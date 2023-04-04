『機械兵団の進軍』は4月21日に全世界の店舗にて発売となります。統率者戦ファンの皆さんには、５種の新しい統率者デッキをご用意しました。それぞれ強力な伝説のクリーチャーや再録カード、10枚のプレインチェイス・カード、10枚の両面トークン、そして次元ダイスが入っています。

『機械兵団の進軍』統率者デッキ「高まる脅威（白黒）」
高まる脅威（白黒）
「高まる脅威」次元ダイス
「高まる脅威」次元ダイス
『機械兵団の進軍』統率者デッキ「騎兵隊の猛進（白青黒）」
騎兵隊の猛進（白青黒）
「騎兵隊の猛進」次元ダイス
「騎兵隊の猛進」次元ダイス
『機械兵団の進軍』統率者デッキ「聖なる会合（青赤白）」
聖なる会合（青赤白）
「聖なる会合」次元ダイス
「聖なる会合」次元ダイス
『機械兵団の進軍』統率者デッキ「賛助の呼びかけ（赤緑白）」
賛助の呼びかけ（赤緑白）
「賛助の呼びかけ」次元ダイス
「賛助の呼びかけ」次元ダイス
『機械兵団の進軍』統率者デッキ「修繕の時間（緑青赤）」
修繕の時間（緑青赤）
「修繕の時間」次元ダイス
「修繕の時間」次元ダイス

今すぐ予約

各デッキの収録カードや統率者デッキ限定のプレインチェイス・カードは、 『機械兵団の進軍』統率者カードイメージギャラリーおよびプレインチェイス・カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧いただけます。また、通常版と共通するカードは『機械兵団の進軍』カードイメージギャラリーおよび特別版カードイメージギャラリー「多元宇宙の伝説」カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧ください。

加えて、このセットのどのカードがどの製品から手に入るかの説明については、『機械兵団の進軍』をコレクションする」記事をご覧ください！

『機械兵団の進軍』統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてご予約いただけます。

（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をGathererから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）

高まる脅威

《オレスコスの破滅、ブリマーズ》
《オレスコスの破滅、ブリマーズ》
《モイラとテシャール》
《モイラとテシャール》
提示用統率者カード《オレスコスの破滅、ブリマーズ》
提示用統率者カード《オレスコスの破滅、ブリマーズ》

《オレスコスの破滅、ブリマーズ》と《モイラとテシャール》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《オレスコスの破滅、ブリマーズ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、認定イベントでは使用できませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos 1 Moira and Teshar 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Blight Titan 1 Darksteel Splicer 1 Excise the Imperfect 1 Filigree Vector 1 Path of the Schemer 1 Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus 1 Vulpine Harvester 1 Cataclysmic Gearhulk 1 Massacre Wurm 1 Noxious Gearhulk 1 Phyrexian Scriptures 1 Phyrexian Triniform 1 Soul of New Phyrexia 1 Ancient Stone Idol 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Blade Splicer 1 Coveted Jewel 1 Duplicant 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fetid Heath 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Nettlecyst 1 Phyrexian Delver 1 Phyrexian Rebirth 1 Psychosis Crawler 1 Scrap Trawler 1 Sculpting Steel 1 Scytheclaw 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Spire of Industry 1 Temple of Silence 1 Utter End 1 Vault of the Archangel 1 Yawgmoth's Vile Offering 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Evolving Wilds 1 First-Sphere Gargantua 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Goldmire Bridge 1 Night's Whisper 1 Orzhov Locket 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Phyrexian Ghoul 1 Phyrexian Rager 1 Silverquill Campus 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Hedron Archive 1 Ambition's Cost 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bloodline Pretender 1 Bone Shredder 1 Burnished Hart 1 Despark 1 Go for the Throat 1 Graveshifter 1 Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor 1 Master Splicer 1 Meteor Golem 1 Mind Stone 1 Mortify 1 Shattered Angel 1 Shimmer Myr 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Tainted Field 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Victimize 1 Compleated Huntmaster 1 Phyrexian Gargantua 10 Plains 13 Swamp

