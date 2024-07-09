Brawl Format
Why Play This Format?
- Play one-on-one digitally on MTG Arena.
- Great for new players to learn to brew their own deck.
- Build your deck with a single copy of any card, and the option to use multiple basic lands.
Different Ways to Play
MTG Arena
Try your hand at Magic: The Gathering through tutorials and a digital game you can take on the go. MTG Arena is free and available on mobile or desktop.
Play Rules/Modifiers
An exciting deck-brewing challenge, Brawl is most similar to Commander. In this format, you'll build a Commander-style deck around a legendary creature or Planeswalker and play 1v1 games on MTG Arena.
Deck Construction:
- 1 commander card (any legendary creature or Planeswalker from a set currently on Arena)
- 99 other Brawl legal cards (same color as commander card)
- Only one copy of any card except for basic lands
- Brawl decks do not have a sideboard
Additional Rules:
- Starting life total is 25
- Best of one, including a free mulligan