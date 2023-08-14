THE WILDS OF ELDRAINE SET MASTERY

33x Wilds of Eldraine packs

5x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatars on the Wilds of Eldraine Mastery Tree)

THE WILDS OF ELDRAINE MASTERY PASS

AVATARS

Kellan, the Fae-Blooded

CARDS AND Packs

20x packs: 4x Wilds of Eldraine 4x March of the Machine 4x Phyrexia: All Will Be One 4x The Brothers' War 4x Dominaria United

10x Wilds of Eldraine mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 81+: 1x uncommon ICR

CARD SLEEVES

Kellan, the Fae-Blooded sleeve

Syr Ginger exquisite sleeve

Standard 2023 sleeve (Renewal)

Blind Obedience sleeve

Omniscience sleeve

Oversold cemetery sleeve

Dragon Mantle sleeve

Beast sleeve

CARD STYLES

25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the Wilds of Eldraine Mastery Tree)

15x Common card styles

10x Uncommon card styles

EVENT TOKENS

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

GOLD AND GEMS

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

COMPANION

Common Faerie

Uncommon Faerie

Rare Faerie

HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN THE WILDS OF ELDRAINE SET MASTERY?

The Wilds of Eldraine Set Mastery goes up to level 70. All players receive rewards through level 60, while players with the Mastery Pass receive rewards up to Level 70—and beyond!