Experience Magic: The Gathering like you've never seen it before in Edge of Eternities. This far-out set takes the Magic Multiverse into the realm of science fantasy. You'll spacewalk through the Sothera system, an enigmatic realm at the far edges of the Multiverse. The sky isn't the limit; we're taking to the stars.

There are also plenty of small-scale stories to follow in the vast reaches of space. You'll meet new faces (and recognize some old ones) and join a battle for cosmic power at the heart of a dying star.

We'd tell you more, but a fleet of warring starships is jamming our signal. For now, here's a transmission of some of the cargo we're carrying: the Edge of Eternities product lineup!

Edge of Eternities Play Booster Box Edge of Eternities Collector Booster Box

Counter Intelligence (Blue-Red-White) World Shaper (Black-Red-Green)

Edge of Eternities Bundle Edge of Eternities Prerelease Pack

Edge of Eternities products will be available for preorder from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold. We'll have more to share about this galaxy-level release in the coming months. Thank you for joining us at the start of an out-of-this-world journey. We'll see you among the stars!