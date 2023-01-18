『ファイレクシア：完全なる統一』は2月10日に全世界の店舗にて発売となります（日本では2月3日発売です）。統率者戦ファンの皆さんには、２種の新しい統率者デッキをご用意しました。それぞれ強力な伝説のクリーチャーや再録カード、そしてまったく新しいカードが含まれています。
収録カードは『ファイレクシア：完全なる統一』統率者カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧いただけます。また、通常版と共通するカードは『ファイレクシア：完全なる統一』通常版カードイメージギャラリーおよび特別版カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧ください。
加えて、このセットのどのカードがどの製品から手に入るかの説明については、「『ファイレクシア：完全なる統一』をコレクションする」記事をご覧ください！
『ファイレクシア：完全なる統一』統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店、Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてお求めいただけます。
（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をGathererから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）
「汚染の影響」
《アトラクサの後継、イクセル》と《破滅の巣、ヴィシュグラズ》はフォイル仕様です。
1 Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa
1 Vishgraz, the Doomhive
1 Norn's Choirmaster
1 Norn's Decree
1 Geth's Summons
1 Phyresis Outbreak
1 Contaminant Grafter
1 Glissa's Retriever
1 Wurmquake
1 Glistening Sphere
1 Fumigate
1 Norn's Annex
1 Phyrexian Rebirth
1 Windborn Muse
1 Painful Truths
1 Phyrexian Swarmlord
1 Scavenging Ooze
1 Culling Ritual
1 Merciless Eviction
1 Chromatic Lantern
1 Canopy Vista
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Karn's Bastion
1 Necroblossom Snarl
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Malady
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Silence
1 Ghostly Prison
1 Grateful Apparition
1 Bilious Skulldweller
1 Blightbelly Rat
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Caress of Phyrexia
1 Ichor Rats
1 Feed the Infection
1 Night's Whisper
1 Plague Stinger
1 Infectious Inquiry
1 Pestilent Syphoner
1 Beast Within
1 Blight Mamba
1 Carrion Call
1 Cultivate
1 Evolution Sage
1 Mycosynth Fiend
1 Noxious Revival
1 Vat Emergence
1 Viridian Corrupter
1 Vraska's Fall
1 Moldervine Reclamation
1 Mortify
1 Putrefy
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Contagion Clasp
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Golgari Signet
1 Grafted Exoskeleton
1 Ichorclaw Myr
1 Plague Myr
1 Sol Ring
1 Trailblazer's Boots
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Command Tower
1 Krosan Verge
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Cankerbloom
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
1 Tainted Field
1 Expand the Sphere
1 Tainted Wood
1 Noxious Assault
1 Unnatural Restoration
1 Venomous Brutalizer
1 Myr Convert
1 Phyrexian Atlas
6 Plains
6 Swamp
8 Forest
「汚染の影響」のトークン
- 毒カウンター // ファイレクシアン・ダニ（黒）・トークン ３枚
- 毒カウンター // ビースト（３/３）・トークン １枚
- ファイレクシアン・ワーム // ファイレクシアン・ホラー（Ｘ/Ｘのアーティファクト）・トークン １枚
- ファイレクシアン・ワーム // ファイレクシアン・昆虫（感染）・トークン ２枚
- ファイレクシアン・ダニ（白） // ファイレクシアン・昆虫（感染）・トークン ３枚
「反抗の夜明け」
《太陽の先兵、ネヤリ》と《太陽の栄光、オターリ》はフォイル仕様です。
1 Neyali, Suns' Vanguard
1 Otharri, Suns' Glory
1 Clever Concealment
1 Glimmer Lens
1 Kemba's Banner
1 Staff of the Storyteller
1 Goldwardens’ Gambit
1 Hexplate Wallbreaker
1 Roar of Resistance
1 Vulshok Factory
1 Call the Coppercoats
1 Collective Effort
1 Court of Grace
1 Elspeth Tirel
1 Emeria Angel
1 Felidar Retreat
1 Finale of Glory
1 Flawless Maneuver
1 Harmonious Archon
1 Hour of Reckoning
1 Increasing Devotion
1 Mace of the Valiant
1 Martial Coup
1 Maul of the Skyclaves
1 Mentor of the Meek
1 Silverwing Squadron
1 White Sun's Zenith
1 Chain Reaction
1 Dragonmaster Outcast
1 Legion Warboss
1 Siege-Gang Commander
1 Adriana, Captain of the Guard
1 Assemble the Legion
1 Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer
1 Idol of Oblivion
1 Loxodon Warhammer
1 Myr Battlesphere
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Castle Ardenvale
1 Castle Embereth
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Kher Keep
1 Slayers' Stronghold
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Windbrisk Heights
1 Battle Screech
1 Cut a Deal
1 Generous Gift
1 Goldnight Commander
1 Intangible Virtue
1 Midnight Haunting
1 Path to Exile
1 Phantom General
1 Prava of the Steel Legion
1 Hate Mirage
1 Hordeling Outburst
1 Loyal Apprentice
1 Boros Charm
1 Heroic Reinforcements
1 Rip Apart
1 Arcane Signet
1 Boros Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Mask of Memory
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Soul-Guide Lantern
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Boros Garrison
1 Buried Ruin
1 Command Tower
1 Forgotten Cave
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Secluded Steppe
1 Temple of the False God
11 Mountain
11 Plains
「反抗の夜明け」のトークン
- 統治者 // ゴーレム（Ｘ/Ｘ、速攻）・トークン １枚
- カー砦のコボルド // ドラゴン・トークン 1枚
- マイア // 飛行機械・トークン １枚
- 兵士（赤白） // エルドラージ・トークン １枚
- レベル // ゴブリン・トークン １枚
- 鳥 // 猫・トーク １枚
- 人間 // スピリット・トークン １枚
- 人間・兵士 // 象・トークン １枚
- 兵士（１/１） // 天使（飛行）・トークン １枚
- 兵士（２/２、警戒） // 天使（飛行、警戒）・トークン １枚
『ファイレクシア：完全なる統一』統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店、Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてお求めください。