「高まる脅威」のプレインチェイス・カード

《エスパー》
《エスパー》
《ケトリア》
《ケトリア》
《ナクタムン》
《ナクタムン》
《ニクス》
《ニクス》
《奈落》
《奈落》
《霊気筒》
《霊気筒》
《偉大なる森》
《偉大なる森》
《パノプティコン》
《パノプティコン》
《空間の接合》
《空間の接合》
《地底街の辺境》
《地底街の辺境》

「高まる脅威」のトークン

  • ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム // ファイレクシアン・ホラー・トークン　１枚
  • ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム // 構築物（6/12）・トークン　１枚
  • 培養器 // ファイレクシアン・トークン　３枚（それぞれ別アート）
  • ファイレクシアン・細菌 // マイア・トークン　２枚
  • 天使（3/3） // デーモン・トークン　３枚
ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム
ファイレクシアン・ホラー
ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム // ファイレクシアン・ホラー
ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム
構築物（6/12）
ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム // 構築物（6/12）
培養器
ファイレクシアン
培養器 // ファイレクシアン
培養器
ファイレクシアン
培養器 // ファイレクシアン
培養器
ファイレクシアン
培養器 // ファイレクシアン
ファイレクシアン・細菌
マイア
ファイレクシアン・細菌 // マイア
天使（3/3）
デーモン
天使（3/3） // デーモン

騎兵隊の猛進

《ザルファーのシダー・ジャバーリー》
《ザルファーのシダー・ジャバーリー》
《エレンダとアゾール》
《エレンダとアゾール》
提示用統率者カード《ザルファーのシダー・ジャバーリー》
提示用統率者カード《ザルファーのシダー・ジャバーリー》

《ザルファーのシダー・ジャバーリー》と《エレンダとアゾール》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《ザルファーのシダー・ジャバーリー》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、認定イベントでは使用できませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir 1 Elenda and Azor 1 Exsanguinator Cavalry 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Herald of Hoofbeats 1 Locthwain Lancer 1 Chivalric Alliance 1 Path of the Enigma 1 Vodalian Wave-Knight 1 Conjurer's Mantle 1 Ethersworn Adjudicator 1 Hero of Bladehold 1 Vona, Butcher of Magan 1 Acclaimed Contender 1 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar 1 Aryel, Knight of Windgrace 1 Choked Estuary 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Haakon, Stromgald Scourge 1 Josu Vess, Lich Knight 1 Knight Exemplar 1 Knight of the White Orchid 1 Knights' Charge 1 Liliana's Standard Bearer 1 Maul of the Skyclaves 1 Midnight Reaper 1 Murderous Rider 1 Painful Truths 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Pull from Tomorrow 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sigiled Sword of Valeron 1 Silverwing Squadron 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Silence 1 Time Wipe 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 Valiant Knight 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Worthy Knight 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Distant Melody 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Read the Bones 1 Smitten Swordmaster 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Heath 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Arcane Signet 1 Arvad the Cursed 1 Corpse Knight 1 Despark 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Foulmire Knight 1 Herald's Horn 1 Knight of the Last Breath 1 Knights of the Black Rose 1 Mind Stone 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Order of Midnight 1 Path to Exile 1 Return to Dust 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning 1 Syr Konrad, the Grim 1 Temple of the False God 1 Wintermoor Commander 1 Xerex Strobe-Knight 8 Plains 6 Island 5 Swamp

「騎兵隊の猛進」のプレインチェイス・カード

《カルダイヤ地区》
《カルダイヤ地区》
《イニス＝ヘン》
《イニス＝ヘン》
《リトヤラ》
《リトヤラ》
《パリアノ》
《パリアノ》
《ウンヤロ》
《ウンヤロ》
《相互の天啓》
《相互の天啓》
《大蛇の集落》
《大蛇の集落》
《霜剣山》
《霜剣山》
《トルーガの密林》
《トルーガの密林》
《ターリ島》
《ターリ島》

