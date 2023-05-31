El mundo de El Señor de los Anillos está repleto de grandes personajes y lugares, y el objetivo de El Señor de los Anillos: relatos de la Tierra Media es expresar su historia y ambientación en cartas de Magic: The Gathering. La Lista sigue este mismo principio y reúne 300 cartas elegidas para complementar y acentuar la riqueza de El Señor de los Anillos a través de la larga historia de las cartas y las mecánicas de Magic.

Puedes encontrar cartas de la Lista en los sobres de edición. Aparecen aproximadamente el 25 % de las veces en el último espacio de cartas y las hay de todas las rarezas, desde común hasta rara mítica. Podrás identificar estas cartas gracias al símbolo de Planeswalker de la esquina inferior izquierda:

Ejemplo del símbolo de Planeswalker en la esquina inferior izquierda de cartas de la Lista

Como ya mencionamos en el primer vistazo a la colección, las cartas de El Señor de los Anillos: relatos de la Tierra Media serán legales en Modern, Legacy, Vintage y Commander. Sin embargo, esto no cambia la legalidad de las cartas que aparecen en la Lista. Todas las cartas de la Lista conservarán la legalidad de formato que tienen normalmente.

Cartas de la Lista

Estas son las cartas de la Lista, divididas en grupos: las cartas que se han agregado a la Lista, las cartas que se han quitado desde el lanzamiento de la última colección y la lista completa de todas las cartas.

(Nota: las imágenes de las cartas podrían no coincidir con la versión de la Lista. Consulta el código de colección de la columna derecha para ver qué versión se incluirá en la Lista.)

Cartas añadidas a la Lista

Nombre de la carta Colección
All That GlittersELD
Ancestral MemoriesPOR
Ancient SpiderPLS
Angelheart VialROE
Arcane MeleeC13
Baird, Steward of ArgiveDAR
Barrow GhoulWTH
Barrow WitchesELD
Battleflight EagleM13
Battlewand OakLRW
Blossom PrancerNEO
Bog WraithM10
Budoka GardenerCHK
CommandeerCSP
CounterlashDKA
Courage in CrisisWAR
Court of GraceCMR
Crush the WeakKHM
Darien, King of KjeldorCSP
Dauntless DourbarkLRW
Denying WindPCY
Dolmen GateLRW
Doom CannonONS
Doomed Traveler2X2
Doomsday SpecterPLS
Dwarven BloodboilerJUD
Dwarven GruntODY
Dwarven MinerMIR
Earnest FellowshipODY
Elven PalisadeEXO
Elven WarhoundsTMP
Empyrean EagleM20
Evil Eye of UrborgTSP
ExhaustionPOR
Eye of DoomC13
Far TravelerCLB
Forbidding Watchtower10E
Forebear's BladeDAR
Fortifying ProvisionsELD
Gather CourageM15
Generous GiftMH1
Ghastlord of FugueSHM
Glittering StockpileSNC
Gluttonous TrollSTX
Grim StriderAKH
Hoarding DragonIMA
Jared Carthalion, True HeirCMR
Jinxed RingSTH
Kenrith, the Returned KingELD
Knight ExemplarM11
Knight-Captain of EosALA
Leaf-Crowned ElderMOR
Mindlock OrbALA
Miner's BaneM15
Murasa RangerBFZ
Nemata, Grove GuardianPLS
Oaken BrawlerLRW
Oath of ScholarsEXO
Old GhastbarkSHM
Orc SureshotFRF
Orcish Artillery10E
Pitiless HordeDTK
Rakdos RiteknifeDIS
Rayne, Academy ChancellorUDS
Reforge the SoulAVR
Ring of Three WishesM14
Stormwatch EaglePCY
Stroke of GeniusUSG
Sword of VengeanceM11
Tolsimir, Friend to WolvesWAR
Tower of CalamitiesSOM
Tower of FortunesMRD
Traveler's CloakCNS
Unstoppable AshMOR
Wheel of TortureULG

