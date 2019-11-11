Cube Draft. Chaos Draft. Необычный драфт. Драфт с картами, о которых я не договариваю.
Любой из нас, наверное, когда-нибудь играл в драфт странного и необычного формата. Это может быть шуточная или предельно серьезная игра, но в любом случае она безумно увлекательна. Драфты, в которых может произойти все, что угодно, — это, наверное, лучшее, что могут испытать игроки в Magic.
А теперь — о выпуске Mystery Booster.
Mystery Booster появился под влиянием всевозможных нестандартных форматов для драфта: это и Chaos, и Cube, и многие другие. По сути, это набор для Chaos draft, но в «официальной» упаковке. Правда, есть некоторые тонкости.
Если вы были на MagicFest в Ричмонде, то, наверное, видели, как некоторые уже играли в этот удивительный и странный формат. Он действительно весьма необычный. Уверен, вы хотите узнать о нем больше. Давайте разберемся.
Вы пропустили MagicFest в Ричмонде? Мы запустим трансляцию, посвященную выпуску Mystery Booster, в этот четверг в 14:00 РТ (01:00 в пятницу МСК) на канале Weekly MTG в Twitch.tv/magic. Там соберутся хорошо знакомые вам люди из Wizards of the Coast! Мы будем рассказывать о новых картах и отвечать на все ваши вопросы в чате.
Набор содержит огромное количество репринтов (1694 карты) из всех выпусков за всю историю игры (ниже приводится полный список карт), а еще — сюрприз! — 121 новую карту. Даже собрав драфт на восемь участников, вы не увидите одну и ту же карту дважды.
Ну а чтобы добавить таинственности нашему таинственному выпуску Mystery Booster, мы подготовили две его версии: выставочное издание (Convention Edition), которое будет доступно на мероприятиях MagicFests и различных конвентах, в том числе PAX Unplugged в Филадельфии 6–8 декабря, а также версию WPN, которая увидит свет 13 марта 2020 года.
В каждом бустере выставочного издания Mystery Booster вы найдете пятнадцать карт: четырнадцать из огромного основного выпуска и одну совершенно новую карту-сюрприз. Мы называем такие карты «тестовыми картами отдела Р&Д». Это очень необычные карты, не похожие ни на какие другие, и вы можете увидеть их все в Галерее карт.
Версия WPN также будет содержать пятнадцать карт: четырнадцать из основного выпуска и одну из новых карт в фольге, которых будет всего 121. Фольгированные карты будут отличными от основного выпуска (да, они не входят в те 1694), что добавит драфту увлекательности. Кроме того, говорят, что кроме фольги, на этих картах есть и еще кое-что необычное. Но — тс-с-с! Я вам ничего не рассказывал. (Список фольгированных карт появится чуть ближе ко дню выхода, 13 марта.)
На всех картах, входящих в Mystery Booster, будут особый символ и номер. Но есть и отличие — маленький символ Planeswalker-а в левом нижнем углу. Как, например, здесь:
Mystery Booster — выпуск, каких еще не было за всю историю игры, и мы надеемся, что он подарит вам массу интересных впечатлений, веселья и… немного таинственности. Для тех, кто хочет больше узнать об этом выпуске, позже на этой неделе выйдет статья Гэвина Вэрхи о том, как создавался Mystery Booster.
Следите за расписанием MagicFest и других мероприятий, чтобы не пропустить появление выпуска Mystery Booster рядом с вами!
(Внимание! Перечисленные ниже версии карт могут не совпадать с теми, которые войдут в Mystery Booster.)
|Название карты
|Absorb Vis
|Abundant Growth
|Abzan Charm
|Abzan Falconer
|Abzan Guide
|Abzan Runemark
|Academy Journeymage
|Accursed Spirit
|Acidic Slime
|Acrobatic Maneuver
|Act of Treason
|Act on Impulse
|Adanto Vanguard
|Adorned Pouncer
|Adventurous Impulse
|Aerie Bowmasters
|Aether Hub
|Aether Spellbomb
|Aether Tradewinds
|Aetherflux Reservoir
|Aethersnipe
|Affa Protector
|Affectionate Indrik
|Aggressive Instinct
|Aggressive Urge
|Agony Warp
|Ahn-Crop Crasher
|Aid the Fallen
|Ainok Bond-Kin
|Ainok Survivalist
|Ainok Tracker
|Ajani's Pridemate
|Akoum Refuge
|Akroan Hoplite
|Akroan Horse
|Akroan Sergeant
|Alchemist's Greeting
