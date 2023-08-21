El lanzamiento de Las tierras salvajes de Eldraine está a la vuelta de la esquina y queremos celebrarlo con una actualización a la Lista: una recopilación de algunas de las cartas más importantes de los 30 años de historia de Magic que se pueden encontrar en sobres de edición.

Puedes encontrar cartas de la Lista en los sobres de edición. Aparecen aproximadamente el 25 % de las veces en el último espacio de cartas y las hay de todas las rarezas, desde común hasta rara mítica. Podrás identificar estas cartas gracias al símbolo de Planeswalker de la esquina inferior izquierda:

Ejemplo del símbolo de Planeswalker en la esquina inferior izquierda de cartas de la Lista

Las cartas de la Lista serán legales en todos los formatos en los que ya lo sean, al igual que las cartas de Cuentos encantadores de Las tierras salvajes de Eldraine.

Además, casi en el 5 % de los casos en los que te salga una carta de la Lista, en su lugar obtendrás una versión de Más acá del Multiverso de una carta de Secret Lair X The Walking Dead. Estas cartas aparecen de forma exclusiva como parte de la Lista y únicamente en inglés. ¡Mira este grupo de cazadores de zombies!

Greymond, Avacyn's Stalwart Gisa's Favorite Shovel Enkira, Hostile Scavenger
Gregor, Shrewd Magistrate Hansk, Slayer Zealot Malik, Grim Manipulator

Las reimpresiones de cartas de Más acá del Multiverso de Magic que aparecen en la Lista tienen nombres distintos y un indicador de nombre intercambiable (el símbolo “=”) delante del código de colección y del número de carta en la parte inferior. Son mecánicamente idénticas a la carta indicada, por lo que solo puedes tener cuatro de ellas (o una en Commander) en tu mazo.

Cartas de la Lista

Estas son las cartas de la Lista, divididas en grupos: las cartas que se agregaron a la Lista, las cartas que se quitaron desde el lanzamiento de la última colección y la lista completa de todas las cartas.

(Nota: las imágenes de las cartas podrían no coincidir con la versión de la Lista. Consulta el código de colección de la columna derecha para ver qué versión se incluirá en la Lista.)

Cartas añadidas a la Lista

Nombre de la carta Colección
Academy ManufactorMH2
Arcbound MouserMH2
Aura BarbsBOK
Auramancer's GuisePLC
Bake into a PieELD
Castle GarenbrigELD
Cauldron FamiliarELD
Cavalier of ThornsM20
Changeling HeroLRW
Charming PrinceELD
Clock of OmensM13
CounterbalanceCSP
Cunning BreezedancerDTK
Cursed FleshEXO
Demonic BargainVOW
Dwarven RecruiterODY
Echoing CourageCNS
Eldrazi ConscriptionUMA
EmbercleaveELD
Enchanted CarriageELD
Enkira, Hostile ScavengerSLX
Fae OfferingMH2
Faerie ArtisansC16
Faerie HarbingerLRW
Foulmire KnightELD
Giant KillerELD
Giant's IreLRW
Gisa's Favorite ShovelSLX
Greensleeves, Maro-SorcererDMU
Gregor, Shrewd MagistrateSLX
Greymond, Avacyn's StalwartSLX
Hansk, Slayer ZealotSLX
Hungry LynxC17
Mad RatterELD
Malik, Grim ManipulatorSLX
Maraleaf PixieELD
Minsc & Boo, Timeless HeroesCLB
Mirri the CursedTSR
No Rest for the Wicked10E
Oko, the TricksterELD
Once Upon a TimeELD
Pemmin's AuraSCG
Questing BeastELD
Rebuff the WickedPLC
Return of the WildspeakerELD
Royal TrooperBBD
Rust MonsterAFR
Spellstutter SpriteLRW
Stonecoil SerpentELD
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2
The Meathook MassacreMID
The Royal ScionsELD
Vulshok Sorcerer5DN
Warchief GiantC15
Wolfcaller's HowlC14
Yidaro, Wandering MonsterIKO

Cartas eliminadas de la Lista

Nombre de la carta Colección
Acidic SoilUSG
Archaeomancer's MapSTX
Argentum ArmorAFR
Argivian FindWTH
Argivian RestorationDDF
ArtillerizeNPH
Bane of ProgressC15
Beacon of Unrest2XM
Blightsteel Colossus2XM
Burning InquiryM10
Collector OupheMH1
DetonateMRD
EndoskeletonUSG
Energy FluxMMQ
Feldon of the Third PathSTX
Fist of SunsC17
Gaea's RevengeORI
Game PlanBBD
Geth's VerdictNPH
Glissa's CourierMBS
Great FurnaceMRD
Grisly TransformationBNG
Hurkyl's RecallMM2
ImplodePLS
Kaldra CompleatMH2
Kemba's LegionMBS
Leonin ArbiterC17
Lose Hope5DN
Mana Geyser5DN
Mechanized ProductionAER
Melira's KeepersMBS
Mirrodin BesiegedMH1
Mishra's FactoryMH2
Mycosynth LatticeBBD
OpportunityULG
Order of YawgmothDDE
PentavusC14
Praetor's CounselC14
Priest of GixDDE
Reaper of SheoldredNPH
RoutSTX
Sabertooth CobraMIR
Shatterstorm10E
Soul of New PhyrexiaM15
Sword of Feast and Famine2XM
Sword of War and Peace2XM
Toxic IguanarCON
Verdurous GearhulkKLD
Vile RequiemC13
Virulent SliverFUT

