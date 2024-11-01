Compiled by Eric Levine

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Magic: The Gathering Foundations cards with the FDN set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Dominaria United, The Brothers' War, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, March of the Machine, March of the Machine: The Aftermath, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, and Magic: The Gathering Foundations.

Returning Magic: The Gathering Foundations cards with the FDC set code and numbered 1–3 are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Special Guests cards are previously printed cards from a variety of backgrounds visiting the set. You never know who or what will make an appearance! There are ten Special Guests cards in Magic: The Gathering Foundations. They have the set code SPG and are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

New Magic: The Gathering Foundations Jumpstart cards with the J25 set code and numbered 1–56 are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Returning cards with the J25 set code and numbered 57–780 are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Rules Update: Removing Damage Assignment Order

In the grand tradition of releases like Sixth Edition and Magic 2010, we're touching up the rules in order to make Magic easier to approach without compromising its strategic depth. With the release of Magic: The Gathering Foundations, we're removing combat damage assignment order from the game. Some of you remember the introduction of combat damage assignment order with the release of Magic 2010, which happened in conjunction with combat damage no longer using the stack (If you don't know what that means, don't worry; you won't have to learn about it!).

Instead of having to put multiple blockers that are all blocking the same creature (or in rare cases, multiple attackers being blocked by a single creature) into a specific order and then dealing damage to them in that order, players will now be able to simply assign combat damage among those creatures in whatever manner they choose. This assignment will happen in the combat damage step, just before damage is dealt. There won't be time for any player to take actions between the time at which damage is assigned and the time where damage is dealt.

Creatures with trample will still need to assign lethal damage to all creatures blocking them before assigning their excess combat damage to the player, planeswalker, or battle they're attacking. Creatures with both trample and deathtouch will still be able to assign just 1 damage to each blocker before moving on to that player, planeswalker, or battle.

If you'd like to take a look at these new rules in action, the Magic: The Gathering Foundations mechanics article has example scenarios that will tell you what you need to know, so click the link and check those out!

A Note about Reminder Text

While the cards in Magic: The Gathering Foundations are intended to be played and drafted by players of all experience levels, we've taken some measures to help clarify existing keyword mechanics for new and returning players. Specifically, we've added reminder text to even Magic's most common mechanics in order to ensure a fun and understandable play experience. If you're new to Magic or coming back after a long break, welcome! Reminder text (which appears on cards in italics and explains how abilities or mechanics work), as well as this article and others like it, are here to explain how things work and answer the most common questions. If you're already a Magic expert, feel free to use the added reminder text and the notes in this article to help your friends better understand the game. You might even learn a thing or two yourself!

Templating Update: Reducing Card Name Usage in Rules Text

With the release of Magic: The Gathering Foundations, we're making a few non-functional changes to card templating in order to improve clarity. Most are minor, but one is prolific and thus worth mentioning here: we're reducing the usage of card names in rules text. This will make it clearer that abilities that referred to the object they're on by the card's name apply only to that object and not other objects that have the same name. Instead of the card's name, you'll often see phrases like "this creature," "this spell," "this card," or "this Aura," depending on the card's type or subtype, the nature of the ability, and the zone or zones where the ability applies. Some exceptions exist, the most notable being legendary permanents, which will continue to use their names (or shortened forms of their names) in rules text.

While cards printed in the Magic: The Gathering Foundations with the FDN set code will use this templating, cards in Magic: The Gathering Foundations Jumpstart with set code J25 will not have this update yet. Their templates, as well as templates of older cards in the Oracle database will be updated alongside coming releases.

0675_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Gate Colossus

Gate Colossus

{8}

Artifact Creature — Construct

8/8

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each Gate you control.

This creature can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Whenever a Gate you control enters, you may put this card from your graveyard on top of your library.

0717_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Impact Tremors

Impact Tremors

{1}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control enters, this enchantment deals 1 damage to each opponent.

0691_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Izzet Guildgate

Izzet Guildgate

Land — Gate

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {U} or {R}.

Returning Keyword Ability: Flashback

Flashback is a returning mechanic that gives instant and sorcery cards a second chance to have an impact.

0067_MTGFDN_MainNew: Revenge of the Rats

Revenge of the Rats

{2}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Create a tapped 1/1 black Rat creature token for each creature card in your graveyard.

Flashback {2}{B}{B} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

0165_MTGFDN_MainRep: Think Twice

Think Twice

{1}{U}

Instant

Draw a card.

Flashback {2}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

Returning Keyword Ability: Kicker

Spells with kicker allow you to pay an additional cost to get an alternate or additional effect.

0192_MTGFDN_MainRep: Burst Lightning

Burst Lightning

{R}

Instant

Kicker {4} (You may pay an additional {4} as you cast this spell.)

Burst Lightning deals 2 damage to any target. If this spell was kicked, it deals 4 damage instead.

0664_MTGJ25_RepGreen: Gnarlid Colony

Gnarlid Colony

{1}{G}

Creature — Beast

2/2

Kicker {2}{G} (You may pay an additional {2}{G} as you cast this spell.)

If this creature was kicked, it enters with two +1/+1 counters on it.

Each creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it has trample. (It can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

If a spell's kicker cost was paid, the spell is "kicked."

The kicker ability doesn't let you pay a kicker cost more than once.

If you put a permanent with a kicker ability onto the battlefield without casting it, you can't kick it.

If you copy a kicked spell on the stack, the copy is also kicked. If the copied spell is a permanent spell, the token the copy of that spell becomes when it enters is also kicked.

If a card or token enters as a copy of a permanent, the new permanent isn't kicked, even if the original was.

To determine a spell's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases (such as kicker), then apply any cost reductions. The spell's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Returning Mechanic: Food

Food is an artifact type that appears on some printed cards as well as on Food tokens, which are artifact tokens with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life."

0169_MTGFDN_MainRep: Bake into a Pie

Bake into a Pie

{2}{B}{B}

Instant

Destroy target creature. Create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life.")

0102_MTGFDN_MainNew: Eager Trufflesnout

Eager Trufflesnout

{2}{G}

Creature — Boar

4/2

Trample (This creature can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life.")

Food is an artifact type. Even though it appears on some creatures, it's never a creature type.

If an effect refers to a Food, it means any Food artifact, not just a Food artifact token. For example, you can sacrifice Tough Cookie (an Artifact Creature — Food Golem) to activate Maraleaf Rider's ability (an ability with "Sacrifice a Food" in its cost). You can't sacrifice a Food to pay multiple costs. For example, you can't sacrifice a Food token to activate its own ability and also to activate Maraleaf Rider's ability.

Some spells and abilities that create Food tokens may require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. You won't create any Food tokens.

Whatever you do, don't eat the delicious cards.

Returning Ability Word: Landfall

Ability words are different from keywords in that ability words have no actual rules meaning. Instead, ability words appear in italics and help to group abilities that have the same or similar functions. The landfall ability word highlights abilities that reward you when a land you control enters.

0103_MTGFDN_MainNew: Elfsworn Giant

Elfsworn Giant

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Giant

5/3

Reach (This creature can block creatures with flying.)

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, create a 1/1 green Elf Warrior creature token.

0039_MTGFDN_MainNew: Grappling Kraken

Grappling Kraken

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Kraken

5/6

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, tap target creature an opponent controls and put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

A landfall ability triggers whenever a land you control enters for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability puts a land onto the battlefield under your control.

A landfall ability doesn't trigger if a permanent already on the battlefield becomes a land.

Whenever a land you control enters, each landfall ability of the permanents you control will trigger. You can put them on the stack in any order. The last ability you put on the stack will be the first one to resolve (As a result, you can have those abilities resolve in the order of your choosing.).

Returning Ability Word: Raid

The raid ability word groups abilities that check to see if you've attacked with a creature during the current turn.

0087_MTGFDN_MainNew: Goblin Boarders

Goblin Boarders

{2}{R}

Creature — Goblin Pirate

3/2

Raid — This creature enters with a +1/+1 counter on it if you attacked this turn.

0065_MTGFDN_MainNew: Midnight Snack

Midnight Snack

{2}{B}

Enchantment

Raid — At the beginning of your end step, if you attacked this turn, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life.")

{2}{B}, Sacrifice this enchantment: Target opponent loses X life, where X is the amount of life you gained this turn.

Raid abilities care only that you attacked with a creature. It doesn't matter how many creatures you attacked with or which player, planeswalker, or battle those creatures attacked.

Raid abilities evaluate the entire turn to see if you attacked with a creature. That creature doesn't have to still be on the battlefield. Similarly, the player, planeswalker, or battle it attacked doesn't have to still be in the game or on the battlefield.

Some raid abilities trigger at the beginning of your end step. These abilities trigger if you attacked with a creature that turn, even if the permanent with that raid ability wasn't on the battlefield when you attacked.

Returning Mechanic: Gates

The ten Guildgates, a cycle that debuted in Return to Ravnica block, return in the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Starter Collection.

0690_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Gruul Guildgate

Gruul Guildgate

Land — Gate

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {R} or {G}.

The subtype Gate has no special rules significance, but other spells and abilities may refer to it.

Gate is not a basic land type.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Main Set Card-Specific Notes

0054_MTGFDN_MainNew: Abyssal Harvester

Abyssal Harvester

{1}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon Warlock

3/2

{T}: Exile target creature card from a graveyard that was put there this turn. Create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a Nightmare in addition to its other types. Then exile all other Nightmare tokens you control.

Except for the listed exception, the token created by Abyssal Harvester's ability copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else. It doesn't copy information about the object that card was before it was put into that graveyard.

The token is a Nightmare in addition to its other creature types. This is a copiable value of the token that other effects may copy.

If a card copied by the token had any "when this creature enters" abilities, the appropriate token also has those abilities and will trigger them when it's created. Similarly, any "as this creature enters" or "this creature enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

Abyssal Harvester's ability will exile all other Nightmare tokens you control, not just Nightmare tokens created with Abyssal Harvester's ability.

0249_MTGFDN_MainRep: Adventuring Gear

Adventuring Gear

{1}

Artifact — Equipment

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, equipped creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

The landfall ability gives +2/+2 to the creature that's equipped by Adventuring Gear at the time that ability resolves. It doesn't matter what creature Adventuring Gear was attached to (if any) when it triggered. That bonus remains with that creature even if Adventuring Gear leaves the battlefield or becomes attached to a different creature later in the turn.

If Adventuring Gear leaves the battlefield before its landfall ability resolves, the creature it was attached to at the time it left the battlefield gets +2/+2. If it wasn't attached to a creature at that time, nothing gets the bonus.

0151_MTGFDN_MainRep: Aetherize

Aetherize

{3}{U}

Instant

Return all attacking creatures to their owner's hand.

An "attacking creature" is one that has been declared as an attacker this combat, or one that was put onto the battlefield attacking this combat. Unless that creature leaves combat, it continues to be an attacking creature through the end of combat step, even if the player it was attacking has left the game, or the planeswalker or battle it was attacking has left combat. There's no such thing as an attacking creature outside of the combat phase.

0211_MTGFDN_MainRep: Affectionate Indrik

Affectionate Indrik

{5}{G}

Creature — Beast

4/4

When this creature enters, you may have it fight target creature you don't control. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

You choose the target of the triggered ability as it goes on the stack, but you choose whether the creatures fight as that ability resolves.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Affectionate Indrik's ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. If Affectionate Indrik is no longer on the battlefield, the target creature won't deal or be dealt damage.

0134_MTGFDN_MainRep: Ajani, Caller of the Pride

Ajani, Caller of the Pride

{1}{W}{W}

Legendary Planeswalker — Ajani

4

+1: Put a +1/+1 counter on up to one target creature.

−3: Target creature gains flying and double strike until end of turn.

−8: Create X 2/2 white Cat creature tokens, where X is your life total.

You can activate the first ability without a target. You'll still put one loyalty counter on Ajani when you activate the ability.

The number of Cat tokens you put onto the battlefield is equal to your life total when the third ability resolves.

0135_MTGFDN_MainRep: Ajani's Pridemate

Ajani's Pridemate

{1}{W}

Creature — Cat Soldier

2/2

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

The ability of Ajani's Pridemate triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Dazzling Angel or 4 life from Apothecary Stomper.

If Ajani's Pridemate is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive a counter from its ability in time to save it.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Ajani's Pridemate's ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Ajani's Pridemate's ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Ajani's Pridemate's ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0115_MTGFDN_MainNew: Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate

Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

2/2

First strike

Whenever Alesha attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Raid — At the beginning of your end step, if you attacked this turn, return target creature card with mana value less than or equal to Alesha's power from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If the mana cost of a creature card in your graveyard includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

If another effect causes Alesha's power to be less than the mana value of the target card as its last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0002_MTGFDN_MainNew: Arahbo, the First Fang

Arahbo, the First Fang

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Cat Avatar

2/2

Other Cats you control get +1/+1

Whenever Arahbo or another nontoken Cat you control enters, create a 1/1 white Cat creature token.

If Arahbo enters at the same time as one or more nontoken Cats you control, its last ability will trigger once for each of those Cats (as well as itself).

0029_MTGFDN_MainNew: Arcane Epiphany

Arcane Epiphany

{3}{U}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast if you control a Wizard.

Draw three cards.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0030_MTGFDN_MainNew: Archmage of Runes

Archmage of Runes

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Giant Wizard

3/6

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, draw a card.

Archmage of Runes's first ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay to cast instant and sorcery spells.

Archmage of Runes's first ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that spell.

Archmage of Runes's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0003_MTGFDN_MainNew: Armasaur Guide

Armasaur Guide

{4}{W}

Creature — Dinosaur

4/4

Vigilance (Attacking doesn't cause this creature to tap.)

Whenever you attack with three or more creatures, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

0117_MTGFDN_MainNew: Ashroot Animist

Ashroot Animist

{2}{R}{G}

Creature — Lizard Druid

4/4

Trample

When this creature attacks, another target creature you control gains trample and gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is this creature's power.

The value of X is determined only once, as Ashroot Animist's last ability resolves. The value of the bonus won't change later in the turn if Ashroot Animist's power changes.

If Ashroot Animist leaves the battlefield before its last ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0237_MTGFDN_MainRep: Balmor, Battlemage Captain

Balmor, Battlemage Captain

{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Bird Wizard

1/3

Flying

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, creatures you control get +1/+0 and gain trample until end of turn.

