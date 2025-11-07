Jetzt, wo Magic: The Gathering | Avatar – Der Herr der Elemente™ vor der Tür steht, wird es einfacher denn je, die Elemente zu nutzen. Wenn du dieses Set und die Welt von Avatar – Der Herr der Elemente erkunden möchtest, bist du hier genau richtig. Jumpstart-Booster bieten einen einfachen Einstieg in Magic. Öffne einfach zwei Jumpstart-Booster und mische sie zusammen, und schon hast du ein komplettes Deck. Das ist eine elegante und einfache Art, Magic zu spielen.
0074_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Aang, Airbending Master
0093_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Katara, Waterbending Master
0101_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Azula, Ruthless Firebender
0127_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Zuko, Firebending Master
0145_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Toph, Earthbending Master
Magic: The Gathering | Avatar – Der Herr der Elemente Jumpstart-Booster-Displays enthalten jeweils 24 Jumpstart-Booster, wobei jeder Booster mindestens 1 neue Magic-Karte aus TLE enthält.
Aufgrund einer späten Änderung in der Produktion erscheint die weiße Karte Gleiterkinder in zwei blauen Jumpstart-Booster-Themen – Adaptiv und Lektionen (1) –, sodass du sie nicht wirken kannst, es sei denn, du hast zufällig ein weißes Jumpstart-Booster-Thema mit dem blauen kombiniert. Spielende, die auf diesen Fehler stoßen, sollten entweder die Gleiterkinder so behandeln, als ließen sie sich mit blauem Mana wirken, oder sie abwerfen und die nächste Karte ziehen.
Im Folgenden findest du alle Booster-Themen aus Magic: The Gathering | Avatar – Der Herr der Elemente Jumpstart-Boostern.
Weiß
0001_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Aang Jumpstart Theme Card
Momo, Rambunctious Rascal
Kindly Customer
Invasion Reinforcements
Water Tribe Captain
Koala-Sheep
Kyoshi Warriors
Aang, Airbending Master
Appa, Loyal Sky Bison
Cloudshift
Enter the Avatar State
Path to Redemption
Airbending Lesson
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0008_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Swordmaster Jumpstart Theme Card
Earth Kingdom Protectors
Kyoshi Battle Fan
Inspired Insurgent
Sokka, Swordmaster
Glider Kids
Aardvark Sloth
Master Piandao
Trusty Boomerang
Sokka's Sword Training
Razor Rings
Duelist's Heritage
Meteor Sword
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0002_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Airbending Jumpstart Theme Card
Jeong Jeong's Deserters
Invasion Reinforcements
Glider Kids
Koala-Sheep
Monk Gyatso
Aang, the Last Airbender
Rabaroo Troop
Appa, Loyal Sky Bison
Airbender Ascension
Path to Redemption
Airbending Lesson
Airbender's Reversal
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0004_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Freedom Fighters Jumpstart Theme Card
The Duke, Rebel Sentry
Jeong Jeong's Deserters
Inspired Insurgent
Toucan-Puffin
Pipsqueak, Rebel Strongarm
Jet, Rebel Leader
Wandering Musicians
Rabaroo Troop
Acrobatic Leap
Path to Redemption
Valorous Stance
Hook Swords
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0009_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Warriors Jumpstart Theme Card
Kyoshi Warrior Guard
Invasion Reinforcements
Kyoshi Battle Fan
Toucan-Puffin
Sokka, Lateral Strategist
Suki, Kyoshi Captain
Kyoshi Warriors
Rabaroo Troop
Path to Redemption
Sokka's Sword Training
Valorous Stance
Team Avatar
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0006_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Hei Bai Jumpstart Theme Card
Invasion Reinforcements
Pretending Poxbearers
Aang, A Lot to Learn
Koala-Sheep
Suki, Courageous Rescuer
Vengeful Villagers
Hei Bai, Spirit of Balance
Rabaroo Troop
Acrobatic Leap
Path to Redemption
That's Rough Buddy
Sandbenders' Storm
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0006_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Hei Bai Jumpstart Theme Card
Curious Farm Animals
Jeong Jeong's Deserters
Pretending Poxbearers
Aang, A Lot to Learn
Suki, Courageous Rescuer
Aardvark Sloth
Hei Bai, Spirit of Balance
Rabaroo Troop
Sokka's Sword Training
Path to Redemption
That's Rough Buddy
Destined Confrontation
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0005_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Gliding Jumpstart Theme Card
Momo, Friendly Flier
Kindly Customer
Toucan-Puffin
Koala-Sheep
Air Nomad Student
Aang, the Last Airbender
Rabaroo Troop
Appa, Loyal Sky Bison
Yip Yip!
