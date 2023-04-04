『機械兵団の進軍』は4月21日に全世界の店舗にて発売となります。統率者戦ファンの皆さんには、５種の新しい統率者デッキをご用意しました。それぞれ強力な伝説のクリーチャーや再録カード、10枚のプレインチェイス・カード、10枚の両面トークン、そして次元ダイスが入っています。
各デッキの収録カードや統率者デッキ限定のプレインチェイス・カードは、 『機械兵団の進軍』統率者カードイメージギャラリーおよびプレインチェイス・カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧いただけます。また、通常版と共通するカードは『機械兵団の進軍』カードイメージギャラリーおよび特別版カードイメージギャラリー、「多元宇宙の伝説」カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧ください。
加えて、このセットのどのカードがどの製品から手に入るかの説明については、「『機械兵団の進軍』をコレクションする」記事をご覧ください！
『機械兵団の進軍』統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店、Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてご予約いただけます。
（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をGathererから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）
高まる脅威
《オレスコスの破滅、ブリマーズ》と《モイラとテシャール》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《オレスコスの破滅、ブリマーズ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、認定イベントでは使用できませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos
1 Moira and Teshar
1 Ichor Elixir
1 Blight Titan
1 Darksteel Splicer
1 Excise the Imperfect
1 Filigree Vector
1 Path of the Schemer
1 Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus
1 Vulpine Harvester
1 Cataclysmic Gearhulk
1 Massacre Wurm
1 Noxious Gearhulk
1 Phyrexian Scriptures
1 Phyrexian Triniform
1 Soul of New Phyrexia
1 Ancient Stone Idol
1 Angel of the Ruins
1 Blade Splicer
1 Coveted Jewel
1 Duplicant
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fetid Heath
1 Karn's Bastion
1 Myr Battlesphere
1 Nettlecyst
1 Phyrexian Delver
1 Phyrexian Rebirth
1 Psychosis Crawler
1 Scrap Trawler
1 Sculpting Steel
1 Scytheclaw
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Spire of Industry
1 Temple of Silence
1 Utter End
1 Vault of the Archangel
1 Yawgmoth's Vile Offering
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Command Tower
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Evolving Wilds
1 First-Sphere Gargantua
1 Fractured Powerstone
1 Goldmire Bridge
1 Night's Whisper
1 Orzhov Locket
1 Orzhov Signet
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Phyrexian Ghoul
1 Phyrexian Rager
1 Silverquill Campus
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Hedron Archive
1 Ambition's Cost
1 Arcane Signet
1 Bloodline Pretender
1 Bone Shredder
1 Burnished Hart
1 Despark
1 Go for the Throat
1 Graveshifter
1 Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor
1 Master Splicer
1 Meteor Golem
1 Mind Stone
1 Mortify
1 Shattered Angel
1 Shimmer Myr
1 Sol Ring
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Tainted Field
1 Talisman of Hierarchy
1 Victimize
1 Compleated Huntmaster
1 Phyrexian Gargantua
10 Plains
13 Swamp
「高まる脅威」のプレインチェイス・カード
「高まる脅威」のトークン
- ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム // ファイレクシアン・ホラー・トークン １枚
- ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム // 構築物（6/12）・トークン １枚
- 培養器 // ファイレクシアン・トークン ３枚（それぞれ別アート）
- ファイレクシアン・細菌 // マイア・トークン ２枚
- 天使（3/3） // デーモン・トークン ３枚
ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム // ファイレクシアン・ホラー
ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム // 構築物（6/12）
騎兵隊の猛進
《ザルファーのシダー・ジャバーリー》と《エレンダとアゾール》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《ザルファーのシダー・ジャバーリー》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、認定イベントでは使用できませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir
1 Elenda and Azor
1 Exsanguinator Cavalry
1 Ichor Elixir
1 Herald of Hoofbeats
1 Locthwain Lancer
1 Chivalric Alliance
1 Path of the Enigma
1 Vodalian Wave-Knight
1 Conjurer's Mantle
1 Ethersworn Adjudicator
1 Hero of Bladehold
1 Vona, Butcher of Magan
1 Acclaimed Contender
1 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
1 Aryel, Knight of Windgrace
1 Choked Estuary
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fell the Mighty
1 Haakon, Stromgald Scourge
1 Josu Vess, Lich Knight
1 Knight Exemplar
1 Knight of the White Orchid
1 Knights' Charge
1 Liliana's Standard Bearer
1 Maul of the Skyclaves
1 Midnight Reaper
1 Murderous Rider
1 Painful Truths
1 Port Town
1 Prairie Stream
1 Promise of Loyalty
1 Pull from Tomorrow
