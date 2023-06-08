『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』™は6月23日に全世界の店舗にて発売となります。統率者戦ファンの皆さんには、４種の新しい統率者デッキをご用意しました。それぞれ強力な伝説のクリーチャーや再録カード、そして10枚の両面トークンが入っています。

ローハンの乗り手（青赤白）
食べ物と仲間（白黒緑）
エルフの評議会（緑青）
モルドールの軍勢（青黒赤）
今すぐ予約を！

各デッキの収録カードは、「『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』統率者カードイメージギャラリー」にてご覧いただけます。その他のカードは「『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』カードイメージギャラリー」および「特別版カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧ください。

加えて、このセットのどのカードがどの製品から手に入るかの説明については、「『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』をコレクションする」記事をご覧ください！

指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてお求めいただけます。

（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をカードデータベースから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。まだデータベースに登録されていないカードはデッキリストの「その他」に分類されていますが、『指輪物語：中つ国の伝承』統率者カードイメージギャラリーには掲載されています。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）

ローハンの乗り手

《盾持つ乙女、エオウィン》（フォイル仕様）
《ゴンドールの王、アラゴルン》（フォイル仕様）
提示用統率者《盾持つ乙女、エオウィン》（エッチング・フォイル仕様）
《盾持つ乙女、エオウィン》と《ゴンドールの王、アラゴルン》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《盾持つ乙女、エオウィン》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Éowyn, Shieldmaiden 1 Aragorn, King of Gondor 1 Beregond of the Guard 1 Champions of Minas Tirith 1 Gilraen, Dúnedain Protector 1 Grey Host Reinforcements 1 Lossarnach Captain 1 Archivist of Gondor 1 Denethor, Stone Seer 1 Fealty to the Realm 1 Call for Aid 1 Gimli of the Glittering Caves 1 Boromir, Gondor's Hope 1 Éomer, King of Rohan 1 Faramir, Steward of Gondor 1 Forth Eorlingas! 1 Oath of Eorl 1 Riders of Rohan 1 Taunt from the Rampart 1 Crown of Gondor 1 Bastion Protector 1 Dearly Departed 1 Frontline Medic 1 Increasing Devotion 1 Marshal's Anthem 1 Selfless Squire 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 Verge Rangers 1 Visions of Glory 1 Weathered Wayfarer 1 Combat Celebrant 1 Court of Ire 1 Earthquake 1 Flamerush Rider 1 Frontier Warmonger 1 Harsh Mentor 1 Shared Animosity 1 Zealous Conscripts 1 Supreme Verdict 1 Door of Destinies 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Throne of the High City 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Lost to Legend 1 Erkenbrand, Lord of Westfold 1 Banishing Light 1 Fiend Hunter 1 Palace Jailer 1 Path to Exile 1 Sunset Revelry 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Village Bell-Ringer 1 Prince Imrahil the Fair 1 Humble Defector 1 Théoden, King of Rohan 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Herald's Horn 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Thought Vessel 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Field of Ruin 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Tranquil Cove 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 9 Plains 5 Island 5 Mountain

「ローハンの乗り手」のトークン

  • 人間・兵士（ゴンドール）//人間・トークン　２枚
  • 人間・兵士（ロヒアリム）//人間・トークン　２枚
  • 人間・騎士 // 人間・トークン　３枚
  • 宝物//人間・トークン　２枚
  • 宝物//統治者（補助カード）・トークン　１枚
人間・兵士（ゴンドール）・トークン
人間・トークン
人間・兵士（ゴンドール）//人間・トークン
人間・兵士（ロヒアリム）
人間・トークン
人間・兵士（ロヒアリム）//人間・トークン
人間・騎士・トークン
人間・トークン
人間・騎士 // 人間
宝物・トークン
人間・トークン
宝物//人間
宝物・トークン
統治者（補助カード）
宝物//統治者（補助カード）

