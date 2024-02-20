Unlike war, Magic is always changing. This time, we enter the wasteland—stretching from New California and the Mojave to the Capital, Commonwealth, and Appalachia—and explore the expansive post-apocalyptic stories of Fallout®.

This is Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®, and it's definitely S.P.E.C.I.A.L.

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Details

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Set Code: PIP

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Important Dates

Debut and Previews Begin : February 20, 2024

: February 20, 2024 Card Image Gallery Complete : February 24, 2024

: February 24, 2024 Global Release : March 8, 2024

: March 8, 2024 Commander Launch Party: March 8–10, 2024

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander Decks

There are four Commander decks, each based around a different theme.

Scrappy Survivors (Red-Green-White): Featuring the goodest of boys, Dogmeat, as your commander, this deck focuses on scavenging for tools, Food tokens, and allies. It also introduces Junk tokens, which can be sacrificed to draw cards. If you enjoy tokens and suiting up your creatures with Auras and Equipment, then this is the deck for you.

Dogmeat, Ever Loyal (Traditional Foil) Dogmeat, Ever Loyal (Foil-Etched Display Commander) Junk Token

Mutant Menace (Black-Green-Blue): If you're looking for something a little "different," then try your hand at the Mutant Menace deck, which incorporates Fallout's dangerous and strange mutated creatures, such as this deck's commander, The Wise Mothman. Play creatures, then buff them with counters and proliferate. Irradiate yourself and your opponents using the new rad counters (player counters that mill and damage you).

The Wise Mothman (Traditional Foil) The Wise Mothman (Foil-Etched Display Commander)

Feral Ghoul Radiation (Helper)

Hail, Caesar (Red-White-Black): There's also the Hail, Caesar deck, featuring the franchise's infamous Caesar as your commander. This deck's themes revolve around leaders of militant factions and their soldiers, as well as wasteland raiders. Be aggressive with an army of creature tokens with the help of the squad mechanic, which lets you create extra token copies of creatures.

Caesar, Legion's Emperor (Traditional Foil) Caesar, Legion's Emperor (Foil-Etched Display Commander) Gary Clone

Science! (Blue-White-Red): Finally, we have our Science! deck, which focuses on high-tech energy weapons, scientists, synths, and pre-war robots. With Dr. Madison Li as your commander, you will play artifacts to generate energy, a returning mechanic fit for Fallout.

Dr. Madison Li (Traditional Foil) Dr. Madison Li (Foil-Etched Display Commander) Rex, Cyber-Hound

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Booster Fun

Traditional Foils and Surge Foils

If you're a fan of foils, we've got you covered! Each Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander deck contains two traditional foil cards: the face commander and the featured commander.

You'll also be able to find every card in the Commander decks in traditional foil in Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Collector Boosters. Every Eternal-legal card, like reprints, new-to-Magic cards, and tokens, will be available in Collector Boosters!

In addition, we've brought back a fan-favorite foil treatment: surge foils! These give an electrifying shine to your cards that's sure to catch the eye of your fellow Commander players.

Showcase Pip-Boy Treatment

In the mood to scavenge for some great new treatments? This set has Collector Boosters with Booster Fun options every topsider can enjoy. First is the showcase Pip-Boy treatment found on 26 cards—cards in this treatment can be found in non-foil, traditional foil, and surge foil within Collector Boosters. Check out the four face cards of the decks in this treatment!

Dogmeat, Ever Loyal (Showcase Pip-Boy) The Wise Mothman (Showcase Pip-Boy)

Caesar, Legion's Emperor (Showcase Pip-Boy) Dr. Madison Li (Showcase Pip-Boy)

Of those, 9 cards are reprints from Magic's history with alternate names and art whose mechanical counterparts are not found in the Commander decks.

Tarmogoyf (Showcase Pip-Boy Reprint)

Borderless Vault Boy Artwork

Borderless Vault Boy artwork is exclusive to Collector Boosters, which contain a selection of 9 cards with the iconic Vault Boy! These cards are available in non-foil, traditional foil, and surge foil within Collector Boosters.

Some are alternative treatments of cards found in the Commander decks.