Cartas eliminadas de la Lista

Nombre de la carta Colección
Alabaster DragonPOR
Aura ThiefUDS
Barbarian RingODY
BatterskullNPH
BedlamUSG
Blazing ShoalBOK
Broodbirth ViperC15
Clockwork DragonMRD
Clutch of the UndercityRAV
Curse of EchoesDKA
Demon of Death's GateM11
Devoted DruidUMA
Dragon's ApproachSTX
Druid's CallODY
Due RespectNPH
Eidolon of BlossomsJOU
Endless WurmUSG
Final JudgmentBOK
Force of SavageryFUT
Force of VigorMH1
Forsaken CityPLS
Fountain WatchMMQ
GhostwayGPT
Gilt-Leaf ArchdruidMOR
Glacian, Powerstone EngineerCMR
Goldspan DragonKHM
Hall of the Bandit LordCHK
Kite ShieldM12
Lavaborn MuseDDK
Loxodon GatekeeperRAV
Mirror GalleryBOK
Mouth of RonomCSP
Nova ClericONS
Ominous SeasIKO
Opal Lake GatekeepersDGM
Paladin en-Vec10E
Pariah's ShieldRAV
Pentarch PaladinTSP
PhyresisMBS
Phyrexian AltarUMA
Phyrexian BattlefliesINV
Phyrexian FurnaceWTH
Phyrexian MonitorUDS
Phyrexian ProwlerNEM
Phyrexian ScripturesDAR
Phyrexian SnowcrusherCSP
Phyrexian SplicerTMP
Phyrexian TriniformCMR
Phyrexian VaultMIR
Phyrexian WalkerVIS
Pillaging HordePOR
Plea for PowerCNS
Puresteel PaladinNPH
PyroclasmPOR
Ranger of EosALA
Reclamation SageTSR
Risen ReefM20
Saheeli RaiKLD
Scryb RangerTSP
Sea Gate OracleKHM
Search the CityRTR
Shield of the OversoulSHM
Spectral ForceTSP
Spirit of the LabyrinthBNG
SunderUSG
Thousand-Year ElixirLRW
Thundering SparkmageZNR
Tireless ProvisionerMH2
Treasure Hunter10E
Umezawa's JitteBOK
Urza's ArmorUSG
Urza's FactoryTSR
Urza's SagaMH2
Wizard's RetortDAR
Yavimaya BarbarianINV

