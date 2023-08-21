In September, your MTG Arena Set Mastery and Mastery Pass progress expands beyond digital play and into local game stores.

During the month of September, players who participate in an event with their Wizards account at a Wizards Play Network (WPN) game store will receive 1,000 XP in MTG Arena through their in-game inboxes. This includes Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease, Open House, Friday Night Magic, and more! Players are eligible for 1,000 XP per event up to four times during the month of September for a total of 4,000 XP.

To be eligible, players need to participate in a September Magic event at a Wizards Play Network game store. Players must use their Wizards account that is connected with their MTG Arena account.

XP will be delivered to eligible players' MTG Arena inboxes later in the month. So, be sure to visit your local WPN store, play in events, and gain some levels in your Mastery Pass all at the same time!

Your MTG Arena Account and Where to Play

Need an MTG Arena account? Sign up and play free on PC, iOS, or Android!

Not sure where to play Magic: The Gathering in a WPN store? Head on over to Locator.Wizards.com to find your nearest friendly local game store.

Important details: