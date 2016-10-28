Опубликована полная галерея карт выпуска! Самые любопытные уже успели просмотреть ее и возрадоваться.

До выхода «Commander» (издание 2016 г.) остается всего две недели, и уже скоро вы сможете завладеть показанными в галерее картами.

Но вы наверняка задаетесь вопросом: какие карты попали в каждую из колод? Что покупать, чтобы точно получить Goblin Spymaster, Yidris, Maelstrom Wielder или Primeval Protector? Как быть?!

Именно для вас предназначена эта статья! Ниже вы найдете составы каждой из пяти колод. Одно примечание: новые карты пока не попали в нашу базу карт Gatherer, так что вы не сможете посмотреть на них, наведя указатель мышки на название, и все они будут перечислены в категории «Иное», а не в «Существах», «Землях» и т. д. Чтобы узнать, что делает каждая из карт, я рекомендую вам открыть в отдельной вкладке галерею карт и расположить ее рядом со списком. База Gatherer обновится незадолго до выхода выпуска.

А теперь — переходим к колодам!

Entropic Uprising

[decklist]

Title: Entropic Uprising

Format: Commander

Commander: Yidris, Maelstrom Wielder

1 Satyr Wayfinder

1 Wall of Blossoms

1 Coiling Oracle

1 Thrasios, Triton Hero

1 Goblin Spymaster

1 Spellheart Chimera

1 Vial Smasher the Fierce

1 Academy Elite

1 Gamekeeper

1 Sangromancer

1 Bloodbraid Elf

1 Horizon Chimera

1 Kydele, Chosen of Kruphix

1 Glint-Eye Nephilim

1 Aeon Chronicler

1 Guiltfeeder

1 Consuming Aberration

1 Nath of the Gilt-Leaf

1 Runehorn Hellkite

1 Etherium-Horn Sorcerer

1 Dragon Mage

1 Blood Tyrant

1 Sol Ring

1 Fellwar Stone

1 Rakdos Signet

1 Simic Signet

1 Chromatic Lantern

1 Commander's Sphere

1 Whispersilk Cloak

1 Boompile

1 Burgeoning

1 Waste Not

1 Frenzied Fugue

1 Chain of Vapor

1 Rakdos Charm

1 Chaos Warp

1 Ancient Excavation

1 Evacuation

1 Bituminous Blast

1 Curtains' Call

1 Wheel of Fate

1 Windfall

1 Parting Thoughts

1 Far Wanderings

1 Past in Flames

1 Whispering Madness

1 Decimate

1 Devastation Tide

1 Reforge the Soul

1 Worm Harvest

1 Spelltwine

1 Whims of the Fates

1 Grave Upheaval

1 Cruel Entertainment

1 Ghastly Conscription

1 Volcanic Vision

1 Treasure Cruise

1 Treacherous Terrain

1 Army of the Damned

1 In Garruk's Wake

1 Ash Barrens

1 Command Tower

1 Crumbling Necropolis

1 Dismal Backwater

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Frontier Bivouac

1 Jungle Hollow

1 Opulent Palace

1 Rakdos Carnarium

1 Reliquary Tower

1 Rugged Highlands

1 Rupture Spire

1 Savage Lands

1 Shadowblood Ridge

1 Simic Growth Chamber

1 Swiftwater Cliffs

1 Terramorphic Expanse

1 Thornwood Falls

5 Island

5 Swamp

5 Mountain

5 Forest

[/decklist]

Open Hostility

[decklist]