Balmor's last ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves, including Balmor itself. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn or noncreature permanents that become creatures later won't get the bonus.

Balmor's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0138_MTGFDN_MainRep: Banishing Light

Banishing Light

{2}{W}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until this enchantment leaves the battlefield.

If Banishing Light leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

0100_MTGFDN_MainNew: Beast-Kin Ranger

Beast-Kin Ranger

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Ranger

3/3

Trample (This creature can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

Whenever another creature you control enters, this creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

If Beast-Kin Ranger enters at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, its last ability will trigger for each of those other creatures.

0056_MTGFDN_MainNew: Billowing Shriekmass

Billowing Shriekmass

{3}{B}

Creature — Spirit

2/3

Flying

When this creature enters, mill three cards. (Put the top three cards of your library into your graveyard.)

Threshold — This creature gets +2/+1 as long as there are seven or more cards in your graveyard.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Billowing Shriekmass may become lethal if the number of cards in your graveyard falls below seven.

0212_MTGFDN_MainRep: Bite Down

Bite Down

{1}{G}

Instant

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature or planeswalker you don't control.

If either target is an illegal target as Bite Down tries to resolve, the creature you control won't deal damage.

0057_MTGFDN_MainNew: Blasphemous Edict

Blasphemous Edict

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery

You may pay {B} rather than pay this spell's mana cost if there are thirteen or more creatures on the battlefield.

Each player sacrifices thirteen creatures of their choice.

If a player controls fewer than thirteen creatures when Blasphemous Edict resolves, they will sacrifice all of their creatures.

Starting with the player whose turn it is, each player in turn order chooses which creatures they will sacrifice, then all the creatures chosen by all players are sacrificed at the same time. Players get to know the choices made by players who chose before them.

0058_MTGFDN_MainNew: Bloodthirsty Conqueror

Bloodthirsty Conqueror

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Vampire Knight

5/5

Flying, deathtouch

Whenever an opponent loses life, you gain that much life. (Damage causes loss of life.)

Damage dealt to an opponent causes that opponent to lose life. An opponent paying life also causes loss of life.

If you and an opponent both lose life simultaneously, and this causes your life total to become 0 or less, you'll lose the game before Bloodthirsty Conqueror's triggered ability can resolve.

0152_MTGFDN_MainRep: Brineborn Cutthroat

Brineborn Cutthroat

{1}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Pirate

2/1

Flash (You may cast this spell any time you could cast an instant.)

Whenever you cast a spell during an opponent's turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Brineborn Cutthroat must be on the battlefield for its last ability to function. Notably, the ability won't trigger as you cast Brineborn Cutthroat during an opponent's turn.

Brineborn Cutthroat's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0080_MTGFDN_MainNew: Bulk Up

Bulk Up

{1}{R}

Instant

Double target creature's power until end of turn.

Flashback {4}{R}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

To double a creature's power, that creature gets +X/+0, where X is that creature's power when Bulk Up resolves.

0101_MTGFDN_MainNew: Cackling Prowler

Cackling Prowler

{3}{G}

Creature — Hyena Rogue

4/3

Ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

Morbid — At the beginning of your end step, if a creature died this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Cackling Prowler's last ability will check as the end step starts to see if a creature died this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all.

0004_MTGFDN_MainNew: Cat Collector

Cat Collector

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Citizen

3/2

When this creature enters, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life.")

Whenever you gain life for the first time during each of your turns, create a 1/1 white Cat creature token.

Cat Collector's last ability triggers just once and creates just one Cat token for the first life-gaining event on each of your turns, no matter how much life you gain.

If you gain life during your turn before Cat Collector is on the battlefield, its last ability won't trigger that turn even if you gain life again later in the turn.

0005_MTGFDN_MainNew: Celestial Armor

Celestial Armor

{2}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Flash (You may cast this spell any time you could cast an instant.)

When this Equipment enters, attach it to target creature you control. That creature gains hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

Equipped creature gets +2/+0 and has flying.

Equip {3}{W} ({3}{W}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

Attaching Celestial Armor to a creature that has already been blocked won't cause it to become unblocked, even if one or more of the blocking creatures don't have flying or reach.

If a creature gains hexproof in response to a spell or ability controlled by an opponent that only targets that creature, then when that spell or ability tries to resolve, all of its targets will be illegal. As a result, that spell or ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0032_MTGFDN_MainNew: Cephalid Inkmage

Cephalid Inkmage

{2}{U}

Creature — Octopus Wizard

2/2

When this creature enters, surveil 3. (Look at the top three cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Threshold — This creature can't be blocked as long as there are seven or more cards in your graveyard.

Once Cephalid Inkmage has been blocked, reaching a total of seven or more cards in your graveyard won't cause it to become unblocked.

0081_MTGFDN_MainNew: Chandra, Flameshaper

Chandra, Flameshaper

{5}{R}{R}

Legendary Planeswalker — Chandra

6

+2: Add {R}{R}{R}. Exile the top three cards of your library. Choose one. You may play that card this turn.

+1: Create a token that's a copy of target creature you control, except it has haste and "At the beginning of the end step, sacrifice this token."

−4: Chandra deals 8 damage divided as you choose among any number of target creatures and/or planeswalkers.

Chandra's first ability is not a mana ability. It uses the stack and players can respond to it.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Chandra's first ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

The token created by Chandra's second ability copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, with the listed exceptions (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. If it is a Vehicle, it is not crewed.

If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exceptions.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

You choose the targets and how damage will be divided as you activate Chandra's last ability. Each chosen target must receive at least 1 damage.

If some of the targets of Chandra's last ability become illegal, the original division of damage still applies, but the damage that would have been dealt to illegal targets isn't dealt at all.

0006_MTGFDN_MainNew: Claws Out

Claws Out

{3}{W}{W}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each Cat you control.

Creatures you control get +2/+2 until end of turn.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0238_MTGFDN_MainRep: Consuming Aberration

Consuming Aberration

{3}{U}{B}

Creature — Horror

*/*

Consuming Aberration's power and toughness are each equal to the number of cards in your opponents' graveyards.

Whenever you cast a spell, each opponent reveals cards from the top of their library until they reveal a land card, then puts those cards into their graveyard.

The ability that defines Consuming Aberration's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

If an opponent has no land cards in their library, all the cards from that library will be revealed and put into their graveyard.

0082_MTGFDN_MainNew: Courageous Goblin

Courageous Goblin

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin

2/2

Whenever this creature attacks while you control a creature with power 4 or greater, this creature gets +1/+0 and gains menace until end of turn. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

If you controlled a creature with power 4 or greater when you declared Courageous Goblin as an attacker, it doesn't matter whether you still control one as its ability resolves. Courageous Goblin will still get +1/+0 and gain menace until end of turn.

0083_MTGFDN_MainNew: Crackling Cyclops

Crackling Cyclops

{2}{R}

Creature — Cyclops Wizard

0/4

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +3/+0 until end of turn.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0059_MTGFDN_MainNew: Crypt Feaster

Crypt Feaster

{3}{B}

Creature — Zombie

3/4

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Threshold — Whenever this creature attacks, if there are seven or more cards in your graveyard, this creature gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

Crypt Feaster's threshold ability checks your graveyard at the moment it would trigger to see if you have seven or more cards in your graveyard. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't have seven or more cards in your graveyard at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0007_MTGFDN_MainNew: Crystal Barricade

Crystal Barricade

{1}{W}

Artifact Creature — Wall

0/4

Defender (This creature can't attack.)

You have hexproof. (You can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)

Prevent all noncombat damage that would be dealt to other creatures you control.

If Crystal Barricade and other creatures you control would be dealt noncombat damage at the same time, the damage that would be dealt to your other creatures is prevented even if the damage being dealt to Crystal Barricade is lethal damage.

0034_MTGFDN_MainNew: Curator of Destinies

Curator of Destinies

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Sphinx

5/5

This spell can't be countered.

Flying

When this creature enters, look at the top five cards of your library and separate them into a face-down pile and a face-up pile. An opponent chooses one of those piles. Put that pile into your hand and the other into your graveyard.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Curator of Destinies. When that spell or ability resolves, Curator of Destinies won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

You may split the cards into one pile of five and one pile of zero. The pile of five cards could be the face-up pile or the face-down pile. The opponent may choose the empty pile to be put into your hand.

You decide which opponent chooses the pile while resolving Curator of Destinies's last ability.

If the opponent chooses the face-down pile to be put into your hand, you don't have to reveal the cards in that pile.

0009_MTGFDN_MainNew: Dazzling Angel

Dazzling Angel

{2}{W}

Creature — Angel

2/3

Flying

Whenever another creature you control enters, you gain 1 life.

If Dazzling Angel enters at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, its last ability triggers for each of those other creatures.

0216_MTGFDN_MainRep: Doubling Season

Doubling Season

{4}{G}

Enchantment

If an effect would create one or more tokens under your control, it creates twice that many of those tokens instead.

If an effect would put one or more counters on a permanent you control, it puts twice that many of those counters on that permanent instead.

Everything that is specified by the effect creating the original token or tokens will also be true about the additional token or tokens created by Doubling Season's replacement effect. For example, if an effect tells you to create a token "tapped and attacking," the additional tokens will also be tapped and attacking.

Doubling Season affects permanents that enter with counters.

Planeswalkers will enter with double the normal number of loyalty counters. However, if you activate an ability whose cost has you put loyalty counters on a planeswalker, the number you put on isn't doubled. This is because those counters are put on as a cost, not as an effect.

Battles will enter with double the normal number of defense counters.

If there are two Doubling Seasons on the battlefield, then the number of tokens or counters is four times the original number. If there are three on the battlefield, then the number of tokens or counters is eight times the original number, and so on.

0193_MTGFDN_MainRep: Drakuseth, Maw of Flames

Drakuseth, Maw of Flames

{4}{R}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Dragon

7/7

Flying

Whenever Drakuseth attacks, it deals 4 damage to any target and 3 damage to each of up to two other targets.

If Drakuseth attacks a planeswalker and that planeswalker is reduced to 0 loyalty from the damage caused by Drakuseth's ability, Drakuseth continues to attack. It can be blocked, and it won't deal any combat damage if it's not blocked. The same is true if Drakuseth attacks a battle and that battle is reduced to 0 defense from the damage caused by Drakuseth's ability.

0118_MTGFDN_MainNew: Dreadwing Scavenger

Dreadwing Scavenger

{1}{U}{B}

Creature — Nightmare Bird

2/2

Flying

Whenever this creature enters or attacks, draw a card, then discard a card.

Threshold — This creature gets +1/+1 and has deathtouch as long as there are seven or more cards in your graveyard.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Dreadwing Scavenger may become lethal if the number of cards in your graveyard falls below seven.

0217_MTGFDN_MainRep: Dwynen, Gilt-Leaf Daen

Dwynen, Gilt-Leaf Daen

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Warrior

3/4

Reach (This creature can block creatures with flying.)

Other Elf creatures you control get +1/+1.

Whenever Dwynen attacks, you gain 1 life for each attacking Elf you control.

Count the number of attacking Elves you control as Dwynen's last ability resolves to determine how much life to gain.

0218_MTGFDN_MainRep: Dwynen's Elite

Dwynen's Elite

{1}{G}

Creature — Elf Warrior

2/2

When this creature enters, if you control another Elf, create a 1/1 green Elf Warrior creature token.

Dwynen's Elite's ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you control another Elf. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control another Elf at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0085_MTGFDN_MainNew: Electroduplicate

Electroduplicate

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Create a token that's a copy of target creature you control, except it has haste and "At the beginning of the end step, sacrifice this token."

Flashback {2}{R}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

The token created by Electroduplicate copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, with the listed exceptions (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exceptions.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0119_MTGFDN_MainNew: Elenda, Saint of Dusk

Elenda, Saint of Dusk

{2}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Knight

4/4

Lifelink, hexproof from instants

As long as your life total is greater than your starting life total, Elenda gets +1/+1 and has menace. Elenda gets an additional +5/+5 as long as your life total is at least 10 greater than your starting life total.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Elenda may become lethal if your life total falls below the listed values.

If Elenda is dealt damage at the same time that you gain life (most likely because it dealt combat damage to a creature blocking or blocked by it), and your life total becomes greater than one of the listed values, apply the effect of its last ability before considering whether the damage is lethal.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Elenda's last ability checks your team's life total.

0219_MTGFDN_MainRep: Elvish Archdruid

Elvish Archdruid

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

2/2

Other Elf creatures you control get +1/+1.

{T}: Add {G} for each Elf you control.

Elvish Archdruid's activated ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and players can't respond to it.

0239_MTGFDN_MainRep: Empyrean Eagle

Empyrean Eagle

{1}{W}{U}

Creature — Bird Spirit

2/3

Flying

Other creatures you control with flying get +1/+1.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until it's removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to other creatures you control with flying may become lethal if Empyrean Eagle leaves the battlefield during that turn.

0037_MTGFDN_MainNew: Erudite Wizard

Erudite Wizard

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/3

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Erudite Wizard doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for its ability to trigger. As long as you control it when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0153_MTGFDN_MainRep: Essence Scatter

Essence Scatter

{1}{U}

Instant

Counter target creature spell.

A "creature spell" is any spell with the creature type, even if it has other types such as artifact or enchantment.

0194_MTGFDN_MainRep: Etali, Primal Storm

Etali, Primal Storm

{4}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dinosaur

6/6

Whenever Etali attacks, exile the top card of each player's library, then you may cast any number of spells from among those cards without paying their mana costs.

If you cast any of the exiled cards, you do so as part of the resolution of the triggered ability. You can't wait to cast them later in the turn. Timing permissions based on a card's type are ignored, and the spells resolve before blockers are declared.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't pay any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Thrill of Possibility, those must be paid to cast the card.

If an exiled card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast more than one of the exiled cards, you choose the order in which to cast them. A spell you cast this way can be the target of a later spell you cast this way. However, permanent spells cast this way won't resolve until you're done casting spells, so the permanents they become can't be the target of spells cast this way. For example, if you exile Twincast and Lightning Strike, you can cast Lightning Strike and then cast Twincast targeting it; but if you exile a creature card and an Aura card, you can't cast that Aura targeting that creature.