「騎兵隊の猛進」のトークン

  • 騎士 // スピリット（白黒）・トークン　２枚
  • 吸血鬼・騎士 // 兵士・トークン　２枚
  • 血 // 多相の戦士・トークン　１枚
  • ゾンビ・騎士 // 人間・トークン　２枚
  • 騎士（白青） // 暗殺者・トークン　２枚
  • 統治者 // 多相の戦士・トークン　１枚
騎士
スピリット（白黒）
騎士 // スピリット（白黒）
吸血鬼・騎士
兵士
吸血鬼・騎士 // 兵士
血
多相の戦士
血 // 多相の戦士
ゾンビ・騎士
人間
ゾンビ・騎士 // 人間
騎士（白青）
暗殺者
騎士（白青） // 暗殺者
統治者
多相の戦士
統治者 // 多相の戦士

賛助の呼びかけ

《魂を呼び覚ます者、煌拳》
《魂を呼び覚ます者、煌拳》
《シャライとハラー》
《シャライとハラー》
提示用統率者カード《魂を呼び覚ます者、煌拳》
提示用統率者カード《魂を呼び覚ます者、煌拳》

《魂を呼び覚ます者、煌拳》と《シャライとハラー》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《魂を呼び覚ます者、煌拳》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、認定イベントでは使用できませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener 1 Shalai and Hallar 1 Death-Greeter's Champion 1 Uncivil Unrest 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Mirror-Style Master 1 Guardian Scalelord 1 Emergent Woodwurm 1 Path of the Pyromancer 1 Conclave Sledge-Captain 1 Kalonian Hydra 1 Mikaeus, the Lunarch 1 Canopy Vista 1 Champion of Lambholt 1 Cinder Glade 1 Dromoka's Command 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Flamerush Rider 1 Flameshadow Conjuring 1 Forgotten Ancient 1 Fortified Village 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Gavony Township 1 Genesis Hydra 1 Gyre Sage 1 Heaven /// Earth 1 High Sentinels of Arashin 1 Incubation Druid 1 Inscription of Abundance 1 Ion Storm 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin 1 Managorger Hydra 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Restoration Angel 1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade 1 Semester's End 1 Strionic Resonator 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Sunscorch Regent 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Together Forever 1 Triskelion 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Cultivate 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fertilid 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Pridemalkin 1 Return to Nature 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wood Elves 1 Abzan Battle Priest 1 Abzan Falconer 1 Alharu, Solemn Ritualist 1 Arcane Signet 1 Armorcraft Judge 1 Brawn 1 Bretagard Stronghold 1 Conclave Mentor 1 Constable of the Realm 1 Elite Scaleguard 1 Enduring Scalelord 1 Falkenrath Exterminator 1 Field of Ruin 1 Generous Gift 1 Good-Fortune Unicorn 1 Hamza, Guardian of Arashin 1 Hindervines 1 Inspiring Call 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Juniper Order Ranger 1 Krosan Verge 1 Llanowar Reborn 1 Mindless Automaton 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Slurrk, All-Ingesting 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Temple of the False God 5 Plains 2 Mountain 6 Forest

「賛助の呼びかけ」のプレインチェイス・カード

《オラーズカの黄金都市》
《オラーズカの黄金都市》
《大いなる高楼》
《大いなる高楼》
《巨大植物の密林》
《巨大植物の密林》
《激浪島》
《激浪島》
《都和市》
《都和市》
《血丘の砦》
《血丘の砦》
《混沌の霊気》
《混沌の霊気》
《夢鞘の木立ち》
《夢鞘の木立ち》
《ジャンド》
《ジャンド》
《カラーシャの山麓》
《カラーシャの山麓》

