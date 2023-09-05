In this edition:

Play Wilds of Eldraine Today!

The fairy tale begins today! Start spinning your own tales with Wilds of Eldraine in MTG Arena with new store items, new events, and Renewal! Log in after this morning's update to see what's new, play with the new cards, and enjoy the opening of your Renewal Egg!

Wilds of Eldraine Release Notes

In case you missed it, get an overview of the new set in the Wilds of Eldraine Release Notes. It covers collecting the new set on MTG Arena, set mechanics, duplicate protection details, improvements for advanced filters, that cool new multiple pack opening animation in the video above, and more.

Updates to Golden Packs and ICRs

We also have updated details on Golden Packs and individual card rewards (ICRs) relating to Standard rotation, those format changes, and what you can expect in Golden Packs with the Wilds of Eldraine release.

It's September—Get Bonus XP!

Now that we're officially into September, you can start earning XP for your MTG Arena account by playing in Magic events at Wizards Play Network (WPN) game stores. Just register for an event using your Wizards Account and play in events like the Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease, Friday Night Magic, and more.

Plus, for each WPN game store event you play in, you'll earn 1,000 XP—up to a maximum of 4,000 XP if you play in four events!

Get complete details on how to earn XP playing Magic at a WPN store!

Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine September 16–17

You have about a week and a half to squeeze in some practice play with Wilds of Eldraine before the big two-day tournament Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine on September 16–17! It'll feature both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Sealed competitions on Day 1. Perform well, and you'll get invited to Day 2 where you'll face top players in back-to-back Wilds of Eldraine Draft events. Top players can walk away with invitations to the October Qualifier Weekend event and up to $2,000!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

September 5–7: Alchemy

September 12–14: Wilds of Eldraine Constructed

September 19–21: Explorer

September 26–28: The Brothers' War Bot Draft

QUICK DRAFT

August 29–September 15: March of the Machine

September 15–26: Wilds of Eldraine

September 26–October 10: The Brothers' War

October 10–24: Wilds of Eldraine

OTHER EVENTS

August 21–September 5: Historic No Banned List, All Access!

September 5–29: Wilds of Eldraine Sealed

September 28–October 1: Dark Tutelage Alchemy

October 1–6: Season of Growth Standard

October 6–10: Gift Bag Historic

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

SEPTEMBER

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

September 23, 6 a.m. PT–September 23, 6 a.m. PT Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

September 23, 6 a.m. PT–September 23, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

September 29, 6 a.m.–September 30, 3 a.m. PT

September 29, 6 a.m.–September 30, 3 a.m. PT Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

Qualifier Weekend

September 30, 6 a.m. PT–October 1, 4 p.m. PT

September 30, 6 a.m. PT–October 1, 4 p.m. PT Format: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

ARENA OPEN

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine Limited

September 16: Day One, Wilds of Eldraine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)



September 17: Day Two, Wilds of Eldraine Draft (Best-of-Three)

ARENA CHAMPIONSHIP 4

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 4

October 7–8 Format: Historic and Wilds of Eldraine Draft (both Best-of-Three with sideboard)

October 7–8

September 2023 Ranked Season The September 2023 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack

Silver Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Ego Drain card style + Regal Bunnicorn card style

