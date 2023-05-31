Wizards of the Coast

Le monde du Seigneur des Anneaux est rempli de personnages et de lieux emblématiques, et l'objectif de l'extension Le Seigneur des Anneaux : chroniques de la Terre du Milieu™ est d'exprimer son histoire et ses décors dans des cartes Magic: The Gathering. La Liste suit ce même principe directeur en rassemblant 300 cartes choisies pour compléter et accentuer la richesse du Seigneur des Anneaux au moyen de la vaste histoire des cartes et mécaniques de Magic.

Vous pourrez trouver des cartes de la Liste en ouvrant des boosters d'extension. Elles apparaîtront dans l'emplacement final de 25 % des boosters, et toutes les raretés seront représentées, des cartes courantes aux rares mythiques. Vous reconnaîtrez ces cartes à leur symbole Planeswalker situé dans leur coin inférieur gauche :

Comme nous l'avons expliqué dans notre premier aperçu de l'extension, les cartes de l'extension Le Seigneur des Anneaux : chroniques de la Terre du Milieu seront légales dans les formats Modern, Legacy, Vintage et Commander. Cependant, cela ne change pas la légalité des cartes qui apparaissent dans la Liste. Toutes les cartes de la Liste conservent la légalité qu'elles ont normalement dans ces formats.

Cartes de la Liste

Voici toutes les cartes de la Liste, réparties en groupes : les cartes ajoutées à la Liste, les cartes retirées depuis la sortie de la dernière extension, et la liste complète des cartes.

(Remarque : il se peut que les images de cartes ne correspondent pas à la version de la Liste. Référez-vous à l'identifiant d'extension dans la colonne de droite pour la version incluse dans la Liste.)

Cartes ajoutées à la Liste Nom de la carte Extension All That Glitters ELD Ancestral Memories POR Ancient Spider PLS Angelheart Vial ROE Arcane Melee C13 Baird, Steward of Argive DAR Barrow Ghoul WTH Barrow Witches ELD Battleflight Eagle M13 Battlewand Oak LRW Blossom Prancer NEO Bog Wraith M10 Budoka Gardener CHK Commandeer CSP Counterlash DKA Courage in Crisis WAR Court of Grace CMR Crush the Weak KHM Darien, King of Kjeldor CSP Dauntless Dourbark LRW Denying Wind PCY Dolmen Gate LRW Doom Cannon ONS Doomed Traveler 2X2 Doomsday Specter PLS Dwarven Bloodboiler JUD Dwarven Grunt ODY Dwarven Miner MIR Earnest Fellowship ODY Elven Palisade EXO Elven Warhounds TMP Empyrean Eagle M20 Evil Eye of Urborg TSP Exhaustion POR Eye of Doom C13 Far Traveler CLB Forbidding Watchtower 10E Forebear's Blade DAR Fortifying Provisions ELD Gather Courage M15 Generous Gift MH1 Ghastlord of Fugue SHM Glittering Stockpile SNC Gluttonous Troll STX Grim Strider AKH Hoarding Dragon IMA Jared Carthalion, True Heir CMR Jinxed Ring STH Kenrith, the Returned King ELD Knight Exemplar M11 Knight-Captain of Eos ALA Leaf-Crowned Elder MOR Mindlock Orb ALA Miner's Bane M15 Murasa Ranger BFZ Nemata, Grove Guardian PLS Oaken Brawler LRW Oath of Scholars EXO Old Ghastbark SHM Orc Sureshot FRF Orcish Artillery 10E Pitiless Horde DTK Rakdos Riteknife DIS Rayne, Academy Chancellor UDS Reforge the Soul AVR Ring of Three Wishes M14 Stormwatch Eagle PCY Stroke of Genius USG Sword of Vengeance M11 Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves WAR Tower of Calamities SOM Tower of Fortunes MRD Traveler's Cloak CNS Unstoppable Ash MOR Wheel of Torture ULG

