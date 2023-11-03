11월 17일에 출시되는 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan과 함께 보물과 미스터리의 차원인 익살란으로 돌아갑니다. 이번 출시에는 매직의 풍부한 역사에서 엄선한 카드들인 목록이 업데이트되어 게임 플레이와 세트의 테마를 보충합니다.

목록의 카드들은 세트 부스터의 마지막 카드 슬롯에 등장하며, 등장 확률은 대략 25%입니다. 목록의 카드 중에는 커먼에서 미식레어에 이르기까지 다양한 희귀도가 있으며, 이 카드들은 왼쪽 아래 가장자리에 표시된 플레인즈워커 기호로 식별할 수 있습니다.

'목록' 카드의 왼쪽 아래 가장자리에 표시된 플레인즈워커 기호의 예시

목록의 카드는 그 카드가 일반적으로 유효한 형식에서 유효합니다. 예를 들어, Ixalan's Binding 카드가 목록에 등장하면, 이 카드는 오리지널 익살란 세트의 카드이므로 스탠다드에서 유효하지 않습니다. 그러나 모던과 커맨더 형식에서는 유효합니다.

특별 게스트

목록의 카드가 등장하는 슬롯에 등장할 수 있는 특별 게스트 카드가 18종 있습니다. 세트 부스터에서 특별 게스트 카드는 매직의 역사를 통틀어 팬들이 좋아하는 카드의 재판 카드가 비포일 보더리스로 등장할 수 있습니다. 특별 게스트 카드는 또한 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 콜렉터 부스터에서 전통적 포일로 등장할 수 있습니다. The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 수집 방법 가이드에서 이 카드들을 어디서 찾을 수 있는지 알아 보십시오.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 세트 부스터의 목록 슬롯에 등장할 수 있는 18가지 특별 게스트 카드의 전체 목록은 다음과 같습니다.

아틀란티스의 지배자
아틀란티스의 지배자
예리한 눈을 가진 항해사, 말콤
예리한 눈을 가진 항해사, 말콤
저승으로부터의 다리
저승으로부터의 다리
메피드로스 흡혈귀
메피드로스 흡혈귀
인정사정없는 약탈자
인정사정없는 약탈자
브레이즌 약탈자, 브리치스
브레이즌 약탈자, 브리치스
배 파괴자, 다르고
배 파괴자, 다르고
날뛰는 페로시돈
날뛰는 페로시돈
저승의 틈
저승의 틈
살육의 폭군
살육의 폭군
태초의 굶주림, 갈타
태초의 굶주림, 갈타
불어나는 랩터
불어나는 랩터
폭풍종마, 칼라막스
폭풍종마, 칼라막스
윈드그레이스 경
윈드그레이스 경
웨더라이트 결투사, 미리
웨더라이트 결투사, 미리
트리톤 영웅 트라시오스
트리톤 영웅 트라시오스
마나 지하묘지
마나 지하묘지
별 나침반
별 나침반

목록에 있는 카드

아래는 이번 에디션의 목록에 등장할 수 있는 모든 카드이며, 여기에는 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan에서 추가된 카드와 이전의 목록에서 제거된 카드의 두 그룹으로 나누어져 있습니다.

(주의: 카드의 이미지는 목록에서 등장하는 버전과 상이할 수 있습니다. 오른쪽 열에 등장하는 세트 구분자를 확인해 목록에 포함된 버전을 확인하십시오.)