Path to Redemption
Airbending Lesson
Glider Staff
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0005_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Gliding Jumpstart Theme Card
Momo, Friendly Flier
Jeong Jeong's Deserters
Inspired Insurgent
Glider Kids
Water Tribe Captain
Air Nomad Student
Aang, the Last Airbender
Appa, Loyal Sky Bison
Yip Yip!
Path to Redemption
Tale of Momo
Glider Staff
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0007_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Insurgent Jumpstart Theme Card
Momo, Rambunctious Rascal
Inspired Insurgent
Jeong Jeong's Deserters
Invasion Reinforcements
Glider Kids
Kyoshi Warriors
Aang, the Last Airbender
Appa, Loyal Sky Bison
Razor Rings
Stand United
Airbender's Reversal
Tale of Momo
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0007_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Insurgent Jumpstart Theme Card
Momo, Rambunctious Rascal
Inspired Insurgent
Kyoshi Warrior Guard
Sokka, Lateral Strategist
Glider Kids
Kyoshi Warriors
Hakoda, Selfless Commander
Appa, Loyal Sky Bison
Path to Redemption
Stand United
That's Rough Buddy
Duelist's Heritage
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0003_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Alliance Jumpstart Theme Card
The Duke, Rebel Sentry
South Pole Voyager
Kyoshi Warrior Guard
Glider Kids
Sokka, Lateral Strategist
Kyoshi Warriors
Suki, Kyoshi Warrior
Jet, Freedom Fighter
Mechanical Glider
Sokka's Sword Training
Path to Redemption
Fancy Footwork
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
0003_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Alliance Jumpstart Theme Card
The Duke, Rebel Sentry
South Pole Voyager
Inspired Insurgent
Glider Kids
Sokka, Lateral Strategist
Kyoshi Warriors
Suki, Kyoshi Warrior
Jet, Rebel Leader
Mechanical Glider
Acrobatic Leap
Razor Rings
Fancy Footwork
Thriving Heath
6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe]
1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]
Blau
Katara
0012_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Katara Jumpstart Theme Card
Gran-Gran
Master Pakku
Katara, Waterbending Master
Rowdy Snowballers
Sokka, Lateral Strategist
Turtle-Seals
Geyser Leaper
Consider
Watery Grasp
Octopus Form
It'll Quench Ya!
Sokka's Haiku
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0014_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Librarian Theme Card Card
Professor Zei, Anthropologist
Suspicious Bookcase
Knowledge Seeker
Dutiful Knowledge Seeker
Wan Shi Tong, All-Knowing
Giant Koi
Brainstorm
Octopus Form
Accumulate Wisdom
Lost in the Spirit World
Waterbending Lesson
Zuko's Exile
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0016_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Spirit Jumpstart Theme Card
Flying Dolphin-Fish
Benevolent River Spirit
Knowledge Seeker
Dutiful Knowledge Seeker
Baboon Spirit
Flexible Waterbender
Giant Koi
Octopus Form
Dramatic Reversal
It'll Quench Ya!
Lost in the Spirit World
The Spirit Oasis
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0017_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Underwater Jumpstart Theme Card
Flying Dolphin-Fish
Invasion Submersible
Rowdy Snowballers
Turtle-Seals
Tui and La, Moon and Ocean
Giant Koi
Serpent of the Pass
Unagi's Spray
Octopus Form
Honest Work
Coastal Piracy
White Lotus Hideout
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0010_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Adaptive Jumpstart Theme Card
Glider Kids
Kyoshi Battle Fan
Rowdy Snowballers
Katara, Bending Prodigy
Princess Yue
The Blue Spirit
Teo, Spirited Glider
Giant Koi
Boomerang Basics
Frantic Search
Lost in the Spirit World
Waterbending Lesson
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0018_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Wise Jumpstart Theme Card
Gran-Gran
Forecasting Fortune Teller
Otter-Penguin
Katara, Bending Prodigy
Rowdy Snowballers
Messenger Hawk
Turtle-Seals
Consider
Waterbender's Restoration
Waterbending Lesson
Coastal Piracy
Whirlwind Technique
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0018_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Wise Jumpstart Theme Card
Tiger-Seal
Otter-Penguin
Knowledge Seeker
Sokka, Lateral Strategist
Rowdy Snowballers
Messenger Hawk
Turtle-Seals
The Blue Spirit
Consider
It'll Quench Ya!