|Alchemist's Vial
|Alesha, Who Smiles at Death
|Alesha's Vanguard
|Alhammarret's Archive
|All Is Dust
|Alley Evasion
|Alley Strangler
|Alloy Myr
|Alpine Grizzly
|Altar's Reap
|Amass the Components
|Ambassador Oak
|Ambitious Aetherborn
|Aminatou's Augury
|Amphin Pathmage
|Ana Sanctuary
|Ancestral Mask
|Ancestral Vengeance
|Ancient Brontodon
|Ancient Den
|Ancient Grudge
|Ancient Stirrings
|Ancient Ziggurat
|Angel of Mercy
|Angel of Renewal
|Angel of the Dire Hour
|Angelic Destiny
|Angelic Gift
|Angelic Purge
|Angelsong
|Anger
|Anger of the Gods
|Animar, Soul of Elements
|Animate Dead
|Annihilate
|Anticipate
|Apostle's Blessing
|Approach of the Second Sun
|Arachnus Web
|Arbor Armament
|Arbor Elf
|Arc Trail
|Arcane Denial
|Arcane Sanctum
|Arch of Orazca
|Archaeomancer
|Archangel
|Archetype of Imagination
|Armadillo Cloak
|Armament Corps
|Armillary Sphere
|Arrest
|Arrester's Zeal
|Arrow Storm
|Artful Maneuver
|Artificer's Assistant
|Artisan of Kozilek
|Asceticism
|Ash Barrens
|Ashnod's Altar
|Assemble the Legion
|Atarka Efreet
|Athreos, God of Passage
|Augur of Bolas
|Augury Owl
|Aura Gnarlid
|Aura of Silence
|Aura Shards
|Avacyn's Pilgrim
|Avalanche Riders
|Avarax
|Aven Battle Priest
|Aven Sentry
|Azorius Charm
|Azra Bladeseeker
|Azra Oddsmaker
|Backwoods Survivalists
|Bala Ged Scorpion
|Balduvian Horde
|Baleful Ammit
|Baleful Strix
|Ballynock Cohort
|Baloth Gorger
|Baloth Null
|Balustrade Spy
|Barging Sergeant
|Barrage of Boulders
|Bartered Cow
|Bartizan Bats
|Basilisk Collar
|Basking Rootwalla
|Bastion Inventor
|Battle Mastery
|Battle Rampart
|Battle-Rattle Shaman
|Beacon of Immortality
|Bear Cub
|Bear's Companion
|Beast Within
|Beastbreaker of Bala Ged
|Beastmaster Ascension
|Become Immense
|Beetleback Chief
|Befuddle
|Belbe's Portal
|Belligerent Brontodon
|Bellows Lizard
|Beneath the Sands
|Benevolent Ancestor
|Benthic Giant
|Benthic Infiltrator
|Bestial Menace
|Bewilder
|Birds of Paradise
|Bitter Revelation
|Bitterblade Warrior
|Bitterbow Sharpshooters
|Bituminous Blast
|Black Cat
|Black Knight
|Black Market
|Blade Instructor
|Bladebrand
|Blades of Velis Vel
|Bladewing the Risen
|Blanchwood Armor
|Blasted Landscape
|Blastfire Bolt
|Blastoderm
|Blazing Volley
|Blessed Spirits
|Blessing of Belzenlok
|Blighted Bat
|Blighted Fen
|Blightning
|Blightsoil Druid
|Blindblast
|Blinding Souleater
|Blistergrub
|Blood Artist
|Blood Ogre
|Bloodbraid Elf
|Bloodfire Expert
|Bloodlust Inciter
|Bloodmad Vampire
|Bloodrite Invoker
|Bloodstone Goblin
|Bloom Tender
|Blossom Dryad
|Blossoming Sands
|Blow Your House Down
|Blue Elemental Blast
|Blur of Blades
|Boggart Brute
|Boiling Earth
|Bojuka Bog
|Bomat Bazaar Barge
|Bombard
|Bomber Corps
|Bonds of Faith
|Bone Saw
|Bone Splinters
|Bonesplitter
|Boompile
|Boon of Emrakul
|Borderland Explorer
|Borderland Ranger
|Boros Challenger
|Boros Reckoner
|Borrowed Grace
|Borrowed Hostility
|Borrowing 100,000 Arrows
|Bottle Gnomes
|Boulder Salvo
|Bounding Krasis
|Bow of Nylea
|Brainstorm
|Brazen Buccaneers
|Brazen Wolves
|Breaker of Armies
|Breeding Pit
|Briarhorn
|Brilliant Spectrum
|Brimstone Dragon
|Brimstone Mage
|Brine Elemental
|Bring Low
|Bristling Boar
|Broken Bond
|Broodhunter Wurm
|Browbeat
|Brute Strength
|Built to Last
|Built to Smash
|Bulwark Giant
|Burnished Hart
|Burst Lightning
|Butcher's Glee
|Byway Courier
|Cabal Therapy
|Cackling Imp
|Cadaver Imp
|Caged Sun
|Cairn Wanderer
|Calculated Dismissal
|Caligo Skin-Witch
|Call of the Nightwing
|Call the Scions
|Call to Heel
|Caller of Gales
|Campaign of Vengeance
|Cancel
|Candlelight Vigil
|Canopy Spider
|Canyon Lurkers
|Capture Sphere
|Caravan Escort
|Carnivorous Moss-Beast
|Carpet of Flowers
|Carrion Feeder
|Carrion Imp
|Cartouche of Knowledge
|Cartouche of Solidarity
|Cartouche of Zeal
|Cast Out
|Castaway's Despair
|Catacomb Crocodile
|Catacomb Slug
|Catalog
|Cathar's Companion
|Cathartic Reunion
|Cathodion
|Caught in the Brights
|Cauldron Dance
|Cauldron of Souls
|Caustic Caterpillar
|Caustic Tar
|Celestial Crusader
|Celestial Flare
|Centaur Courser