Cartes retirées de la Liste Nom de la carte Extension Alabaster Dragon POR Aura Thief UDS Barbarian Ring ODY Batterskull NPH Bedlam USG Blazing Shoal BOK Broodbirth Viper C15 Clockwork Dragon MRD Clutch of the Undercity RAV Curse of Echoes DKA Demon of Death's Gate M11 Devoted Druid UMA Dragon's Approach STX Druid's Call ODY Due Respect NPH Eidolon of Blossoms JOU Endless Wurm USG Final Judgment BOK Force of Savagery FUT Force of Vigor MH1 Forsaken City PLS Fountain Watch MMQ Ghostway GPT Gilt-Leaf Archdruid MOR Glacian, Powerstone Engineer CMR Goldspan Dragon KHM Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK Kite Shield M12 Lavaborn Muse DDK Loxodon Gatekeeper RAV Mirror Gallery BOK Mouth of Ronom CSP Nova Cleric ONS Ominous Seas IKO Opal Lake Gatekeepers DGM Paladin en-Vec 10E Pariah's Shield RAV Pentarch Paladin TSP Phyresis MBS Phyrexian Altar UMA Phyrexian Battleflies INV Phyrexian Furnace WTH Phyrexian Monitor UDS Phyrexian Prowler NEM Phyrexian Scriptures DAR Phyrexian Snowcrusher CSP Phyrexian Splicer TMP Phyrexian Triniform CMR Phyrexian Vault MIR Phyrexian Walker VIS Pillaging Horde POR Plea for Power CNS Puresteel Paladin NPH Pyroclasm POR Ranger of Eos ALA Reclamation Sage TSR Risen Reef M20 Saheeli Rai KLD Scryb Ranger TSP Sea Gate Oracle KHM Search the City RTR Shield of the Oversoul SHM Spectral Force TSP Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG Sunder USG Thousand-Year Elixir LRW Thundering Sparkmage ZNR Tireless Provisioner MH2 Treasure Hunter 10E Umezawa's Jitte BOK Urza's Armor USG Urza's Factory TSR Urza's Saga MH2 Wizard's Retort DAR Yavimaya Barbarian INV