Sokka's Haiku
Whirlwind Technique
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0015_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Soaring Jumpstart Theme Card
Flying Dolphin-Fish
Forecasting Fortune Teller
Messenger Hawk
Sokka, Lateral Strategist
The Mechanist, Aerial Artisan
Teo, Spirited Glider
Cat-Owl
Giant Koi
Watery Grasp
Mechanical Glider
Boomerang Basics
Sokka's Haiku
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0015_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Soaring Jumpstart Theme Card
Flying Dolphin-Fish
Benevolent River Spirit
Messenger Hawk
Sokka, Lateral Strategist
Teo, Spirited Glider
Cat-Owl
Yue, the Moon Spirit
Giant Koi
Watery Grasp
Octopus Form
Boomerang Basics
Frantic Search
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0011_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Adept Jumpstart Theme Card
Professor Zei, Anthropologist
Forecasting Fortune Teller
Katara, Bending Prodigy
Iguana Parrot
Turtle-Seals
Giant Koi
Serpent of the Pass
Unagi's Spray
Dramatic Reversal
Crashing Wave
Nightmares and Daydreams
Waterbending Lesson
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0011_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Adept Jumpstart Theme Card
Professor Zei, Anthropologist
Master Pakku
Katara, Bending Prodigy
Iguana Parrot
Teo, Spirited Glider
Geyser Leaper
Serpent of the Pass
Octopus Form
Consider
Nightmares and Daydreams
Waterbending Lesson
Lost Days
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0013_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Lessons Jumpstart Theme Card
Gran-Gran
Glider Kids
Platypus-Bear
Iguana Parrot
Katara, Seeking Revenge
Giant Koi
Octopus Form
Boomerang Basics
Accumulate Wisdom
It'll Quench Ya!
Chakra Meditation
Whirlwind Technique
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
0013_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Lessons Jumpstart Theme Card
Gran-Gran
Master Pakku
Platypus-Bear
Iguana Parrot
Katara, Seeking Revenge
Geyser Leaper
Octopus Form
Accumulate Wisdom
Chakra Meditation
Waterbending Lesson
Lost Days
Whirlwind Technique
Thriving Isle
6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL]
Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]
Schwarz
0019_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Azula Jumpstart Theme Card
Dai Li Censor
Corrupt Court Official
Fire Nation Ambushers
Fire Navy Trebuchet
Azula, Ruthless Firebender
Lo and Li, Twin Tutors
Canyon Crawler
Sold Out
Azula Always Lies
Dai Li Indoctrination
Epic Downfall
Dark Deal
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0024_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Ozai Jumpstart Theme Card
Callous Inspector
Corrupt Court Official
Fire Nation Ambushers
Fire Navy Trebuchet
Fire Lord Ozai
Zhao, Ruthless Admiral
Beetle-Headed Merchants
Canyon Crawler
Heartless Act
Ozai's Cruelty
Scarring Memories
Deadly Precision
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0023_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Nightmares Jumpstart Theme Card
Purple Pentapus
Pretending Poxbearers
Joo Dee, One of Many
Pirate Peddlers
Azula, On the Hunt
Hei Bai, Spirit of Balance
Canyon Crawler
Koh, the Face Stealer
Zuko's Conviction
Desperate Plea
Ruinous Waterbending
Deadly Precision
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0020_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Bad Advice Jumpstart Theme Card
Gilacorn
Dai Li Censor
Corrupt Court Official
Joo Dee, One of Many
Long Feng, Grand Secretariat
Fire Nation Ambushers
Lo and Li, Royal Advisors
Hama, the Bloodbender
Sold Out
Dai Li Indoctrination
Ozai's Cruelty
Deadly Precision
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0027_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Siege Engines Jumpstart Theme Card
Callous Inspector
Merchant of Many Hats
Pretending Poxbearers
Fire Nation Engineer
Fire Navy Trebuchet
Fire Nation Warship
Tundra Tank
The Fire Nation Drill
Beetle-Headed Merchants
Canyon Crawler
Heartless Act
Deadly Precision
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0021_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Bounty Hunter Jumpstart Theme Card
Purple Pentapus
Pretending Poxbearers
June, Bounty Hunter
Pirate Peddlers
Giant Fly