목록에 추가된 카드들

카드명 세트
Ardent PleaARB
Beast WhispererGRN
Bottle GnomesTMP
Brass's BountyRIX
Brought BackM20
Cave of the Frost DragonAFR
Cave SenseMMQ
Curiosity CrafterSTX
Deadly DisputeAFR
DeathsproutWAR
Deep Gnome TerramancerCLB
Deep ReconnaissanceODY
Deep WoodPOR
DispatchNPH
Dockside Extortionist2X2
Elder Deep-FiendEMN
Ersatz GnomesMIR
Esper SentinelMH2
Fabrication ModuleKLD
Famished PaladinRIX
Ghostflame SliverTSP
Harmony of NatureP02
HeartstoneSTH
Inkfathom InfiltratorSHM
Jungleborn PioneerRIX
Kalitas, Traitor of GhetOGW
Merrow HarbingerLRW
Monologue TaxSTX
Murktide RegentMH2
Nezahal, Primal TideRIX
Pain MagnificationDIS
Pawn of UlamogROE
Pili-PalaSHM
Pouncing JaguarUSG
Rootwater DepthsTMP
Rotting RegisaurM20
Star of ExtinctionXLN
Storm-Kiln ArtistSTX
Stromkirk CaptainDKA
Sygg, River CutthroatZNR
The Reaver CleaverDMU
The TarrasqueAFR
Titanoth RexIKO
Tomb RobberRIX
Treasure VaultAFR
Veteran of the DepthsLRW
Wall of OmensKHM
XornAFR
Zebra UnicornMIR
Zoetic CavernA25

목록에서 제거된 카드들

카드명 세트
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Capenna ExpressSNC
Crumbling ColossusM12
Dig UpVOW
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Endless ObedienceM15
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Geth's GrimoireDST
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Gisa and GeralfEMN
High Ground10E
Hope of GhirapurAER
Ihsan's ShadeA25
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invasive SurgerySOI
Kalamax, the StormsireIKO
Ketria TriomeIKO
Lantern of Insight5DN
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDAR
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Path to the World TreeKHM
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Power ArmorINV
Priests of NornMBS
Primal CocoonM11
Ravnica at WarWAR
Reduce /// RubbleAKH
Regathan FirecatM14
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Sea of CloudsBBD
Siege ZombieDBL
Soul of ShandalarM15
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
Survival CacheIMA
The Great AuroraORI
The World TreeKHM
Thran War MachineULG
Vryn WingmareM21
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zhalfirin VoidDAR
Greymond, Avacyn's StalwartSLX
Gisa's Favorite ShovelSLX
Enkira, Hostile ScavengerSLX
Hansk, Slayer ZealotSLX
Gregor, Shrewd MagistrateSLX
Malik, Grim ManipulatorSLX

목록의 모든 카드

A-G(알파벳순)

카드 세트
Academy ManufactorMH2
Adeliz, the Cinder WindDAR
All That GlittersELD
Aminatou, the Fateshifter2X2
Arcbound MouserMH2
Ardent PleaARB
Aura BarbsBOK
Auramancer's GuisePLC
Baird, Steward of ArgiveDAR
Bake into a PieELD
Barrow GhoulWTH
Barrow WitchesELD
Battleflight EagleM13
Battlewand OakLRW
Beast WhispererGRN
Bladewing the RisenIMA
Blossom PrancerNEO
Bog WraithM10
Bottle GnomesTMP
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
Brain WeevilDDJ
Brass's BountyRIX
Brought BackM20
Bruenor BattlehammerAFR
Castle GarenbrigELD
Cauldron FamiliarELD
Cavalier of ThornsM20
Cave of the Frost DragonAFR
Cave SenseMMQ
Changeling HeroLRW
Charming PrinceELD
Cinder ElementalM21
Clock of OmensM13
Consume SpiritDDC
CounterbalanceCSP
Courage in CrisisWAR
Court of GraceCMR
Crush the WeakKHM
Crystalline CrawlerC16
Cunning BreezedancerDTK
Curiosity CrafterSTX
Cursed FleshEXO
Deadly DisputeAFR
DeathsproutWAR
Deep Gnome TerramancerCLB
Deep ReconnaissanceODY
Deep WoodPOR
Demonic BargainVOW
Dina, Soul SteeperSTX
Dirtwater WraithMIR
DispatchNPH
Dockside Extortionist2X2
Doomed Traveler2X2
Dwarven GruntODY
Dwarven MinerMIR
Dwarven RecruiterODY
Echoing CourageCNS
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic PilgrimDMU
Elder Deep-FiendEMN
Eldrazi ConscriptionUMA
Elven PalisadeEXO
EmbercleaveELD
Empyrean EagleM20
Enchanted CarriageELD
Ersatz GnomesMIR
Esper SentinelMH2
Eutropia the Twice-FavoredTHB
Evil Eye of UrborgTSP
Fabrication ModuleKLD
Fae OfferingMH2
Faerie ArtisansC16
Faerie HarbingerLRW
Fallen IdealC15
Famished PaladinRIX
Far TravelerCLB
Flamekin VillageC14
Forbidding Watchtower10E
Forebear's BladeDAR
Fortifying ProvisionsELD
Foulmire KnightELD
Gather CourageM15
Generous GiftMH1
Ghave, Guru of SporesC16
Ghostflame SliverTSP
Giant CaterpillarVIS
Giant KillerELD
Giant's IreLRW
Gleeful SabotageSHM
Glittering StockpileSNC
Gluttonous TrollSTX
Greensleeves, Maro-SorcererDMU
Grim StriderAKH
Grumgully, the GenerousELD

