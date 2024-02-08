Skip to main content
Two-Headed Giant Commander

Earn Commander Promo Cards

You can earn a special Commander Play promo card by participating in qualiflying Commander events at your local game store. These are available while supplies last!

Frequently Asked Questions

You can use any legal Commander deck at these events. For more information on the Commander format, check out the format page.

While you're free to bring your own teammate for Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights, your local game store can also pair you with another participant.

If you don't have a deck, you can purchase any number of preconstructed Commander decks from your local game store. These decks feature new-to-Magic cards themed around their respective set, making them a great option for anyone new to the Commander format.