Azula, On the Hunt
Beetle-Headed Merchants
Nyla, Shirshu Sleuth
Sold Out
Zuko's Conviction
Bastion of Remembrance
Deadly Precision
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0021_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Bounty Hunter Jumpstart Theme Card
Callous Inspector
Pretending Poxbearers
June, Bounty Hunter
Pirate Peddlers
Fire Navy Trebuchet
Azula, On the Hunt
Zhao, Ruthless Admiral
Nyla, Shirshu Sleuth
Sold Out
Obsessive Pursuit
Bastion of Remembrance
Deadly Precision
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0026_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Relentless Jumpstart Theme Card
Purple Pentapus
Merchant of Many Hats
Ruthless Waterbender
Pirate Peddlers
Fire Nation Ambushers
Azula, On the Hunt
Buzzard-Wasp Colony
Canyon Crawler
Sold Out
Azula Always Lies
Heartless Act
Fire Nation Occupation
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0026_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Relentless Jumpstart Theme Card
Callous Inspector
Merchant of Many Hats
Joo Dee, One of Many
Fire Nation Ambushers
Azula, On the Hunt
Zhao, Ruthless Admiral
Beetle-Headed Merchants
Canyon Crawler
Azula Always Lies
Heartless Act
Fire Nation Occupation
Deadly Precision
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0025_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Reinforced Jumpstart Theme Card
Callous Inspector
Elephant-Rat
Long Feng, Grand Secretariat
Hog-Monkey
Zuko, Seeking Honor
Buzzard-Wasp Colony
Fire Nation Salvagers
Beetle-Headed Merchants
Azula Always Lies
Dai Li Indoctrination
Epic Downfall
Feed the Swarm
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0025_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Reinforced Jumpstart Theme Card
Gilacorn
Elephant-Rat
Hog-Monkey
Long Feng, Grand Secretariat
Earth Village Ruffians
Zuko, Seeking Honor
Buzzard-Wasp Colony
Fire Nation Salvagers
Fatal Fissure
Dai Li Indoctrination
Heartless Act
Deadly Precision
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0022_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Hunting Jumpstart Theme Card
Purple Pentapus
Elephant-Rat
June, Bounty Hunter
Raven Eagle
Messenger Hawk
Katara, Seeking Revenge
Foggy Swamp Hunters
Beetle-Headed Merchants
Desperate Plea
Epic Downfall
Diresight
Deadly Precision
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
0022_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Hunting Jumpstart Theme Card
Gilacorn
Ruthless Waterbender
June, Bounty Hunter
Raven Eagle
Messenger Hawk
Katara, Seeking Revenge
Foggy Swamp Hunters
Beetle-Headed Merchants
Azula Always Lies
Swampsnare Trap
Diresight
Deadly Precision
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt]
Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]
Rot
0036_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Zuko Jumpstart Theme Card
Yuyan Archers
Zuko, Firebending Master
Mai, Jaded Edge
War Balloon
Dragon Moose
Fire Nation Attacks
Mongoose Lizard
Frantic Confrontation
Firebending Lesson
Fists of Flame
Lightning Strike
Lost in Memories
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0034_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Roku Jumpstart Theme Card
Yuyan Archers
Fire Sages
Boar-q-pine
Loyal Fire Sage
Jeong Jeong, the Deserter
Fang, Roku's Companion
Avatar Roku, Firebender
Firebending Lesson
Frantic Confrontation
Roku's Mastery
Crescent Island Temple
White Lotus Hideout
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0030_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Iroh Jumpstart Theme Card
Deserter's Disciple
Tiger-Dillo
Boar-q-pine
Zuko, Seeking Honor
Jeong Jeong, the Deserter
Iroh, Dragon of the West
Mongoose Lizard
Firebending Lesson
Iroh's Demonstration
Cathartic Reunion
Bolt Bend
Fiery Confluence
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0028_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Fire Nation Jumpstart Theme Card
Firebending Student
Mai, Jaded Edge
Ty Lee, Artful Acrobat
Zuko, Seeking Honor
Longshot, Rebel Bowman
Fire Nation Attacks
Firebending Lesson
Cunning Maneuver
Fists of Flame
Lightning Strike
How to Start a Riot
Storm of Memories
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0031_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Musicians Jumpstart Theme Card