Any cards not cast, including land cards, remain in exile. They can't be cast on later turns, even if Etali attacks again.

Because all attacking creatures are chosen at once, a creature cast this way can't attack during the same combat as Etali, even if it has haste.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, any spells or permanents you control from Etali's ability are exiled.

0011_MTGFDN_MainNew: Exemplar of Light

Exemplar of Light

{2}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel

3/3

Flying

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Whenever you put one or more +1/+1 counters on this creature, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Exemplar of Light's second ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Dazzling Angel or 4 life from Apothecary Stomper.

If Exemplar of Light is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive a counter from its second ability in time to save it.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Exemplar of Light's second ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Exemplar of Light's second ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Exemplar of Light's second ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

Exemplar of Light's last ability triggers whenever you put one or more +1/+1 counters on it for any reason, not just as a result of its second ability.

0173_MTGFDN_MainRep: Exsanguinate

Exsanguinate

{X}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Each opponent loses X life. You gain life equal to the life lost this way.

Players can lose more life than they have. For example, say you're playing a multiplayer game in which one of your opponents has 3 life and your other opponent has 10 life. If you cast Exsanguinate with X equal to 4, your opponents will wind up at -1 life and 6 life, respectively. You'll gain 8 life.

0154_MTGFDN_MainRep: Extravagant Replication

Extravagant Replication

{4}{U}{U}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, create a token that's a copy of another target nonland permanent you control.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

0038_MTGFDN_MainNew: Faebloom Trick

Faebloom Trick

{2}{U}

Instant

Create two 1/1 blue Faerie creature tokens with flying. When you do, tap target creature an opponent controls.

You don't choose a target creature at the time you cast this spell. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you create two 1/1 blue Faerie creature tokens this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0174_MTGFDN_MainRep: Fake Your Own Death

Fake Your Own Death

{1}{B}

Instant

Until end of turn, target creature gets +2/+0 and gains "When this creature dies, return it to the battlefield tapped under its owner's control and you create a Treasure token." (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

The Treasure token is created by the creature's controller, who may be different from Fake Your Own Death's controller and may be different from the creature's owner.

If the target creature is a token, the ability still triggers when it dies. Its controller won't return the token to the battlefield, but they will create a Treasure token.

0012_MTGFDN_MainNew: Felidar Savior

Felidar Savior

{3}{W}

Creature — Cat Beast

2/3

Lifelink (Damage dealt by this creature also causes you to gain that much life.) When this creature enters, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two other target creatures you control.

You can't target the same creature twice with Felidar Savior's last ability.

0105_MTGFDN_MainNew: Felling Blow

Felling Blow

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. Then that creature deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

You can't cast Felling Blow unless you choose a creature you control and a creature an opponent controls as targets.

As Felling Blow tries to resolve, if either creature is an illegal target, the creature you control won't deal damage. If the creature you control is a legal target but the other creature isn't, your creature will still get a +1/+1 counter.

0120_MTGFDN_MainNew: Fiendish Panda

Fiendish Panda

{2}{W}{B}

Creature — Bear Demon

3/2

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

When this creature dies, return another target non-Bear creature card with mana value less than or equal to this creature's power from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Fiendish Panda's first ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Dazzling Angel or 4 life from Apothecary Stomper.

If Fiendish Panda is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive a counter from its first ability in time to save it.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Fiendish Panda's first ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Fiendish Panda's first ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Fiendish Panda's first ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

Use Fiendish Panda's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine which creature cards may be targeted with its last ability. (Feel free to think of this as a metric of just how fiendish the panda was.)

0086_MTGFDN_MainNew: Fiery Annihilation

Fiery Annihilation

{2}{R}

Instant

Fiery Annihilation deals 5 damage to target creature. Exile up to one target Equipment attached to that creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

Fiery Annihilation can target a creature that has no Equipment attached to it.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Fiery Annihilation begins to resolve, the target Equipment (if any) won't be exiled.

If the target Equipment is no longer attached to the target creature when Fiery Annihilation resolves, it won't be exiled.

Fiery Annihilation's replacement effect will exile the target creature if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage.

0196_MTGFDN_MainRep: Firebrand Archer

Firebrand Archer

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Archer

2/1

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Firebrand Archer's ability will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0197_MTGFDN_MainRep: Firespitter Whelp

Firespitter Whelp

{2}{R}

Creature — Dragon

2/2

Flying

Whenever you cast a noncreature or Dragon spell, this creature deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Firespitter Whelp's last ability will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0128_MTGFDN_MainNew: Fishing Pole

Fishing Pole

{1}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature has "{1}, {T}, Tap Fishing Pole: Put a bait counter on Fishing Pole."

Whenever equipped creature becomes untapped, remove a bait counter from this Equipment. If you do, create a 1/1 blue Fish creature token.

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

The ability granted by Fishing Pole's first ability refers only to the Fishing Pole granting that ability, not any other permanent on the battlefield named Fishing Pole.

0198_MTGFDN_MainRep: Flamewake Phoenix

Flamewake Phoenix

{1}{R}{R}

Creature — Phoenix

2/2

Flying, haste

This creature attacks each combat if able.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, you may pay {R}. If you do, return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If Flamewake Phoenix can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you're not forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Flamewake Phoenix's last ability will check at the start of your beginning of combat step to see if you control a creature with power 4 or greater. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control a creature with power 4 or greater at that time, the ability won't resolve. You won't get a chance to pay {R}, and Flamewake Phoenix won't return to the battlefield.

0155_MTGFDN_MainRep: Fleeting Distraction

Fleeting Distraction

{U}

Instant

Target creature gets -1/-0 until end of turn.

Draw a card.

If the targeted creature is an illegal target when Fleeting Distraction tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0199_MTGFDN_MainRep: Frenzied Goblin

Frenzied Goblin

{R}

Creature — Goblin Berserker

1/1

Whenever this creature attacks, you may pay {R}. If you do, target creature can't block this turn.

Frenzied Goblin's ability has only one target. You can't pay {R} multiple times to stop multiple creatures from blocking.

0220_MTGFDN_MainRep: Garruk's Uprising

Garruk's Uprising

{2}{G}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, draw a card. Creatures you control have trample. (Each of those creatures can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

Whenever a creature you control with power 4 or greater enters, draw a card.

If you don't control a creature with power 4 or greater immediately after Garruk's Uprising enters, its first ability won't trigger. If you don't control one as the ability resolves, you don't draw a card. They don't have to be the same creature both times, however.

The first ability of Garruk's Uprising has you draw just one card, no matter how many creatures you control with power 4 or greater.

If one or more static abilities that apply to a creature entering change its power, those abilities are considered when determining whether Garruk's Uprising's last ability triggers. The same is true for replacement effects that apply to it, such as entering with one or more +1/+1 counters or entering as a copy of another creature.

Once the last ability of Garruk's Uprising has triggered, lowering the power of the creature or removing it from the battlefield won't stop you from drawing a card.

0221_MTGFDN_MainRep: Genesis Wave

Genesis Wave

{X}{G}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Reveal the top X cards of your library. You may put any number of permanent cards with mana value X or less from among them onto the battlefield. Then put all cards revealed this way that weren't put onto the battlefield into your graveyard.

If you have fewer than X cards in your library, you reveal all of them.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

A permanent card is an artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

If a permanent card in your library has no mana symbols in its upper right corner (because it's a land card, for example), its mana value is 0. Such cards can always be put onto the battlefield with Genesis Wave.

You don't have to put permanent cards revealed this way onto the battlefield if you choose not to, regardless of their mana values.

All of the permanents put onto the battlefield this way enter at the same time. If any have triggered abilities that trigger on something else entering, they'll see each other.

0222_MTGFDN_MainRep: Ghalta, Primal Hunger

Ghalta, Primal Hunger

{10}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dinosaur

12/12

This spell costs {X} less to cast, where X is the total power of creatures you control.

Trample (This creature can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

To determine Ghalta's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. Ghalta's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

The total cost to cast Ghalta is locked in before you pay that cost. For example, if you control three 2/2 creatures, including one you can sacrifice to add {C}, the total cost of Ghalta is {4}{G}{G}. Then you can sacrifice the creature when you activate mana abilities just before paying the cost.

If a creature's power is somehow less than 0, it subtracts from the total power of your other creatures. If the total power of your creatures is 0 or less, Ghalta's cost remains {10}{G}{G}.

Ghalta's first ability can't reduce its cost below {G}{G}.

0141_MTGFDN_MainRep: Giada, Font of Hope

Giada, Font of Hope

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel

2/2

Flying, vigilance

Each other Angel you control enters with an additional +1/+1 counter on it for each Angel you already control.

{T}: Add {W}. Spend this mana only to cast an Angel spell.

"Each Angel you already control" means each Angel you control other than the Angel entering, including Giada. It doesn't matter if some or all of the Angels on the battlefield entered after Giada did.

0088_MTGFDN_MainNew: Goblin Negotiation

Goblin Negotiation

{X}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Goblin Negotiation deals X damage to target creature. Create a number of 1/1 red Goblin creature tokens equal to the amount of excess damage dealt to that creature this way.

Excess damage has been dealt to a creature if the damage dealt to it is greater than lethal damage. Usually, this means damage greater than its toughness, although damage already marked on the creature is taken into account.

In some unusual cases, Goblin Negotiation may have deathtouch. Even 1 damage dealt to a creature from a source with deathtouch is considered lethal damage, so any amount greater than that will cause excess damage to be dealt, even if the total amount of damage isn't greater than the creature's toughness

0240_MTGFDN_MainRep: Good-Fortune Unicorn

Good-Fortune Unicorn

{1}{G}{W}

Creature — Unicorn

2/2

Whenever another creature you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.

If Good-Fortune Unicorn enters at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, its ability triggers for each of those other creatures.

0039_MTGFDN_MainNew: Grappling Kraken

Grappling Kraken

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Kraken

5/6

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, tap target creature an opponent controls and put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

You may target a creature that's already tapped with Grappling Kraken's ability. In that case, you'll just put a stun counter on that creature.

0060_MTGFDN_MainNew: Gutless Plunderer

Gutless Plunderer

{2}{B}

Creature — Skeleton Pirate

2/2

Deathtouch (Any amount of damage this deals to a creature is enough to destroy it.)

Raid — When this creature enters, if you attacked this turn, look at the top three cards of your library. You may put one of those cards back on top of your library. Put the rest into your graveyard.

If there are fewer than three cards remaining in your library when Gutless Plunderer's last ability resolves, look at all of the cards in your library and follow the instructions in order. For example, if you had only two cards in your library, you would look at both, put up to one on top of your library, and put the rest into your graveyard. Sounds like a gutsy move.

0201_MTGFDN_MainRep: Heartfire Immolator

Heartfire Immolator

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

{R}, Sacrifice this creature: It deals damage equal to its power to target creature or planeswalker.

Use Heartfire Immolator's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage its last ability deals.

Players can't take any actions between the time you begin to activate Heartfire Immolator's last ability and the time it's sacrificed. Notably, opponents can't try to lower its power.

0017_MTGFDN_MainNew: Herald of Eternal Dawn

Herald of Eternal Dawn

{4}{W}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel

6/6

Flash (You may cast this spell any time you could cast an instant.)

Flying

You can't lose the game and your opponents can't win the game.

No game effect can cause you to lose the game or cause any opponent to win the game while you control Herald of Eternal Dawn. It doesn't matter whether you have 0 or less life, you're forced to draw a card while your library is empty, you have ten or more poison counters, you have no other choice out of your Demonic Pact, an opponent reaches the Maze's End, or so on. You keep playing.

Other circumstances can still cause you to lose the game. For example, you will lose a game if you concede or if you're penalized with a Game Loss or a Match Loss during a sanctioned tournament due to a tournament rules infraction.

You can't pay more life than you have, even if you won't lose the game.

If you control Herald of Eternal Dawn in a Two-Headed Giant game, your team can't lose the game and the opposing team can't win the game.

0254_MTGFDN_MainRep: Heraldic Banner

Heraldic Banner

{3}

Artifact

As this artifact enters, choose a color.

Creatures you control of the chosen color get +1/+0.

{T}: Add one mana of the chosen color.

You must choose white, blue, black, red, or green for Heraldic Banner's ability. You can't choose "multicolor," "gold," or "colorless."

If there is somehow no chosen color, Heraldic Banner's static ability has no effect, and its mana ability produces no mana if you activate it. Colorless creatures won't get +1/+0, and you won't add {C}.

0241_MTGFDN_MainRep: Heroic Reinforcements

Heroic Reinforcements

{2}{R}{W}

Sorcery

Create two 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens. Until end of turn, creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain haste. (They can attack and {T} this turn.)

The second part of Heroic Reinforcements's effect affects only creatures you control at the time it's applied, including the tokens created by the first part of its effect. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +1/+1 or gain haste.

0202_MTGFDN_MainRep: Hidetsugu's Second Rite

Hidetsugu's Second Rite

{3}{R}

Instant

If target player has exactly 10 life, Hidetsugu's Second Rite deals 10 damage to that player.

Since the player's life total is checked only as the spell resolves, you can cast Hidetsugu's Second Rite targeting any player, regardless of life total. If the player isn't at 10 life as Hidetsugu's Second Rite begins resolving, it does nothing and finishes resolving. Note that since having 10 life is not a targeting restriction, the spell isn't removed from the stack for having an illegal target; it just won't do anything.

0040_MTGFDN_MainNew: High Fae Trickster

High Fae Trickster

{3}{U}

Creature — Faerie Wizard

4/2

Flash (You may cast this spell any time you could cast an instant.)

Flying

You may cast spells as though they had flash.

High Fae Trickster's last ability applies only to casting spells. It does not, for example, change when you may activate abilities that can be activated "only as a sorcery."

0061_MTGFDN_MainNew: High-Society Hunter

High-Society Hunter

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Vampire Noble

5/3

Flying

Whenever this creature attacks, you may sacrifice another creature. If you do, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Whenever another nontoken creature dies, draw a card.

If High-Society Hunter dies at the same time as one or more other nontoken creatures, its last ability will trigger for each of those creatures.