Todas las cartas de la Lista

Nombre de la carta Colección
Acidic SoilUSG
Aether SnapDST
Ajani's Last StandM19
All That GlittersELD
Alpine MoonM19
Amber PrisonMIR
Anax and CymedeTHS
Ancestral MemoriesPOR
Ancient SpiderPLS
Angelheart VialROE
Archaeomancer's MapSTX
Arcane MeleeC13
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Argentum ArmorAFR
Argivian FindWTH
Argivian RestorationDDF
Argothian ElderUSG
ArtillerizeNPH
Austere CommandLRW
Avenger of ZendikarWWK
Baird, Steward of ArgiveDAR
Balance of PowerPOR
Bane of ProgressC15
Barrow GhoulWTH
Barrow WitchesELD
Battleflight EagleM13
Battlewand OakLRW
Beacon of Unrest2XM
Benalish InfantryWTH
Blessed ReversalULG
Blightsteel Colossus2XM
Blossom PrancerNEO
Bog WraithM10
Borborygmos EnragedGTC
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
BrandUSG
Brightstone RitualONS
Budoka GardenerCHK
Burning InquiryM10
Capenna ExpressSNC
Cast DownDAR
CatastropheUSG
Cavern HarpyPLS
Chain of SmogONS
Citanul HierophantsUSG
Coalition RelicFUT
Coalition VictoryTSB
Collective RestraintINV
Collector OupheMH1
Colossus of Sardia10E
CommandeerCSP
ContaminationUSG
CounterlashDKA
Courage in CrisisWAR
Court of GraceCMR
Crescendo of WarCMD
Crumbling ColossusM12
Crush the WeakKHM
Crypt RatsVIS
Darien, King of KjeldorCSP
Dark RitualDDE
Dark SuspicionsPLS
Dash HopesPLC
Dauntless DourbarkLRW
Death or GloryINV
Denying WindPCY
DesertAFR
DetonateMRD
Dig UpVOW
Dolmen GateLRW
Dominaria's JudgmentPLS
Doom CannonONS
Doomed Traveler2X2
Doomsday SpecterPLS
DoomsdayWTH
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Drinker of SorrowLGN
Dromar's CavernPLS
Dwarven BloodboilerJUD
Dwarven GruntODY
Dwarven MinerMIR
Earnest FellowshipODY
Eidolon of the Great RevelJOU
Elephant GrassVIS
Elven PalisadeEXO
Elven WarhoundsTMP
Elvish ChampionINV
Empyrean EagleM20
Endless ObedienceM15
EndoskeletonUSG
Energy FluxMMQ
Ertai's MeddlingTMP
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Evil Eye of UrborgTSP
ExhaustionPOR
Eye of DoomC13
Eye of YawgmothNEM
Fall of the ThranDAR
Far TravelerCLB
Feldon of the Third PathSTX
Fist of SunsC17
Five-Alarm FireGTC
Forbidding Watchtower10E
Forebear's BladeDAR
Fortifying ProvisionsELD
Gaea's EmbraceUSG
Gaea's RevengeORI
Game PlanBBD
Gather CourageM15
Generous GiftMH1
Geth's GrimoireDST
Geth's VerdictNPH
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Ghastlord of FugueSHM
Ghitu FireINV
Gisa and GeralfEMN
Glissa's CourierMBS
Glittering StockpileSNC
Gluttonous TrollSTX
Graceful AntelopeODY
Great FurnaceMRD
Grim StriderAKH
Grisly TransformationBNG
Heliod, God of the SunTHS
Helm of the HostDAR
High Ground10E
High MarketMMQ
Hoarding DragonIMA
Hope of GhirapurAER
Hurkyl's RecallMM2
Hymn to TourachEMA
Ihsan's ShadeA25
ImplodePLS
Imps' TauntTMP
In the Web of WarBOK
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invasion PlansSTH
Invasive SurgerySOI
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Jared Carthalion, True HeirCMR
Jinxed RingSTH
Jodah's AvengerTSR
Kalamax, the StormsireIKO
Kaldra CompleatMH2
Kemba's LegionMBS
Kenrith, the Returned KingELD
Ketria TriomeIKO
Knight ExemplarM11
Knight-Captain of EosALA
Laboratory ManiacISD
Lantern of Insight5DN
Leaf-Crowned ElderMOR
Legacy WeaponAPC
Leonin ArbiterC17
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Lose Hope5DN
Magnigoth TreefolkPLS
Mana Geyser5DN
March of the MachinesMRD
Mass PolymorphM11
Mechanized ProductionAER
Melira's KeepersMBS
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Metathran EliteUDS
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Mindlock OrbALA
Miner's BaneM15
Mirrodin BesiegedMH1
Mishra's FactoryMH2
Mishra's HelixUSG
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDAR
Molder SlugMRD
Muraganda PetroglyphsFUT
Murasa RangerBFZ
Mycosynth LatticeBBD
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Needle SpecterEVE
Nemata, Grove GuardianPLS
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Oaken BrawlerLRW
Oath of ScholarsEXO
ObliterateINV
Okina, Temple to the GrandfathersCHK
Old GhastbarkSHM
OpportunityULG
Orc SureshotFRF
Orcish Artillery10E
Order of YawgmothDDE
Orim's ChantPLS
PandemoniumEXO
Path to the World TreeKHM
PentavusC14
Phyrexian ColossusUSG
Phyrexian CrusaderMBS
Phyrexian DelverC13
Phyrexian EtchingsCSP
Phyrexian InfiltratorINV
Phyrexian VatmotherMBS
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Pitiless HordeDTK
Planar CollapseULG
Planar PortalINV
Planeswalker's FuryPLS
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Polukranos, World EaterTHS
Power ArmorINV
Powerstone MinefieldAPC
Powerstone ShardDAR
Praetor's CounselC14
Priest of GixDDE
Priest of TitaniaC14
Priests of NornMBS
Primal CocoonM11
ProbeINV
Prototype PortalSOM
Pulse of the GridDST
Rain of DaggersP02
Rakdos RiteknifeDIS
Ravnica at WarWAR
Rayne, Academy ChancellorUDS
Reaper of SheoldredNPH
Reduce // RubbleAKH
Reforge the SoulAVR
Regathan FirecatM14
ReshapeDST
RetaliationUSG
RiftsweeperMMA
Ring of Three WishesM14
Rite of ReplicationZEN
Rooftop StormISD
RoutSTX
RoutINV
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sabertooth CobraMIR
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Scion of DracoMH2
Scorched EarthTMP
Sea of CloudsBBD
SeahunterNEM
Segovian AngelMH1
Shared FateMRD
Shatterstorm10E
Shifting WallSTH
Siege of TowersGPT
Siege ZombieDBL
Skirk Fire MarshalONS
Slag FiendNPH
Sleeper Agent10E
SmokestackUSG
Soul of New PhyrexiaM15
Soul of ShandalarM15
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stitch TogetherJUD
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
Stormwatch EaglePCY
Stroke of GeniusUSG
Survival CacheIMA
Sword of Feast and Famine2XM
Sword of VengeanceM11
Sword of War and Peace2XM
Teferi's VeilWTH
Tempting WurmONS
Teremko GriffinMIR
The Antiquities WarDAR
The Great AuroraORI
The Mending of DominariaDAR
The World TreeKHM
Thopter FoundryARB
Thran ForgeWTH
Thran QuarryUSG
Thran War MachineULG
Time StretchODY
Tolsimir, Friend to WolvesWAR
Tower of CalamitiesSOM
Tower of FortunesMRD
Toxic IguanarCON
ToymakerMMQ
Traveler's CloakCNS
True-Name NemesisC13
UnmaskMMQ
Unstoppable AshMOR
Verdurous GearhulkKLD
Viashino HereticULG
Vile RequiemC13
Virulent SliverFUT
Vryn WingmareM21
Wake of DestructionUDS
Wall of DenialARB
Wall of GranitePOR
Wheel of TortureULG
Whirlpool WarriorAPC
Witch EngineUSG
Words of WarONS
World at WarROE
Yawgmoth's AgendaINV
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zhalfirin VoidDAR

Consulta la Lista de colecciones anteriores:

Versiones anteriores de la Lista