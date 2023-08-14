THE WILDS OF ELDRAINE SET MASTERY

  • 33x Wilds of Eldraine packs
  • 5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatars on the Wilds of Eldraine Mastery Tree)

THE WILDS OF ELDRAINE MASTERY PASS

It's time to enter the wilds! Complete epic quests to earn packs, sleeves, and more as you explore all the dangers and wonders of the Mastery Track

AVATARS

  • Kellan, the Fae-Blooded

CARDS AND Packs

  • 20x packs:
    • 4x Wilds of Eldraine
    • 4x March of the Machine
    • 4x Phyrexia: All Will Be One
    • 4x The Brothers' War
    • 4x Dominaria United
  • 10x Wilds of Eldraine mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
  • Level 81+: 1x uncommon ICR

CARD SLEEVES

  • Kellan, the Fae-Blooded sleeve
  • Syr Ginger exquisite sleeve
  • Standard 2023 sleeve (Renewal)
  • Blind Obedience sleeve
  • Omniscience sleeve
  • Oversold cemetery sleeve
  • Dragon Mantle sleeve
  • Beast sleeve

CARD STYLES

  • 25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the Wilds of Eldraine Mastery Tree)
  • 15x Common card styles
  • 10x Uncommon card styles

EVENT TOKENS

  • 1 Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

GOLD AND GEMS

  • 4,000 Gold
  • 1,200 Gems

COMPANION

  • Common Faerie
  • Uncommon Faerie
  • Rare Faerie

HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN THE WILDS OF ELDRAINE SET MASTERY?

The Wilds of Eldraine Set Mastery goes up to level 70. All players receive rewards through level 60, while players with the Mastery Pass receive rewards up to Level 70—and beyond!