Title: Open Hostility

Format: Commander

Commander: Saskia the Unyielding

1 Wight of Precinct Six

1 Den Protector

1 Quirion Explorer

1 Sakura-Tribe Elder

1 Sylvok Explorer

1 Korozda Guildmage

1 Zhur-Taa Druid

1 Selesnya Guildmage

1 Mentor of the Meek

1 Mirror Entity

1 Alesha, Who Smiles at Death

1 Taurean Mauler

1 Managorger Hydra

1 Wild Beastmaster

1 Tymna the Weaver

1 Wilderness Elemental

1 Dauntless Escort

1 Brutal Hordechief

1 Charging Cinderhorn

1 Thelonite Hermit

1 Tana, the Bloodsower

1 Iroas, God of Victory

1 Mycoloth

1 Ravos, Soultender

1 Ankle Shanker

1 Thunderfoot Baloth

1 Stalking Vengeance

1 Stonehoof Chieftain

1 Primeval Protector

1 Skullclamp

1 Sol Ring

1 Conqueror's Flail

1 Fellwar Stone

1 Gruul Signet

1 Lightning Greaves

1 Commander's Sphere

1 Sunforger

1 Blind Obedience

1 Evolutionary Escalation

1 Necrogenesis

1 Beastmaster Ascension

1 Everlasting Torment

1 Frenzied Fugue

1 Breath of Fury

1 Terminate

1 Artifact Mutation

1 Boros Charm

1 Aura Mutation

1 Abzan Charm

1 Naya Charm

1 Crackling Doom

1 Grab the Reins

1 Utter End

1 Sylvan Reclamation

1 Divergent Transformations

1 Order // Chaos

1 Farseek

1 Rampant Growth

1 Shamanic Revelation

1 Grave Upheaval

1 Treacherous Terrain

1 Clan Defiance

1 Lavalanche

1 Ash Barrens

1 Caves of Koilos

1 Command Tower

1 Dragonskull Summit

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Grand Coliseum

1 Gruul Turf

1 Jungle Shrine

1 Karplusan Forest

1 Mosswort Bridge

1 Nomad Outpost

1 Orzhov Basilica

1 Rootbound Crag

1 Sandsteppe Citadel

1 Savage Lands

1 Spinerock Knoll

1 Sunpetal Grove

1 Terramorphic Expanse

1 Windbrisk Heights

3 Plains

3 Swamp

5 Mountain

5 Forest

[/decklist]

Stalwart Unity

[decklist]

Title: Stalwart Unity

Format: Commander

Commander: Kynaios and Tiro of Meletis

1 Veteran Explorer

1 Humble Defector

1 Hushwing Gryff

1 Orzhov Advokist

1 Chasm Skulker

1 Gwafa Hazid, Profiteer

1 Ludevic, Necro-Alchemist

1 Selvala, Explorer Returned

1 Edric, Spymaster of Trest

1 Akroan Horse

1 Selfless Squire

1 Windborn Muse

1 Sidar Kondo of Jamuraa

1 Horizon Chimera

1 Zedruu the Greathearted

1 Psychosis Crawler

1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs

1 Kraum, Ludevic's Opus

1 Realm Seekers

1 Rubblehulk

1 Progenitor Mimic

1 Blazing Archon

1 Sol Ring

1 Empyrial Plate

1 Howling Mine

1 Commander's Sphere

1 Temple Bell

1 Assault Suit

1 Prismatic Geoscope

1 Venser's Journal

1 Keening Stone

1 Evolutionary Escalation

1 Oath of Druids

1 Ghostly Prison

1 Propaganda

1 Rites of Flourishing

1 Sphere of Safety

1 Lurking Predators

1 Swords to Plowshares

1 Swan Song

1 Arcane Denial

1 Benefactor's Draught

1 Oblation

1 Beast Within

1 Entrapment Maneuver

1 Reins of Power

1 Sylvan Reclamation

1 Minds Aglow

1 Collective Voyage

1 Hoofprints of the Stag

1 Cultivate

1 Kodama's Reach

1 Tempt with Discovery

1 Wave of Reckoning

1 Migratory Route

1 Seeds of Renewal

1 Reverse the Sands

1 Treacherous Terrain

1 Blasphemous Act

1 Ash Barrens

1 Azorius Chancery

1 Command Tower

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Forbidden Orchard

1 Frontier Bivouac

1 Gruul Turf

1 Homeward Path

1 Izzet Boilerworks

1 Jungle Shrine

1 Krosan Verge

1 Myriad Landscape

1 Mystic Monastery

1 Opal Palace

1 Rupture Spire

1 Seaside Citadel

1 Selesnya Sanctuary

1 Terramorphic Expanse

1 Transguild Promenade

5 Plains

5 Island

5 Mountain

5 Forest

[/decklist]

Breed Lethality

[decklist]

