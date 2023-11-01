2023年11月17日に、皆さんは『イクサラン：失われし洞窟』へ入っていくことになります。同時発売の統率者デッキ（全４種）を手に、この人気次元の地下に存在する知られざる深淵への旅に出かけましょう。

よう、野郎ども（青黒赤）
血の儀式（白黒）
地底の探検家（緑青）
ヴェロキ「ランプ」トル（赤緑白）
各デッキの収録カードは、新たなカードイメージギャラリーにてご覧いただけます。新たなカードイメージギャラリーでは、『イクサラン：失われし洞窟』の驚くべき収録カードが随時更新されていき、ブースター・ファン仕様のカードもご覧いただけます。

各デッキの内容は以下の通りです：

  • カード100枚入りの統率者デッキ １つ
  • デッキの統率者として使える、フォイル仕様の新規の伝説のクリーチャー・カード ２枚
  • 非フォイル仕様の新規のレア ８枚
  • 非フォイル仕様のマジックのカード 90枚（基本土地を含む）
  • エッチング・フォイル仕様の提示用統率者カード １枚（カードに厚みがあり、認定イベントでは使用不可）
  • コレクター・ブースター・サンプルパック １個
    • 非フォイル仕様またはフォイル仕様の『イクサラン：失われし洞窟』収録のレアや神話レア（ブースター・ファン） １枚
    • フォイル仕様の『イクサラン：失われし洞窟』収録のボーダーレス版アンコモン １枚
  • 両面トークン 10枚
  • 紙製デッキボックス １つ
  • スピンダウン・ライフカウンター１個

それでは以下に、今回の冒険に満ちた統率者デッキのデッキリストを掲載します。統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジック製品を取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です！

（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をカードデータベースから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）

よう、野郎ども

《沈まぬ者、鉄面提督》（フォイル仕様）
《反逆者、ドン・アンドレ》（フォイル仕様）
《沈まぬ者、鉄面提督》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者カード）
《沈まぬ者、鉄面提督》と《反逆者、ドン・アンドレ》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《沈まぬ者、鉄面提督》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Admiral Brass, Unsinkable 1 Don Andres, the Renegade 1 The Indomitable 1 Storm Fleet Negotiator 1 Francisco, Fowl Marauder 1 The Grim Captain's Locker 1 Skeleton Crew 1 Broadside Bombardiers 1 Gemcutter Buccaneer 1 Arm-Mounted Anchor 1 Amphin Mutineer 1 Bident of Thassa 1 Corsair Captain 1 Evacuation 1 Timestream Navigator 1 Warkite Marauder 1 Black Market Connections 1 Blood Money 1 Dire Fleet Ravager 1 Fathom Fleet Captain 1 Lethal Scheme 1 Angrath's Marauders 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Captain Lannery Storm 1 Captivating Crew 1 Chaos Warp 1 Coercive Recruiter 1 Dire Fleet Daredevil 1 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider 1 Port Razer 1 Shared Animosity 1 Admiral Beckett Brass 1 Hostage Taker 1 King Narfi's Betrayal 1 Prismari Command 1 Zara, Renegade Recruiter 1 Icon of Ancestry 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Choked Estuary 1 Desolate Lighthouse 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Geier Reach Sanitarium 1 Nephalia Drownyard 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Azure Fleet Admiral 1 Enterprising Scallywag 1 Daring Saboteur 1 Departed Deckhand 1 Distant Melody 1 Ghost of Ramirez DePietro 1 Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator 1 Merchant Raiders 1 Siren Stormtamer 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Windfall 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Pitiless Plunderer 1 Breeches, Brazen Plunderer 1 Faithless Looting 1 Rakdos Charm 1 Ramirez DePietro, Pillager 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Dimir Signet 1 Herald's Horn 1 Izzet Signet 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Command Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Port of Karfell 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 1 Unclaimed Territory 6 Island 4 Swamp 5 Mountain

「よう、野郎ども」のトークン

  • ラガバン // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • サラマンダー・戦士 // 宝物・トークン ２枚
  • サラマンダー・戦士 // 多相の戦士・トークン ２枚
  • 地図 // スケルトン・海賊・トークン １枚
  • コピー // スケルトン・海賊・トークン ２枚
  • 統治者（補助カード） // 海賊・トークン １枚
  • 都市の承認（補助カード） // 海賊・トークン １枚
血の儀式

