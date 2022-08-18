Dominaria United Mastery Details
Dominaria United Set Mastery
- 33x Dominaria United boosters
- 5x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the Dominaria United Mastery Tree)
Dominaria United Mastery Pass
Avatar
- Jaya, Fiery Negotiator
Cards and Boosters
- 20x Packs:
- 4x Dominaria United
- 4x Streets of New Capenna
- 4x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- 4x Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- 4x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- 10x Dominaria United mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 81+: 1x Uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Dominaria United card sleeve
- Exquisite card sleeve
- King Darien XLVIII stained-glass card sleeve*
- Rona, Sheoldred's Faithful stained-glass card*
- Braids, Arisen Nightmare stained-glass card sleeve*
- Squee, Dubious Monarch stained-glass card sleeve*
- Shanna, Purifying Blade stained-glass card sleeve*
*Obtainable from the Dominaria United Mastery Tree.
Card Styles
- 25x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the Dominaria United Mastery Tree)
- 15x Common card styles
- 10x Uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1x Player Draft Token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
Pets
- Rundvelt Goblin
- Caliman Goblin
- Otarian Goblin
Renewal Rewards
Adventure isn't the only thing awaiting in Dominaria United (DMU)! Standard rotation will also be arriving on September 1, and while Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, Strixhaven: School of Mages, and Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms will continue to be playable in Historic formats, it's time for a new Standard meta to rise.
To kick things off, in addition to the Renewal Gift players will receive when they login after September 1, we'll also be adding additional rewards to the Dominaria United Set Mastery—no mastery pass required!
The Important Stuff
Users must have created a MTG Arena account and logged into their account on or before September 1 to be eligible for rewards.
Individual card rewards (ICRs) are from current Standard sets as of September 1, 2022.
Limit one (1) activation per MTG Arena account.
Renewal Gift
- 10x Rare or higher ICRs
Renewal Mastery Rewards
- Level 3: 2x DMU uncommon ICRs
- Level 7: 1x DMU pack and 1x DMU mythic rare ICR
- Level 9: 2x DMU uncommon ICRs
- Level 11: 2x DMU uncommon ICRs
- Level 13: 1x DMU pack and 1x DMU mythic rare ICR
- Level 17: 2x DMU uncommon ICRs
- Level 21: 2x DMU uncommon ICRs
- Level 27: 1x DMU pack and 1x DMU mythic rare ICR
- Level 31: Standard 2022 basic sleeve
Again, in order to be eligible to receive renewal rewards, you must have created and logged into your account before the release of Dominaria United!
How many levels are there in Dominaria United Set Mastery?
The Dominaria United Set Mastery goes up to level 80. All players receive rewards through level 66, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 80—and beyond!