Commander Box League

Marvel’s Spider-Man

September 19–25

ЧТО ТАКОЕ STANDARD SHOWDOWN?

Возьмите свою лучшую колоду для формата «Стандартный» и сражайтесь каждую неделю за славу и призы в местном игровом магазине!

Earn Commander Promo Cards

You can earn a special Commander Play promo card by participating in qualiflying Commander events at your local game store. These are available while supplies last!

MAGIC: THE GATHERING

COMPANION APP

Заходите. Находите. Играйте.

Frequently Asked Questions

For these events, you'll construct a 60-card deck (that includes your commander) out of the contents of your Play Booster box and any number of basic lands. For more information, check out the Commander Limited format page.

To ensure players have enough cards to build a playable deck, you ignore color identity during deck building for this event. That means that if your commander has a color identity of red and white, you can also run blue, black, and green cards in your deck.

This event is designed to be a casual experience. Players will be experiencing a new Magic set for the first time, so don't be afraid to ask questions and try new things!