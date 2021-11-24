It's the biggest wedding of the season, and everyone who's anyone will be in attendance. This is no time to stay on the sidelines! It's time to mix it up and celebrate these new bonds of matrimony! Even if you're not technically on the invite list, you can still make your way inside and enjoy the festivities, the scintillating company, and, of course, the dinner service. Word is, it's all simply to die for.

Dates: November 29–December 8

Format: Standard Tripleton with a Bonds of Blood emblem with the text: "Whenever you cast a spell, if it has the same name as a permanent you control or a card in your graveyard, create two Blood tokens."

Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 4 wins 2,500 gold + 3 card styles 3 wins 1,500 gold + 3 card styles 2 wins 1,000 gold + 2 card styles 1 win 500 gold + 2 card styles 0 win 1 card style

Showcase Fang Frame Card Style Rewards

The following showcase fang frame card styles can be earned in this event. Each is equally likely, and you will always receive styles you don't own yet until you collect them all:

Alluring Suitor

Belligerent Guest

Blood Hypnotist

Bloodcrazed Socialite

Bloodsworn Squire

Bloodtithe Harvester

Bloodvial Purveyor

Cemetery Gatekeeper

Falkenrath Celebrants

Falkenrath Forebear

Gluttonous Guest

Innocent Traveler

Odric, Blood-Cursed

Restless Bloodseeker

Runo Stromkirk

Skulking Killer

Sorin the Mirthless

Unholy Officiant

Welcoming Vampire

Wedding Crashers Banned Cards

The following cards are banned in the Wedding Crashers event: