Sandstorm Crasher Zealous Conscripts Anep, Vizier of Hazoret Battlefield Scavenger Bloodlust Inciter Cartouche of Zeal Fling Kindled Fury Minotaur Sureshot Nef-Crop Entangler Trial of Zeal Trueheart Twins Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

Green

0038_MTGJ25_Theme: Dinner Theme Card

Hurska Sweet-Tooth Saurian Symbiote Bite Down Fierce Witchstalker Giant Opportunity Insatiable Appetite Maraleaf Rider Orchard Strider Tireless Provisioner Tough Cookie Trail of Crumbs Gingerbrute Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0045_MTGJ25_Theme: Modified Theme Card

Kodama of the West Tree Saurian Symbiote Shardless Outlander Audacity Defend the Celestus Gnarlid Colony Heir of the Ancient Fang Orochi Merge-Keeper Reckless Amplimancer Snakeskin Veil Warbriar Blessing Wolfrider's Saddle Cave of Temptation Thriving Grove 6 Forest

0043_MTGJ25_Theme: Fun Guys Theme Card

Shroofus Sproutsire Saurian Symbiote Slimy Piper Band Together Fungal Plots Might of the Masses Overwhelm Saproling Migration Spore Crawler Spore Swarm Sporecrown Thallid Tukatongue Thallid Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0043_MTGJ25_Theme: Fun Guys Theme Card

Shroofus Sproutsire Verdeloth the Ancient Saurian Symbiote Slimy Piper Undercellar Myconid Band Together For the Family Fungal Plots Overcome Saproling Migration Spore Swarm Sporecrown Thallid Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0037_MTGJ25_Theme: Beasts Theme Card

Slinza, the Spiked Stampede Hungry Megasloth Spined Tyrranax Woodland Liege Explore Gift of the Gargantuan Advocate of the Beast Brushstrider Gnarlid Colony Obstinate Baloth Predator's Strike Time to Feed Thriving Grove 6 Forest

0037_MTGJ25_Theme: Beasts Theme Card

Slinza, the Spiked Stampede Garruk, Caller of Beasts Hungry Megasloth Woodland Liege Advocate of the Beast Baloth Gorger Brushstrider Bushwhack Garruk's Packleader Gnarlid Colony Predator's Strike Time to Feed Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0039_MTGJ25_Theme: Dinosaurs Theme Card

Ghalta, Primal Hunger Saurian Symbiote Armored Kincaller Colossal Dreadmaw Commune with Dinosaurs Drover of the Mighty Drowsing Tyrannodon Giant Growth Rampant Growth Savage Stomp Thrashing Brontodon Thundering Spineback Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0039_MTGJ25_Theme: Dinosaurs Theme Card

Ghalta, Primal Hunger Topiary Stomper Saurian Symbiote Cherished Hatchling Colossal Dreadmaw Commune with Dinosaurs Drowsing Tyrannodon Predator's Strike Rampant Growth Tail Swipe Thrashing Brontodon Thundering Spineback Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0041_MTGJ25_Theme: Encounter Theme Card

Forgotten Ancient Spined Tyrranax Mowu, Loyal Companion Biogenic Upgrade Aggressive Instinct Ainok Artillerist Deepwood Denizen Duskshell Crawler Greenwood Sentinel Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter Servant of the Scale Snakeskin Veil Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0041_MTGJ25_Theme: Encounter Theme Card

Oran-Rief Ooze Saurian Symbiote Spined Tyrranax Mowu, Loyal Companion Aggressive Instinct Deepwood Denizen Duskshell Crawler Greenwood Sentinel Invigorating Surge Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter Jungle Delver Stony Strength Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0041_MTGJ25_Theme: Encounter Theme Card

Rishkar, Peema Renegade Saurian Symbiote Spined Tyrranax Mowu, Loyal Companion Biogenic Upgrade Aggressive Instinct Deepwood Denizen Duskshell Crawler Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter Reckless Amplimancer Servant of the Scale Snakeskin Veil Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0041_MTGJ25_Theme: Encounter Theme Card

Primeval Bounty Quirion Beastcaller Hungry Megasloth Mowu, Loyal Companion Aggressive Instinct Armorcraft Judge Big Play Deepwood Denizen Gnarlid Colony Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter Moldgraf Millipede Pridemalkin Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0042_MTGJ25_Theme: Explorers Theme Card