Freedom Fighter Recruit
Moku, Meandering Drummer
Ty Lee, Artful Acrobat
Founding of Omashu
Wandering Musicians
Chong and Lily, Nomads
Rough Rhino Cavalry
Mongoose Lizard
Explosive Shot
Cunning Maneuver
Bumi Bash
The Cave of Two Lovers
Thriving Bluff
Secret Tunnel
5 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0033_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Rebelling Jumpstart Theme Card
Freedom Fighter Recruit
Yuyan Archers
Treetop Freedom Fighters
Zuko, Seeking Honor
Longshot, Rebel Bowman
Smellerbee, Rebel Fighter
Jet, Freedom Fighter
Fire Nation Attacks
Explosive Shot
Cunning Maneuver
How to Start a Riot
Bumi Bash
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0033_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Rebelling Jumpstart Theme Card
Freedom Fighter Recruit
Deserter's Disciple
Treetop Freedom Fighters
Zuko, Seeking Honor
Hook Swords
Longshot, Rebel Bowman
Smellerbee, Rebel Fighter
Jet, Freedom Fighter
Explosive Shot
Run Amok
How to Start a Riot
Overwhelming Victory
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0029_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Firebending Jumpstart Theme Card
Fire Nation Cadets
Fire Sages
Firebender Ascension
Loyal Fire Sage
Jeong Jeong, the Deserter
Zuko, Exiled Prince
Dragon Moose
Firebending Lesson
Roku's Mastery
Cunning Maneuver
Lightning Strike
Reckless Blaze
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0029_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Firebending Jumpstart Theme Card
Fire Nation Cadets
Moku, Meandering Drummer
Yuyan Archers
Loyal Fire Sage
Jeong Jeong, the Deserter
Zuko, Exiled Prince
Rough Rhino Cavalry
Fire Nation Attacks
Firebending Lesson
Cunning Maneuver
Combustion Technique
Reckless Blaze
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0035_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Sparky Sparky Jumpstart Theme Card
Fire Nation Cadets
Fire Sages
Deer-Dog
War Balloon
Zuko, Exiled Prince
Earth Rumble Wrestlers
Combustion Man
Ran and Shaw
Iroh's Demonstration
Combustion Technique
How to Start a Riot
Bumi Bash
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0035_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Sparky Sparky Jumpstart Theme Card
Fire Nation Cadets
Yuyan Archers
Deer-Dog
War Balloon
Zuko, Exiled Prince
Dragon Moose
Combustion Man
Ran and Shaw
Firebending Lesson
Combustion Technique
Price of Freedom
Overwhelming Victory
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0032_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Powerful Jumpstart Theme Card
Deserter's Disciple
Tiger-Dillo
Uncle Iroh
Earth Rumble Wrestlers
Fire Nation Raider
Fang, Roku's Companion
Rough Rhino Cavalry
Mongoose Lizard
Firebending Lesson
Iroh's Demonstration
Cathartic Reunion
Twin Blades
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
0032_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Powerful Jumpstart Theme Card
Freedom Fighter Recruit
Tiger-Dillo
Uncle Iroh
Komodo Rhino
Fire Nation Raider
Fang, Roku's Companion
Combustion Man
Mongoose Lizard
Firebending Lesson
Hog-Monkey Rampage
Cathartic Reunion
How to Start a Riot
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
Mountain Appa
Grün
0045_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Toph Jumpstart Theme Card
Rebellious Captives
Frog-Squirrels
Toph, Earthbending Master
Earth Kingdom Soldier
Kyoshi Warrior Exemplars
Earth Kingdom General
Badgermole
Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion
Rocky Rebuke
Origin of Metalbending
Tale of Katara and Toph
Solid Ground
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0043_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Kyoshi Jumpstart Theme Card
Kyoshi Battle Fan
Raucous Audience
Elephant-Mandrill
Kyoshi Warrior Exemplars
Suki, Kyoshi Warrior
Earth Kingdom Soldier
Avatar Kyoshi, Earthbender
Rocky Rebuke
Cycle of Renewal
Allies at Last
Cracked Earth Technique
Tectonic Split
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0037_MTGTLA_JSTheme: At the Zoo Jumpstart Theme Card
Turtle-Duck
Animal Attendant
Frog-Squirrels
Ostrich-Horse
Elephant-Mandrill
Eel-Hounds
Diligent Zookeeper
Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion
Pillar Launch
Origin of Metalbending
