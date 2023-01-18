『ファイレクシア：完全なる統一』は2月10日に全世界の店舗にて発売となります（日本では2月3日発売です）。統率者戦ファンの皆さんには、２種の新しい統率者デッキをご用意しました。それぞれ強力な伝説のクリーチャーや再録カード、そしてまったく新しいカードが含まれています。

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Deck Corrupting Influence
「汚染の影響」
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Deck Rebellion Rising
「反抗の夜明け」

収録カードは『ファイレクシア：完全なる統一』統率者カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧いただけます。また、通常版と共通するカードは『ファイレクシア：完全なる統一』通常版カードイメージギャラリーおよび特別版カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧ください。

加えて、このセットのどのカードがどの製品から手に入るかの説明については、「『ファイレクシア：完全なる統一』をコレクションする」記事をご覧ください！

『ファイレクシア：完全なる統一』統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてお求めいただけます。

（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をGathererから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）

「汚染の影響」

Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa Vishgraz, the Doomhive

《アトラクサの後継、イクセル》と《破滅の巣、ヴィシュグラズ》はフォイル仕様です。

1 Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa 1 Vishgraz, the Doomhive 1 Norn's Choirmaster 1 Norn's Decree 1 Geth's Summons 1 Phyresis Outbreak 1 Contaminant Grafter 1 Glissa's Retriever 1 Wurmquake 1 Glistening Sphere 1 Fumigate 1 Norn's Annex 1 Phyrexian Rebirth 1 Windborn Muse 1 Painful Truths 1 Phyrexian Swarmlord 1 Scavenging Ooze 1 Culling Ritual 1 Merciless Eviction 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Necroblossom Snarl 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Malady 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Silence 1 Ghostly Prison 1 Grateful Apparition 1 Bilious Skulldweller 1 Blightbelly Rat 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Caress of Phyrexia 1 Ichor Rats 1 Feed the Infection 1 Night's Whisper 1 Plague Stinger 1 Infectious Inquiry 1 Pestilent Syphoner 1 Beast Within 1 Blight Mamba 1 Carrion Call 1 Cultivate 1 Evolution Sage 1 Mycosynth Fiend 1 Noxious Revival 1 Vat Emergence 1 Viridian Corrupter 1 Vraska's Fall 1 Moldervine Reclamation 1 Mortify 1 Putrefy 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Contagion Clasp 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Golgari Signet 1 Grafted Exoskeleton 1 Ichorclaw Myr 1 Plague Myr 1 Sol Ring 1 Trailblazer's Boots 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Krosan Verge 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Cankerbloom 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Tainted Field 1 Expand the Sphere 1 Tainted Wood 1 Noxious Assault 1 Unnatural Restoration 1 Venomous Brutalizer 1 Myr Convert 1 Phyrexian Atlas 6 Plains 6 Swamp 8 Forest

「汚染の影響」のトークン

  • 毒カウンター // ファイレクシアン・ダニ（黒）・トークン ３枚
  • 毒カウンター // ビースト（３/３）・トークン １枚
  • ファイレクシアン・ワーム // ファイレクシアン・ホラー（Ｘ/Ｘのアーティファクト）・トークン １枚
  • ファイレクシアン・ワーム // ファイレクシアン・昆虫（感染）・トークン ２枚
  • ファイレクシアン・ダニ（白） // ファイレクシアン・昆虫（感染）・トークン ３枚
Poison Counter
Phyrexian Mite (black-aligned)
Poison Counter
Beast (3/3)
Phyrexian Wurm
Phyrexian Horror (X/X, artifact)
Phyrexian Wurm
Phyrexian Insect (infect)
Phyrexian Mite (white-aligned)
Phyrexian Insect (infect)

「反抗の夜明け」

Neyali, Suns' Vanguard Otharri, Suns' Glory

《太陽の先兵、ネヤリ》と《太陽の栄光、オターリ》はフォイル仕様です。

1 Neyali, Suns' Vanguard 1 Otharri, Suns' Glory 1 Clever Concealment 1 Glimmer Lens 1 Kemba's Banner 1 Staff of the Storyteller 1 Goldwardens’ Gambit 1 Hexplate Wallbreaker 1 Roar of Resistance 1 Vulshok Factory 1 Call the Coppercoats 1 Collective Effort 1 Court of Grace 1 Elspeth Tirel 1 Emeria Angel 1 Felidar Retreat 1 Finale of Glory 1 Flawless Maneuver 1 Harmonious Archon 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Increasing Devotion 1 Mace of the Valiant 1 Martial Coup 1 Maul of the Skyclaves 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Silverwing Squadron 1 White Sun's Zenith 1 Chain Reaction 1 Dragonmaster Outcast 1 Legion Warboss 1 Siege-Gang Commander 1 Adriana, Captain of the Guard 1 Assemble the Legion 1 Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer 1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Loxodon Warhammer 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Castle Embereth 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Kher Keep 1 Slayers' Stronghold 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Battle Screech 1 Cut a Deal 1 Generous Gift 1 Goldnight Commander 1 Intangible Virtue 1 Midnight Haunting 1 Path to Exile 1 Phantom General 1 Prava of the Steel Legion 1 Hate Mirage 1 Hordeling Outburst 1 Loyal Apprentice 1 Boros Charm 1 Heroic Reinforcements 1 Rip Apart 1 Arcane Signet 1 Boros Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Mask of Memory 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Soul-Guide Lantern 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Boros Garrison 1 Buried Ruin 1 Command Tower 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Temple of the False God 11 Mountain 11 Plains

「反抗の夜明け」のトークン

  • 統治者 // ゴーレム（Ｘ/Ｘ、速攻）・トークン １枚
  • カー砦のコボルド // ドラゴン・トークン 1枚
  • マイア // 飛行機械・トークン １枚
  • 兵士（赤白） // エルドラージ・トークン １枚
  • レベル // ゴブリン・トークン １枚
  • 鳥 // 猫・トーク １枚
  • 人間 // スピリット・トークン １枚
  • 人間・兵士 // 象・トークン １枚
  • 兵士（１/１） // 天使（飛行）・トークン １枚
  • 兵士（２/２、警戒） // 天使（飛行、警戒）・トークン １枚
The Monarch
Golem (X/X, haste)
Kobolds of Kher Keep
Dragon
Myr
Thopter
Soldier (red-white)
Eldrazi
Rebel
Goblin
Bird
Cat
Human
Spirit
Human Soldier
Elephant
Soldier (1/1)
Angel (flying)
Soldier (2/2, vigilance)
Angel (flying/vigilance)