|Centaur Glade
|Center Soul
|Certain Death
|Champion of Arashin
|Champion of the Parish
|Chancellor of the Annex
|Chandra's Pyrohelix
|Chandra's Revolution
|Chaos Warp
|Charge
|Charging Monstrosaur
|Charging Rhino
|Chart a Course
|Chartooth Cougar
|Chasm Skulker
|Chatter of the Squirrel
|Child of Night
|Chillbringer
|Choking Tethers
|Chromatic Lantern
|Chromatic Star
|Chronostutter
|Cinder Hellion
|Circular Logic
|Citadel Castellan
|Citanul Woodreaders
|Citywatch Sphinx
|Claim // Fame
|Claustrophobia
|Cleansing Screech
|Clear the Mind
|Cliffside Lookout
|Clip Wings
|Cloak of Mists
|Cloud Elemental
|Cloudkin Seer
|Cloudreader Sphinx
|Cloudshift
|Clutch of Currents
|Coalition Honor Guard
|Coat of Arms
|Coat with Venom
|Cobblebrute
|Coiling Oracle
|Coldsteel Heart
|Collar the Culprit
|Collective Brutality
|Colossal Dreadmaw
|Combo Attack
|Commit // Memory
|Commune with Nature
|Commune with the Gods
|Compelling Argument
|Concentrate
|Condescend
|Congregate
|Conifer Strider
|Consulate Dreadnought
|Contagion Clasp
|Containment Membrane
|Contingency Plan
|Contraband Kingpin
|Contradict
|Conviction
|Convolute
|Copper Carapace
|Coral Trickster
|Coralhelm Guide
|Corpsehatch
|Corpsejack Menace
|Corrupted Conscience
|Cosmotronic Wave
|Costly Plunder
|Counterspell
|Countless Gears Renegade
|Courser of Kruphix
|Court Homunculus
|Court Hussar
|Court Street Denizen
|Covenant of Blood
|Coveted Jewel
|Cower in Fear
|Cragganwick Cremator
|Crash Through
|Crashing Tide
|Creeping Mold
|Crenellated Wall
|Crib Swap
|Crippling Blight
|Crop Rotation
|Crosis's Charm
|Crossroads Consecrator
|Crow of Dark Tidings
|Crowd's Favor
|Crowned Ceratok
|Crown-Hunter Hireling
|Crumbling Necropolis
|Crush Dissent
|Crushing Canopy
|Crystal Ball
|Crystal Chimes
|Crystal Shard
|Cultivate
|Cunning Breezedancer
|Curio Vendor
|Curiosity
|Curse of Opulence
|Curse of the Nightly Hunt
|Cursed Minotaur
|Daggerback Basilisk
|Danitha Capashen, Paragon
|Daretti, Scrap Savant
|Daring Demolition
|Daring Skyjek
|Dark Dabbling
|Dark Ritual
|Dark Withering
|Darkblast
|Darksteel Citadel
|Darksteel Garrison
|Darksteel Mutation
|Dauntless Cathar
|Dauthi Mindripper
|Dawn's Reflection
|Dawnglare Invoker
|Daze
|Dazzling Lights
|Dead Reveler
|Deadbridge Shaman
|Deadeye Tormentor
|Deadly Tempest
|Death by Dragons
|Death Denied
|Death-Hood Cobra
|Deathreap Ritual
|Debtors' Knell
|Decision Paralysis
|Decommission
|Decree of Justice
|Deep Analysis
|Deep Freeze
|Deepglow Skate
|Defeat
|Defense of the Heart
|Defiant Ogre
|Defiant Strike
|Demolish
|Demon's Grasp
|Demonic Tutor
|Demonic Vigor
|Deny Reality
|Desert Cerodon
|Desert Twister
|Desolation Twin
|Desperate Castaways
|Desperate Ravings
|Desperate Sentry
|Destructive Tampering
|Destructor Dragon
|Devilthorn Fox
|Diabolic Edict
|Diamond Mare
|Dictate of Erebos
|Dictate of Heliod
|Die Young
|Diminish
|Dinosaur Hunter
|Direct Current
|Dirge of Dread
|Dirgur Nemesis
|Disenchant
|Dismal Backwater
|Dismantling Blow
|Dismember
|Disowned Ancestor
|Dispel
|Displace
|Disposal Mummy
|Dissenter's Deliverance
|Distemper of the Blood
|Distortion Strike
|Divination
|Divine Favor
|Djeru's Renunciation
|Djeru's Resolve
|Djinn of Wishes
|Dolmen Gate
|Domesticated Hydra
|Dominus of Fealty
|Doomed Dissenter
|Doomed Traveler
|Doomgape
|Doorkeeper
|Douse in Gloom
|Draco
|Draconic Disciple
|Drag Under
|Dragon Bell Monk
|Dragon Breath
|Dragon Broodmother
|Dragon Egg
|Dragon Fodder
|Dragon Mask
|Dragon Whelp
|Dragon's Eye Savants
|Dragon's Eye Sentry
|Dragon's Presence
|Dragonlord Ojutai
|Dragonscale Boon
|Dragon-Scarred Bear
|Dragonsoul Knight
|Drana, Kalastria Bloodchief
|Drana's Emissary
|Dread Drone
|Dread Return
|Dreadbringer Lampads
|Dreadship Reef
|Dreadwaters
|Dream Cache
|Dream Twist
|Dregscape Zombie
|Driver of the Dead
|Drudge Sentinel
|Dual Shot
|Dukhara Scavenger
|Dune Beetle
|Dungrove Elder
|Duress
|Durkwood Baloth
|Dusk Charger
|Dusk Legion Zealot
|Dynacharge
|Earth Elemental
|Earthen Arms
|Eater of Days
|Eddytrail Hawk
|Eel Umbra
|Eldrazi Devastator