0041_MTGFDN_MainNew: Homunculus Horde

Homunculus Horde

{3}{U}

Creature — Homunculus

2/2

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, create a token that's a copy of this creature.

Homunculus Horde doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for its ability to trigger. As long as you control it when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

The token copy will have Homunculus Horde's ability and will be able to create copies of itself.

The token doesn't copy whether Homunculus Horde is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If Homunculus Horde leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the token will still enter as a copy of Homunculus Horde, using Homunculus Horde's copiable values from when it was last on the battlefield.

In the unusual case where Homunculus Horde becomes a copy of something else while its triggered ability is on the stack but before it resolves, the token will enter as a copy of whatever Homunculus Horde is copying. (Sometimes a horde of homunculi isn't helpful.)

0156_MTGFDN_MainRep: Imprisoned in the Moon

Imprisoned in the Moon

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature, land, or planeswalker

Enchanted permanent is a colorless land with "{T}: Add {C}" and loses all other card types and abilities.

At the time the permanent becomes enchanted, Imprisoned in the Moon causes it to lose all abilities except the noted mana ability. Any abilities the permanent gains after that point will work normally.

The permanent will keep any supertypes it previously had. Notably, if Imprisoned in the Moon is enchanting a legendary permanent, that permanent will continue to be legendary.

If the enchanted permanent is a land and has land types, it retains those types even though it loses any intrinsic mana abilities associated with them. For example, a Plains enchanted by Imprisoned in the Moon is still a Plains, but it can't tap for {W}, only for {C}.

If you remove Imprisoned in the Moon from a planeswalker after tapping it for mana, you can still activate a loyalty ability of that planeswalker even though it's tapped.

Becoming a land may cause other Auras to become illegally attached. These are put into their owner's graveyard, and any Equipment attached to the land become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Counters on the land remain on it even if they don't do anything.

0090_MTGFDN_MainNew: Incinerating Blast

Incinerating Blast

{4}{R}

Sorcery

Incinerating Blast deals 6 damage to target creature.

You may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Incinerating Blast tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't discard or draw.

0043_MTGFDN_MainNew: Inspiration from Beyond

Inspiration from Beyond

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Mill three cards, then return an instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.

Flashback {5}{U}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

The instant or sorcery card you return doesn't have to be one of the milled cards. It can't be Inspiration from Beyond itself, which will be on the stack and not in your graveyard as it's resolving.

0226_MTGFDN_MainRep: Inspiring Call

Inspiring Call

{2}{G}

Instant

Draw a card for each creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it. Those creatures gain indestructible until end of turn. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy them.)

Once a creature gains indestructible, it will have it for the turn, even if it loses all its +1/+1 counters.

Creatures you control that have +1/+1 counters put on them after Inspiring Call resolves won't gain indestructible.

0018_MTGFDN_MainNew: Inspiring Paladin

Inspiring Paladin

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

3/3

During your turn, this creature has first strike. (It deals combat damage before creatures without first strike.)

During your turn, creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them have first strike.

Losing or gaining first strike after first-strike damage has been dealt won't cause a creature you control to deal combat damage twice or not deal combat damage.

0203_MTGFDN_MainRep: Involuntary Employment

Involuntary Employment

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Gain control of target creature until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn. Create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

If the target creature is an illegal target when Involuntary Employment tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't create a Treasure token. (Blame Accounting.)

0019_MTGFDN_MainNew: Joust Through

Joust Through

{W}

Instant

Joust Through deals 3 damage to target attacking or blocking creature. You gain 1 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Joust Through tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0255_MTGFDN_MainRep: Juggernaut

Juggernaut

{4}

Artifact Creature — Juggernaut

5/3

This creature attacks each combat if able.

This creature can't be blocked by Walls.

If Juggernaut can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under your control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you're not forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

0044_MTGFDN_MainNew: Kaito, Cunning Infiltrator

Kaito, Cunning Infiltrator

{1}{U}{U}

Legendary Planeswalker — Kaito

3

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, put a loyalty counter on Kaito.

+1: Up to one target creature you control can't be blocked this turn. Draw a card, then discard a card.

−2: Create a 2/1 blue Ninja creature token.

−9: You get an emblem with "Whenever a player casts a spell, you create a 2/1 blue Ninja creature token."

You don't have to choose a target for Kaito's first loyalty ability. However, if you do and that target is illegal when the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw or discard. The loyalty counter that was added to Kaito to pay the cost of the ability will remain on Kaito, however.

The ability of the emblem created by Kaito's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0091_MTGFDN_MainNew: Kellan, Planar Trailblazer

Kellan, Planar Trailblazer

{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Faerie Scout

2/1

{1}{R}: If Kellan is a Scout, it becomes a Human Faerie Detective and gains "Whenever Kellan deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn."

{2}{R}: If Kellan is a Detective, it becomes a 3/2 Human Faerie Rogue and gains double strike.

Neither of these abilities have durations. If one of them resolves, it will remain in effect until the game ends, Kellan leaves the battlefield, or some subsequent effect changes its characteristics, whichever comes first.

Kellan's abilities overwrite its existing creature types. For example, once Kellan's first ability resolves, if he was a Scout when it resolved, Kellan will be a Human Faerie Detective. He won't have the Scout creature type.

You can activate Kellan's abilities regardless of what creature types he currently has. Each ability checks Kellan's creature types when it resolves. If Kellan doesn't have the appropriate creature type at that time, the ability will do nothing.

The effects from Kellan's abilities overwrite other effects that set power and/or toughness if and only if those effects existed before the ability resolved. They will not overwrite effects that modify power or toughness without setting it (whether from a static ability, counters, or a resolved spell or ability), nor will they overwrite effects that set power and toughness which come into existence after they resolve. Effects that switch the creature's power and toughness are always applied after any other power or toughness changing effects, including these two, regardless of the order in which they are created.

0045_MTGFDN_MainNew: Kiora, the Rising Tide

Kiora, the Rising Tide

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Noble

3/2

When Kiora enters, draw two cards, then discard two cards.

Threshold — Whenever Kiora attacks, if there are seven or more cards in your graveyard, you may create Scion of the Deep, a legendary 8/8 blue Octopus creature token.

Kiora's threshold ability checks your graveyard at the moment it would trigger to see if you have seven or more cards in your graveyard. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't have seven or more cards in your graveyard at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0121_MTGFDN_MainNew: Koma, World-Eater

Koma, World-Eater

{3}{G}{G}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Serpent

8/12

This spell can't be countered.

Trample, ward {4}

Whenever Koma deals combat damage to a player, create four 3/3 blue Serpent creature tokens named Koma's Coil.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Koma. When that spell or ability resolves, Koma won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

0204_MTGFDN_MainRep: Krenko, Mob Boss

Krenko, Mob Boss

{2}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Warrior

3/3

{T}: Create X 1/1 red Goblin creature tokens, where X is the number of Goblins you control.

The ability counts each Goblin you control, including Krenko itself, not just the tokens it creates.

0242_MTGFDN_MainRep: Lathril, Blade of the Elves

Lathril, Blade of the Elves

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Noble

2/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Whenever Lathril deals combat damage to a player, create that many 1/1 green Elf Warrior creature tokens.

{T}, Tap ten untapped Elves you control: Each opponent loses 10 life and you gain 10 life.

You can tap any ten untapped Elves you control, including ones you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, to pay that part of the cost of Lathril's activated ability. You must have controlled Lathril continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, however. Lathril doesn't count as one of the ten.

0129_MTGFDN_MainNew: Leyline Axe

Leyline Axe

{4}

Artifact — Equipment

If this card is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has double strike and trample.

Equip {3} ({3}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have taken mulligans. If players have any cards in hand that allow actions to be taken with them from a player's opening hand, the starting player takes all such actions first in any order, followed by each other player in turn order. Then the first turn begins.

0176_MTGFDN_MainRep: Liliana, Dreadhorde General

Liliana, Dreadhorde General

{4}{B}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Liliana

6

Whenever a creature you control dies, draw a card.

+1: Create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token.

−4: Each player sacrifices two creatures of their choice.

−9: Each opponent chooses a permanent they control of each permanent type and sacrifices the rest.

If Liliana dies at the same time as one or more creatures you control, her first ability triggers for each of those creatures.

If Liliana somehow becomes a creature and dies, her first ability will trigger.

As Liliana's second loyalty ability resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses two creatures they control, then each other player in turn order does the same, knowing the choices made before them. Then all the chosen creatures are sacrificed at the same time. If any player can choose only one creature, that player does so.

As Liliana's last ability resolves, the next opponent in turn order (or, if it's somehow an opponent's turn, that opponent) makes all of their choices for it, then each other opponent in turn order does the same, knowing the choices made before them. Then all the unchosen permanents are sacrificed at the same time.

The permanent types are artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, land, and planeswalker. Supertypes, like legendary, aren't permanent types.

While making choices for Liliana's last ability, if a permanent has more than one permanent type, it can count for any of them. For example, you could choose an artifact creature as the artifact you're sparing, another creature as the creature, and an enchantment creature as the enchantment. Similarly, you could choose an enchantment creature as both the creature and the enchantment that you're sparing, even if you control another creature and/or another enchantment.

0106_MTGFDN_MainNew: Loot, Exuberant Explorer

Loot, Exuberant Explorer

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Beast Noble

1/4

You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

{4}{G}{G}, {T}: Look at the top six cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card with mana value less than or equal to the number of lands you control from among them and put it onto the battlefield. Put the rest on the bottom in a random order.

The effect of Loot's first ability is cumulative with similar effects. For example, if you control both Loot and Exploration (an enchantment with "You may play an additional land on each of your turns"), you'll be able to play three lands during each of your turns.

If a creature card in your library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0020_MTGFDN_MainNew: Luminous Rebuke

Luminous Rebuke

{4}{W}

Instant

This spell costs {3} less to cast if it targets a tapped creature.

Destroy target creature.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0046_MTGFDN_MainNew: Lunar Insight

Lunar Insight

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Draw a card for each different mana value among nonland permanents you control.

If a permanent you control has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0177_MTGFDN_MainRep: Macabre Waltz

Macabre Waltz

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Return up to two target creature cards from your graveyard to your hand, then discard a card.

If you have no other cards in hand, you'll have to discard one of the creature cards you return to your hand.

You may cast Macabre Waltz targeting one or zero creature cards. You'll still discard a card, even if you target no creature cards.

0178_MTGFDN_MainRep: Marauding Blight-Priest

Marauding Blight-Priest

{2}{B}

Creature — Vampire Cleric

3/2

Whenever you gain life, each opponent loses 1 life.

Marauding Blight-Priest's ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Dazzling Angel or 4 life from Apothecary Stomper.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Marauding Blight-Priest's ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Marauding Blight-Priest's ability will trigger only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Marauding Blight-Priest's ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0158_MTGFDN_MainRep: Micromancer

Micromancer

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/3

When this creature enters, you may search your library for an instant or sorcery card with mana value 1, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

0065_MTGFDN_MainNew: Midnight Snack

Midnight Snack

{2}{B}

Enchantment

Raid — At the beginning of your end step, if you attacked this turn, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life.")

{2}{B}, Sacrifice this enchantment: Target opponent loses X life, where X is the amount of life you gained this turn.

The value of X is determined only once, as Midnight Snack's last ability resolves.

0228_MTGFDN_MainRep: Mild-Mannered Librarian

Mild-Mannered Librarian

{G}

Creature — Human

1/1

{3}{G}: This creature becomes a Werewolf. Put two +1/+1 counters on it and you draw a card. Activate only once.

As Mild-Mannered Librarian's ability resolves, it loses its other creature types and becomes a Werewolf. It's no longer a Human.

0047_MTGFDN_MainNew: Mischievous Mystic

Mischievous Mystic

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/1

Flying

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, create a 1/1 blue Faerie creature token with flying.

Mischievous Mystic doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for its ability to trigger. As long as you control it when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0159_MTGFDN_MainRep: Mocking Sprite

Mocking Sprite

{2}{U}

Creature — Faerie Rogue

2/1

Flying

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Mocking Sprite's last ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay.

Mocking Sprite's last ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that cost.

0107_MTGFDN_MainNew: Mossborn Hydra

Mossborn Hydra

{2}{G}

Creature — Elemental Hydra

0/0

Trample (This creature can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

This creature enters with a +1/+1 counter on it.

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, double the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature.

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on Mossborn Hydra, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

If Mossborn Hydra somehow enters at the same time as one or more other lands you control, its last ability triggers for each of those lands.

0243_MTGFDN_MainRep: Muldrotha, the Gravetide

Muldrotha, the Gravetide

{3}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Avatar

6/6

During each of your turns, you may play a land and cast a permanent spell of each permanent type from your graveyard. (If a card has multiple permanent types, choose one as you play it.)

For example, you may cast an artifact creature spell as your artifact spell and cast another artifact creature spell as your creature spell.

Use the type of the card as it's played or cast to determine which permanent type to count it as. For example, if you cast a creature spell from your graveyard, you can cast a card with bestow as an enchantment spell.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of the cards you play from your graveyard. For example, you can't use Muldrotha to play a land if you don't have an available land play or to cast a planeswalker spell during your end step.

You must pay the costs to cast a spell this way. If it has an alternative cost, you may cast it for that cost instead.

Once you begin to cast a spell, losing control of Muldrotha won't affect the spell.

If you play a card from your graveyard and then have a new Muldrotha come under your control in the same turn, you may play another card of that type from your graveyard that turn.

If a permanent card is put into your graveyard during your main phase and the stack is empty, you have a chance to play it before any player may attempt to remove that card from your graveyard.

If multiple effects allow you to play a card from your graveyard, you must announce which permission you're using as you begin to play the card.

0108_MTGFDN_MainNew: Needletooth Pack

Needletooth Pack

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Dinosaur

4/5

Morbid — At the beginning of your end step, if a creature died this turn, put two +1/+1 counters on target creature you control.

Needletooth Pack's last ability will check as the end step starts to see if a creature died this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all.

0229_MTGFDN_MainRep: Nessian Hornbeetle

Nessian Hornbeetle

{1}{G}

Creature — Insect

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control another creature with power 4 or greater, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

If you don't control a creature with power 4 or greater as your combat phase begins, Nessian Hornbeetle's ability doesn't trigger. If you don't control one as the ability resolves, it has no effect. It doesn't have to be the same creature at both times, however.

