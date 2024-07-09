Skip to main content
Deck Size
100
Number of Players
2
Game Duration
20 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Play one-on-one digitally on MTG Arena.
  • Great for new players to learn to brew their own deck.
  • Build your deck with a single copy of any card, and the option to use multiple basic lands.

MTG Arena
Try your hand at  Magic: The Gathering  through tutorials and a digital game you can take on the go.  MTG Arena  is free and available on mobile or desktop.  
Play Rules/Modifiers

An exciting deck-brewing challenge, Brawl is most similar to Commander. In this format, you'll build a Commander-style deck around a legendary creature or Planeswalker and play 1v1 games on MTG Arena.

Deck Construction:

  • 1 commander card (any legendary creature or Planeswalker from a set currently on Arena)
  • 99 other Brawl legal cards (same color as commander card)
  • Only one copy of any card except for basic lands
  • Brawl decks do not have a sideboard

Additional Rules:

  • Starting life total is 25
  • Best of one, including a free mulligan