|Eldrazi Monument
|Eldritch Evolution
|Elemental Uprising
|Elephant Guide
|Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite
|Elixir of Immortality
|Elves of Deep Shadow
|Elvish Fury
|Elvish Visionary
|Elvish Warrior
|Ember Weaver
|Embodiment of Spring
|Emerge Unscathed
|Emmessi Tome
|Empyrial Armor
|Emrakul's Hatcher
|Encampment Keeper
|Enchanted Evening
|Encircling Fissure
|Enduring Victory
|Energy Field
|Engineered Might
|Enlightened Ascetic
|Enlightened Maniac
|Ensoul Artifact
|Enthralling Victor
|Ephemeral Shields
|Ephemerate
|Epic Confrontation
|Epicure of Blood
|Erg Raiders
|Errant Ephemeron
|Erratic Explosion
|Esper Charm
|Essence Scatter
|Essence Warden
|Etched Oracle
|Eternal Thirst
|Eternal Witness
|Ethercaste Knight
|Ethereal Ambush
|Everdream
|Evincar's Justice
|Evolving Wilds
|Evra, Halcyon Witness
|Excavation Elephant
|Exclude
|Excoriate
|Executioner's Capsule
|Expedite
|Expedition Raptor
|Experiment One
|Explore
|Explosive Vegetation
|Expose Evil
|Expropriate
|Exsanguinate
|Extract from Darkness
|Exultant Skymarcher
|Eyeblight's Ending
|Eyes in the Skies
|Ezuri's Archers
|Fact or Fiction
|Fade into Antiquity
|Faerie Conclave
|Faerie Invaders
|Faerie Mechanist
|Failed Inspection
|Faith's Fetters
|Faithbearer Paladin
|Faithless Looting
|Falkenrath Reaver
|Fall of the Hammer
|Fallen Angel
|Farbog Revenant
|Farmstead Gleaner
|Farseek
|Fascination
|Fatal Push
|Fathom Seer
|Fblthp, the Lost
|Feat of Resistance
|Feed the Clan
|Felidar Guardian
|Felidar Sovereign
|Felidar Umbra
|Fen Hauler
|Fencing Ace
|Feral Abomination
|Feral Krushok
|Feral Prowler
|Ferocious Zheng
|Fertile Ground
|Fervent Strike
|Festercreep
|Festering Newt
|Fetid Imp
|Field of Ruin
|Fiend Hunter
|Fierce Empath
|Fierce Invocation
|Fiery Hellhound
|Fiery Temper
|Filigree Familiar
|Fill with Fright
|Fire // Ice
|Fire Elemental
|Fireball
|Firebolt
|Firebrand Archer
|Firehoof Cavalry
|Fires of Yavimaya
|First-Sphere Gargantua
|Flame Jab
|Flame-Kin Zealot
|Flameshot
|Flametongue Kavu
|Flamewave Invoker
|Flashfreeze
|Flayer Husk
|Fledgling Mawcor
|Fleeting Distraction
|Flesh to Dust
|Fling
|Floodgate
|Fog
|Fog Bank
|Fogwalker
|Foil
|Font of Mythos
|Forbidden Alchemy
|Forge Devil
|Forgotten Cave
|Formless Nurturing
|Forsake the Worldly
|Fortify
|Foundry Inspector
|Foundry Street Denizen
|Fountain of Renewal
|Fragmentize
|Frantic Search
|Frenzied Raptor
|Fretwork Colony
|Frilled Deathspitter
|Frilled Sea Serpent
|Frogmite
|Frontier Bivouac
|Frontier Mastodon
|Frontline Devastator
|Frontline Rebel
|Frost Lynx
|Fungal Infection
|Furnace Whelp
|Fury Charm
|Fusion Elemental
|Gaea's Blessing
|Gaea's Protector
|Galvanic Blast
|Gaseous Form
|Gateway Plaza
|Geist of the Moors
|Gelectrode
|Generator Servant
|Genju of the Fens
|Genju of the Spires
|Geomancer's Gambit
|Ghitu Lavarunner
|Ghitu War Cry
|Ghor-Clan Rampager
|Ghost Quarter
|Ghost Ship
|Ghostblade Eidolon
|Ghostly Changeling
|Ghoulcaller's Accomplice
|Giant Growth
|Giant Spectacle
|Giant Spider
|Giantbaiting
|Gideon Jura
|Gideon's Lawkeeper
|Gift of Estates
|Gift of Growth
|Gift of Orzhova
|Gift of Paradise
|Gifted Aetherborn
|Gilt-Leaf Palace
|Glacial Crasher
|Glade Watcher
|Glaring Aegis
|Gleam of Resistance
|Glint
|Glint-Sleeve Artisan
|Gnarlid Pack
|Go for the Throat
|Goblin Assault
|Goblin Balloon Brigade
|Goblin Bombardment
|Goblin Burrows
|Goblin Charbelcher
|Goblin Deathraiders
|Goblin Fireslinger
|Goblin Game
|Goblin Locksmith
|Goblin Matron
|Goblin Motivator
|Goblin Oriflamme
|Goblin Piledriver
|Goblin Roughrider
|Goblin War Paint
|Goblin Warchief
|God-Pharaoh's Faithful
|Gods Willing
|Gone Missing
|Gonti, Lord of Luxury
|Gore Swine
|Gorehorn Minotaurs
|Granitic Titan
|Grapeshot
|Grapple with the Past
|Grasp of Fate
|Grasp of Phantoms
|Grasp of the Hieromancer
|Grasping Scoundrel
|Grave Titan
|Gravecrawler
|Gravedigger
|Gravepurge
|Gravitic Punch
|Gray Merchant of Asphodel
|Graypelt Refuge
|Grazing Gladehart
|Great Furnace
|Greater Basilisk
|Greater Gargadon
|Greater Sandwurm