「賛助の呼びかけ」のトークン

  • スピリット（白） // 宝物・トークン　２枚
  • ゴブリン // スリヴァー・トークン　４枚
  • 象 // 都市の承認・トークン　１枚
  • 蝶 // 都市の承認・トークン　３枚
スピリット（白）
宝物
スピリット（白） // 宝物
ゴブリン
スリヴァー
ゴブリン // スリヴァー
象
都市の承認
象 // 都市の承認
蝶
都市の承認
蝶 // 都市の承認

聖なる会合

《壊れた光輪、カスラ》
《壊れた光輪、カスラ》
《聖トラフトとレム・カロラス》
《聖トラフトとレム・カロラス》
提示用統率者カード《壊れた光輪、カスラ》
提示用統率者カード《壊れた光輪、カスラ》

《壊れた光輪、カスラ》と《聖トラフトとレム・カロラス》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《壊れた光輪、カスラ》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、認定イベントでは使用できませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Kasla, the Broken Halo 1 Saint Traft and Rem Karolus 1 Wand of the Worldsoul 1 Flockchaser Phantom 1 Wildfire Awakener 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Path of the Ghosthunter 1 Deluxe Dragster 1 Mistmeadow Vanisher 1 Nesting Dovehawk 1 Kykar, Wind's Fury 1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion 1 The Locust God 1 Angel of Finality 1 Angel of Salvation 1 Austere Command 1 Chasm Skulker 1 Cultivator's Caravan 1 Emeria Angel 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Kher Keep 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Nadir Kraken 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Secure the Wastes 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Venerated Loxodon 1 Whirlwind of Thought 1 Cloud of Faeries 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Ephemeral Shields 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Goblin Instigator 1 Goblin Medics 1 Impact Tremors 1 Spirited Companion 1 Suture Priest 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Village Bell-Ringer 1 Banisher Priest 1 Arcane Signet 1 Battle Screech 1 Chant of Vitu-Ghazi 1 Conclave Tribunal 1 Devouring Light 1 Duergar Hedge-Mage 1 Fallowsage 1 Flight of Equenauts 1 Improbable Alliance 1 Migratory Route 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Seraph of the Masses 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring 1 Stoke the Flames 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive 1 Wear // Tear 1 Temporal Cleansing 1 Meeting of Minds 1 Shatter the Source 1 Wrenn's Resolve 1 Cut Short 1 Joyful Stormsculptor 1 Artistic Refusal 8 Plains 8 Island 8 Mountain

「聖なる会合」のプレインチェイス・カード

《謎の峰》
《謎の峰》
《ソールヴィニアの肥沃な大地》
《ソールヴィニアの肥沃な大地》
《ノーンの種子中枢》
《ノーンの種子中枢》
《ストリクスヘイヴン》
《ストリクスヘイヴン》
《武勇の場》
《武勇の場》
《ガヴォニー》
《ガヴォニー》
《アガディームの面晶体原》
《アガディームの面晶体原》
《クローサ》
《クローサ》
《現実の造形》
《現実の造形》
《ステンシア》
《ステンシア》

「聖なる会合」のトークン

  • 鳥 // カー砦のコボルド・トークン　１枚
  • スピリット（白） // スピリット（青）・トークン　１枚
  • 戦士 // 紋章（《太陽の勇者、エルズペス》）・トークン　１枚
  • 兵士 // 昆虫・トークン　１枚
  • エルドラージ // 天使（4/4）・トークン　１枚
  • イカ // 人間（赤）・トークン　１枚
  • 触手 // 人間（赤）・トークン　１枚
  • ゴブリン // エルドラージ・トークン　１枚
  • エレメンタル // エレメンタル（青赤）・トークン　１枚
  • エレメンタル // フェアリー・トークン　１枚
鳥
カー砦のコボルド
鳥 // カー砦のコボルド
スピリット（白）
スピリット（青）
スピリット（白） // スピリット（青）
戦士
紋章（《太陽の勇者、エルズペス》）
戦士 // 紋章（《太陽の勇者、エルズペス》）
兵士
昆虫
兵士 // 昆虫
エルドラージ
天使（4/4）
エルドラージ // 天使（4/4）
イカ
人間（赤）
イカ // 人間（赤）
触手
人間（赤）
触手 // 人間（赤）
ゴブリン
エルドラージ
ゴブリン // エルドラージ
エレメンタル
エレメンタル（青赤）
エレメンタル // エレメンタル（青赤）
エレメンタル
フェアリー
エレメンタル // フェアリー

