Torniamo a Ixalan, un piano pieno di tesori e misteri, con l'uscita il 17 novembre de Le Caverne Perdute di Ixalan. L'uscita comprende anche un aggiornamento della Lista, un'accurata selezione di carte tratte dalla ricca storia di Magic che arricchirà lo stile di gioco e i temi dell'espansione.

Le carte della Lista compaiono circa il 25% delle volte nell’ultimo slot carte delle buste dell’espansione. Tra le carte della Lista, troverai molte rarità, dalle comuni fino alle rare mitiche, e potrai riconoscerle dal simbolo dei Planeswalker nell'angolo in basso a sinistra di ognuna.

Le carte della Lista sono legali in quei formati in cui sono normalmente legali, ad esempio, potresti trovare Vincolo di Ixalan dall'espansione originale Ixalan nello slot della Lista , ma non è legale in Standard, tuttavia è legale in formati come Modern e Commander.

Special Guest

Ci sono 18 carte Special Guest che possono apparire al posto di una carta della Lista. Nelle buste dell’espansione, le carte Special Guest sono ristampe senza bordo di carte amate dai fan che appariranno in formato non foil e provenienti dalla storia di Magic. Le carte Special Guest appariranno anche in foil nelle Collector Booster de Le Caverne Perdute di Ixalan, per saperne di più vai alla nostra guida per collezionare Le Caverne Perdute di Ixalan.

Ecco le 18 carte Special Guest che possono apparire nello slot della Lista delle buste dell’espansione de Le Caverne Perdute di Ixalan:

Signore di Atlantide Malcolm, Navigatore dagli Occhi Acuti Ponte con gli Abissi

Vampiro di Mephidross Saccheggiatore Impietoso Braghe, Saccheggiatore di Bronzo

Dargo, il Demolitore di Navi Ferocidonte Scatenato Breccia dell’Ade

Tiranno della Carneficina Ghalta, Fame Primordiale Poliraptor

Kalamax, Progenitore delle Tempeste Lord Windgrace Mirri, Duellante della Cavalcavento

Trasios, Eroe Marinide Cripta del Mana Bussola Stellare

Carte nella Lista

Sotto ci sono tutte le carte di questa edizione della Lista, inclusi due raggruppamenti che mostrano le carte che sono state aggiunte per Le Caverne Perdute di Ixalan e le carte che sono state rimosse dalla versione precedente della Lista.

(Nota: le immagini delle carte potrebbero non corrispondere alla versione presente nella Lista. Fai riferimento all’identificatore nella colonna a destra per la versione inclusa nella Lista.)

Carte aggiunte alla Lista Nome della carta Espansione Ardent Plea ARB Beast Whisperer GRN Bottle Gnomes TMP Brass's Bounty RIX Brought Back M20 Cave of the Frost Dragon AFR Cave Sense MMQ Curiosity Crafter STX Deadly Dispute AFR Deathsprout WAR Deep Gnome Terramancer CLB Deep Reconnaissance ODY Deep Wood POR Dispatch NPH Dockside Extortionist 2X2 Elder Deep-Fiend EMN Ersatz Gnomes MIR Esper Sentinel MH2 Fabrication Module KLD Famished Paladin RIX Ghostflame Sliver TSP Harmony of Nature P02 Heartstone STH Inkfathom Infiltrator SHM Jungleborn Pioneer RIX Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet OGW Merrow Harbinger LRW Monologue Tax STX Murktide Regent MH2 Nezahal, Primal Tide RIX Pain Magnification DIS Pawn of Ulamog ROE Pili-Pala SHM Pouncing Jaguar USG Rootwater Depths TMP Rotting Regisaur M20 Star of Extinction XLN Storm-Kiln Artist STX Stromkirk Captain DKA Sygg, River Cutthroat ZNR The Reaver Cleaver DMU The Tarrasque AFR Titanoth Rex IKO Tomb Robber RIX Treasure Vault AFR Veteran of the Depths LRW Wall of Omens KHM Xorn AFR Zebra Unicorn MIR Zoetic Cavern A25

Carte rimosse dalla Lista Nome della carta Espansione Archmage Emeritus STX Capenna Express SNC Crumbling Colossus M12 Dig Up VOW Dragon Throne of Tarkir KTK Dragonlord Ojutai DTK Endless Obedience M15 Etali, Primal Storm RIX Geth's Grimoire DST Ghalta, Primal Hunger RIX Gisa and Geralf EMN High Ground 10E Hope of Ghirapur AER Ihsan's Shade A25 Incubation // Incongruity RNA Interplanar Beacon WAR Invasive Surgery SOI Kalamax, the Stormsire IKO Ketria Triome IKO Lantern of Insight 5DN Linden, the Steadfast Queen ELD Memorial to Genius DAR Mercadia's Downfall MMQ Mina and Denn, Wildborn OGW Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion NEO Nihil Spellbomb SOM Path to the World Tree KHM Pia and Kiran Nalaar ORI Pledge of Loyalty INV Power Armor INV Priests of Norn MBS Primal Cocoon M11 Ravnica at War WAR Reduce /// Rubble AKH Regathan Firecat M14 Ruthless Invasion NPH Sarulf, Realm Eater KHM Sea of Clouds BBD Siege Zombie DBL Soul of Shandalar M15 Sprout Swarm FUT Stormscape Battlemage PLS Survival Cache IMA The Great Aurora ORI The World Tree KHM Thran War Machine ULG Vryn Wingmare M21 Yotian Soldier BBD Zhalfirin Void DAR Greymond, Avacyn's Stalwart SLX Gisa's Favorite Shovel SLX Enkira, Hostile Scavenger SLX Hansk, Slayer Zealot SLX Gregor, Shrewd Magistrate SLX Malik, Grim Manipulator SLX