Bison Whistle
Hog-Monkey Rampage
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0039_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Cabbages Jumpstart Theme Card
Unlucky Cabbage Merchant
Bumi's Feast Lecture
Elephant-Mandrill
The Cabbage Merchant
Foggy Swamp Vinebender
Bosco, Just a Bear
Hippo-Cows
Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion
Many Partings
Leaves from the Vine
The Art of Tea
Rocky Rebuke
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0038_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Bumi Jumpstart Theme Card
Raucous Audience
Bumi's Feast Lecture
Aang, A Lot to Learn
Walltop Sentries
Earthbending Lesson
Badgermole
Bumi, King of Three Trials
Flopsie, Bumi's Buddy
Origin of Metalbending
Rocky Rebuke
Creeping Crystal Coating
Crystalline Armor
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0041_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earth Rumble Jumpstart Theme Card
Rebellious Captives
Raucous Audience
Kyoshi Battle Fan
Uncle Iroh
Toph, the Blind Bandit
The Boulder, Ready to Rumble
Earth Rumble Wrestlers
Hippo-Cows
Pillar Launch
Hog-Monkey Rampage
Master's Guidance
Earth Rumble
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0041_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earth Rumble Jumpstart Theme Card
Frog-Squirrels
Raucous Audience
Kyoshi Battle Fan
Uncle Iroh
The Earth King
The Boulder, Ready to Rumble
Earth Rumble Wrestlers
Bosco, Just a Bear
Origin of Metalbending
Hog-Monkey Rampage
Allies at Last
Master's Guidance
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0040_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earth Kingdom Jumpstart Theme Card
Haru, Hidden Talent
Kyoshi Battle Fan
Toph, the Blind Bandit
Match the Odds
Suki, Kyoshi Warrior
Foggy Swamp Vinebender
Earth Kingdom Soldier
Hippo-Cows
Mechanical Glider
Stand United
Descendants' Path
Allies at Last
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0040_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earth Kingdom Jumpstart Theme Card
Haru, Hidden Talent
Great Divide Guide
Toph, the Blind Bandit
Walltop Sentries
Suki, Kyoshi Warrior
Earth Kingdom General
Earth Kingdom Soldier
Hippo-Cows
Mechanical Glider
Origin of Metalbending
Descendants' Path
Allies at Last
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0044_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Learning Jumpstart Theme Card
Rebellious Captives
Sparring Dummy
Walltop Sentries
Aang, A Lot to Learn
Guru Pathik
Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion
Origin of Metalbending
Shared Roots
Rocky Rebuke
Crystalline Armor
Cracked Earth Technique
Zuko's Exile
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0044_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Learning Jumpstart Theme Card
Platypus-Bear
Sparring Dummy
Walltop Sentries
Aang, A Lot to Learn
Uncle Iroh
Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion
The Art of Tea
True Ancestry
Rocky Rebuke
Master's Guidance
Cracked Earth Technique
Zuko's Exile
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0042_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earthbending Jumpstart Theme Card
Turtle-Duck
Rebellious Captives
Earth Kingdom Soldier
Toph, the Blind Bandit
Earthbending Lesson
Earth Kingdom General
Hippo-Cows
Explore
Rocky Rebuke
Earthbender Ascension
Inspiring Call
Rumble Arena
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
0042_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earthbending Jumpstart Theme Card
Rebellious Captives
Frog-Squirrels
Earth Kingdom Soldier
Toph, the Blind Bandit
Earthbending Lesson
Earth Kingdom General
Badgermole
Explore
Rocky Rebuke
Tale of Katara and Toph
Solid Ground
Rumble Arena
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
1 Forest Appa
Mehrfarbig
0046_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Shrines Jumpstart Theme Card
Raucous Audience
Walltop Sentries
Hei Bai, Forest Guardian
Guru Pathik
Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion
Barrels of Blasting Jelly
Northern Air Temple
Aang's Journey
The Spirit Oasis
Kyoshi Island Plaza
Southern Air Temple
Crescent Island Temple
Thriving Grove
White Lotus Hideout
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
Forest Appa
