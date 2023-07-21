『統率者マスターズ』における「ザ・リスト」の更新
『統率者マスターズ』は、マジック・プレイヤーに人気の伝説のクリーチャーやプレインズウォーカーが１つのセットに詰め込まれたエキサイティングな製品です！統率者戦を愛するプレイヤーの皆さんのために、私たちは「ザ・リスト」を更新し、マジックの素晴らしい歴史をさらに称えるものに仕上げました。
「ザ・リスト」のカードは、セット・ブースターから出現する可能性があります。それらはセット・ブースターの最後の１枠に約25%の確率で封入されており、そのレアリティはコモンから神話レアまですべての可能性があります。ザ・リストのカードには、左下隅にプレインズウォーカー・シンボルが印刷されており、見分けることができます。
「ザ・リスト」収録のカード
以下に、今回追加される「ザ・リスト」のカードと、それらと入れ替わりに除外されるカードの一覧を掲載します。また最後に、今回の「ザ・リスト」の全体も掲載します。
（編注：以下のリストのポップアップで表示される画像は、「ザ・リスト」の版と異なることがあります。どの版が「ザ・リスト」に含まれるかは、各カードの右側の出典をご覧ください。）
-
「ザ・リスト」に追加されるカード
-
カード名 出典セット Adeliz, the Cinder Wind DOM Alliance of Arms CMD Aminatou, the Fateshifter 2X2 Bladewing the Risen IMA Brain Weevil DDJ Bruenor Battlehammer AFR Burgeoning STH Chaos Warp CMD Cinder Elemental M21 Collective Voyage CMD Consume Spirit DDC Crystalline Crawler C16 Dina, Soul Steeper STX Dirtwater Wraith MIR Dreamborn Muse LGN Echo Mage C13 Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim DMU Equilibrium EXO Eutropia the Twice-Favored THB Fallen Ideal C15 Flamekin Village C14 Flusterstorm CMD Forgotten Ancient SCG Furnace of Rath TMP Ghave, Guru of Spores C16 Giant Caterpillar VIS Gleeful Sabotage SHM Grumgully, the Generous ELD Hanna's Custody TMP Hidden Herd USG Hour of Reckoning RAV Initiate of Blood CHK Jace's Archivist M12 Kels, Fight Fixer JMP Knight Exemplar DDG Kor Spiritdancer ROE Leap STH Magmatic Force CMD Magus of the Vineyard FUT Maja, Bretagard Protector KHM Narfi, Betrayer King KHM Netherborn Altar IKO Nivix, Aerie of the Firemind DDJ Nomad Mythmaker 10E Oath of Lieges EXO Oppression USG Pariah 10E Prison Term SHM Rakdos Cackler GK2 Rift Bolt TSP Rix Maadi, Dungeon Palace C19 Rune of Protection: Lands USG Ryusei, the Falling Star ARC Sacred Mesa MIR Sadistic Augermage DDM Scalpelexis 10E Scavenging Ooze CMD Shocker TMP Spawnwrithe CMD Spined Fluke USG Storm Herd GPT Suntouched Myr HOP Taurean Mauler MOR Thespian's Stage GTC Thing from the Deep POR Throat Slitter BOK Tornado Elemental 5DN Tradewind Rider TMP Trench Gorger CMD Vega, the Watcher KHM Verdant Force HOP Vernal Bloom USG Warped Landscape C18 Whitemane Lion C14 Zombie Apocalypse MID
-
「ザ・リスト」から除外されるカード
-
カード名 出典セット Ajani's Last Stand M19 Alpine Moon M19 Amber Prison MIR Argothian Elder USG Benalish Infantry WTH Blessed Reversal ULG Brightstone Ritual ONS Cast Down DOM Catastrophe USG Cavern Harpy PLS Chain of Smog ONS Citanul Hierophants USG Coalition Relic FUT Coalition Victory TSB Collective Restraint INV Colossus of Sardia 10E Contamination USG Crescendo of War CMD Crypt Rats VIS Dark Ritual DDE Dash Hopes PLC Death or Glory INV Desert AFR Dominaria's Judgment PLS Doomsday WTH Dromar's Cavern PLS Elephant Grass VIS Elvish Champion INV Ertai's Meddling TMP Eye of Yawgmoth NEM Gaea's Embrace USG Ghitu Fire INV Graceful Antelope ODY Helm of the Host DOM Hymn to Tourach EMA Imps' Taunt TMP Invasion Plans STH Jodah's Avenger TSR Legacy Weapon APC Magnigoth Treefolk PLS March of the Machines MRD Metathran Elite UDS Molder Slug MRD Obliterate INV Orim's Chant PLS Pandemonium EXO Phyrexian Colossus USG Planar Collapse ULG Powerstone Shard DAR Priest of Titania C14 Probe INV Prototype Portal SOM Retaliation USG Riftsweeper MMA Rout INV Scion of Draco MH2 Seahunter NEM Shifting Wall STH Skirk Fire Marshal ONS Sleeper Agent 10E Smokestack USG Stitch Together JUD Teferi's Veil WTH Tempting Wurm ONS Teremko Griffin MIR The Antiquities War DOM The Mending of Dominaria DOM Thopter Foundry ARB Thran Forge WTH Toymaker MMQ Viashino Heretic ULG Wall of Denial ARB Wall of Granite POR Whirlpool Warrior APC