《最初の福者、クラヴィレーニョ》（フォイル仕様）
《残忍な空渡り、カルメン》（フォイル仕様）
《最初の福者、クラヴィレーニョ》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者カード）
《最初の福者、クラヴィレーニョ》と《残忍な空渡り、カルメン》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《最初の福者、クラヴィレーニョ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Clavileño, First of the Blessed 1 Carmen, Cruel Skymarcher 1 Charismatic Conqueror 1 Elenda's Hierophant 1 March of the Canonized 1 Redemption Choir 1 Dusk Legion Sergeant 1 Master of Dark Rites 1 Promise of Aclazotz 1 Order of Sacred Dusk 1 Austere Command 1 Kindred Boon 1 Mavren Fein, Dusk Apostle 1 Radiant Destiny 1 Welcoming Vampire 1 Bloodghast 1 Bloodtracker 1 Butcher of Malakir 1 Champion of Dusk 1 Cordial Vampire 1 Crossway Troublemakers 1 Damn 1 Drana, Liberator of Malakir 1 Exquisite Blood 1 Glass-Cast Heart 1 New Blood 1 Nighthawk Scavenger 1 Olivia's Wrath 1 Pact of the Serpent 1 Patron of the Vein 1 Sanctum Seeker 1 Timothar, Baron of Bats 1 Twilight Prophet 1 Yahenni, Undying Partisan 1 Elenda, the Dusk Rose 1 Sorin, Lord of Innistrad 1 Utter End 1 Vona, Butcher of Magan 1 Blade of the Bloodchief 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Temple of Silence 1 Vault of the Archangel 1 Voldaren Estate 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Martyr of Dusk 1 Return to Dust 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Blood Artist 1 Bloodline Necromancer 1 Dusk Legion Zealot 1 Falkenrath Noble 1 Indulgent Aristocrat 1 Oathsworn Vampire 1 Village Rites 1 Viscera Seer 1 Bartolomé del Presidio 1 Cruel Celebrant 1 Etchings of the Chosen 1 Legion Lieutenant 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Mind Stone 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Tainted Field 1 Temple of the False God 1 Unclaimed Territory 8 Plains 13 Swamp

「血の儀式」のトークン

  • 吸血鬼（白） // 吸血鬼・デーモン・トークン １枚
  • 吸血鬼（白黒） // 吸血鬼・デーモン・トークン ２枚
  • 吸血鬼（黒） // 吸血鬼・デーモン・トークン ２枚
  • コウモリ // 吸血鬼（白）・トークン ２枚
  • 血 // 吸血鬼（白）・トークン １枚
  • 紋章（《イニストラードの君主、ソリン》） // 吸血鬼（白）・トークン １枚
  • 都市の承認（補助カード） // 吸血鬼（白）・トークン １枚
地底の探検家

《うねる魂のハクバル》（フォイル仕様）
《微笑む水害、ゾラトヤク》（フォイル仕様）
《うねる魂のハクバル》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者カード）
《うねる魂のハクバル》と《微笑む水害、ゾラトヤク》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《うねる魂のハクバル》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Hakbal of the Surging Soul 1 Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood 1 Mist Dancer 1 Ripples of Potential 1 Wave Goodbye 1 Bygone Marvels 1 Deeproot Historian 1 Topography Tracker 1 Tributary Instructor 1 Singer of Swift Rivers 1 Benthic Biomancer 1 Commit /// Memory 1 Coralhelm Commander 1 Curse of the Swine 1 Emperor Mihail II 1 Herald of Secret Streams 1 Kindred Discovery 1 Kopala, Warden of Waves 1 Master of the Pearl Trident 1 Merfolk Sovereign 1 Reflections of Littjara 1 Seafloor Oracle 1 Surgespanner 1 Svyelun of Sea and Sky 1 Thassa, God of the Sea 1 Thieving Skydiver 1 Branching Evolution 1 Deeproot Elite 1 Hardened Scales 1 Realmwalker 1 Ruinous Intrusion 1 Cold-Eyed Selkie 1 Kumena, Tyrant of Orazca 1 Prime Speaker Zegana 1 Quandrix Command 1 Simic Ascendancy 1 Tishana, Voice of Thunder 1 Vorel of the Hull Clade 1 Zegana, Utopian Speaker 1 Metallic Mimic 1 Alchemist's Refuge 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Merfolk Cave-Diver 1 Aetherize 1 Deeproot Waters 1 Merrow Reejerey 1 Rapid Hybridization 1 Ravenform 1 Sage of Fables 1 Stonybrook Banneret 1 Beast Within 1 Nicanzil, Current Conductor 1 Evolution Sage 1 Explore 1 Inspiring Call 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Growth Spiral 1 Kiora's Follower 1 Merfolk Mistbinder 1 Merfolk Skydiver 1 Tatyova, Benthic Druid 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Simic Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Command Tower 1 Llanowar Reborn 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Temple of the False God 1 Unclaimed Territory 7 Forest 13 Island