Nessian Hornbeetle's ability only gives it one +1/+1 counter, no matter how many creatures with power 4 or greater you control beyond the first.

0160_MTGFDN_MainRep: An Offer You Can't Refuse

An Offer You Can't Refuse

{U}

Instant

Counter target noncreature spell. Its controller creates two Treasure tokens. (They're artifacts with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

If the target is no longer legal as An Offer You Can't Refuse resolves, no Treasure tokens are created.

If the target is still legal as it resolves but the spell can't be countered for some reason, its controller will still create two Treasure tokens.

0161_MTGFDN_MainRep: Omniscience

Omniscience

{7}{U}{U}{U}

Enchantment

You may cast spells from your hand without paying their mana costs.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of each spell you cast.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Thrill of Possibility, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Once you cast Omniscience, if it's your turn, you'll have priority immediately after it resolves. You can cast another spell before any player can attempt to remove Omniscience with spells or abilities.

0230_MTGFDN_MainRep: Overrun

Overrun

{2}{G}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Creatures you control get +3/+3 and gain trample until end of turn. (Each of those creatures can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

Overrun affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. It won't affect creatures that come under your control later in the turn.

0179_MTGFDN_MainRep: Painful Quandary

Painful Quandary

{3}{B}{B}

Enchantment

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, that player loses 5 life unless they discard a card.

Painful Quandary's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

If the opponent has no cards in hand as the ability resolves, they can't choose to discard a card. They must lose 5 life.

0124_MTGFDN_MainNew: Perforating Artist

Perforating Artist

{1}{B}{R}

Creature — Devil

3/2

Deathtouch (Any amount of damage this deals to a creature is enough to destroy it.)

Raid — At the beginning of your end step, if you attacked this turn, each opponent loses 3 life unless that player sacrifices a nonland permanent of their choice or discards a card.

While resolving Perforating Artist's last ability, your opponent chooses a card to be discarded without revealing it, chooses a nonland permanent to be sacrificed, or chooses to do neither. Then that player discards that card, sacrifices that permanent, or loses 3 life. Your opponent can always choose to lose 3 life, even if they have cards to discard or nonland permanents to sacrifice.

In a multiplayer game, each opponent in turn order makes their choice once, then all of the actions occur simultaneously. Opponents will know choices made by earlier opponents when making their choices, although a card chosen to be discarded this way isn't revealed until it's discarded.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Perforating Artist's last ability causes both opponents to sacrifice a nonland permanent, discard a card, or lose 3 life.

0109_MTGFDN_MainNew: Preposterous Proportions

Preposterous Proportions

{5}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Creatures you control get +10/+10 and gain vigilance until end of turn.

Preposterous Proportions affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. It won't affect creatures that come under your control later in the turn.

0244_MTGFDN_MainRep: Progenitus

Progenitus

{W}{W}{U}{U}{B}{B}{R}{R}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Hydra Avatar

10/10

Protection from everything

If Progenitus would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, reveal Progenitus and shuffle it into its owner's library instead.

"Protection from everything" means the following: Progenitus can't be blocked, Progenitus can't be enchanted or equipped, Progenitus can't be the target of spells or abilities, and all damage that would be dealt to Progenitus is prevented.

Progenitus can still be affected by effects that don't target it or deal damage to it (such as Day of Judgment).

0111_MTGFDN_MainNew: Quilled Greatwurm

Quilled Greatwurm

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Wurm

7/7

Trample

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage during your turn, put that many +1/+1 counters on it. (It must survive to get the counters.)

You may cast this card from your graveyard by removing six counters from among creatures you control in addition to paying its other costs.

You must follow all normal timing rules when casting Quilled Greatwurm from your graveyard with the permission granted by its last ability.

0022_MTGFDN_MainNew: Raise the Past

Raise the Past

{2}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Return all creature cards with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If a creature card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0048_MTGFDN_MainNew: Refute

Refute

{1}{U}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell. Draw a card, then discard a card.

If the target spell is an illegal target when Refute tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw or discard.

0092_MTGFDN_MainNew: Rite of the Dragoncaller

Rite of the Dragoncaller

{4}{R}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a 5/5 red Dragon creature token with flying.

Rite of the Dragoncaller's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0264_MTGFDN_MainRep: Rogue's Passage

Rogue's Passage

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{4}, {T}: Target creature can't be blocked this turn.

Activating the second ability of Rogue's Passage after a creature has become blocked won't cause that creature to become unblocked.

0245_MTGFDN_MainRep: Ruby, Daring Tracker

Ruby, Daring Tracker

{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Scout

1/2

Haste (This creature can attack and {T} as soon as it comes under your control.)

Whenever Ruby attacks while you control a creature with power 4 or greater, Ruby gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

{T}: Add {R} or {G}.

If you controlled a creature with power 4 or greater when you declared Ruby as an attacker, it doesn't matter whether you still control one as her triggered ability resolves. Ruby will still get +2/+2 until end of turn.

0162_MTGFDN_MainRep: Run Away Together

Run Away Together

{1}{U}

Instant

Choose two target creatures controlled by different players. Return those creatures to their owners' hands.

If one of the two target creatures becomes an illegal target, Run Away Together can still determine its controller only to check whether the other creature is a legal target. If the illegal target has left the battlefield, use its last known information. If the other creature is still a legal target, it's returned to its owner's hand.

If both creatures are controlled by the same player as Run Away Together tries to resolve, both targets are illegal. The spell doesn't resolve.

0232_MTGFDN_MainRep: Scavenging Ooze

Scavenging Ooze

{1}{G}

Creature — Ooze

2/2

{G}: Exile target card from a graveyard. If it was a creature card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature and you gain 1 life.

If the target card is an illegal target when the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No +1/+1 counter will be put on Scavenging Ooze and you won't gain life. Notably, this means that if you activate Scavenging Ooze's ability multiple times targeting the same creature card, only the first instance of the ability to resolve will have any effect.

0267_MTGFDN_MainRep: Secluded Courtyard

Secluded Courtyard

Land

As this land enters, choose a creature type.

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a creature spell of the chosen type or activate an ability of a creature source of the chosen type.

If Secluded Courtyard is somehow on the battlefield without a chosen type, mana from its second mana ability can't be spent on anything.

0163_MTGFDN_MainRep: Self-Reflection

Self-Reflection

{4}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Create a token that's a copy of target creature you control.

Flashback {3}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the target creature will also work.

0023_MTGFDN_MainNew: Skyknight Squire

Skyknight Squire

{1}{W}

Creature — Cat Scout

1/1

Whenever another creature you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

As long as this creature has three or more +1/+1 counters on it, it has flying and is a Knight in addition to its other types.

If Skyknight Squire enters at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, its first ability will trigger for each of those other creatures.

Once Skyknight Squire has been blocked, putting enough +1/+1 counters on it to give it flying won't cause it to become unblocked.

0133_MTGFDN_MainNew: Soulstone Sanctuary

Soulstone Sanctuary

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{4}: This land becomes a 3/3 creature with vigilance and all creature types. It's still a land.

Soulstone Sanctuary's last ability doesn't have a duration. Once it resolves, it will remain in effect until the game ends, Soulstone Sanctuary leaves the battlefield, or some subsequent effect changes its characteristics, whichever comes first.

If this becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0095_MTGFDN_MainNew: Sower of Chaos

Sower of Chaos

{3}{R}

Creature — Devil

4/3

{2}{R}: Target creature can't block this turn.

Once a creature has been declared as a blocker, activating Sower of Chaos's last ability targeting that creature won't cause that creature to stop blocking.

0112_MTGFDN_MainNew: Spinner of Souls

Spinner of Souls

{2}{G}

Creature — Spider Spirit

4/3

Reach

Whenever another nontoken creature you control dies, you may reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a creature card. Put that card into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If Spinner of Souls dies at the same time as one or more other nontoken creatures you control, its last ability will trigger for each of those other creatures.

0148_MTGFDN_MainRep: Stroke of Midnight

Stroke of Midnight

{2}{W}

Instant

Destroy target nonland permanent. Its controller creates a 1/1 white Human creature token.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Stroke of Midnight tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. No player creates a Human token. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does create a Human token.

0632_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Stromkirk Noble

Stromkirk Bloodthief

{2}{B}

Creature — Vampire Rogue

2/2

At the beginning of your end step, if an opponent lost life this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target Vampire you control.

Stromkirk Bloodthief's ability cares whether an opponent lost life this turn, not how their life total changed. For example, an opponent who gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn still lost life.

0096_MTGFDN_MainNew: Strongbox Raider

Strongbox Raider

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Orc Pirate

5/2

Raid — When this creature enters, if you attacked this turn, exile the top two cards of your library. Choose one of them. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Strongbox Raider's ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0025_MTGFDN_MainNew: Sun-Blessed Healer

Sun-Blessed Healer

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

3/1

Kicker {1}{W} (You may pay an additional {1}{W} as you cast this spell.)

Lifelink (Damage dealt by this creature also causes you to gain that much life.)

When this creature enters, if it was kicked, return target nonland permanent card with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0246_MTGFDN_MainRep: Swiftblade Vindicator

Swiftblade Vindicator

{R}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

1/1

Double strike (This creature deals both first-strike and regular combat damage.)

Vigilance (Attacking doesn't cause this creature to tap.)

Trample (This creature can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

If an attacking creature with double strike and trample destroys all of its blocking creatures with first-strike combat damage, all of its normal combat damage is assigned to the player, planeswalker, or battle that creature's attacking.

0248_MTGFDN_MainRep: Thousand-Year Storm

Thousand-Year Storm

{4}{U}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, copy it for each other instant and sorcery spell you've cast before it this turn. You may choose new targets for the copies.

Spells you've cast that were countered were still cast, and so will add copies when Thousand-Year Storm's ability resolves for later spells in the turn.

Thousand-Year Storm's ability will copy any instant or sorcery spell, not just one with targets.

Copies are created even if the spell that caused Thousand-Year Storm's ability to trigger has been countered by the time that ability resolves. The copies resolve before the original spell.

The copies will have the same targets as the spell they're copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copies will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copies will have the same value of X.

If the spell has damage divided as it was cast, the division can't be changed (although the targets receiving that damage still can). The same is true of spells that distribute counters.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copies. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copies that Thousand-Year Storm's ability creates are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (such as that of Thousand-Year Storm itself) won't trigger.

0210_MTGFDN_MainRep: Thrill of Possibility

Thrill of Possibility

{1}{R}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.

Draw two cards.

You must discard exactly one card to cast Thrill of Possibility; you can't cast it without discarding a card, and you can't discard additional cards.

0166_MTGFDN_MainRep: Time Stop

Time Stop

{4}{U}{U}

Instant

End the turn. (Exile all spells and abilities, including this spell. The player whose turn it is discards down to their maximum hand size. Damage heals and "this turn" and "until end of turn" effects end.)

Ending the turn this way means the following things happen in order: 1) All spells and abilities on the stack are exiled. This includes Time Stop, though it will continue to resolve. It also includes spells and abilities that can't be countered. 2) All attacking and blocking creatures are removed from combat. 3) State-based actions are checked. No player gets priority, and no triggered abilities are put onto the stack. 4) The current phase and/or step ends. The game skips straight to the cleanup step. The cleanup step happens in its entirety.

If any triggered abilities do trigger during this process, they're put onto the stack during the cleanup step. If this happens, players will have a chance to cast spells and activate abilities, then there will be another cleanup step before the turn finally ends.

0072_MTGFDN_MainNew: Tinybones, Bauble Burglar

Tinybones, Bauble Burglar

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Skeleton Rogue

1/3

Whenever an opponent discards a card, exile it from their graveyard with a stash counter on it. During your turn, you may play cards you don't own with stash counters on them from exile, and mana of any type can be spent to cast those spells.

{3}{B}, {T}: Each opponent discards a card. Activate only as a sorcery.

Tinybones's second ability allows you to play all exiled cards you don't own with stash counters on them, regardless of whether they were put there by the Tinybones you currently control or a Tinybones that was previously on the battlefield.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Tinybones's second ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0167_MTGFDN_MainRep: Tolarian Terror

Tolarian Terror

{6}{U}

Creature — Serpent

5/5

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard. Ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Tolarian Terror). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Tolarian Terror's first ability can't reduce its cost below {U}.

0097_MTGFDN_MainNew: Twinflame Tyrant

Twinflame Tyrant

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

3/5

Flying

If a source you control would deal damage to an opponent or a permanent an opponent controls, it deals double that damage instead.

The damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The doubled damage isn't dealt by Twinflame Tyrant unless it was the original source of damage.

If another effect (or effects) modifies how much damage a source you control would deal—by preventing some of it, for example—the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses the order in which any such effects (including Twinflame Tyrant's) apply. If all of the damage is prevented, Twinflame Tyrant's effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents and/or players, that damage is divided or assigned before doubling. For example, if you attack with a 5/5 creature with trample and it's blocked by a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. Those amounts are then doubled to 4 and 6, respectively

0053_MTGFDN_MainNew: Uncharted Voyage

Uncharted Voyage

{3}{U}

Instant

Target creature's owner puts it on their choice of the top or bottom of their library.

Surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

If multiple cards are put into the library this way (such as when the spell targets a melded permanent), that permanent's owner puts all the cards on top or all the cards on the bottom. They put them in whatever order they wish, and do not need to reveal the order.

0027_MTGFDN_MainNew: Valkyrie's Call

Valkyrie's Call

{3}{W}{W}

Enchantment

Whenever a nontoken, non-Angel creature you control dies, return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control with a +1/+1 counter on it. It has flying and is an Angel in addition to its other types.

If Valkyrie's Call goes to the graveyard at the same time as one or more nontoken, non-Angel creatures you control die, its ability triggers once for each of those creatures.

0028_MTGFDN_MainNew: Vanguard Seraph

Vanguard Seraph

{3}{W}

Creature — Angel Warrior

3/3

Flying

Whenever you gain life for the first time each turn, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

Vanguard Seraph's last ability triggers just once for your first life-gaining event on each turn, no matter how much life you gain.