-
今回の「ザ・リスト」の一覧
-
カード名 出典セット Acidic Soil USG Anax and Cymede THS Archaeomancer's Map STX Archmage Emeritus STX Argentum Armor AFR Argivian Find WTH Argivian Restoration DDF Artillerize NPH Austere Command LRW Avenger of Zendikar WWK Balance of Power POR Bane of Progress C15 Beacon of Unrest 2XM Blightsteel Colossus 2XM Borborygmos Enraged GTC Brago's Representative CNS Brand USG Burning Inquiry M10 Capenna Express SNC Collector Ouphe MH1 Crumbling Colossus M12 Dark Suspicions PLS Detonate MRD Dig Up VOW Dragon Throne of Tarkir KTK Dragonlord Ojutai DTK Drinker of Sorrow LGN Eidolon of the Great Revel JOU Endless Obedience M15 Endoskeleton USG Energy Flux MMQ Etali, Primal Storm RIX Feldon of the Third Path STX Fist of Suns C17 Five-Alarm Fire GTC Gaea's Revenge ORI Game Plan BBD Geth's Grimoire DST Geth's Verdict NPH Ghalta, Primal Hunger RIX Gisa and Geralf EMN Glissa's Courier MBS Great Furnace MRD Grisly Transformation BNG Heliod, God of the Sun THS High Ground 10E High Market MMQ Hope of Ghirapur AER Hurkyl's Recall MM2 Ihsan's Shade A25 Implode PLS In the Web of War BOK Incubation // Incongruity RNA Interplanar Beacon WAR Invasive Surgery SOI Ixalan's Binding XLN Kalamax, the Stormsire C20 Kaldra Compleat MH2 Kemba's Legion MBS Ketria Triome IKO Laboratory Maniac ISD Lantern of Insight 5DN Leonin Arbiter C17 Linden, the Steadfast Queen ELD Lose Hope 5DN Mana Geyser 5DN Mass Polymorph M11 Mechanized Production AER Melira's Keepers MBS Memorial to Genius DAR Mercadia's Downfall MMQ Mina and Denn, Wildborn OGW Mirrodin Besieged MH1 Mishra's Factory MH2 Mishra's Helix USG Mishra's Self-Replicator DOM Muraganda Petroglyphs FUT Mycosynth Lattice BBD Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion NEO Needle Specter EVE Nihil Spellbomb SOM Okina, Temple to the Grandfathers CHK Opportunity ULG Order of Yawgmoth DDE Path to the World Tree KHM Pentavus C14 Phyrexian Crusader MBS Phyrexian Delver C13 Phyrexian Etchings CSP Phyrexian Infiltrator INV Phyrexian Vatmother MBS Pia and Kiran Nalaar ORI Planar Portal INV Planeswalker's Fury PLS Pledge of Loyalty INV Polukranos, World Eater THS Power Armor INV Powerstone Minefield APC Praetor's Counsel C14 Priest of Gix DDE Priests of Norn MBS Primal Cocoon M11 Pulse of the Grid DST Rain of Daggers P02 Ravnica at War WAR Reaper of Sheoldred NPH Reduce /// Rubble AKH Regathan Firecat M14 Reshape DST Rite of Replication ZEN Rooftop Storm ISD Rout STX Ruthless Invasion NPH Sabertooth Cobra MIR Sarulf, Realm Eater KHM Scorched Earth TMP Sea of Clouds BBD Segovian Angel MH1 Shared Fate MRD Shatterstorm 10E Siege of Towers GPT Siege Zombie DBL Slag Fiend NPH Soul of New Phyrexia M15 Soul of Shandalar M15 Sprout Swarm FUT Stormscape Battlemage PLS Survival Cache IMA Sword of Feast and Famine 2XM Sword of War and Peace 2XM The Great Aurora ORI The World Tree KHM Thran Quarry USG Thran War Machine ULG Time Stretch ODY Toxic Iguanar CON True-Name Nemesis C13 Unmask MMQ Verdurous Gearhulk KLD Vile Requiem C13 Virulent Sliver FUT Vryn Wingmare M21 Wake of Destruction