Todas las cartas de la Lista

Nombre de la carta Colección
Academy ManufactorMH2
Adeliz, the Cinder WindDAR
All That GlittersELD
Aminatou, the Fateshifter2X2
Arcbound MouserMH2
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Aura BarbsBOK
Auramancer's GuisePLC
Baird, Steward of ArgiveDAR
Bake into a PieELD
Barrow GhoulWTH
Barrow WitchesELD
Battleflight EagleM13
Battlewand OakLRW
Bladewing the RisenIMA
Blossom PrancerNEO
Bog WraithM10
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
Brain WeevilDDJ
Bruenor BattlehammerAFR
Capenna ExpressSNC
Castle GarenbrigELD
Cauldron FamiliarELD
Cavalier of ThornsM20
Changeling HeroLRW
Charming PrinceELD
Cinder ElementalM21
Clock of OmensM13
Consume SpiritDDC
CounterbalanceCSP
Courage in CrisisWAR
Court of GraceCMR
Crumbling ColossusM12
Crush the WeakKHM
Crystalline CrawlerC16
Cunning BreezedancerDTK
Cursed FleshEXO
Demonic BargainVOW
Dig UpVOW
Dina, Soul SteeperSTX
Dirtwater WraithMIR
Doomed Traveler2X2
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Dwarven GruntODY
Dwarven MinerMIR
Dwarven RecruiterODY
Echoing CourageCNS
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic PilgrimDMU
Eldrazi ConscriptionUMA
Elven PalisadeEXO
EmbercleaveELD
Empyrean EagleM20
Enchanted CarriageELD
Endless ObedienceM15
Enkira, Hostile ScavengerSLX
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Eutropia the Twice-FavoredTHB
Evil Eye of UrborgTSP
Fae OfferingMH2
Faerie ArtisansC16
Faerie HarbingerLRW
Fallen IdealC15
Far TravelerCLB
Flamekin VillageC14
Forbidding Watchtower10E
Forebear's BladeDAR
Fortifying ProvisionsELD
Foulmire KnightELD
Gather CourageM15
Generous GiftMH1
Geth's GrimoireDST
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Ghave, Guru of SporesC16
Giant CaterpillarVIS
Giant KillerELD
Giant's IreLRW
Gisa and GeralfEMN
Gisa's Favorite ShovelSLX
Gleeful SabotageSHM
Glittering StockpileSNC
Gluttonous TrollSTX
Greensleeves, Maro-SorcererDMU
Gregor, Shrewd MagistrateSLX
Greymond, Avacyn's StalwartSLX
Grim StriderAKH
Grumgully, the GenerousELD
Hansk, Slayer ZealotSLX
High Ground10E
Hoarding DragonIMA
Hope of GhirapurAER
Hungry LynxC17
Ihsan's ShadeA25
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Initiate of BloodCHK
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invasive SurgerySOI
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Jared Carthalion, True HeirCMR
Kalamax, the StormsireIKO
Kels, Fight FixerM21
Kenrith, the Returned KingELD
Ketria TriomeIKO
Lantern of Insight5DN
LeapSTH
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Mad RatterELD
Maja, Bretagard ProtectorKHM
Malik, Grim ManipulatorSLX
Maraleaf PixieELD
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Miner's BaneM15
Minsc & Boo, Timeless HeroesCLB
Mirri the CursedTSR
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDAR
Murasa RangerBFZ
Narfi, Betrayer KingKHM
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Netherborn AltarIKO
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Nivix, Aerie of the FiremindDDJ
No Rest for the Wicked10E
Oaken BrawlerLRW
Oko, the TricksterELD
Old GhastbarkSHM
Once Upon a TimeELD
Orc SureshotFRF
Orcish Artillery10E
Path to the World TreeKHM
Pemmin's AuraSCG
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Pitiless HordeDTK
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Power ArmorINV
Priests of NornMBS
Primal CocoonM11
Prison TermSHM
Questing BeastELD
Rakdos CacklerGK2
Ravnica at WarWAR
Rebuff the WickedPLC
Reduce // RubbleAKH
Regathan FirecatM14
Return of the WildspeakerELD
Rift BoltTSP
Rix Maadi, Dungeon PalaceC19
Royal TrooperBBD
Rust MonsterAFR
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sadistic AugermageDDM
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Sea of CloudsBBD
Segovian AngelMH1
Siege ZombieDBL
Soul of ShandalarM15
Spellstutter SpriteLRW
Spined FlukeUSG
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stonecoil SerpentELD
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
Stormwatch EaglePCY
Suntouched MyrHOP
Survival CacheIMA
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2
The Great AuroraORI
The Meathook MassacreMID
The Royal ScionsELD
The World TreeKHM
Thran War MachineULG
Throat SlitterBOK
Tolsimir, Friend to WolvesWAR
Traveler's CloakCNS
Vega, the WatcherKHM
Vryn WingmareM21
Vulshok Sorcerer5DN
Warchief GiantC15
Warped LandscapeC18
Whitemane LionC14
Wolfcaller's HowlC14
Yidaro, Wandering MonsterIKO
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zhalfirin VoidDAR
Zombie ApocalypseMID

Consulta la Lista de colecciones anteriores:

Versiones anteriores de la Lista