|Great-Horn Krushok
|Greenbelt Rampager
|Greenwood Sentinel
|Grim Affliction
|Grim Contest
|Grim Discovery
|Grixis Slavedriver
|Grotesque Mutation
|Groundswell
|Gruesome Fate
|Gruul Signet
|Guard Gomazoa
|Guardian Shield-Bearer
|Guardians of Meletis
|Guided Passage
|Guided Strike
|Gurmag Angler
|Gurmag Drowner
|Gush
|Gust Walker
|Gustcloak Skirmisher
|Gut Shot
|Guttersnipe
|Gwyllion Hedge-Mage
|Haakon, Stromgald Scourge
|Hamlet Captain
|Hammer Dropper
|Hammerhand
|Hanweir Lancer
|Hardened Berserker
|Hardy Veteran
|Harmonize
|Harrow
|Healer's Hawk
|Healing Grace
|Healing Hands
|Heavy Arbalest
|Heavy Infantry
|Hedron Crab
|Helm of Awakening
|Herald's Horn
|Hexplate Golem
|Hidden Stockpile
|Hideous End
|Hieroglyphic Illumination
|Highspire Mantis
|Hightide Hermit
|Hijack
|Hinterland Drake
|Hired Blade
|Hooded Brawler
|Hooting Mandrills
|Hornet Nest
|Horseshoe Crab
|Hot Soup
|Hound of the Farbogs
|Hulking Devil
|Humble
|Humongulus
|Hunt the Weak
|Hunter of Eyeblights
|Hunter's Ambush
|Hurricane
|Hyena Pack
|Hyena Umbra
|Hypnotic Specter
|Hypothesizzle
|Icy Manipulator
|Ill-Tempered Cyclops
|Impact Tremors
|Impending Disaster
|Imperious Perfect
|Implement of Malice
|Impulse
|Incorrigible Youths
|Induce Despair
|Infantry Veteran
|Infernal Scarring
|Inferno Fist
|Inferno Jet
|Infest
|Ingot Chewer
|Inkfathom Divers
|Innocent Blood
|Inquisition of Kozilek
|Inquisitor's Ox
|Insolent Neonate
|Inspired Charge
|Instill Infection
|Intrusive Packbeast
|Invigorate
|Invisibility
|Iona's Judgment
|Ior Ruin Expedition
|Iroas's Champion
|Irontread Crusher
|Isolation Zone
|Ivy Lane Denizen
|Jace's Phantasm
|Jackal Pup
|Jeering Homunculus
|Jeskai Sage
|Join Shields
|Jubilant Mascot
|Juggernaut
|Jungle Barrier
|Jungle Delver
|Jungle Hollow
|Jungle Shrine
|Jungle Wayfinder
|Jushi Apprentice
|Jwar Isle Avenger
|Kaervek's Torch
|Kalastria Nightwatch
|Kargan Dragonlord
|Kathari Remnant
|Kavu Climber
|Kavu Primarch
|Kazandu Refuge
|Keldon Halberdier
|Keldon Overseer
|Khalni Heart Expedition
|Khenra Scrapper
|Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker
|Kiln Fiend
|Kin-Tree Invocation
|Kin-Tree Warden
|Kiora's Dambreaker
|Kiora's Follower
|Kird Ape
|Kiss of the Amesha
|Knight of Cliffhaven
|Knight of Dawn
|Knight of Old Benalia
|Knight of Sorrows
|Knight of the Skyward Eye
|Knight of the Tusk
|Knollspine Dragon
|Kolaghan Stormsinger
|Kolaghan's Command
|Kor Bladewhirl
|Kor Chant
|Kor Firewalker
|Kor Hookmaster
|Kor Sky Climber
|Kor Skyfisher
|Kozilek's Predator
|Kraul Foragers
|Kraul Warrior
|Krenko, Mob Boss
|Krenko's Command
|Krenko's Enforcer
|Krosan Druid
|Krosan Tusker
|Krosan Verge
|Krumar Bond-Kin
|Kruphix, God of Horizons
|Laboratory Brute
|Laboratory Maniac
|Labyrinth Guardian
|Larger than Life
|Lashknife Barrier
|Lawless Broker
|Lawmage's Binding
|Lay Claim
|Lay of the Land
|Lazotep Behemoth
|Lead by Example
|Lead the Stampede
|Leapfrog
|Leaping Master
|Leonin Relic-Warder
|Leopard-Spotted Jiao
|Lethal Sting
|Lieutenants of the Guard
|Lifespring Druid
|Lightform
|Lightning Bolt
|Lightning Greaves
|Lightning Helix
|Lightning Javelin
|Lightning Shrieker
|Lightning Talons
|Lightwalker
|Lignify
|Liliana, Death's Majesty
|Lingering Souls
|Living Death
|Llanowar Elves
|Llanowar Empath
|Lone Missionary
|Lonesome Unicorn
|Longshot Squad
|Looming Altisaur
|Lord of the Accursed
|Lotus Petal
|Lotus-Eye Mystics
|Loxodon Partisan
|Loxodon Warhammer
|Loyal Sentry
|Lunarch Mantle
|Lure
|Macabre Waltz
|Madcap Skills
|Maelstrom Archangel
|Magma Spray
|Magus of the Moat
|Mahamoti Djinn
|Makindi Sliderunner
|Mana Crypt
|Mana Leak
|Mana Tithe
|Manamorphose
|Manglehorn
|Man-o'-War
|Mantle of Webs
|Map the Wastes
|Marauding Boneslasher
|March of the Drowned
|Mardu Hordechief
|Mardu Roughrider
|Mardu Warshrieker
|Mark of Mutiny
|Mark of the Vampire
|Marked by Honor
|Marsh Hulk
|Martial Glory
|Martyr's Bond
|Martyr's Cause
|Mask of Memory
|Master Transmuter
|Maverick Thopterist
|Maximize Altitude
|Maximize Velocity
|Meandering Towershell
|Meddling Mage
|Meditation Puzzle