Title: Breed Lethality

Format: Commander

Commander: Atraxa, Praetors' Voice

1 Thrummingbird

1 Festercreep

1 Scavenging Ooze

1 Abzan Falconer

1 Orzhov Advokist

1 Tuskguard Captain

1 Necroplasm

1 Champion of Lambholt

1 Reyhan, Last of the Abzan

1 Vorel of the Hull Clade

1 Crystalline Crawler

1 Custodi Soulbinders

1 Forgotten Ancient

1 Bane of the Living

1 Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker

1 Corpsejack Menace

1 Fathom Mage

1 Master Biomancer

1 Elite Scaleguard

1 Reveillark

1 Deepglow Skate

1 Kalonian Hydra

1 Ikra Shidiqi, the Usurper

1 Vulturous Zombie

1 Juniper Order Ranger

1 Ghave, Guru of Spores

1 Enduring Scalelord

1 Sol Ring

1 Fellwar Stone

1 Golgari Signet

1 Orzhov Signet

1 Simic Signet

1 Commander's Sphere

1 Darksteel Ingot

1 Cauldron of Souls

1 Astral Cornucopia

1 Hardened Scales

1 Brave the Sands

1 Duelist's Heritage

1 Bred for the Hunt

1 Citadel Siege

1 Cathars' Crusade

1 Disdainful Stroke

1 Solidarity of Heroes

1 Grip of Phyresis

1 Inspiring Call

1 Mortify

1 Putrefy

1 Ancient Excavation

1 Mirrorweave

1 Sylvan Reclamation

1 Manifold Insights

1 Languish

1 Tezzeret's Gambit

1 Migratory Route

1 Merciless Eviction

1 Spitting Image

1 Sublime Exhalation

1 Duneblast

1 Treasure Cruise

1 Arcane Sanctum

1 Ash Barrens

1 Azorius Chancery

1 Command Tower

1 Darkwater Catacombs

1 Dreadship Reef

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Golgari Rot Farm

1 Murmuring Bosk

1 Opal Palace

1 Opulent Palace

1 Sandsteppe Citadel

1 Seaside Citadel

1 Sungrass Prairie

1 Temple of the False God

1 Terramorphic Expanse

1 Underground River

5 Plains

4 Island

5 Swamp

7 Forest

[/decklist]

Invent Superiority

[decklist]

Title: Invent Superiority

Format: Commander

Commander: Breya, Etherium Shaper

1 Myr Retriever

1 Chief Engineer

1 Etherium Sculptor

1 Vedalken Engineer

1 Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer

1 Baleful Strix

1 Akiri, Line-Slinger

1 Armory Automaton

1 Shimmer Myr

1 Master of Etherium

1 Trinket Mage

1 Magus of the Will

1 Hanna, Ship's Navigator

1 Silas Renn, Seeker Adept

1 Sydri, Galvanic Genius

1 Etched Oracle

1 Solemn Simulacrum

1 Sanctum Gargoyle

1 Faerie Artisans

1 Bruse Tarl, Boorish Herder

1 Ethersworn Adjudicator

1 Sphinx Summoner

1 Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer

1 Soul of New Phyrexia

1 Godo, Bandit Warlord

1 Hellkite Tyrant

1 Sharuum the Hegemon

1 Myr Battlesphere

1 Hellkite Igniter

1 Filigree Angel

1 Everflowing Chalice

1 Skullclamp

1 Sol Ring

1 Dispeller's Capsule

1 Executioner's Capsule

1 Cranial Plating

1 Fellwar Stone

1 Ichor Wellspring

1 Mycosynth Wellspring

1 Swiftfoot Boots

1 Thopter Foundry

1 Commander's Sphere

1 Loxodon Warhammer

1 Bonehoard

1 Nevinyrral's Disk

1 Trading Post

1 Blinkmoth Urn

1 Daretti, Scrap Savant

1 Curse of Vengeance

1 Grip of Phyresis

1 Ancient Excavation

1 Read the Runes

1 Trial // Error

1 Whipflare

1 Parting Thoughts

1 Trash for Treasure

1 Beacon of Unrest

1 Migratory Route

1 Open the Vaults

1 Phyrexian Rebirth

1 Grave Upheaval

1 Coastal Breach

1 Arcane Sanctum

1 Ash Barrens

1 Azorius Chancery

1 Boros Garrison

1 Buried Ruin

1 Command Tower

1 Crumbling Necropolis

1 Darksteel Citadel

1 Dimir Aqueduct

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Mystic Monastery

1 Nomad Outpost

1 Rakdos Carnarium

1 Rupture Spire

1 Seat of the Synod

1 Temple of the False God

1 Terramorphic Expanse

1 Transguild Promenade

5 Plains

5 Island

4 Swamp

4 Mountain

[/decklist]