「地底の探検家」のトークン

  • 鳥 // マーフォーク・トークン １枚
  • ビースト // マーフォーク・トークン １枚
  • カエル・トカゲ // マーフォーク・トークン １枚
  • 猪 // マーフォーク・トークン ２枚
  • 猪 // マーフォーク（呪禁）・トークン ２枚
  • 地図 // マーフォーク（呪禁）・トークン １枚
  • コピー // マーフォーク（呪禁）・トークン ２枚
ヴェロキ「ランプ」トル

《太陽の寵児、パントラザ》（フォイル仕様）
《調教師の神童、ウェイタ》（フォイル仕様）
《太陽の寵児、パントラザ》（エッチング・フォイル仕様提示用統率者カード）
《太陽の寵児、パントラザ》と《調教師の神童、ウェイタ》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《太陽の寵児、パントラザ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Pantlaza, Sun-Favored 1 Wayta, Trainer Prodigy 1 Bronzebeak Foragers 1 From the Rubble 1 Wrathful Raptors 1 Curious Altisaur 1 Dinosaur Egg 1 Scion of Calamity 1 Sunfrill Imitator 1 Progenitor's Icon 1 Akroma's Will 1 Kinjalli's Sunwing 1 Temple Altisaur 1 Wakening Sun's Avatar 1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn 1 Chandra's Ignition 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Fiery Confluence 1 Marauding Raptor 1 Apex Altisaur 1 Deathgorge Scavenger 1 Descendants' Path 1 Rampaging Brontodon 1 Regal Behemoth 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Ripjaw Raptor 1 Rishkar's Expertise 1 Runic Armasaur 1 Shifting Ceratops 1 Topiary Stomper 1 Verdant Sun's Avatar 1 Wayward Swordtooth 1 Quartzwood Crasher 1 Regisaur Alpha 1 Xenagos, God of Revels 1 Zacama, Primal Calamity 1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary 1 Arch of Orazca 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Bellowing Aegisaur 1 Generous Gift 1 Majestic Heliopterus 1 Path to Exile 1 Earthshaker Dreadmaw 1 Ixalli's Lorekeeper 1 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Otepec Huntmaster 1 Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath 1 Cultivate 1 Drover of the Mighty 1 Farseek 1 Migration Path 1 Rampant Growth 1 Ranging Raptors 1 Savage Stomp 1 Thunderherd Migration 1 Thundering Spineback 1 Atzocan Seer 1 Raging Regisaur 1 Raging Swordtooth 1 Rhythm of the Wild 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Thriving Grove 1 Thriving Heath 1 Unclaimed Territory 8 Forest 4 Plains 4 Mountain

「ヴェロキ『ランプ』トル」のトークン

  • 象 // 恐竜・トークン １枚
  • 恐竜・ビースト // 恐竜・トークン ５枚
  • コピー // 恐竜・トークン ２枚
  • 統治者（補助カード） // 恐竜・トークン １枚
  • 都市の承認 // 恐竜・トークン １枚
『イクサラン：失われし洞窟』統率者デッキは2023年11月17日発売です。お近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジック製品を取り扱う場所にて予約受付中です。