If you gain life during a turn before Vanguard Seraph is on the battlefield, its last ability won't trigger that turn even if you gain life again later in the turn.

0076_MTGFDN_MainNew: Vengeful Bloodwitch

Vengeful Bloodwitch

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire Warlock

1/1

Whenever this creature or another creature you control dies, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

If Vengeful Bloodwitch dies at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, its ability will trigger for each of those creatures, including itself.

0125_MTGFDN_MainNew: Wardens of the Cycle

Wardens of the Cycle

{1}{B}{G}{G}

Creature — Elf Warlock

3/4

Morbid — At the beginning of your end step, if a creature died this turn, choose one —

• You gain 2 life.

• You draw a card and you lose 1 life.



Wardens of the Cycle's ability will check as the end step starts to see if a creature died this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all.

0236_MTGFDN_MainRep: Wildwood Scourge

Wildwood Scourge

{X}{G}

Creature — Hydra

0/0

This creature enters with X +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on another non-Hydra creature you control, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Abilities that trigger when counters are put on a creature trigger when a creature enters with counters and when a player puts counters on a creature.

Wildwood Scourge gets just one +1/+1 counter when its last ability resolves, no matter how many counters were put on the non-Hydra creature.

0168_MTGFDN_MainRep: Witness Protection

Witness Protection

{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a green and white Citizen creature with base power and toughness 1/1 named Legitimate Businessperson. (It loses all other colors, card types, creature types, and names.)

Witness Protection overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Giant Growth, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

If the enchanted creature had any subtypes other than creature types, such as Equipment, Vehicle, or Shrine, it loses those as well.

If an effect instructs a player to choose a card name, that player may not name "Legitimate Businessperson," even if a creature currently has that name. (Don't worry, that doesn't make the business any less legitimate.)

0149_MTGFDN_MainRep: Youthful Valkyrie

Youthful Valkyrie

{1}{W}

Creature — Angel

1/3

Flying

Whenever another Angel you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

If Youthful Valkyrie enters at the same time as one or more other Angels you control, its last ability will trigger for each of those other Angels.

0126_MTGFDN_MainNew: Zimone, Paradox Sculptor

Zimone, Paradox Sculptor

{2}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/4

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures you control.

{G}{U}, {T}: Double the number of each kind of counter on up to two target creatures and/or artifacts you control.

To double the number of each kind of counter on a permanent, put another counter on it for each counter it already has. Effects that interact with counters being put onto permanents, such as the effect of Branching Evolution, apply as appropriate.

0077_MTGFDN_MainNew: Zul Ashur, Lich Lord

Zul Ashur, Lich Lord

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Warlock

2/2

Ward—Pay 2 life. (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays 2 life.) {T}: You may cast target Zombie creature card from your graveyard this turn.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for Zombie creature cards cast with the permission granted by Zul Ashur's last ability.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Special Guests Card-Specific Notes

0079_MTGFDN_SpGsts: Bloom Tender

Bloom Tender

{1}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

1/1

{T}: For each color among permanents you control, add one mana of that color.

For each color (white, blue, black, red, and green), check to see if you control a permanent of that color. You can count the same permanent for multiple colors. For example, if you control a green enchantment and a white-black creature, Bloom Tender's ability produces {W}{B}{G}.

Bloom Tender won't produce more than one mana of any particular color. At most, it will produce {W}{U}{B}{R}{G}.

Bloom Tender can't produce colorless mana, even if you control a colorless permanent.

0074_MTGFDN_SpGsts: Condemn

Condemn

{W}

Instant

Put target attacking creature on the bottom of its owner's library. Its controller gains life equal to its toughness.

Use the creature's toughness as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much life its controller gains.

0077_MTGFDN_SpGsts: Embercleave

Embercleave

{4}{R}{R}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Flash

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each attacking creature you control.

When Embercleave enters, attach it to target creature you control.

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has double strike and trample.

Equip {3}

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Embercleave's second ability can't reduce its cost below {R}{R}.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to increase Embercleave's cost by removing attacking creatures you control.

0083_MTGFDN_SpGsts2: Fiend Artisan

Fiend Artisan

{B/G}{B/G}

Creature — Nightmare

1/1

This creature gets +1/+1 for each creature card in your graveyard.

{X}{B/G}, {T}, Sacrifice another creature: Search your library for a creature card with mana value X or less, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle. Activate only as a sorcery.

Fiend Artisan's first ability applies only while it's on the battlefield.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Fiend Artisan may become lethal if creature cards leave your graveyard during that turn.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0078_MTGFDN_SpGsts: Goblin Bushwhacker

Goblin Bushwhacker

{R}

Creature — Goblin Warrior

1/1

Kicker {R}

When this creature enters, if it was kicked, creatures you control get +1/+0 and gain haste until end of turn.

Goblin Bushwhacker's last ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. It won't affect creatures that come under your control later in the turn.

0076_MTGFDN_SpGsts: Grim Tutor

Grim Tutor

{1}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Search your library for a card, put that card into your hand, then shuffle. You lose 3 life.

You don't reveal the card you search for.

0075_MTGFDN_SpGsts: Sphinx's Tutelage

Sphinx's Tutelage

{2}{U}

Enchantment

Whenever you draw a card, target opponent mills two cards. If two nonland cards that share a color were milled this way, repeat this process.

{5}{U}: Draw a card, then discard a card.

Colorless is not a color, so putting two colorless cards into a graveyard won't cause the process to repeat.

The process will keep repeating as long as both cards share a color and neither is a land card.

0082_MTGFDN_SpGsts2: Temporal Manipulation

Temporal Manipulation

{3}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Take an extra turn after this one.

If multiple "extra turn" effects resolve in the same turn, take them in the reverse of the order that the effects resolved. In other words, the most recently created extra turn is taken first.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Starter Collection Card-Specific Notes

0723_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Adaptive Automaton

Adaptive Automaton

{3}

Artifact Creature — Construct

2/2

As this creature enters, choose a creature type.

This creature is the chosen type in addition to its other types.

Other creatures you control of the chosen type get +1/+1.

The choice of creature type is made as Adaptive Automaton enters. Players can't take any actions between the time the choice is made and the time the appropriate creatures begin to get +1/+1.

You must choose an existing creature type, such as Human or Warrior. Card types such as artifact and supertypes such as legendary can't be chosen.

Even though Adaptive Automaton is a Construct, other Construct creatures you control won't get +1/+1 unless you chose Construct as Adaptive Automaton entered the battlefield.

0706_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Angel of Vitality

Angel of Vitality

{2}{W}

Creature — Angel

2/2

Flying

If you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 1 instead.

This creature gets +2/+2 as long as you have 25 or more life.

If you control two Angels of Vitality and you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 2. A third Angel of Vitality has you gain that much life plus 3, and so on.

The middle ability of Angel of Vitality applies just once to each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Dazzling Angel or 4 life from Apothecary Stomper.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and the second ability of Angel of Vitality applies only once.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Angel of Vitality's second ability will apply twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will apply only once.

If Angel of Vitality is dealt damage and your life total is increased above 25 before state-based actions are performed (most likely because Angel of Vitality is dealt combat damage at the same time that a creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage), Angel of Vitality's last ability applies before checking whether it's destroyed for having lethal damage marked on it.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until it's removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Angel of Vitality may become lethal if your life total drops below 25 during that turn.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Angel of Vitality's second ability to apply, even though it will cause your team's life total to increase.

In formats where your life total doesn't start at 20, Angel of Vitality's last ability still applies if your life total is 25 or more.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Angel of Vitality's last ability applies as long as your team's life total is 25 or more.

0565_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Angelic Destiny

Angelic Destiny

{2}{W}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +4/+4, has flying and first strike, and is an Angel in addition to its other types.

When enchanted creature dies, return Angelic Destiny to its owner's hand.

If the creature dies before the Angelic Destiny spell resolves, Angelic Destiny will go to its owner's graveyard. It won't return to its owner's hand.

If Angelic Destiny is no longer in a graveyard when its triggered ability resolves, it won't be returned to its owner's hand.

0585_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Arcanis the Omnipotent

Arcanis the Omnipotent

{3}{U}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Wizard

3/4

{T}: Draw three cards.

{2}{U}{U}: Return Arcanis to its owner's hand.

Arcanis's last ability can be activated only while it's on the battlefield.

0651_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Aurelia, the Warleader

Aurelia, the Warleader

{2}{R}{R}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel

3/4

Flying, vigilance, haste

Whenever Aurelia attacks for the first time each turn, untap all creatures you control. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

Aurelia's last ability doesn't give you any additional main phases. This means that you will move directly from the end of combat step of one combat phase to the beginning of combat step of the next one.

0652_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Ayli, Eternal Pilgrim

Ayli, Eternal Pilgrim

{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Kor Cleric

2/3

Deathtouch (Any amount of damage this deals to a creature is enough to destroy it.)

{1}, Sacrifice another creature: You gain life equal to the sacrificed creature's toughness.

{1}{W}{B}, Sacrifice another creature: Exile target nonland permanent. Activate only if you have at least 10 life more than your starting life total.

Once you've activated Ayli's last ability, it doesn't matter what happens to your life total.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Ayli's last ability checks your team's life total.

0567_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Ballyrush Banneret

Ballyrush Banneret

{1}{W}

Creature — Kithkin Soldier

2/1

Kithkin spells and Soldier spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Ballyrush Banneret's ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay to cast Kithkin and Soldier spells.

Ballyrush Banneret's ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that spell.

Spells you cast that have both types cost {1} less to cast, not {2} less.

0619_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Bolt Bend

Bolt Bend

{3}{R}

Instant

This spell costs {3} less to cast if you control a creature with power 4 or greater.

Change the target of target spell or ability with a single target.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Once you announce that you're casting Bolt Bend, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to change whether you control a creature with power 4 or greater.

Once you've cast Bolt Bend, losing control of all creatures with power 4 or greater won't affect the spell or cause you to pay more mana.

The single target that the target spell or ability targets doesn't have to be a creature you control with power 4 or greater.

You don't choose the new target for the spell or ability until Bolt Bend resolves. You must change the target if possible. However, you can't change the target to an illegal target. If there are no legal targets to choose from, the target isn't changed. It doesn't matter if the original target has somehow become illegal itself.

If a spell or ability targets multiple things, you can't target it with Bolt Bend, even if all but one of those targets have become illegal.

If a spell or ability targets the same player or object multiple times, you can't target it with Bolt Bend.

0721_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Boros Charm

Boros Charm

{R}{W}

Instant

Choose one —

• Boros Charm deals 4 damage to target player or planeswalker.

• Permanents you control gain indestructible until end of turn.

• Target creature gains double strike until end of turn.

Boros Charm's second mode affects only permanents you control at the time it resolves. It won't affect permanents that come under your control later in the turn.

Planeswalkers with indestructible will still have loyalty counters removed from them as they are dealt damage. If a planeswalker with indestructible has no loyalty counters, it will still be put into its owner's graveyard, as the rule that does this doesn't destroy the planeswalker.

0568_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Charming Prince

Charming Prince

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Noble

2/2

When this creature enters, choose one —

• Scry 2.

• You gain 3 life.

• Exile another target creature you own. Return it to the battlefield under your control at the beginning of the next end step.

Charming Prince's third mode can target any creature you own, including those another player controls.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0709_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Confiscate

Confiscate

{4}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant permanent

You control enchanted permanent.

Gaining control of a permanent doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

Gaining control of an Aura or Equipment doesn't change what it's attached to.

0620_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Crash Through

Crash Through

{R}

Sorcery

Creatures you control gain trample until end of turn. (Each of those creature can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

Draw a card.

Crash Through affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't gain trample.

You may cast Crash Through even if you control no creatures. If you control no creatures as the spell resolves, you'll just draw a card.

0685_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Crawling Barrens

Crawling Barrens

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{4}: Put two +1/+1 counters on this land. Then you may have it become a 0/0 Elemental creature until end of turn. It's still a land.

You can activate Crawling Barrens's second ability even if it's already a creature.

Counters on Crawling Barrens remain on it when it stops being a creature. If it becomes a creature later, they'll apply to it.

Unless Crawling Barrens is already a creature, its second ability causes the +1/+1 counters to be put onto a noncreature land. Abilities that apply or trigger when counters are put on a creature you control won't do so.

If this becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0569_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Crusader of Odric

Crusader of Odric

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

*/*

Crusader of Odric's power and toughness are each equal to the number of creatures you control.

The ability that defines Crusader of Odric's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

As long as Crusader of Odric is on the battlefield and still a creature, its ability will count itself.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Crusader of Odric may become lethal if other creatures you control leave the battlefield during that turn.

0686_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Cryptic Caves

Cryptic Caves

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}, Sacrifice this land: Draw a card. Activate only if you control five or more lands.

Cryptic Caves can be one of the five lands you control. You don't need to control five other lands. It's okay that you'll only control four lands as you finish activating Cryptic Caves's last ability.

If you control two Cryptic Caves and exactly three other lands, you can activate the last ability of only one of the Cryptic Caves. As soon as the cost for that ability is paid, you will no longer control enough lands to activate the ability of the second Cryptic Caves.

0654_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Deadly Brew

Deadly Brew

{B}{G}

Sorcery

Each player sacrifices a creature or planeswalker of their choice. If you sacrificed a permanent this way, you may return another permanent card from your graveyard to your hand.

First the active player chooses which creature or planeswalker they'll sacrifice, then each other player in turn order does the same, knowing choices made before their choice. Then all those permanents are sacrificed simultaneously.

If you cast Deadly Brew and control any creatures or planeswalkers as it resolves, you must sacrifice one of them.

You choose which permanent card you're returning to your hand, if any, as Deadly Brew resolves, after permanents are sacrificed.

You cannot return the same permanent card that you sacrificed.

0687_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Demolition Field

Demolition Field

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this land: Destroy target nonbasic land an opponent controls. That land's controller may search their library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle. You may search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

If the targeted land is an illegal target by the time Demolition Field's ability resolves, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Neither player will get to search for a basic land card.

The target land's controller gets to search for a basic land card even if that land wasn't destroyed by Demolition Field's ability. This may happen because the land has indestructible.

0602_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Demonic Pact

Demonic Pact

{2}{B}{B}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, choose one that hasn't been chosen —

• This enchantment deals 4 damage to any target and you gain 4 life.