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Sigiled Sword of Valeron
1 Silverwing Squadron
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Temple of Deceit
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Temple of Silence
1 Time Wipe
1 Unbreakable Formation
1 Valiant Knight
1 Vanquisher's Banner
1 Worthy Knight
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Command Tower
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Distant Melody
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Fractured Powerstone
1 Orzhov Signet
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Read the Bones
1 Smitten Swordmaster
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Thriving Heath
1 Thriving Isle
1 Thriving Moor
1 Arcane Sanctum
1 Arcane Signet
1 Arvad the Cursed
1 Corpse Knight
1 Despark
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Foulmire Knight
1 Herald's Horn
1 Knight of the Last Breath
1 Knights of the Black Rose
1 Mind Stone
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Order of Midnight
1 Path to Exile
1 Return to Dust
1 Sol Ring
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning
1 Syr Konrad, the Grim
1 Temple of the False God
1 Wintermoor Commander
1 Xerex Strobe-Knight
8 Plains
6 Island
5 Swamp
「騎兵隊の猛進」のプレインチェイス・カード
「騎兵隊の猛進」のトークン
- 騎士 // スピリット（白黒）・トークン ２枚
- 吸血鬼・騎士 // 兵士・トークン ２枚
- 血 // 多相の戦士・トークン １枚
- ゾンビ・騎士 // 人間・トークン ２枚
- 騎士（白青） // 暗殺者・トークン ２枚
- 統治者 // 多相の戦士・トークン １枚
賛助の呼びかけ
《魂を呼び覚ます者、煌拳》と《シャライとハラー》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《魂を呼び覚ます者、煌拳》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、認定イベントでは使用できませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener
1 Shalai and Hallar
1 Death-Greeter's Champion
1 Uncivil Unrest
1 Ichor Elixir
1 Mirror-Style Master
1 Guardian Scalelord
1 Emergent Woodwurm
1 Path of the Pyromancer
1 Conclave Sledge-Captain
1 Kalonian Hydra
1 Mikaeus, the Lunarch
1 Canopy Vista
1 Champion of Lambholt
1 Cinder Glade
1 Dromoka's Command
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Flamerush Rider
1 Flameshadow Conjuring
1 Forgotten Ancient
1 Fortified Village
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Game Trail
1 Gavony Township
1 Genesis Hydra
1 Gyre Sage
1 Heaven /// Earth
1 High Sentinels of Arashin
1 Incubation Druid
1 Inscription of Abundance
1 Ion Storm
1 Kessig Wolf Run
1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin
1 Managorger Hydra
1 Mossfire Valley
1 Mosswort Bridge
1 Restoration Angel
1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade
1 Semester's End
1 Strionic Resonator
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Sunscorch Regent
1 Temple of Abandon
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Together Forever
1 Triskelion
1 Command Tower
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Cultivate
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Fertilid
1 Fractured Powerstone
1 Kodama's Reach
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Pridemalkin
1 Return to Nature
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Wood Elves
1 Abzan Battle Priest
1 Abzan Falconer
1 Alharu, Solemn Ritualist
1 Arcane Signet
1 Armorcraft Judge
1 Brawn
1 Bretagard Stronghold
1 Conclave Mentor
1 Constable of the Realm
1 Elite Scaleguard
1 Enduring Scalelord
1 Falkenrath Exterminator
1 Field of Ruin
1 Generous Gift
1 Good-Fortune Unicorn
1 Hamza, Guardian of Arashin
1 Hindervines
1 Inspiring Call
1 Jungle Shrine
1 Juniper Order Ranger
1 Krosan Verge
1 Llanowar Reborn
1 Mindless Automaton
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Slurrk, All-Ingesting
1 Sol Ring
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Temple of the False God
5 Plains
2 Mountain
6 Forest
「賛助の呼びかけ」のプレインチェイス・カード
「賛助の呼びかけ」のトークン
- スピリット（白） // 宝物・トークン ２枚
- ゴブリン // スリヴァー・トークン ４枚
- 象 // 都市の承認・トークン １枚
- 蝶 // 都市の承認・トークン ３枚
聖なる会合
《壊れた光輪、カスラ》と《聖トラフトとレム・カロラス》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《壊れた光輪、カスラ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、認定イベントでは使用できませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Kasla, the Broken Halo
1 Saint Traft and Rem Karolus
1 Wand of the Worldsoul