|Memory Erosion
|Memory Lapse
|Mephitic Vapors
|Merciless Resolve
|Mercurial Geists
|Meren of Clan Nel Toth
|Merfolk Looter
|Messenger Jays
|Metallic Rebuke
|Meteorite
|Miasmic Mummy
|Midnight Guard
|Might of the Masses
|Migratory Route
|Millikin
|Millstone
|Mimic Vat
|Mind Rake
|Mind Rot
|Mind Sculpt
|Mind Shatter
|Mind Spring
|Mind Stone
|Miner's Bane
|Mire's Malice
|Mirran Crusader
|Mirror Entity
|Misdirection
|Mishra's Bauble
|Mishra's Factory
|Mist Raven
|Mistform Shrieker
|Mistmeadow Witch
|Mizzix's Mastery
|Mnemonic Wall
|Mogg Fanatic
|Mogg Flunkies
|Mogg War Marshal
|Molten Rain
|Moment of Craving
|Momentary Blink
|Monastery Loremaster
|Monastery Swiftspear
|Moonglove Extract
|Moonlit Strider
|Mortal's Ardor
|Mortarpod
|Mortify
|Mother of Runes
|Mulch
|Mulldrifter
|Murder
|Murder of Crows
|Murderous Compulsion
|Mutiny
|Mycoloth
|Myr Retriever
|Myr Sire
|Mystic Confluence
|Mystic of the Hidden Way
|Mystical Teachings
|Nagging Thoughts
|Nameless Inversion
|Nantuko Husk
|Natural Connection
|Naturalize
|Nature's Claim
|Nature's Lore
|Naya Charm
|Negate
|Nemesis of Reason
|Nest Invader
|Nettle Sentinel
|Never Happened
|New Benalia
|New Horizons
|Niblis of Dusk
|Night's Whisper
|Nighthowler
|Nimble Mongoose
|Nimble-Blade Khenra
|Nin, the Pain Artist
|Nine-Tail White Fox
|Ninja of the Deep Hours
|Ninth Bridge Patrol
|Nirkana Assassin
|Nissa, Voice of Zendikar
|Noxious Dragon
|Nucklavee
|Nyx-Fleece Ram
|Oakgnarl Warrior
|Obelisk Spider
|Ochran Assassin
|Odric, Lunarch Marshal
|Ojutai Interceptor
|Ojutai's Breath
|Okiba-Gang Shinobi
|Omenspeaker
|Ondu Champion
|Ondu Giant
|Ondu Greathorn
|Ondu War Cleric
|Opportunity
|Opt
|Oracle of Nectars
|Oran-Rief Invoker
|Orcish Cannonade
|Orcish Oriflamme
|Oreskos Swiftclaw
|Ornithopter
|Orzhov Basilica
|Oust
|Outnumber
|Overgrown Armasaur
|Overgrown Battlement
|Overrun
|Pacifism
|Pack's Favor
|Painful Lesson
|Palace Jailer
|Palace Sentinels
|Paladin of the Bloodstained
|Palladium Myr
|Path of Peace
|Path to Exile
|Pathrazer of Ulamog
|Peace of Mind
|Peace Strider
|Peel from Reality
|Peema Outrider
|Pegasus Courser
|Pelakka Wurm
|Pentarch Ward
|Penumbra Spider
|Perilous Myr
|Perish
|Pestilence
|Phantasmal Bear
|Phantasmal Dragon
|Phantom Centaur
|Phyrexian Arena
|Phyrexian Ingester
|Phyrexian Metamorph
|Phyrexian Plaguelord
|Phyrexian Rager
|Phyrexian Reclamation
|Phyrexian Soulgorger
|Pierce the Sky
|Pilgrim's Eye
|Pillage
|Pillory of the Sleepless
|Pinion Feast
|Pit Keeper
|Pitfall Trap
|Plague Wight
|Plaguecrafter
|Plagued Rusalka
|Plaxcaster Frogling
|Plummet
|Pollenbright Wings
|Pondering Mage
|Portent
|Pouncing Cheetah
|Prakhata Club Security
|Precursor Golem
|Predict
|Preordain
|Pressure Point
|Prey Upon
|Prey's Vengeance
|Preyseizer Dragon
|Price of Progress
|Prickleboar
|Priest of Titania
|Prodigal Sorcerer
|Promise of Bunrei
|Propaganda
|Prophetic Prism
|Prophetic Ravings
|Prosperous Pirates
|Prowling Caracal
|Prowling Pangolin
|Pulse of Murasa
|Purphoros, God of the Forge
|Purple-Crystal Crab
|Putrefy
|Pyrotechnics
|Qasali Pridemage
|Quakefoot Cyclops
|Queen Marchesa
|Queen's Agent
|Quest for the Gravelord
|Questing Phelddagrif
|Quiet Disrepair
|Rabid Bloodsucker
|Raff Capashen, Ship's Mage
|Rage Reflection
|Raging Swordtooth
|Rain of Thorns
|Rakdos Drake
|Rakshasa's Secret
|Rally the Peasants
|Rampaging Cyclops
|Rampant Growth
|Rancor
|Ranger's Guile
|Raptor Companion
|Ravenous Chupacabra
|Ravenous Leucrocota
|Read the Bones
|Reality Scramble
|Reaper of Night
|Reassembling Skeleton
|Reckless Fireweaver
|Reckless Imp
|Reckless Spite
|Reckless Wurm
|Reclaim
|Reclaiming Vines
|Reclusive Artificer
|Recoup
|Recover
|Recruiter of the Guard
|Reflector Mage
|Refocus
|Refurbish
|Regrowth
|Release the Ants
|Release the Gremlins
|Relic Crush
|Reliquary Tower
|Renegade Demon
|Renegade Map
|Renegade Tactics
|Renegade's Getaway
|Renewed Faith
|Repulse
|Resurrection
|Retraction Helix
|Retreat to Emeria
|Return to the Earth
|Returned Centaur
|Revel in Riches
|Revenant
|Revive
|Reviving Dose
