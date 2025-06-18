Edge of Eternities takes us beyond the known Multiverse of Magic, and we're sharing some early previews of the set's stellar cards. To see more details on what lies among the stars before the set's release on August 1, 2025, check out Collecting Edge of Eternities: A First Look. You can tune in to the debut of Edge of Eternities on July 8, 2025, via Twitch.tv/Magic or the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel for even more reveals and details!