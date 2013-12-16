T here are many ways to get help in Magic Online, and we'll be talking about some these during Magic Online Week, including an article on our Customer Support team you'll find here tomorrow. Today, we want to highlight a new set of tutorial videos on mtgo.com and YouTube that are great resources for new players.

Magic is a huge and sometimes complex game. With over 13,000 cards published, it can feel a little daunting, especially if you're brand new to Magic. Magic Online takes on the enormous task of wrangling thousands of cards, their rules, and their interactions into an environment where the player can focus less on the logistics of a game and more on strategy. Veteran players use Magic Online to vet new deck builds and hone their skills, and new players can get in and learn the game with the structured play and helping hand of the game itself. And, of course, Magic Online gives you a chance to compete in serious tournaments for prizes without leaving your computer.

But before you start playing, it's handy to learn how the Magic Online system itself works, and that's where our new set of tutorial videos comes in.

You'll find a set of five tutorial videos under " How to Use Magic Online " on mtgo.com, with a sixth video in the works. If you're a new player, watch these to learn the basics, and you'll be well on your way to entering tournaments.

Magic Online Tutorial Videos

Magic Online Overview (3:20)

Learn the layout of the user interface in Magic Online, how to adjust game settings, how to find your collection of cards and build decks, how to get live support help, where to buy and trade in-game products, and where to find a game to join.

Find a Game (5:53)

This video gives you the basics of the Play Lobby, where all the gaming action happens. Learn how to find games and tournaments you can join that match your skill level, and how to join a game or start one of your own. You can even play a solitaire game to get comfortable with Magic Online interface and test a deck before playing against other people.

Collection and Deck Building (7:00)

This video will show you how to open your New Account Kit to start your card collection, how to sort it, how to find specific cards in your collection, and how build decks.

Tournaments (7:06)

Now you're getting serious and are ready to compete against other players for prizes. This video will help you find the tournament and format that is right for you, the difference between queues and scheduled events, what Daily and Premier Events are, how to get specific event details, how to get Event Tickets and products, and more.

Trading (7:05)

Learn to manage your trade binders, wishlist, and how to trade cards and other tradable in-game objects with other players.