|Rhet-Crop Spearmaster
|Rhonas's Monument
|Rhox Maulers
|Rhox War Monk
|Rhys the Redeemed
|Rhystic Study
|Riftwing Cloudskate
|Righteous Cause
|Ringwarden Owl
|Riparian Tiger
|Riptide Crab
|Rishadan Footpad
|Rite of the Serpent
|Rith, the Awakener
|Rivals' Duel
|River Boa
|River Darter
|River Hoopoe
|River Serpent
|Riverwheel Aerialists
|Roar of the Wurm
|Roast
|Rogue's Passage
|Rolling Thunder
|Root Out
|Rootborn Defenses
|Roots
|Rosemane Centaur
|Rosethorn Halberd
|Rosheen Meanderer
|Rotfeaster Maggot
|Rubblebelt Maaka
|Ruin Rat
|Ruinous Gremlin
|Rummaging Goblin
|Run Amok
|Runeclaw Bear
|Rune-Scarred Demon
|Rush of Adrenaline
|Sacred Cat
|Sadistic Hypnotist
|Sage of Lat-Nam
|Sagu Archer
|Sailor of Means
|Sakashima the Impostor
|Sakura-Tribe Elder
|Salivating Gremlins
|Samut's Sprint
|Sanctum Gargoyle
|Sandsteppe Citadel
|Sandstone Oracle
|Sandstorm Charger
|Sapphire Charm
|Saproling Migration
|Sarkhan's Rage
|Satyr Enchanter
|Savage Knuckleblade
|Savage Punch
|Savage Twister
|Savannah Lions
|Scarab Feast
|Scatter the Seeds
|Scoured Barrens
|Screamreach Brawler
|Scroll Thief
|Scrounger of Souls
|Scuttling Death
|Sea Gate Oracle
|Seal of Cleansing
|Seal of Doom
|Seal of Strength
|Sealock Monster
|Search for Tomorrow
|Searing Light
|Secrets of the Golden City
|Sedraxis Specter
|Seek the Horizon
|Seek the Wilds
|Seeker of the Way
|Seismic Shift
|Seismic Stomp
|Sejiri Refuge
|Selesnya Guildmage
|Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
|Send to Sleep
|Sengir Vampire
|Sensor Splicer
|Seraph of the Suns
|Serendib Efreet
|Serra Disciple
|Serra's Embrace
|Serrated Arrows
|Sewer Nemesis
|Shadowcloak Vampire
|Shamanic Revelation
|Shambling Attendants
|Shambling Goblin
|Shambling Remains
|Shape the Sands
|Shaper Parasite
|Shardless Agent
|Shatter
|Shattering Spree
|Sheer Drop
|Shenanigans
|Shimmerscale Drake
|Shining Aerosaur
|Shining Armor
|Shipwreck Looter
|Shipwreck Singer
|Shock
|Short Sword
|Shoulder to Shoulder
|Shrewd Hatchling
|Shriekmaw
|Shrouded Lore
|Siege Wurm
|Siegecraft
|Sigil of Valor
|Sigiled Starfish
|Silent Observer
|Silhana Ledgewalker
|Silkweaver Elite
|Silumgar Butcher
|Silverchase Fox
|Silvergill Adept
|Simic Locket
|Singing Bell Strike
|Skaab Goliath
|Skarrg, the Rage Pits
|Skeletal Scrying
|Skeleton Archer
|Skirk Commando
|Skirk Prospector
|Skitter Eel
|Skittering Crustacean
|Skulking Ghost
|Skullclamp
|Skyhunter Skirmisher
|Skymarcher Aspirant
|Skyscanner
|Skyspear Cavalry
|Skyward Eye Prophets
|Slash of Talons
|Slave of Bolas
|Sleep
|Slipstream Eel
|Slither Blade
|Sliver Hivelord
|Smash to Smithereens
|Smelt
|Smiting Helix
|Snake Umbra
|Snap
|Snapping Drake
|Snapping Sailback
|Snubhorn Sentry
|Sol Ring
|Solemn Simulacrum
|Somber Hoverguard
|Soothsaying
|Sorcerer's Broom
|Sorin Markov
|Soul Manipulation
|Soul Parry
|Soul Summons
|Soul Warden
|Soulmender
|Soul-Strike Technique
|Sparkmage Apprentice
|Sparkspitter
|Sparktongue Dragon
|Sparring Mummy
|Spawning Grounds
|Spectral Gateguards
|Sphinx's Tutelage
|Spider Spawning
|Spikeshot Goblin
|Spire Monitor
|Spreading Rot
|Sprouting Thrinax
|Spy Kit
|Squirrel Wrangler
|Stab Wound
|Staggershock
|Stalking Tiger
|Stallion of Ashmouth
|Stalwart Aven
|Star of Extinction
|Star-Crowned Stag
|Stave Off
|Steadfast Sentinel
|Steady Progress
|Steamflogger Boss
|Stinkweed Imp
|Stitched Drake
|Stoic Builder
|Stone Haven Medic
|Storm Sculptor
|Stormblood Berserker
|Stormchaser Chimera
|Strategic Planning
|Stream of Thought
|Street Wraith
|Strength in Numbers
|Stromkirk Patrol
|Stunt Double
|Subtle Strike
|Sudden Demise
|Sulfurous Blast
|Sultai Charm
|Sultai Runemark
|Sultai Soothsayer
|Summit Prowler
|Sun-Crowned Hunters
|Sunlance
|Sunrise Seeker
|Sunset Pyramid
|Suppression Bonds
|Supreme Verdict
|Surrakar Banisher
|Survive the Night
|Suspicious Bookcase
|Swashbuckling
|Sweatworks Brawler
|Swift Kick
|Swiftwater Cliffs
|Sword of the Animist
|Swords to Plowshares
|Sylvan Bounty
|Sylvan Scrying
|Syncopate
|Syr Elenora, the Discerning
|Tajuru Pathwarden