修繕の時間

《グレムリンの神童、ジンバル》
《グレムリンの神童、ジンバル》
《ラシュミとラガバン》
《ラシュミとラガバン》
提示用統率者カード《グレムリンの神童、ジンバル》
提示用統率者カード《グレムリンの神童、ジンバル》

《グレムリンの神童、ジンバル》と《ラシュミとラガバン》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《グレムリンの神童、ジンバル》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、認定イベントでは使用できませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy 1 Rashmi and Ragavan 1 Schema Thief 1 Sandsteppe War Riders 1 Cutthroat Negotiator 1 Hedron Detonator 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Path of the Animist 1 Pain Distributor 1 Dance with Calamity 1 Pia and Kiran Nalaar 1 Feldon of the Third Path 1 Chaos Warp 1 Stroke of Genius 1 Academy Manufactor 1 Aid from the Cowl 1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe 1 Brass's Bounty 1 Cinder Glade 1 Echo Storm 1 Everquill Phoenix 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fiery Confluence 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Gilded Goose 1 Hellkite Igniter 1 Imprisoned in the Moon 1 Inspiring Statuary 1 Master of Etherium 1 Masterful Replication 1 Perplexing Test 1 Rise and Shine 1 Saheeli's Artistry 1 Sharding Sphinx 1 Shimmer Dragon 1 Skyclave Relic 1 Spell Swindle 1 Spine of Ish Sah 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Thopter Assembly 1 Thopter Spy Network 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Vedalken Humiliator 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Workshop Elders 1 Command Tower 1 Crack Open 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Gruul Signet 1 Izzet Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Reverse Engineer 1 Root Out 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Simic Signet 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thoughtcast 1 Replicating Ring 1 Arcane Signet 1 Combine Chrysalis 1 Curse of Opulence 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Ghirapur Aether Grid 1 Junk Winder 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Reality Shift 1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer 1 Sol Ring 1 Struggle /// Survive 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Vampires' Vengeance 1 Weirding Wood 1 Whirler Rogue 8 Island 8 Mountain 7 Forest

「修繕の時間」のプレインチェイス・カード

《ギラプール》
《ギラプール》
《新アルガイヴ》
《新アルガイヴ》
《十巫山》
《十巫山》
《西雲》
《西雲》
《僻境》
《僻境》
《空僻の盆地》
《空僻の盆地》
《ヴェズーヴァ島》
《ヴェズーヴァ島》
《次元域の災難》
《次元域の災難》
《セレズニアの屋根庭》
《セレズニアの屋根庭》
《要塞の灼熱洞》
《要塞の灼熱洞》

「修繕の時間」のトークン

  • 飛行機械 // ビースト（4/4）・トークン　２枚
  • 宝物 // グレムリン・トークン　２枚
  • ゴーレム // 血・トークン　１枚
  • ゴーレム // 手掛かり・トークン　１枚
  • 飛行機械（青の1/1） // 金・トークン　２枚
  • 羽根 // 霊気装置・トークン　１枚
  • 食物 // 複製された指輪・トークン　１枚
飛行機械
ビースト（4/4）
飛行機械 // ビースト（4/4）
宝物
グレムリン
宝物 // グレムリン
ゴーレム
血
ゴーレム // 血
ゴーレム
手掛かり
ゴーレム // 手掛かり
飛行機械（青の1/1）
ゴールド
飛行機械（青の1/1） // 金
羽根
霊気装置
羽根 // 霊気装置
食物
複製された指輪
食物 // 複製された指輪

『機械兵団の進軍』統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてお求めください。