UDS Witch Engine USG Words of War ONS World at War ROE Yawgmoth's Agenda INV Yotian Soldier BBD Zhalfirin Void DAR Æther Snap DST All That Glitters ELD Ancestral Memories POR Ancient Spider PLS Angelheart Vial ROE Arcane Melee C13 Baird, Steward of Argive DAR Barrow Ghoul WTH Barrow Witches ELD Battleflight Eagle M13 Battlewand Oak LRW Blossom Prancer NEO Bog Wraith M10 Budoka Gardener CHK Commandeer CSP Counterlash DKA Courage in Crisis WAR Court of Grace CMR Crush the Weak KHM Darien, King of Kjeldor CSP Dauntless Dourbark LRW Denying Wind PCY Dolmen Gate LRW Doom Cannon ONS Doomed Traveler 2X2 Doomsday Specter PLS Dwarven Bloodboiler JUD Dwarven Grunt ODY Dwarven Miner MIR Earnest Fellowship ODY Elven Palisade EXO Elven Warhounds TMP Empyrean Eagle M20 Evil Eye of Urborg TSP Exhaustion POR Eye of Doom C13 Far Traveler CLB Forbidding Watchtower 10E Forebear's Blade DAR Fortifying Provisions ELD Gather Courage M15 Generous Gift MH1 Ghastlord of Fugue SHM Glittering Stockpile SNC Gluttonous Troll STX Grim Strider AKH Hoarding Dragon IMA Jared Carthalion, True Heir CMR Jinxed Ring STH Kenrith, the Returned King ELD Knight Exemplar M11 Knight-Captain of Eos ALA Leaf-Crowned Elder MOR Mindlock Orb ALA Miner's Bane M15 Murasa Ranger BFZ Nemata, Grove Guardian PLS Oaken Brawler LRW Oath of Scholars EXO Old Ghastbark SHM Orc Sureshot FRF Orcish Artillery 10E Pitiless Horde DTK Rakdos Riteknife DIS Rayne, Academy Chancellor UDS Reforge the Soul AVR Ring of Three Wishes M14 Stormwatch Eagle PCY Stroke of Genius USG Sword of Vengeance M11 Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves WAR Tower of Calamities SOM Tower of Fortunes MRD Traveler's Cloak CNS Unstoppable Ash MOR Wheel of Torture ULG Adeliz, the Cinder Wind DAR Alliance of Arms CMD Aminatou, the Fateshifter 2X2 Bladewing the Risen IMA Brain Weevil DDJ Bruenor Battlehammer AFR Burgeoning STH Chaos Warp CMD Cinder Elemental M21 Collective Voyage CMD Consume Spirit DDC Crystalline Crawler C16 Dina, Soul Steeper STX Dirtwater Wraith MIR Dreamborn Muse LGN Echo Mage C13 Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim DMU Equilibrium EXO Eutropia the Twice-Favored THB Fallen Ideal C15 Flamekin Village C14 Flusterstorm CMD Forgotten Ancient SCG Furnace of Rath TMP Ghave, Guru of Spores C16 Giant Caterpillar VIS Gleeful Sabotage SHM Grumgully, the Generous ELD Hanna's Custody TMP Hidden Herd USG Hour of Reckoning RAV Initiate of Blood CHK Jace's Archivist M12 Kels, Fight Fixer M21 Knight Exemplar DDG Kor Spiritdancer ROE Leap STH Magmatic Force CMD Magus of the Vineyard FUT Maja, Bretagard Protector KHM Narfi, Betrayer King KHM Netherborn Altar IKO Nivix, Aerie of the Firemind DDJ Nomad Mythmaker 10E Oath of Lieges EXO Oppression USG Pariah 10E Prison Term SHM Rakdos Cackler GK2 Rift Bolt TSP Rix Maadi, Dungeon Palace C19 Rune of Protection: Lands USG Ryusei, the Falling Star ARC Sacred Mesa MIR Sadistic Augermage DDM Scalpelexis 10E Scavenging Ooze CMD Shocker TMP Spawnwrithe CMD Spined Fluke USG Storm Herd GPT Suntouched Myr HOP Taurean Mauler MOR Thespian's Stage GTC Thing from the Deep POR Throat Slitter BOK Tornado Elemental 5DN Tradewind Rider TMP Trench Gorger CMD Vega, the Watcher KHM Verdant Force HOP Vernal Bloom USG Warped Landscape C18 Whitemane Lion C14 Zombie Apocalypse MID
過去の「ザ・リスト」収録カードは以下をご覧ください。
-
過去の「ザ・リスト」
-
-