Toutes les cartes de la Liste Nom de la carte Extension Acidic Soil USG Aether Snap DST Ajani's Last Stand M19 All That Glitters ELD Alpine Moon M19 Amber Prison MIR Anax and Cymede THS Ancestral Memories POR Ancient Spider PLS Angelheart Vial ROE Archaeomancer's Map STX Arcane Melee C13 Archmage Emeritus STX Argentum Armor AFR Argivian Find WTH Argivian Restoration DDF Argothian Elder USG Artillerize NPH Austere Command LRW Avenger of Zendikar WWK Baird, Steward of Argive DAR Balance of Power POR Bane of Progress C15 Barrow Ghoul WTH Barrow Witches ELD Battleflight Eagle M13 Battlewand Oak LRW Beacon of Unrest 2XM Benalish Infantry WTH Blessed Reversal ULG Blightsteel Colossus 2XM Blossom Prancer NEO Bog Wraith M10 Borborygmos Enraged GTC Brago's Representative CNS Brand USG Brightstone Ritual ONS Budoka Gardener CHK Burning Inquiry M10 Capenna Express SNC Cast Down DAR Catastrophe USG Cavern Harpy PLS Chain of Smog ONS Citanul Hierophants USG Coalition Relic FUT Coalition Victory TSB Collective Restraint INV Collector Ouphe MH1 Colossus of Sardia 10E Commandeer CSP Contamination USG Counterlash DKA Courage in Crisis WAR Court of Grace CMR Crescendo of War CMD Crumbling Colossus M12 Crush the Weak KHM Crypt Rats VIS Darien, King of Kjeldor CSP Dark Ritual DDE Dark Suspicions PLS Dash Hopes PLC Dauntless Dourbark LRW Death or Glory INV Denying Wind PCY Desert AFR Detonate MRD Dig Up VOW Dolmen Gate LRW Dominaria's Judgment PLS Doom Cannon ONS Doomed Traveler 2X2 Doomsday Specter PLS Doomsday WTH Dragon Throne of Tarkir KTK Dragonlord Ojutai DTK Drinker of Sorrow LGN Dromar's Cavern PLS Dwarven Bloodboiler JUD Dwarven Grunt ODY Dwarven Miner MIR Earnest Fellowship ODY Eidolon of the Great Revel JOU Elephant Grass VIS Elven Palisade EXO Elven Warhounds TMP Elvish Champion INV Empyrean Eagle M20 Endless Obedience M15 Endoskeleton USG Energy Flux MMQ Ertai's Meddling TMP Etali, Primal Storm RIX Evil Eye of Urborg TSP Exhaustion POR Eye of Doom C13 Eye of Yawgmoth NEM Fall of the Thran DAR Far Traveler CLB Feldon of the Third Path STX Fist of Suns C17 Five-Alarm Fire GTC Forbidding Watchtower 10E Forebear's Blade DAR Fortifying Provisions ELD Gaea's Embrace USG Gaea's Revenge ORI Game Plan BBD Gather Courage M15 Generous Gift MH1 Geth's Grimoire DST Geth's Verdict NPH Ghalta, Primal Hunger RIX Ghastlord of Fugue SHM Ghitu Fire INV Gisa and Geralf EMN Glissa's Courier MBS Glittering Stockpile SNC Gluttonous Troll STX Graceful Antelope ODY Great Furnace MRD Grim Strider AKH Grisly Transformation BNG Heliod, God of the Sun THS Helm of the Host DAR High Ground 10E High Market MMQ Hoarding Dragon IMA Hope of Ghirapur AER Hurkyl's Recall MM2 Hymn to Tourach EMA Ihsan's Shade A25 Implode PLS Imps' Taunt TMP In the Web of War BOK Incubation // Incongruity RNA Interplanar Beacon WAR Invasion Plans STH Invasive Surgery SOI Ixalan's Binding XLN Jared Carthalion, True Heir CMR Jinxed Ring STH Jodah's Avenger TSR Kalamax, the Stormsire IKO Kaldra Compleat MH2 Kemba's Legion MBS Kenrith, the Returned King ELD Ketria Triome IKO Knight Exemplar M11 Knight-Captain of Eos ALA Laboratory Maniac ISD Lantern of Insight 5DN Leaf-Crowned Elder MOR Legacy Weapon APC Leonin Arbiter C17 Linden, the Steadfast Queen ELD Lose Hope 5DN Magnigoth Treefolk PLS Mana Geyser 5DN March of the Machines MRD Mass Polymorph M11 Mechanized Production AER Melira's Keepers MBS Memorial to Genius DAR Mercadia's Downfall MMQ Metathran Elite UDS Mina and Denn, Wildborn OGW Mindlock Orb ALA Miner's Bane M15 Mirrodin Besieged MH1 Mishra's Factory MH2 Mishra's Helix USG Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR Molder Slug MRD Muraganda Petroglyphs FUT Murasa Ranger BFZ Mycosynth Lattice BBD Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion NEO Needle Specter EVE Nemata, Grove Guardian PLS Nihil Spellbomb SOM Oaken Brawler LRW Oath of Scholars EXO Obliterate INV Okina, Temple to the Grandfathers CHK Old Ghastbark SHM Opportunity ULG Orc Sureshot FRF Orcish Artillery 10E Order of Yawgmoth DDE Orim's Chant PLS Pandemonium EXO Path to the World Tree KHM Pentavus C14 Phyrexian Colossus USG Phyrexian Crusader MBS Phyrexian Delver C13 Phyrexian Etchings CSP Phyrexian Infiltrator INV Phyrexian Vatmother MBS Pia and Kiran Nalaar ORI Pitiless Horde DTK Planar Collapse ULG Planar Portal INV Planeswalker's Fury PLS Pledge of Loyalty INV Polukranos, World Eater THS Power Armor INV Powerstone Minefield APC Powerstone Shard DAR Praetor's Counsel C14 Priest of Gix DDE Priest of Titania C14 Priests of Norn MBS Primal Cocoon M11 Probe INV Prototype Portal SOM Pulse of the Grid DST Rain of Daggers P02 Rakdos Riteknife DIS Ravnica at War WAR Rayne, Academy Chancellor UDS Reaper of Sheoldred NPH Reduce // Rubble AKH Reforge the Soul AVR Regathan Firecat M14 Reshape DST Retaliation USG Riftsweeper MMA Ring of Three Wishes M14 Rite of Replication ZEN Rooftop Storm ISD Rout STX Rout INV Ruthless Invasion NPH Sabertooth Cobra MIR Sarulf, Realm Eater KHM Scion of Draco MH2 Scorched Earth TMP Sea of Clouds BBD Seahunter NEM Segovian Angel MH1 Shared Fate MRD Shatterstorm 10E Shifting Wall STH Siege of Towers GPT Siege Zombie DBL Skirk Fire Marshal ONS Slag Fiend NPH Sleeper Agent 10E Smokestack USG Soul of New Phyrexia M15 Soul of Shandalar M15 Sprout Swarm FUT Stitch Together JUD Stormscape Battlemage PLS Stormwatch Eagle PCY Stroke of Genius USG Survival Cache IMA Sword of Feast and Famine 2XM Sword of Vengeance M11 Sword of War and Peace 2XM Teferi's Veil WTH Tempting Wurm ONS Teremko Griffin MIR The Antiquities War DAR The Great Aurora ORI The Mending of Dominaria DAR The World Tree KHM Thopter Foundry ARB Thran Forge WTH Thran Quarry USG Thran War Machine ULG Time Stretch ODY Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves WAR Tower of Calamities SOM Tower of Fortunes MRD Toxic Iguanar CON Toymaker MMQ Traveler's Cloak CNS True-Name Nemesis C13 Unmask MMQ Unstoppable Ash MOR Verdurous Gearhulk KLD Viashino Heretic ULG Vile Requiem C13 Virulent Sliver FUT Vryn Wingmare M21 Wake of Destruction UDS Wall of Denial ARB Wall of Granite POR Wheel of Torture ULG Whirlpool Warrior APC Witch Engine USG Words of War ONS World at War ROE Yawgmoth's Agenda INV Yotian Soldier BBD Zhalfirin Void DAR

Consultez la Liste pour les précédentes extensions :