Tutte le carte nella Lista A-G Carta Espansione Academy Manufactor MH2 Adeliz, the Cinder Wind DAR All That Glitters ELD Aminatou, the Fateshifter 2X2 Arcbound Mouser MH2 Ardent Plea ARB Aura Barbs BOK Auramancer's Guise PLC Baird, Steward of Argive DAR Bake into a Pie ELD Barrow Ghoul WTH Barrow Witches ELD Battleflight Eagle M13 Battlewand Oak LRW Beast Whisperer GRN Bladewing the Risen IMA Blossom Prancer NEO Bog Wraith M10 Bottle Gnomes TMP Brago's Representative CNS Brain Weevil DDJ Brass's Bounty RIX Brought Back M20 Bruenor Battlehammer AFR Castle Garenbrig ELD Cauldron Familiar ELD Cavalier of Thorns M20 Cave of the Frost Dragon AFR Cave Sense MMQ Changeling Hero LRW Charming Prince ELD Cinder Elemental M21 Clock of Omens M13 Consume Spirit DDC Counterbalance CSP Courage in Crisis WAR Court of Grace CMR Crush the Weak KHM Crystalline Crawler C16 Cunning Breezedancer DTK Curiosity Crafter STX Cursed Flesh EXO Deadly Dispute AFR Deathsprout WAR Deep Gnome Terramancer CLB Deep Reconnaissance ODY Deep Wood POR Demonic Bargain VOW Dina, Soul Steeper STX Dirtwater Wraith MIR Dispatch NPH Dockside Extortionist 2X2 Doomed Traveler 2X2 Dwarven Grunt ODY Dwarven Miner MIR Dwarven Recruiter ODY Echoing Courage CNS Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim DMU Elder Deep-Fiend EMN Eldrazi Conscription UMA Elven Palisade EXO Embercleave ELD Empyrean Eagle M20 Enchanted Carriage ELD Ersatz Gnomes MIR Esper Sentinel MH2 Eutropia the Twice-Favored THB Evil Eye of Urborg TSP Fabrication Module KLD Fae Offering MH2 Faerie Artisans C16 Faerie Harbinger LRW Fallen Ideal C15 Famished Paladin RIX Far Traveler CLB Flamekin Village C14 Forbidding Watchtower 10E Forebear's Blade DAR Fortifying Provisions ELD Foulmire Knight ELD Gather Courage M15 Generous Gift MH1 Ghave, Guru of Spores C16 Ghostflame Sliver TSP Giant Caterpillar VIS Giant Killer ELD Giant's Ire LRW Gleeful Sabotage SHM Glittering Stockpile SNC Gluttonous Troll STX Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer DMU Grim Strider AKH Grumgully, the Generous ELD H-Z Carta Espansione Harmony of Nature P02 Heartstone STH Hoarding Dragon IMA Hungry Lynx C17 Initiate of Blood CHK Inkfathom Infiltrator SHM Ixalan's Binding XLN Jared Carthalion, True Heir CMR Jungleborn Pioneer RIX Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet OGW Kels, Fight Fixer M21 Kenrith, the Returned King ELD Leap STH Mad Ratter ELD Maja, Bretagard Protector KHM Maraleaf Pixie ELD Merrow Harbinger LRW Miner's Bane M15 Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes CLB Mirri the Cursed TSR Monologue Tax STX Murasa Ranger BFZ Murktide Regent MH2 Narfi, Betrayer King KHM Netherborn Altar IKO Nezahal, Primal Tide RIX Nivix, Aerie of the Firemind DDJ No Rest for the Wicked 10E Oaken Brawler LRW Oko, the Trickster ELD Old Ghastbark SHM Once Upon a Time ELD Orc Sureshot FRF Orcish Artillery 10E Pain Magnification DIS Pawn of Ulamog ROE Pemmin's Aura SCG Pili-Pala SHM Pitiless Horde DTK Pouncing Jaguar USG Prison Term SHM Questing Beast ELD Rakdos Cackler GK2 Rebuff the Wicked PLC Return of the Wildspeaker ELD Rift Bolt TSP Rix Maadi, Dungeon Palace C19 Rootwater Depths TMP Rotting Regisaur M20 Royal Trooper BBD Rust Monster AFR Sadistic Augermage DDM Segovian Angel MH1 Spellstutter Sprite LRW Spined Fluke USG Star of Extinction XLN Stonecoil Serpent ELD Storm-Kiln Artist STX Stormwatch Eagle PCY Stromkirk Captain DKA Suntouched Myr HOP Sygg, River Cutthroat ZNR Sythis, Harvest's Hand MH2 The Meathook Massacre MID The Reaver Cleaver DMU The Royal Scions ELD The Tarrasque AFR Throat Slitter BOK Titanoth Rex IKO Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves WAR Tomb Robber RIX Traveler's Cloak CNS Treasure Vault AFR Vega, the Watcher KHM Veteran of the Depths LRW Vulshok Sorcerer 5DN Wall of Omens KHM Warchief Giant C15 Warped Landscape C18 Whitemane Lion C14 Wolfcaller's Howl C14 Xorn AFR Yidaro, Wandering Monster IKO Zebra Unicorn MIR Zoetic Cavern A25 Zombie Apocalypse MID

Dai un’occhiata alla Lista delle espansioni precedenti: