Commander Legends
WHITE
Akroma, Vision of Ixidor
Akroma's Will
Alharu, Solemn Ritualist
Ancestral Blade
Angel of the Dawn
Angelic Gift
Anointer of Valor
Archon of Coronation
Ardenn, Intrepid Archaeologist
Armored Skyhunter
Austere Command
Benevolent Blessing
Cage of Hands
Captain's Call
Court of Grace
Court Street Denizen
Dispeller's Capsule
Doomed Traveler
Faith's Fetters
Fencing Ace
First Response
Inspiring Roar
Intangible Virtue
Iona's Judgment
Kangee's Lieutenant
Keeper of the Accord
Keleth, Sunmane Familiar
Kinsbaile Courier
Kor Cartographer
Livio, Oathsworn Sentinel
Make a Stand
Ninth Bridge Patrol
Open the Armory
Orzhov Advokist
Palace Sentinels
Patron of the Valiant
Prava of the Steel Legion
Promise of Tomorrow
Radiant, Serra Archangel
Raise the Alarm
Rebbec, Architect of Ascension
Return to Dust
Seraph of Dawn
Seraphic Greatsword
Skywhaler's Shot
Slash the Ranks
Slaughter the Strong
Slith Ascendant
Soul of Eternity
Squad Captain
Triumphant Reckoning
Trusty Packbeast
Vow of Duty
BLUE
Amphin Mutineer
Aqueous Form
Aven Surveyor
Azure Fleet Admiral
Body of Knowledge
Brinelin, the Moon Kraken
Flood of Recollection
Confiscate
Court of Cunning
Daring Saboteur
Deranged Assistant
Eligeth, Crossroads Augur
Esior, Wardwing Familiar
Fall from Favor
Forceful Denial
Galestrike
Ghost of Ramirez DePietro
Glacian, Powerstone Engineer
Horizon Scholar
Hullbreacher
Interpret the Signs
Kitesail Corsair
Kitesail Skirmisher
Laboratory Drudge
Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator
Mana Drain
Merchant Raiders
Mnemonic Deluge
Omenspeaker
Preordain
Prosperous Pirates
Prying Eyes
Run Away Together
Sailor of Means
Sakashima of a Thousand Faces
Sakashima's Protege
Sakashima's Will
Scholar of Stars
Scholar of the Ages
Scrapdiver Serpent
Siani, Eye of the Storm
Siren Stormtamer
Skaab Goliath
Skilled Animator
Sphinx of the Second Sun
Spontaneous Mutation
Strategic Planning
Supreme Will
Thirst for Knowledge
Trove Tracker
Vow of Flight
Warden of Evos Isle
Wrong Turn
BLACK
Armix, Filigree Thrasher
Bitter Revelation
Bladebrand
Briarblade Adept
Cast Down
Corpse Churn
Court of Ambition
Crow of Dark Tidings
Cuombajj Witches
Defiant Salvager
Demonic Lore
Dhund Operative
Elvish Doomsayer
Elvish Dreadlord
Exquisite Huntmaster
Eyeblight Assassin
Eyeblight Cullers
Eyeblight Massacre
Falthis, Shadowcat Familiar
Feast of Succession
Fleshbag Marauder
Ghastly Demise
Gilt-Leaf Winnower
Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor
Maalfeld Twins
Miara, Thorn of the Glade
Murder
Nadier, Agent of the Duskenel
Nadier's Nightblade
Necrotic Hex
Nightshade Harvester
Noxious Dragon
Null Caller
Opposition Agent
Phyrexian Rager
Plague Reaver
Pride of the Perfect
Profane Transfusion
Rakshasa Debaser
Revenant
Sanitarium Skeleton
Sengir, the Dark Baron
Spark Harvest
Supernatural Stamina
Szat's Will
Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools
Thorn of the Black Rose
Tormod, the Desecrator
Vampiric Tutor
Victimize
Viscera Seer
Vow of Torment
RED
Alena, Kessig Trapper
Aurora Phoenix
Blasphemous Act
Boarding Party
Brazen Freebooter
Breeches, Brazen Plunderer
Burning Anger
Champion of the Flame
Coastline Marauders
Coercive Recruiter
Court of Ire
Crimson Fleet Commodore
Dargo, the Shipwrecker
Dragon Egg
Dragon Mantle
Emberwilde Captain
Explosion of Riches
Fathom Fleet Swordjack
Fiery Cannonade
Flamekin Herald
Frenzied Saddlebrute
Furnace Celebration
Goblin Trailblazer
Hellkite Courser
Humble Defector
Impulsive Pilferer
Jeska, Thrice Reborn
Jeska's Will
Kediss, Emberclaw Familiar
Krark, the Thumbless
Lightning-Rig Crew
Makeshift Munitions
Meteoric Mace
Port Razer
Portent of Betrayal
Renegade Tactics
Ripscale Predator
Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh
Rummaging Goblin
Skyraker Giant
Soul's Fire
Soulfire Eruption
