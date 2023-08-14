Wilds of Eldraine Mastery Details
THE WILDS OF ELDRAINE SET MASTERY
- 33x Wilds of Eldraine packs
- 5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatars on the Wilds of Eldraine Mastery Tree)
THE WILDS OF ELDRAINE MASTERY PASS
AVATARS
- Kellan, the Fae-Blooded
CARDS AND Packs
- 20x packs:
- 4x Wilds of Eldraine
- 4x March of the Machine
- 4x Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- 4x The Brothers' War
- 4x Dominaria United
- 10x Wilds of Eldraine mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 81+: 1x uncommon ICR
CARD SLEEVES
- Kellan, the Fae-Blooded sleeve
- Syr Ginger exquisite sleeve
- Standard 2023 sleeve (Renewal)
- Blind Obedience sleeve
- Omniscience sleeve
- Oversold cemetery sleeve
- Dragon Mantle sleeve
- Beast sleeve
CARD STYLES
- 25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the Wilds of Eldraine Mastery Tree)
- 15x Common card styles
- 10x Uncommon card styles
EVENT TOKENS
- 1 Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
GOLD AND GEMS
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
COMPANION
- Common Faerie
- Uncommon Faerie
- Rare Faerie
HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN THE WILDS OF ELDRAINE SET MASTERY?
The Wilds of Eldraine Set Mastery goes up to level 70. All players receive rewards through level 60, while players with the Mastery Pass receive rewards up to Level 70—and beyond!