• Target opponent discards two cards.

• Draw two cards.

• You lose the game.

You choose the mode as the triggered ability goes on the stack. You can choose a mode that requires targets only if there are legal targets available.

If the ability doesn't resolve (either for having its target become illegal or because a spell or ability counters it), the mode chosen for that instance of the ability still counts as being chosen.

The phrase "that hasn't been chosen" refers only to that specific Demonic Pact. If you control one and cast another one, you can choose any mode for the second one the first time its ability triggers.

It doesn't matter who has chosen any particular mode. For example, say you control Demonic Pact and have chosen the first two modes. If an opponent gains control of Demonic Pact, that player can choose only the third or fourth mode.

In some very unusual situations, you may not be able to choose a mode, either because all modes have previously been chosen or the only remaining modes require targets and there are no legal targets available. In this case, the ability is simply removed from the stack with no effect.

Yes, if the fourth mode is the only one remaining, you must choose it. You read the whole contract, right?

0603_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Desecration Demon

Desecration Demon

{2}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon

6/6

Flying

At the beginning of each combat, any opponent may sacrifice a creature of their choice. If a player does, tap this creature and put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Players won't know which player, planeswalker, or battle Desecration Demon will attack, if any, when deciding whether to sacrifice a creature.

Each opponent in turn order may choose to sacrifice a creature, even if an opponent already chose to sacrifice a creature that combat. Desecration Demon will have a maximum of one +1/+1 counter put on it each combat, no matter how many creatures were sacrificed.

0571_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Devout Decree

Devout Decree

{1}{W}

Sorcery

Exile target creature or planeswalker that's black or red. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

If the target creature or planeswalker is an illegal target by the time Devout Decree tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You won't scry 1.

0621_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Dragon Mage

Dragon Mage

{5}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon Wizard

5/5

Flying

Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, each player discards their hand, then draws seven cards.

If a player has fewer than seven cards in their library, that player loses the game after Dragon Mage's triggered ability resolves. If each player loses the game this way, the game's a draw.

0604_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Dread Summons

Dread Summons

{X}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Each player mills X cards. For each creature card put into a graveyard this way, you create a tapped 2/2 black Zombie creature token. (To mill a card, a player puts the top card of their library into their graveyard.)

If a creature card has an ability that replaces going to the graveyard with moving somewhere else "instead," that card won't count toward the number of Zombies you get. Conversely, creature cards with a triggered ability that removes them from the graveyard when they're put there from anywhere (or your library) will count toward that number.

0605_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Driver of the Dead

Driver of the Dead

{3}{B}

Creature — Vampire

3/2

When this creature dies, return target creature card with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If a card in a player's graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

If Driver of the Dead dies at the same time as a creature with mana value 2 or less, you can target that card and return it to the battlefield.

If a creature card with mana value 2 or less becomes a copy of Driver of the Dead and dies, it can be the target of its own ability.

0655_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Drogskol Reaver

Drogskol Reaver

{5}{W}{U}

Creature — Spirit

3/5

Flying

Double strike (This creature deals both first-strike and regular combat damage.)

Lifelink (Damage dealt by this creature also causes you to gain that much life.)

Whenever you gain life, draw a card.

If Drogskol Reaver deals enough first-strike damage to destroy each creature it's blocking or was blocked by, it won't deal any damage during the regular combat damage step and its last ability won't trigger a second time that combat. This is different if Drogskol Reaver is attacking and somehow gains trample.

Drogskol Reaver's last ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Dazzling Angel or 4 life from Apothecary Stomper.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and the last ability of Drogskol Reaver triggers only once.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Drogskol Reaver's last ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

0656_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Dryad Militant

Dryad Militant

{G/W}

Creature — Dryad Soldier

2/1

({G/W} can be paid with either {G} or {W}.)

If an instant or sorcery card would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

If an instant or sorcery spell destroys Dryad Militant directly (like Murder does), that instant or sorcery card will be put into its owner's graveyard. However, if an instant or sorcery card deals lethal damage to Dryad Militant, Dryad Militant will remain on the battlefield until the next time state-based actions are checked, which is after the instant or sorcery finishes resolving. The instant or sorcery will be exiled.

If an instant or sorcery card is discarded while Dryad Militant is on the battlefield, abilities that function when a card is discarded (such as madness) still work, even though that card never reaches a graveyard. In addition, spells or abilities that check the characteristics of a discarded card can find that card in exile.

0657_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Enigma Drake

Enigma Drake

{1}{U}{R}

Creature — Drake

*/4

Flying

Enigma Drake's power is equal to the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard.

The ability that defines Enigma Drake's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0724_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Expedition Map

Expedition Map

{1}

Artifact

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Search your library for a land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

You may find any land card, not just a basic land card.

0712_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Feed the Swarm

Feed the Swarm

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy target creature or enchantment an opponent controls. You lose life equal to that permanent's mana value.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Feed the Swarm tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't lose any life. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), you do lose life.

The amount of life you lose is determined by the permanent's mana value as it last existed on the battlefield.

If a permanent on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0636_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Fierce Empath

Fierce Empath

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf

1/1

When this creature enters, you may search your library for a creature card with mana value 6 or greater, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0591_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Fog Bank

Fog Bank

{1}{U}

Creature — Wall

0/2

Defender (This creature can't attack.)

Flying

Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt to and dealt by this creature.

Fog Bank's prevention effect isn't considered while assigning combat damage from a creature with trample. For example, if it blocks a 5/5 creature with trample, that creature's controller must assign 2 of that creature's combat damage to Fog Bank and the remainder can be assigned to the defending player, planeswalker, or battle.

0575_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Fumigate

Fumigate

{3}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Destroy all creatures. You gain 1 life for each creature destroyed this way.

Creatures destroyed this way count toward the life gained even if they're put into a zone other than a graveyard.

You won't gain 1 life for a creature that isn't actually destroyed, such as a creature with indestructible.

0637_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Fynn, the Fangbearer

Fynn, the Fangbearer

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

1/3

Deathtouch (Any amount of damage this deals to a creature is enough to destroy it.)

Whenever a creature you control with deathtouch deals combat damage to a player, that player gets two poison counters. (A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game.)

Losing the game because a player (preferably an opponent) has ten or more poison counters is a rule of the game. Fynn doesn't have to still be on the battlefield when someone (preferably an opponent) gets their tenth poison counter.

0675_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Gate Colossus

Gate Colossus

{8}

Artifact Creature — Construct

8/8

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each Gate you control.

This creature can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Whenever a Gate you control enters, you may put this card from your graveyard on top of your library.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Once a creature with power 3 or greater has blocked Gate Colossus, changing the power of the blocking creature won't cause Gate Colossus to become unblocked.

0623_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Ghitu Lavarunner

Ghitu Lavarunner

{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/2

As long as there are two or more instant and/or sorcery cards in your graveyard, this creature gets +1/+0 and has haste. (It can attack and {T} as soon as it comes under your control.)

If Ghitu Lavarunner loses haste after being declared as an attacker on the turn it comes under your control, it will continue to attack. It won't be removed from combat. On the other hand, if it loses haste before your declare attackers step, it won't be able to attack.

0624_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Giant Cindermaw

Giant Cindermaw

{2}{R}

Creature — Dinosaur Beast

4/3

Trample (This creature can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

Players can't gain life.

Spells and abilities that cause players to gain life still resolve while Giant Cindermaw is on the battlefield. No player will gain life, but any other effects of that spell or ability will happen.

If an effect says to set a player's life total to a number that's higher than the player's current life total while Giant Cindermaw is on the battlefield, the player's life total doesn't change.

0638_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Gnarlback Rhino

Gnarlback Rhino

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Rhino

4/4

Trample (This creature can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

Whenever you cast a spell that targets this creature, draw a card.

Gnarlback Rhino's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

Gnarlback Rhino's last ability triggers when you cast a spell that has multiple targets as long as at least one of those targets is Gnarlback Rhino. It doesn't trigger multiple times if you cast a spell that targets Gnarlback Rhino multiple times.

0716_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Guttersnipe

Guttersnipe

{2}{R}

Creature — Goblin Shaman

2/2

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, this creature deals 2 damage to each opponent.

Guttersnipe's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Guttersnipe's ability causes the opposing team to lose 4 life.

0659_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Halana and Alena, Partners

Halana and Alena, Partners

{2}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Ranger

2/3

First strike (This creature deals combat damage before creatures without first strike.)

Reach (This creature can block creatures with flying.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put X +1/+1 counters on another target creature you control, where X is Halana and Alena's power. That creature gains haste until end of turn.

If Halana and Alena's power is somehow negative at the time its triggered ability resolves, you will put no counters on that creature. The effect doesn't remove counters from that creature or give it -1/-1 counters.

0625_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Harmless Offering

Harmless Offering

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Target opponent gains control of target permanent you control.

Your opponent can't refuse your generous donation.

0639_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Heroes' Bane

Heroes' Bane

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Hydra

0/0

This creature enters with four +1/+1 counters on it.

{2}{G}{G}: Put X +1/+1 counters on this creature, where X is its power.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Heroes' Bane's last ability resolves.

If Heroes' Bane's power is less than 0 when its second ability resolves, X is considered to be 0.

0626_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Hoarding Dragon

Hoarding Dragon

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

4/4

Flying

When this creature enters, you may search your library for an artifact card, exile it, then shuffle.

When this creature dies, you may put the exiled card into its owner's hand.

The artifact card you find is exiled face up. All players can see what it is.

Hoarding Dragon's last two abilities are linked. The third ability refers only to the card exiled by Hoarding Dragon's second ability. In other words, each Dragon has its own hoard.

If Hoarding Dragon dies before its second ability resolves, its third ability will trigger and do nothing. Then its second ability will resolve. If you choose to exile an artifact card from your library, it will be exiled indefinitely.

0660_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Immersturm Predator

Immersturm Predator

{2}{B}{R}

Creature — Vampire Dragon

3/3

Flying

Whenever this creature becomes tapped, exile up to one target card from a graveyard and put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Sacrifice another creature: This creature gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it.

Immersturm Predator's triggered ability doesn't allow you to tap Immersturm Predator. You have to find some other way to tap it. Let us suggest attacking.

For the triggered ability to trigger, Immersturm Predator has to actually change from untapped to tapped. If an effect attempts to tap it while it is already tapped, the ability won't trigger.

You don't have to choose a target for Immersturm Predator's triggered ability. However, if you do choose a target and that card is an illegal target as the ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. In that case, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on Immersturm Predator.

You can activate Immersturm Predator's last ability even if it's already tapped.

0717_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Impact Tremors

Impact Tremors

{1}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control enters, this enchantment deals 1 damage to each opponent.

If multiple creatures you control enter at the same time, Impact Tremors will trigger once for each of those creatures. This is true even if Impact Tremors enters at the same time as those creatures.

0719_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Imperious Perfect

Imperious Perfect

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Warrior

2/2

Other Elves you control get +1/+1.

{G}, {T}: Create a 1/1 green Elf Warrior creature token.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Elves you control may become lethal if Imperious Perfect leaves the battlefield during that turn.

0607_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Kalastria Highborn

Kalastria Highborn

{B}{B}

Creature — Vampire Shaman

2/2

Whenever this creature or another Vampire you control dies, you may pay {B}. If you do, target player loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

If multiple Vampires you control (possibly including Kalastria Highborn itself) die at the same time, Kalastria Highborn's ability triggers that many times.

If the target player is an illegal target when Kalastria Highborn's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0576_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Knight of Grace

Knight of Grace

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

2/2

First strike (This creature deals combat damage before creatures without first strike.)

Hexproof from black (This creature can't be the target of black spells or abilities your opponents control.)

This creature gets +1/+0 as long as any player controls a black permanent.

"Hexproof from [quality]" is a variant of the hexproof ability. "Hexproof from black" means "This permanent can't be the target of black spells your opponents control or abilities of black sources your opponents control."

If an effect says that a creature loses hexproof or can be targeted as though it didn't have hexproof, this applies to hexproof from black as well.

Knight of Grace only gets +1/+0 if any player controls a black permanent, no matter how many black permanents players control.

0608_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Knight of Malice

Knight of Malice

{1}{B}

Creature — Human Knight

2/2

First strike (This creature deals combat damage before creatures without first strike.)

Hexproof from white (This creature can't be the target of white spells or abilities your opponents control.)

This creature gets +1/+0 as long as any player controls a white permanent.

"Hexproof from [quality]" is a variant of the hexproof ability. "Hexproof from white" means "This permanent can't be the target of white spells your opponents control or abilities of white sources your opponents control."

If an effect says that a creature loses hexproof or can be targeted as though it didn't have hexproof, this applies to hexproof from white as well.

Knight of Malice only gets +1/+0 if any player controls a white permanent, no matter how many white permanents players control.

0627_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Lathliss, Dragon Queen

Lathliss, Dragon Queen

{4}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Dragon

6/6

Flying

Whenever another nontoken Dragon you control enters, create a 5/5 red Dragon creature token with flying.

{1}{R}: Dragons you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

If Lathliss enters at the same time as one or more other nontoken Dragons you control, its second ability will trigger once for each of those other Dragons.

0707_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Lyra Dawnbringer

Lyra Dawnbringer

{3}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel

5/5

Flying

First strike (This creature deals combat damage before creatures without first strike.)

Lifelink (Damage dealt by this creature also causes you to gain that much life.)

Other Angels you control get +1/+1 and have lifelink.

Multiple instances of lifelink on the same creature are redundant.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until it's removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to an Angel you control may become lethal if Lyra leaves the battlefield during that turn.

0661_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Maelstrom Pulse

Maelstrom Pulse

{1}{B}{G}

Sorcery

Destroy target nonland permanent and all other permanents with the same name as that permanent.

Unless a token is a copy of another permanent or was explicitly given a name by the effect that created it, its name is the subtypes it was given when it was created plus the word "Token." For example, if an effect creates a 1/1 Soldier creature token, that token is named "Soldier Token."

0714_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Massacre Wurm

Massacre Wurm

{3}{B}{B}{B}

Creature — Phyrexian Wurm

6/5

When this creature enters, creatures your opponents control get -2/-2 until end of turn.