Sparktongue Dragon
Stonefury
Toggo, Goblin Weaponsmith
Undying Rage
Valakut Invoker
Volcanic Dragon
Volcanic Torrent
Vow of Lightning
Welding Sparks
Wheel of Misfortune
Wild Celebrants
Najeela, the Blade-Blossom
GREEN
Ambush Viper
Anara, Wolvid Familiar
Ancient Animus
Annoyed Altisaur
Apex Devastator
Armorcraft Judge
Biowaste Blob
Court of Bounty
Crushing Vines
Dawnglade Regent
Elvish Visionary
Entourage of Trest
Farhaven Elf
Fertilid
Fin-Clade Fugitives
Fyndhorn Elves
Gift of Paradise
Gilanra, Caller of Wirewood
Halana, Kessig Ranger
Hunter's Insight
Ich-Tekik, Salvage Splicer
Immaculate Magistrate
Imperious Perfect
Ivy Lane Denizen
Kamahl, Heart of Krosa
Kamahl's Will
Kodama of the East Tree
Lifecrafter's Gift
Lys Alana Bowmaster
Magus of the Order
Molder Beast
Monstrous Onslaught
Natural Reclamation
Numa, Joraga Chieftain
Ordeal of Nylea
Reclamation Sage
Reshape the Earth
Rootweaver Druid
Scaled Behemoth
Scrounging Bandar
Sentinel Spider
Sifter Wurm
Silverback Shaman
Slurrk, All-Ingesting
Soul's Might
Stingerfling Spider
Strength of the Pack
Sweet-Gum Recluse
Three Visits
Vow of Wildness
Wildheart Invoker
Wildsize
MULTICOLORED
Abomination of Llanowar
Amareth, the Lustrous
Araumi of the Dead Tide
Archelos, Lagoon Mystic
Averna, the Chaos Bloom
Belbe, Corrupted Observer
Bell Borca, Spectral Sergeant
Blim, Comedic Genius
Captain Vargus Wrath
Colfenor, the Last Yew
Ghen, Arcanum Weaver
Gnostro, Voice of the Crags
Gor Muldrak, Amphinologist
Hamza, Guardian of Arashin
Hans Eriksson
Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty
Jared Carthalion, True Heir
Juri, Master of the Revue
Kangee, Sky Warden
Kwain, Itinerant Meddler
Lathiel, the Bounteous Dawn
Liesa, Shroud of Dusk
Nevinyrral, Urborg Tyrant
Nymris, Oona's Trickster
Obeka, Brute Chronologist
Reyav, Master Smith
Thalisse, Reverent Medium
Tuya Bearclaw
Yurlok of Scorch Thrash
Zara, Renegade Recruiter
Akiri, Line-Slinger
Brago, King Eternal
Bruse Tarl, Boorish Herder
Derevi, Empyrial Tactician
Ikra Shidiqi, the Usurper
Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker
Karador, Ghost Chieftain
Karametra, God of Harvests
Kraum, Ludevic's Opus
Kydele, Chosen of Kruphix
Ludevic, Necro-Alchemist
Maelstrom Wanderer
Marath, Will of the Wild
Muldrotha, the Gravetide
Nekusar, the Mindrazer
Prossh, Skyraider of Kher
Queen Marchesa
Rakdos, Lord of Riots
Ravos, Soultender
Reyhan, Last of the Abzan
Sidar Kondo of Jamuraa
Silas Renn, Seeker Adept
Tana, the Bloodsower
Thrasios, Triton Hero
Tymna the Weaver
Vial Smasher the Fierce
Xenagos, God of Revels
Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow
Zedruu the Greathearted
Zur the Enchanter
COLORLESS
The Prismatic Piper
ARTIFACT
Amorphous Axe
Angelic Armaments
Arcane Signet
Armillary Sphere
Armory of Iroas
Bladegriff Prototype
Brass Herald
Burnished Hart
Charcoal Diamond
Codex Shredder
Commander's Plate
Commander's Sphere
Dreamstone Hedron
Filigree Familiar
Fire Diamond
Foundry Inspector
Golem Artisan
Grafted Wargear
Haunted Cloak
Hero's Blade
Horizon Stone
Howling Golem
Ingenuity Engine
Jalum Tome
Jeweled Lotus
Loreseeker's Stone
Lumengrid Gargoyle
Maelstrom Colossus
Marble Diamond
Mask of Memory
Meteor Golem
Mindless Automaton
Moss Diamond
Nevinyrral's Disk
Pennon Blade
Perilous Myr
Phyrexian Triniform
Pilgrim's Eye
Pirate's Cutlass
Prophetic Prism
Rings of Brighthearth
Sandstone Oracle
Scroll Rack
Seer's Lantern
Shimmer Myr
Sisay's Ring
Sky Diamond
Spectral Searchlight
Staff of Domination
Staunch Throneguard
Sunset Pyramid
Thought Vessel
Universal Solvent
Workshop Assistant
Ramos, Dragon Engine
LAND
Command Beacon
Command Tower
Guildless Commons
Opal Palace
Path of Ancestry
Rejuvenating Springs
Rupture Spire
Spectator Seating
Terramorphic Expanse
Training Center
Undergrowth Stadium
Vault of Champions
War Room