1 Flockchaser Phantom
1 Wildfire Awakener
1 Ichor Elixir
1 Path of the Ghosthunter
1 Deluxe Dragster
1 Mistmeadow Vanisher
1 Nesting Dovehawk
1 Kykar, Wind's Fury
1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion
1 The Locust God
1 Angel of Finality
1 Angel of Salvation
1 Austere Command
1 Chasm Skulker
1 Cultivator's Caravan
1 Emeria Angel
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Hour of Reckoning
1 Keeper of the Accord
1 Kher Keep
1 Mentor of the Meek
1 Nadir Kraken
1 Port Town
1 Prairie Stream
1 Secure the Wastes
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Venerated Loxodon
1 Whirlwind of Thought
1 Cloud of Faeries
1 Command Tower
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Ephemeral Shields
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Fractured Powerstone
1 Goblin Instigator
1 Goblin Medics
1 Impact Tremors
1 Spirited Companion
1 Suture Priest
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Village Bell-Ringer
1 Banisher Priest
1 Arcane Signet
1 Battle Screech
1 Chant of Vitu-Ghazi
1 Conclave Tribunal
1 Devouring Light
1 Duergar Hedge-Mage
1 Fallowsage
1 Flight of Equenauts
1 Improbable Alliance
1 Migratory Route
1 Mystic Monastery
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Seraph of the Masses
1 Skullclamp
1 Sol Ring
1 Stoke the Flames
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive
1 Wear // Tear
1 Temporal Cleansing
1 Meeting of Minds
1 Shatter the Source
1 Wrenn's Resolve
1 Cut Short
1 Joyful Stormsculptor
1 Artistic Refusal
8 Plains
8 Island
8 Mountain
「聖なる会合」のプレインチェイス・カード
「聖なる会合」のトークン
- 鳥 // カー砦のコボルド・トークン １枚
- スピリット（白） // スピリット（青）・トークン １枚
- 戦士 // 紋章（《太陽の勇者、エルズペス》）・トークン １枚
- 兵士 // 昆虫・トークン １枚
- エルドラージ // 天使（4/4）・トークン １枚
- イカ // 人間（赤）・トークン １枚
- 触手 // 人間（赤）・トークン １枚
- ゴブリン // エルドラージ・トークン １枚
- エレメンタル // エレメンタル（青赤）・トークン １枚
- エレメンタル // フェアリー・トークン １枚
修繕の時間
《グレムリンの神童、ジンバル》と《ラシュミとラガバン》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《グレムリンの神童、ジンバル》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、認定イベントでは使用できませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy
1 Rashmi and Ragavan
1 Schema Thief
1 Sandsteppe War Riders
1 Cutthroat Negotiator
1 Hedron Detonator
1 Ichor Elixir
1 Path of the Animist
1 Pain Distributor
1 Dance with Calamity
1 Pia and Kiran Nalaar
1 Feldon of the Third Path
1 Chaos Warp
1 Stroke of Genius
1 Academy Manufactor
1 Aid from the Cowl
1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe
1 Brass's Bounty
1 Cinder Glade
1 Echo Storm
1 Everquill Phoenix
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fiery Confluence
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Game Trail
1 Gilded Goose
1 Hellkite Igniter
1 Imprisoned in the Moon
1 Inspiring Statuary
1 Master of Etherium
1 Masterful Replication
1 Perplexing Test
1 Rise and Shine
1 Saheeli's Artistry
1 Sharding Sphinx
1 Shimmer Dragon
1 Skyclave Relic
1 Spell Swindle
1 Spine of Ish Sah
1 Temple of Abandon
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Thopter Assembly
1 Thopter Spy Network
1 Tireless Tracker
1 Vedalken Humiliator
1 Vineglimmer Snarl
1 Workshop Elders
1 Command Tower
1 Crack Open
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Fractured Powerstone
1 Gruul Signet
1 Izzet Signet
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Reverse Engineer
1 Root Out
1 Simic Growth Chamber
1 Simic Signet
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Thoughtcast
1 Replicating Ring
1 Arcane Signet
1 Combine Chrysalis
1 Curse of Opulence
1 Frontier Bivouac
1 Ghirapur Aether Grid
1 Junk Winder
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Reality Shift
1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer
1 Sol Ring
1 Struggle /// Survive
1 Tireless Provisioner
1 Vampires' Vengeance
1 Weirding Wood
1 Whirler Rogue
8 Island
8 Mountain
7 Forest
「修繕の時間」のプレインチェイス・カード
「修繕の時間」のトークン
- 飛行機械 // ビースト（4/4）・トークン ２枚
- 宝物 // グレムリン・トークン ２枚
- ゴーレム // 血・トークン １枚
- ゴーレム // 手掛かり・トークン １枚
- 飛行機械（青の1/1） // 金・トークン ２枚
- 羽根 // 霊気装置・トークン １枚
- 食物 // 複製された指輪・トークン １枚
『機械兵団の進軍』統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店、Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてお求めください。