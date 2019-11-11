Cube Draft. Chaos Draft. Необычный драфт. Драфт с картами, о которых я не договариваю.

Любой из нас, наверное, когда-нибудь играл в драфт странного и необычного формата. Это может быть шуточная или предельно серьезная игра, но в любом случае она безумно увлекательна. Драфты, в которых может произойти все, что угодно, — это, наверное, лучшее, что могут испытать игроки в Magic.

А теперь — о выпуске Mystery Booster.

Convention EditionMystery Booster

Mystery Booster появился под влиянием всевозможных нестандартных форматов для драфта: это и Chaos, и Cube, и многие другие. По сути, это набор для Chaos draft, но в «официальной» упаковке. Правда, есть некоторые тонкости.

Если вы были на MagicFest в Ричмонде, то, наверное, видели, как некоторые уже играли в этот удивительный и странный формат. Он действительно весьма необычный. Уверен, вы хотите узнать о нем больше. Давайте разберемся.

Вы пропустили MagicFest в Ричмонде? Мы запустим трансляцию, посвященную выпуску Mystery Booster, в этот четверг в 14:00 РТ (01:00 в пятницу МСК) на канале Weekly MTG в Twitch.tv/magic. Там соберутся хорошо знакомые вам люди из Wizards of the Coast! Мы будем рассказывать о новых картах и отвечать на все ваши вопросы в чате.

Набор содержит огромное количество репринтов (1694 карты) из всех выпусков за всю историю игры (ниже приводится полный список карт), а еще — сюрприз! — 121 новую карту. Даже собрав драфт на восемь участников, вы не увидите одну и ту же карту дважды.

Ну а чтобы добавить таинственности нашему таинственному выпуску Mystery Booster, мы подготовили две его версии: выставочное издание (Convention Edition), которое будет доступно на мероприятиях MagicFests и различных конвентах, в том числе PAX Unplugged в Филадельфии 6–8 декабря, а также версию WPN, которая увидит свет 13 марта 2020 года.

В каждом бустере выставочного издания Mystery Booster вы найдете пятнадцать карт: четырнадцать из огромного основного выпуска и одну совершенно новую карту-сюрприз. Мы называем такие карты «тестовыми картами отдела Р&Д». Это очень необычные карты, не похожие ни на какие другие, и вы можете увидеть их все в Галерее карт.

Версия WPN также будет содержать пятнадцать карт: четырнадцать из основного выпуска и одну из новых карт в фольге, которых будет всего 121. Фольгированные карты будут отличными от основного выпуска (да, они не входят в те 1694), что добавит драфту увлекательности. Кроме того, говорят, что кроме фольги, на этих картах есть и еще кое-что необычное. Но — тс-с-с! Я вам ничего не рассказывал. (Список фольгированных карт появится чуть ближе ко дню выхода, 13 марта.)

На всех картах, входящих в Mystery Booster, будут особый символ и номер. Но есть и отличие — маленький символ Planeswalker-а в левом нижнем углу. Как, например, здесь:

Archangel

Mystery Booster — выпуск, каких еще не было за всю историю игры, и мы надеемся, что он подарит вам массу интересных впечатлений, веселья и… немного таинственности. Для тех, кто хочет больше узнать об этом выпуске, позже на этой неделе выйдет статья Гэвина Вэрхи о том, как создавался Mystery Booster.

Следите за расписанием MagicFest и других мероприятий, чтобы не пропустить появление выпуска Mystery Booster рядом с вами!

(Внимание! Перечисленные ниже версии карт могут не совпадать с теми, которые войдут в Mystery Booster.)