Realm Seekers Go Forth Razorgrass Invoker Slimy Piper Shardless Outlander Braulios of Pheres Band Explore Adventurous Impulse Ainok Guide Clear Shot Ghirapur Guide Tireless Provisioner Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0042_MTGJ25_Theme: Explorers Theme Card

Tireless Tracker Go Forth Razorgrass Invoker Slimy Piper Shardless Outlander Braulios of Pheres Band Explore Ainok Guide Byway Courier Clear Shot Primeval Herald Ulvenwald Mysteries Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0042_MTGJ25_Theme: Explorers Theme Card

Briarbridge Tracker Somberwald Beastmaster Go Forth Slimy Piper Shardless Outlander Braulios of Pheres Band Explore Ambassador Oak Byway Courier Clear Shot Ulvenwald Mysteries Woodland Champion Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0042_MTGJ25_Theme: Explorers Theme Card

Jadelight Ranger Go Forth Razorgrass Invoker Slimy Piper Shardless Outlander Braulios of Pheres Band Explore Adventurous Impulse Clear Shot Ixalli's Diviner Merfolk Branchwalker Primeval Herald Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0040_MTGJ25_Theme: Elves Theme Card

Leaf-Crowned Visionary Razorgrass Invoker Dionus, Elvish Archdruid Elvish Visionary Llanowar Elves Arbor Armament Band Together Bounty of Skemfar Ghirapur Guide Overcome Tajuru Pathwarden Thornweald Archer Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0040_MTGJ25_Theme: Elves Theme Card

Elvish Archdruid Razorgrass Invoker Dionus, Elvish Archdruid Elvish Visionary Llanowar Elves Bounty of Skemfar Dwynen's Elite High-Rise Sawjack Hunter's Edge Kujar Seedsculptor Might of the Masses Overcome Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0040_MTGJ25_Theme: Elves Theme Card

Marwyn, the Nurturer Go Forth Razorgrass Invoker Dionus, Elvish Archdruid Llanowar Elves Band Together Bounty of Skemfar Dwynen's Elite Llanowar Visionary Overcome Tajuru Pathwarden Thornweald Archer Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0040_MTGJ25_Theme: Elves Theme Card

Tyvar Kell Voice of the Woods Dionus, Elvish Archdruid Llanowar Elves Arbor Armament Ghirapur Guide High-Rise Sawjack Hunter's Edge Ivy Lane Denizen Overcome Paradise Druid Reckless Amplimancer Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0044_MTGJ25_Theme: Landfall Theme Card

Lotus Cobra Undergrowth Champion Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru Adventure Awaits Baloth Woodcrasher Bite Down Canopy Baloth Harrow Kazandu Stomper Skyclave Pick-Axe Snapping Gnarlid Evolving Wilds Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0044_MTGJ25_Theme: Landfall Theme Card

Ancient Greenwarden Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru Bite Down Bond of Flourishing Canopy Baloth Kazandu Nectarpot Kazandu Stomper Krosan Tusker Retreat to Kazandu Snapping Gnarlid Territorial Scythecat Evolving Wilds Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0044_MTGJ25_Theme: Landfall Theme Card

Scythecat Cub Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru Bite Down Canopy Baloth Harrow Kazandu Stomper Murasa Ranger Retreat to Kazandu Snapping Gnarlid Territorial Scythecat Cliffhaven Kitesail Evolving Wilds Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0044_MTGJ25_Theme: Landfall Theme Card

Scythecat Cub Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru Baloth Woodcrasher Bite Down Canopy Baloth Grazing Gladehart Groundswell Harrow Skyclave Pick-Axe Snapping Gnarlid Sporemound Evolving Wilds Thriving Grove 7 Forest

Multicolor

0046_MTGJ25_Theme: Chaos Theme Card

Averna, the Chaos Bloom Shardless Outlander Chromatic Lantern Ash Barrens Terramorphic Expanse Fiery Fall Druid of the Anima Bituminous Blast Bloodbraid Elf Enlisted Wurm Fusion Elemental Violent Outburst Maelstrom Colossus Plains Island Swamp 2 Mountain 2 Forest