Arcane Signet (Borderless Vault Boy) Sol Ring (Borderless Vault Boy) Nuka-Cola Vending Machine (Borderless Vault Boy)

Others are unique to Collector Boosters and do not have mechanical counterparts in Commander decks.

Ravages of War (Borderless Vault Boy) Crucible of Worlds (Borderless Vault Boy) Wasteland (Borderless Vault Boy)

You can also expect non-foil full-art basic lands in Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander decks, with 5 depicting isometric environments like those seen in the classic Fallout games. These are available in traditional foil and surge foil in Collector Boosters.

Plains (Full Art) Plains (Full Art)

Island (Full Art) Island (Full Art)

Swamp (Full Art) Swamp (Full Art)

Mountain (Full Art) Mountain (Full Art)

Forest (Full Art) Forest (Full Art)

Extended-Art Cards

Extended-art cards make their return as well, and you can find 6 to 7 available in non-foil, traditional foil, and surge foil in each Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Collector Booster.

T-45 Power Armor (Extended Art) Three Dog, Galaxy News DJ (Extended Art)

Serialized Bobbleheads

Finally, some very S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Bobbleheads will make an appearance in this set, each receiving a serialized treatment limited to 500 total copies. Serialized Bobbleheads feature the double rainbow foil treatment.

Perception Bobblehead (Serialized Double Rainbow Foil) Intelligence Bobblehead (Serialized Double Rainbow Foil)

Serialized Bobblehead cards are localized in English only and are available in Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Bobblehead cards are mechanically identical to serialized variants. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Product Overview

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander Decks

Scrappy Survivors (Red-Green-White)

Mutant Menace (Black-Green-Blue)

There are four 100-card Commander decks themed around the Fallout franchise. These decks each contain the following:

A 100-card Commander deck Hail, Caesar (red-white-black) contains 37 new-to-Magic cards. Scrappy Survivors (red-green-white) contains 38 new-to-Magic cards. Science! (blue-white-red) contains 38 new-to-Magic cards. Mutant Menace (black-green-blue) contains 41 new-to-Magic cards.

1 Traditional foil face commander

1 Traditional foil featured commander

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Deck box

1 Life tracker

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack 2 Alternate-frame cards, at least one of which will appear as rare or mythic rare



Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Collector Boosters

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Collector Booster Display

1 Traditional foil basic land 1 in 3 Cards appears in surge foil.

1 Traditional foil standard frame rare or mythic rare 1 in 10 Cards appears in surge foil.

1 Traditional foil card from Hail, Caesar 1 in 10 Cards appears in surge foil.

1 Traditional foil card from Scrappy Survivors 1 in 10 Cards appears in surge foil.

1 Traditional foil card from Science! 1 in 10 Cards appears in surge foil.

1 Traditional foil card from Mutant Menace 1 in 10 Cards appears in surge foil.

1 Non-foil extended-art new-to-Magic card

1 Non-foil extended-art reprint Magic card

1 Traditional foil extended-art new-to-Magic card

1 Traditional foil extended-art reprint Magic card

1 Surge foil extended-art new-to-Magic card

1 Surge foil extended-art reprint Magic card

1 Surge foil wildcard Cannot be a showcase Pip-Boy variant, borderless Vault Boy, or basic land card.

1 Non-foil borderless or showcase card 4 Uncommons, 22 rares, and 9 mythic rares are available, each appearing equally to each other.

1 Traditional foil, surge foil, or serialized double rainbow card 4 Uncommons, 22 rares, and 9 mythic rares are available, each appearing equally to each other. 1 in 10 Boosters features a surge foil version. Serialized Bobblehead cards appear in this slot.

1 Traditional foil double-sided token

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® x Secret Lair

We're excited to announce that Secret Lair is also joining in on the fun! Three Secret Lair drops are scheduled to arrive shortly. They're currently making their way across the wasteland, but they're not quite here yet … so stay tuned to the Secret Lair website for more information.

War, War Never Changes

There's one more Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® card to reveal today:

War Room (Traditional Foil Launch Promo)

This traditional foil promo card is available by playing in a Launch Party event held March 8–10 at your local WPN game store—check with yours for all the details!

Vault dwellers, prepare yourselves! Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® releases on March 8, 2024, and you can preorder it now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.