|Tajuru Warcaller
|Take Down
|Take Vengeance
|Talons of Wildwood
|Talrand, Sky Summoner
|Tandem Lookout
|Tandem Tactics
|Tar Snare
|Tarfire
|Tatyova, Benthic Druid
|Taurean Mauler
|Tavern Swindler
|Tectonic Edge
|Tectonic Rift
|Teferi, Temporal Archmage
|Teferi's Protection
|Temple of the False God
|Temporal Fissure
|Temporal Mastery
|Tempt with Discovery
|Temur Battle Rage
|Tendrils of Corruption
|Terashi's Grasp
|Terminate
|Terrain Elemental
|Territorial Baloth
|Territorial Hammerskull
|Thalia's Lancers
|Thallid Omnivore
|The Crowd Goes Wild
|The Eldest Reborn
|The Gitrog Monster
|The Mirari Conjecture
|Thieving Magpie
|Thopter Foundry
|Thorn of the Black Rose
|Thornbow Archer
|Thornhide Wolves
|Thornscape Battlemage
|Thornweald Archer
|Thornwind Faeries
|Thornwood Falls
|Thought Collapse
|Thought Erasure
|Thought Scour
|Thought Vessel
|Thoughtcast
|Thraben Foulbloods
|Thraben Inspector
|Thraben Standard Bearer
|Thran Dynamo
|Thran Golem
|Thrashing Brontodon
|Thresher Lizard
|Thrill of Possibility
|Thrive
|Thrummingbird
|Thrun, the Last Troll
|Thunder Drake
|Tibalt's Rager
|Tidal Warrior
|Tidal Wave
|Tidy Conclusion
|Timberwatch Elf
|Time Sieve
|Time to Feed
|Timely Reinforcements
|Tinker
|Tireless Tracker
|Titanic Growth
|Tithe Drinker
|Topan Freeblade
|Torch Courier
|Torment of Hailfire
|Torment of Venom
|Tormod's Crypt
|Totally Lost
|Touch of Moonglove
|Tower Gargoyle
|Tower of Eons
|Toxin Sliver
|Trading Post
|Tragic Slip
|Trail of Evidence
|Treacherous Terrain
|Treasure Cruise
|Treasure Hunt
|Treasure Mage
|Trepanation Blade
|Trespasser's Curse
|Trial of Ambition
|Trinket Mage
|Triton Tactics
|Triumph of the Hordes
|Tukatongue Thallid
|Turn Aside
|Turntimber Basilisk
|Twins of Maurer Estate
|Two-Headed Giant
|Typhoid Rats
|Umbral Mantle
|Unburden
|Uncaged Fury
|Unclaimed Territory
|Uncomfortable Chill
|Undercity's Embrace
|Underworld Coinsmith
|Undying Rage
|Unflinching Courage
|Universal Automaton
|Universal Solvent
|Unlicensed Disintegration
|Untamed Hunger
|Unwavering Initiate
|Unyielding Krumar
|Urban Evolution
|Urborg Uprising
|Urza's Rage
|Valakut Invoker
|Valakut Predator
|Valley Dasher
|Vampire Champion
|Vampire Envoy
|Vampire Hexmage
|Vampire Lacerator
|Vampire Nighthawk
|Vandalize
|Vapor Snag
|Vastwood Gorger
|Vengeful Rebirth
|Venom Sliver
|Vent Sentinel
|Vessel of Malignity
|Vessel of Volatility
|Veteran Swordsmith
|Viashino Sandstalker
|Vigean Graftmage
|Vigor
|Village Bell-Ringer
|Violent Ultimatum
|Virulent Swipe
|Voice of the Provinces
|Volcanic Dragon
|Volcanic Rush
|Voldaren Duelist
|Volunteer Reserves
|Voracious Null
|Vraska's Finisher
|Wake of Vultures
|Wake the Reflections
|Walk the Plank
|Walking Corpse
|Wall of Fire
|Wall of Frost
|Wall of Omens
|Wall of One Thousand Cuts
|Wander in Death
|Wandering Champion
|War Behemoth
|Warden of Evos Isle
|Warden of the Eye
|Wargate
|Warteye Witch
|Watcher in the Web
|Watercourser
|Wave-Wing Elemental
|Wayfaring Temple
|Wayward Giant
|Weapons Trainer
|Weathered Wayfarer
|Wee Dragonauts
|Weight of the Underworld
|Weirded Vampire
|Weldfast Wingsmith
|Welkin Tern
|Wellwisher
|Wheel of Fate
|Whelming Wave
|Whiplash Trap
|Whir of Invention
|Whispersilk Cloak
|Wight of Precinct Six
|Wild Griffin
|Wild Growth
|Wild Mongrel
|Wild Nacatl
|Wildfire Emissary
|Wildsize
|Will-o'-the-Wisp
|Wind Drake
|Wind Strider
|Windborne Charge
|Windcaller Aven
|Windgrace Acolyte
|Winding Constrictor
|Wind-Kin Raiders
|Windrider Eel
|Wing Shards
|Winged Shepherd
|Wirewood Lodge
|Wishcoin Crab
|Wishful Merfolk
|Wojek Bodyguard
|Wolfkin Bond
|Woodborn Behemoth
|Woolly Loxodon
|Woolly Thoctar
|Wren's Run Vanquisher
|Wrench Mind
|Wretched Gryff
|Write into Being
|Yargle, Glutton of Urborg
|Yavimaya Elder
|Yavimaya Sapherd
|Yavimaya's Embrace
|Yeva's Forcemage
|Young Pyromancer
|Youthful Knight
|Youthful Scholar
|Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow
|Zada's Commando
|Zealot of the God-Pharaoh
|Zealous Persecution
|Zealous Strike
|Zendikar's Roil
|Zhur-Taa Druid
|Zulaport Chainmage