H-Z

카드 세트
Harmony of NatureP02
HeartstoneSTH
Hoarding DragonIMA
Hungry LynxC17
Initiate of BloodCHK
Inkfathom InfiltratorSHM
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Jared Carthalion, True HeirCMR
Jungleborn PioneerRIX
Kalitas, Traitor of GhetOGW
Kels, Fight FixerM21
Kenrith, the Returned KingELD
LeapSTH
Mad RatterELD
Maja, Bretagard ProtectorKHM
Maraleaf PixieELD
Merrow HarbingerLRW
Miner's BaneM15
Minsc & Boo, Timeless HeroesCLB
Mirri the CursedTSR
Monologue TaxSTX
Murasa RangerBFZ
Murktide RegentMH2
Narfi, Betrayer KingKHM
Netherborn AltarIKO
Nezahal, Primal TideRIX
Nivix, Aerie of the FiremindDDJ
No Rest for the Wicked10E
Oaken BrawlerLRW
Oko, the TricksterELD
Old GhastbarkSHM
Once Upon a TimeELD
Orc SureshotFRF
Orcish Artillery10E
Pain MagnificationDIS
Pawn of UlamogROE
Pemmin's AuraSCG
Pili-PalaSHM
Pitiless HordeDTK
Pouncing JaguarUSG
Prison TermSHM
Questing BeastELD
Rakdos CacklerGK2
Rebuff the WickedPLC
Return of the WildspeakerELD
Rift BoltTSP
Rix Maadi, Dungeon PalaceC19
Rootwater DepthsTMP
Rotting RegisaurM20
Royal TrooperBBD
Rust MonsterAFR
Sadistic AugermageDDM
Segovian AngelMH1
Spellstutter SpriteLRW
Spined FlukeUSG
Star of ExtinctionXLN
Stonecoil SerpentELD
Storm-Kiln ArtistSTX
Stormwatch EaglePCY
Stromkirk CaptainDKA
Suntouched MyrHOP
Sygg, River CutthroatZNR
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2
The Meathook MassacreMID
The Reaver CleaverDMU
The Royal ScionsELD
The TarrasqueAFR
Throat SlitterBOK
Titanoth RexIKO
Tolsimir, Friend to WolvesWAR
Tomb RobberRIX
Traveler's CloakCNS
Treasure VaultAFR
Vega, the WatcherKHM
Veteran of the DepthsLRW
Vulshok Sorcerer5DN
Wall of OmensKHM
Warchief GiantC15
Warped LandscapeC18
Whitemane LionC14
Wolfcaller's HowlC14
XornAFR
Yidaro, Wandering MonsterIKO
Zebra UnicornMIR
Zoetic CavernA25
Zombie ApocalypseMID

지난 세트들의 목록을 확인해 보십시오.

이전 버전 목록 일람