The Lost Caverns of Ixalan의 목록에 관한 새 소식
11월 17일에 출시되는 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan과 함께 보물과 미스터리의 차원인 익살란으로 돌아갑니다. 이번 출시에는 매직의 풍부한 역사에서 엄선한 카드들인 목록이 업데이트되어 게임 플레이와 세트의 테마를 보충합니다.
목록의 카드들은 세트 부스터의 마지막 카드 슬롯에 등장하며, 등장 확률은 대략 25%입니다. 목록의 카드 중에는 커먼에서 미식레어에 이르기까지 다양한 희귀도가 있으며, 이 카드들은 왼쪽 아래 가장자리에 표시된 플레인즈워커 기호로 식별할 수 있습니다.
목록의 카드는 그 카드가 일반적으로 유효한 형식에서 유효합니다. 예를 들어,
특별 게스트
목록의 카드가 등장하는 슬롯에 등장할 수 있는 특별 게스트 카드가 18종 있습니다. 세트 부스터에서 특별 게스트 카드는 매직의 역사를 통틀어 팬들이 좋아하는 카드의 재판 카드가 비포일 보더리스로 등장할 수 있습니다. 특별 게스트 카드는 또한 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 콜렉터 부스터에서 전통적 포일로 등장할 수 있습니다. The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 수집 방법 가이드에서 이 카드들을 어디서 찾을 수 있는지 알아 보십시오.
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 세트 부스터의 목록 슬롯에 등장할 수 있는 18가지 특별 게스트 카드의 전체 목록은 다음과 같습니다.
목록에 있는 카드
아래는 이번 에디션의 목록에 등장할 수 있는 모든 카드이며, 여기에는 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan에서 추가된 카드와 이전의 목록에서 제거된 카드의 두 그룹으로 나누어져 있습니다.
(주의: 카드의 이미지는 목록에서 등장하는 버전과 상이할 수 있습니다. 오른쪽 열에 등장하는 세트 구분자를 확인해 목록에 포함된 버전을 확인하십시오.)
-
목록에 추가된 카드들
-
-
목록에서 제거된 카드들
-
-
목록의 모든 카드
-
A-G(알파벳순)
H-Z