食べ物と仲間

《冒険好きなホビット、フロド》（フォイル仕様）
《忠実なる従者、サム》（フォイル仕様）
提示用統率者《冒険好きなホビット、フロド》（エッチング・フォイル仕様）
《冒険好きなホビット、フロド》と《忠実なる従者、サム》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《冒険好きなホビット、フロド》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit 1 Sam, Loyal Attendant 1 Field-Tested Frying Pan 1 The Gaffer 1 Gwaihir, Greatest of the Eagles 1 Of Herbs and Stewed Rabbit 1 Gollum, Obsessed Stalker 1 Lobelia, Defender of Bag End 1 Rapacious Guest 1 Assemble the Entmoot 1 Feasting Hobbit 1 Motivated Pony 1 Prize Pig 1 Banquet Guests 1 Bilbo, Birthday Celebrant 1 Farmer Cotton 1 Merry, Warden of Isengard 1 Pippin, Warden of Isengard 1 Treebeard, Gracious Host 1 Hithlain Rope 1 Call for Unity 1 Dawn of Hope 1 Dusk // Dawn 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Fumigate 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Sanguine Bond 1 Toxic Deluge 1 Birds of Paradise 1 Gilded Goose 1 Woodfall Primus 1 Anguished Unmaking 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Trading Post 1 Well of Lost Dreams 1 Brushland 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Murmuring Bosk 1 Necroblossom Snarl 1 Scattered Groves 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Eagles of the North 1 Landroval, Horizon Witness 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 1 Shire Shirriff 1 Mirkwood Bats 1 Generous Ent 1 Path to Exile 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Revive the Shire 1 Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper 1 Crypt Incursion 1 Go for the Throat 1 Night's Whisper 1 Cultivate 1 Essence Warden 1 Farseek 1 Great Oak Guardian 1 Harmonize 1 Orchard Strider 1 Prosperous Innkeeper 1 Shire Terrace 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Mortify 1 Savvy Hunter 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Pristine Talisman 1 Sol Ring 1 Access Tunnel 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Ghost Quarter 1 Graypelt Refuge 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Scoured Barrens 4 Plains 4 Swamp 8 Forest

「食べ物と仲間」のトークン

  • ツリーフォーク//食物（朝食）・トークン　３枚
  • 鳥（白の３/３）//ヤギ・トークン　２枚
  • 鳥（白の３/３）//食物（ファームハウス）・トークン　１枚
  • 兵士（絆魂）//食物（ファームハウス）・トークン　２枚
  • 宝物//ハーフリング・トークン　２枚
ツリーフォーク・トークン
食物（朝食）・トークン
ツリーフォーク//食物（朝食）
鳥（白の３/３）・トークン
ヤギ・トークン
鳥（白の３/３）//ヤギ・トークン
鳥（白の３/３）・トークン
食物（ファームハウス）・トークン
鳥（白の３/３）//食物（ファームハウス）
兵士（絆魂）・トークン
食物（ファームハウス）・トークン
兵士（絆魂）//食物（ファームハウス）
宝物・トークン
ハーフリング・トークン
宝物//ハーフリング

エルフの評議会

《エルフの女王、ガラドリエル》（フォイル仕様）
《西方への航海者、ガンダルフ》（フォイル仕様）
提示用統率者《エルフの女王、ガラドリエル》（エッチング・フォイル仕様）
《エルフの女王、ガラドリエル》と《西方への航海者、ガンダルフ》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《エルフの女王、ガラドリエル》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Galadriel, Elven-Queen 1 Gandalf, Westward Voyager 1 Raise the Palisade 1 Trap the Trespassers 1 Arwen, Weaver of Hope 1 Galadhrim Ambush 1 Haldir, Lórien Lieutenant 1 Legolas Greenleaf 1 Mirkwood Elk 1 Travel Through Caradhras 1 Windswift Slice 1 Círdan the Shipwright 1 Elrond of the White Council 1 Erestor of the Council 1 Mirkwood Trapper 1 Radagast, Wizard of Wilds 1 Sail into the West 1 Song of Eärendil 1 Lothlórien Blade 1 Model of Unity 1 Colossal Whale 1 Devastation Tide 1 Mystic Confluence 1 Plea for Power 1 Swan Song 1 Asceticism 1 Elvish Archdruid 1 Elvish Piper 1 Elvish Warmaster 1 Genesis Wave 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Hornet Queen 1 Inscription of Abundance 1 Overwhelming Stampede 1 Realm Seekers 1 Seeds of Renewal 1 Sylvan Offering 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Flooded Grove 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Rejuvenating Springs 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Lórien Revealed 1 Celeborn the Wise 1 Elven Farsight 1 Wose Pathfinder 1 Learn from the Past 1 Opt 1 Preordain 1 Arbor Elf 1 Beast Within 1 Cultivate 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Elvish Visionary 1 Farhaven Elf 1 Mirror of Galadriel 1 Lignify 1 Paradise Druid 1 Rampant Growth 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Wood Elves 1 Growth Spiral 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Sol Ring 1 Whispersilk Cloak 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Field of Ruin 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Thornwood Falls 1 Tranquil Thicket 1 Woodland Stream 11 Island 15 Forest

「エルフの評議会」のトークン

  • ツリーフォーク//ビースト・トークン　３枚
  • 宝物//エルフ・戦士・トークン　１枚
  • 昆虫//エルフ・戦士・トークン　４枚
  • 鳥（青の２/２）//エルフ・戦士・トークン　２枚
ツリーフォーク・トークン
ビースト・トークン
ツリーフォーク//ビースト
宝物・トークン
エルフ・戦士・トークン
宝物//エルフ・戦士
昆虫・トークン
エルフ・戦士・トークン
昆虫//エルフ・戦士
鳥（青の２/２）トークン
エルフ・戦士・トークン
鳥（青の２/２）//エルフ・戦士

モルドールの軍勢

《指輪の王、サウロン》（フォイル仕様）
《白の手、サルマン》（フォイル仕様）
提示用統率者《指輪の王、サウロン》（エッチング・フォイル仕様）
《指輪の王、サウロン》と《白の手、サルマン》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《指輪の王、サウロン》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Sauron, Lord of the Rings 1 Saruman, the White Hand 1 Corsairs of Umbar 1 Monstrosity of the Lake 1 Subjugate the Hobbits 1 Shelob, Dread Weaver 1 Cavern-Hoard Dragon 1 Orcish Siegemaster 1 Rampaging War Mammoth 1 The Balrog of Moria 1 Gríma, Saruman's Footman 1 In the Darkness Bind Them 1 Lidless Gaze 1 Lord of the Nazgûl 1 Moria Scavenger 1 Summons of Saruman 1 Too Greedily, Too Deep 1 Wake the Dragon 1 Relic of Sauron 1 The Black Gate 1 Decree of Pain 1 Languish 1 Living Death 1 Reanimate 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Goblin Dark-Dwellers 1 Inferno Titan 1 Knollspine Dragon 1 Scourge of the Throne 1 Siege-Gang Commander 1 Treasure Nabber 1 Hostage Taker 1 Notion Thief 1 Choked Estuary 1 Desolate Lighthouse 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Underground River 1 Treason of Isengard 1 Bitter Downfall 1 Troll of Khazad-dûm 1 Voracious Fell Beast 1 Fiery Inscription 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 1 Arcane Denial 1 Boon of the Wish-Giver 1 Consider 1 Deep Analysis 1 Fact or Fiction 1 Forbidden Alchemy 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Merciless Executioner 1 Revenge of Ravens 1 Anger 1 Faithless Looting 1 The Mouth of Sauron 1 Goblin Cratermaker 1 Guttersnipe 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Extract from Darkness 1 Arcane Signet 1 Basalt Monolith 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Worn Powerstone 1 Command Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Field of Ruin 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Terramorphic Expanse 6 Island 6 Swamp 7 Mountain

「モルドールの軍勢」のトークン

  • オーク・軍団（ウルク＝ハイ）//オーク・軍団（サウロン）・トークン　１枚
  • 食物（大蜘蛛）//レイス・トークン　１枚
  • ゴブリン//レイス・トークン　３枚
  • ドラゴン（６/６）//レイス・トークン　２枚
  • 宝物//レイス・トークン　３枚
オーク・軍団（ウルク＝ハイ）・トークン
オーク・軍団（サウロン）・トークン
オーク・軍団（ウルク＝ハイ）//オーク・軍団（サウロン）
食物（大蜘蛛）・トークン
レイス・トークン
食物（大蜘蛛）//レイス
ゴブリン・トークン
レイス・トークン
ゴブリン//レイス
ドラゴン（６/６）・トークン
レイス・トークン
ドラゴン（６/６）//レイス
宝物・トークン
レイス・トークン
宝物//レイス