Whenever a creature an opponent controls dies, that player loses 2 life.

Massacre Wurm's first ability affects only creatures your opponents control at the time it resolves. Creatures they begin to control later in the turn won't get -2/-2.

Massacre Wurm's triggered ability triggers if a creature an opponent controls dies for any reason, including from its first ability reducing its toughness to 0, as long as Massacre Wurm remains on the battlefield.

If a creature an opponent controls dies at the same time as Massacre Wurm, Massacre Wurm's last ability triggers for that creature.

If your life total is brought to 0 or less at the same time that a creature an opponent controls is dealt lethal damage, you lose the game before Massacre Wurm's last ability goes on the stack.

0727_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Maze's End

Maze's End

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {C}.

{3}, {T}, Return this land to its owner's hand: Search your library for a Gate card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle. If you control ten or more Gates with different names, you win the game.

Returning Maze's End to its owner's hand is part of the cost to activate its last ability. Once that ability is announced, players can't respond to it until after you've paid its activation cost and returned Maze's End to hand.

When the last ability of Maze's End resolves, you'll search for a Gate and put it onto the battlefield before checking to see if you win the game. This check will happen even if you don't put a Gate onto the battlefield this way. This check will happen only as the ability resolves, not at other times.

Putting a Gate onto the battlefield with Maze's End doesn't count as the one land you can play during your turn. If it's your turn, you can play Maze's End or a different land card from your hand after its ability has resolved.

Controlling multiple Gates with the same name has no effect on your ability to win the game with Maze's End. The excess Gates are simply ignored.

0676_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Mazemind Tome

Mazemind Tome

{2}

Artifact

{T}, Put a page counter on this artifact: Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

{2}, {T}, Put a page counter on this artifact: Draw a card.

When there are four or more page counters on this artifact, exile it. If you do, you gain 4 life.

If Mazemind Tome leaves the battlefield while its triggered ability is on the stack, you can't exile it from the zone it's put into.

0578_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Mentor of the Meek

Mentor of the Meek

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Whenever another creature you control with power 2 or less enters, you may pay {1}. If you do, draw a card.

Mentor of the Meek's ability checks the power of the other creature only as it enters. If that creature's power is 2 or less, the ability will trigger. Once the ability triggers, raising that creature's power above 2 won't affect that ability. Similarly, reducing the creature's power to 2 or less after it enters won't cause the ability to trigger.

If one or more static abilities that apply to a creature entering change its power, those abilities are considered when determining whether Mentor of the Meek's ability triggers. The same is true for replacement effects that apply to it, such as entering with one or more +1/+1 counters or entering as a copy of another creature.

While resolving the triggered ability of Mentor of the Meek, you can't pay {1} multiple times to draw more than one card.

0609_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Midnight Reaper

Midnight Reaper

{2}{B}

Creature — Zombie Knight

3/2

Whenever a nontoken creature you control dies, this creature deals 1 damage to you and you draw a card.

Midnight Reaper's ability triggers when it dies if it's not a token.

If Midnight Reaper dies at the same time as one or more other nontoken creatures you control, Midnight Reaper's ability triggers for each of them.

0628_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Mindsparker

Mindsparker

{1}{R}{R}

Creature — Elemental

3/2

First strike (This creature deals combat damage before creatures without first strike.)

Whenever an opponent casts a white or blue instant or sorcery spell, this creature deals 2 damage to that player.

Mindsparker's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

If an opponent casts a spell that's both white and blue, Mindsparker's last ability triggers only once.

0640_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Mold Adder

Mold Adder

{G}

Creature — Fungus Snake

1/1

Whenever an opponent casts a blue or black spell, you may put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Mold Adder's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

If an opponent casts a spell that's both blue and black, Mold Adder's ability triggers only once.

0610_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Myojin of Night's Reach

Myojin of Night's Reach

{5}{B}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Spirit

5/2

Myojin of Night's Reach enters with a divinity counter on it if you cast it from your hand.

Myojin of Night's Reach has indestructible as long as it has a divinity counter on it.

Remove a divinity counter from Myojin of Night's Reach: Each opponent discards their hand.

In a Commander game where this card is your commander, casting it from the command zone does not count as casting it from your hand.

0710_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Negate

Negate

{1}{U}

Instant

Counter target noncreature spell.

A "creature spell" is any spell with the creature type, even if it has other types such as artifact or enchantment.

0629_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Obliterating Bolt

Obliterating Bolt

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Obliterating Bolt deals 4 damage to target creature or planeswalker. If that creature or planeswalker would die this turn, exile it instead.

Obliterating Bolt's replacement effect will exile the target creature or planeswalker if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage.

0641_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Ordeal of Nylea

Ordeal of Nylea

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Whenever enchanted creature attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it. Then if it has three or more +1/+1 counters on it, sacrifice this Aura.

When you sacrifice this Aura, search your library for up to two basic land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

The check of whether the enchanted creature has three or more +1/+1 counters on it happens as part of the resolution of the attack triggered ability. If the third +1/+1 counter is put on the enchanted creature any other way, you won't sacrifice Ordeal of Nylea until the next time the creature attacks.

Ordeal of Nylea's last ability will trigger when you sacrifice it for any reason, not just when you sacrifice it because of the effect of its second ability.

0663_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Ovika, Enigma Goliath

Ovika, Enigma Goliath

{5}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Nightmare

6/6

Flying

Ward—{3}, Pay 3 life.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, create X 1/1 red Phyrexian Goblin creature tokens, where X is the mana value of that spell. They gain haste until end of turn.

If a spell on the stack has {X} in its cost, use the value chosen for X to determine its mana value.

0642_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Predator Ooze

Predator Ooze

{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Ooze

1/1

Indestructible (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy this creature.)

Whenever this creature attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Whenever a creature dealt damage by this creature this turn dies, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Each time a creature dies, check whether Predator Ooze had dealt any damage to it at any time during that turn. If so, Predator Ooze's ability will trigger. It doesn't matter who controlled the creature or whose graveyard it was put into.

0643_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Primal Might

Primal Might

{X}{G}

Sorcery

Target creature you control gets +X/+X until end of turn. Then it fights up to one target creature you don't control. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

You can cast Primal Might targeting only the creature you control.

You can cast Primal Might with 0 as the value of X to just have the two target creatures fight.

If you choose two target creatures and either target is an illegal target as Primal Might tries to resolve, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.

If the creature you control is an illegal target as Primal Might tries to resolve, no creature gets +X/+X. If that creature is a legal target but the creature you don't control isn't, it still gets +X/+X.

0664_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Prime Speaker Zegana

Prime Speaker Zegana

{2}{G}{G}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Wizard

1/1

Prime Speaker Zegana enters with X +1/+1 counters on it, where X is the greatest power among other creatures you control.

When Prime Speaker Zegana enters, draw cards equal to its power.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Prime Speaker Zegana's first ability resolves. If you control no other creatures at that time, X is 0.

If Prime Speaker Zegana enters at the same time as another creature you control, you won't consider that creature when determining the greatest power among creatures you control.

If Prime Speaker Zegana is no longer on the battlefield when its last ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many cards to draw.

0644_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Primeval Bounty

Primeval Bounty

{5}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast a creature spell, create a 3/3 green Beast creature token.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put three +1/+1 counters on target creature you control.

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, you gain 3 life.

Primeval Bounty's first and second abilities will each resolve before the spell that caused them to trigger. They will resolve even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0677_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Pyromancer's Goggles

Pyromancer's Goggles

{5}

Legendary Artifact

{T}: Add {R}. When that mana is spent to cast a red instant or sorcery spell, copy that spell and you may choose new targets for the copy.

The mana produced by Pyromancer's Goggles can be spent on anything, not just a red instant or sorcery spell.

Any red instant or sorcery spell you spend the mana on will be copied, not just one that requires targets.

The delayed triggered ability will trigger whether Pyromancer's Goggles is still on the battlefield or not.

If more than one red mana produced by a Pyromancer's Goggles is spent to cast a single red instant or sorcery spell, the delayed triggered ability associated with each mana spent will trigger. That many copies will be created. It doesn't matter if this red mana was produced by one Pyromancer's Goggles or by multiple Pyromancer's Goggles.

A copy is created even if the spell cast with the red mana produced by Pyromancer's Goggles has been countered or otherwise left the stack without resolving by the time that ability resolves. The copy resolves before the original spell.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the copied spell is modal (that is, it says "Choose one –" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose a different one.

If the copied spell has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

0678_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Ramos, Dragon Engine

Ramos, Dragon Engine

{6}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Dragon

4/4

Flying

Whenever you cast a spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Ramos for each of that spell's colors.

Remove five +1/+1 counters from Ramos: Add {W}{W}{U}{U}{B}{B}{R}{R}{G}{G}. Activate only once each turn.

Ramos's triggered ability counts the number of colors a spell has (from zero to five), not how many colored mana symbols are there in its mana cost or how many colors of mana you spent.

If you cast a colorless spell, Ramos's triggered ability triggers, but it won't get any +1/+1 counters.

Ramos's triggered ability doesn't trigger until you've finished casting a spell, including paying all of its costs. If Ramos has fewer than five +1/+1 counters on it, there's no way to add counters with a spell and pay for that spell with the newly added counters.

Ramos's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving. In that case, use its last known information to determine what colors it was.

0631_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Redcap Gutter-Dweller

Redcap Gutter-Dweller

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Goblin Warrior

3/3

Menace

When this creature enters, create two 1/1 black Rat creature tokens with "This token can't block."

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may sacrifice another creature. If you do, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature and exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn.

If Redcap Gutter-Dweller leaves the battlefield after its last ability has triggered, you can still sacrifice a creature and exile the top card of your library, even though you won't put a +1/+1 counter on Redcap Gutter-Dweller.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Redcap Gutter-Dweller's last ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0579_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Regal Caracal

Regal Caracal

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Cat

3/3

Other Cats you control get +1/+1 and have lifelink. (Damage dealt by those creatures also causes you to gain that much life.)

When this creature enters, create two 1/1 white Cat creature tokens with lifelink.

Multiple instances of lifelink on the same creature are redundant.

All other Cats you control get +1/+1 and have lifelink, not just those created by Regal Caracal's last ability.

0711_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Rite of Replication

Rite of Replication

{2}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Kicker {5} (You may pay an additional {5} as you cast this spell.)

Create a token that's a copy of target creature. If this spell was kicked, create five of those tokens instead.

If the targeted creature is an illegal target when Rite of Replication tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't create any tokens.

Each token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the target creature will also work.

The tokens see each other enter. If they have a triggered ability that triggers when a creature enters, they'll all trigger for one another.

0613_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Sanguine Indulgence

Sanguine Indulgence

{3}{B}

Sorcery

This spell costs {3} less to cast if you've gained 3 or more life this turn.

Return up to two target creature cards from your graveyard to your hand.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Sanguine Indulgence). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Sanguine Indulgence's first ability looks at how much life you've gained in the turn. It doesn't care if you also lost life, even if you lost more life than you gained.

0665_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Savage Ventmaw

Savage Ventmaw

{4}{R}{G}

Creature — Dragon

4/4

Flying

Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}{R}{R}{G}{G}{G}. Until end of turn, you don't lose this mana as steps and phases end.

This mana won't be lost as steps and phases end for the remainder of the turn even if Savage Ventmaw leaves the battlefield during the turn.

0679_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Sorcerous Spyglass

Sorcerous Spyglass

{2}

Artifact

As this artifact enters, look at an opponent's hand, then choose any card name.

Activated abilities of sources with the chosen name can't be activated unless they're mana abilities.

You can choose any card name, even if that card doesn't normally have an activated ability. You're not limited to the names of cards you saw in the opponent's hand.

You can't choose the name of a token unless that token has the same name as a card.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. Triggered abilities (starting with "when," "whenever," or "at") are unaffected by the last ability of Sorcerous Spyglass.

An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate.

Sorcerous Spyglass affects cards regardless of what zone they're in. This includes cards in hand, cards in the graveyard, and exiled cards.

0597_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Sphinx of the Final Word

Sphinx of the Final Word

{5}{U}{U}

Creature — Sphinx

5/5

This spell can't be countered.

Flying

Hexproof (This creature can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)

Instant and sorcery spells you control can't be countered.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Sphinx of the Final Word or any other spell that can't be countered. When that spell or ability resolves, the spell won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

0646_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Springbloom Druid

Springbloom Druid

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

1/1

When this creature enters, you may sacrifice a land. If you do, search your library for up to two basic land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

While resolving Springbloom Druid's triggered ability, you can't sacrifice multiple lands to search for more than two basic land cards.

0581_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Stasis Snare

Stasis Snare

{1}{W}{W}

Enchantment

Flash (You may cast this spell any time you could cast an instant.)

When this enchantment enters, exile target creature an opponent controls until this enchantment leaves the battlefield.

If Stasis Snare leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a creature token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield.

0681_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Steel Hellkite

Steel Hellkite

{6}

Artifact Creature — Dragon

5/5

Flying

{2}: This creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

{X}: Destroy each nonland permanent with mana value X whose controller was dealt combat damage by this creature this turn. Activate only once each turn.

Steel Hellkite's last ability destroys only nonland permanents whose mana value is exactly equal to X, and only those controlled by players who have been dealt combat damage by Steel Hellkite this turn.

It doesn't matter who controlled those permanents at the time Steel Hellkite dealt combat damage, or if those permanents were even on the battlefield at that time.

You may activate the last ability even if Steel Hellkite hasn't dealt combat damage to any players that turn. If you do, the ability won't do anything.

If Steel Hellkite's third ability is activated with X equal to 0, it will destroy each nonland permanent with mana value 0 the appropriate players control.

The mana value of a permanent is determined solely by the mana symbols printed in its upper right corner, unless it's copying something else (see below). The mana value is the total amount of mana in that cost, regardless of color. For example, a card with mana cost {3}{U}{U} has mana value 5.

If a permanent is copying something else, its mana value is the mana value of whatever it's copying.

In all cases, ignore any alternative costs or additional costs (such as kicker) paid when the permanent was cast.

If the mana cost of a permanent includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

If a nonland permanent has no mana symbols in its upper right corner (because it's a token that's not copying something else, for example), its mana value is 0.

0647_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Surrak, the Hunt Caller

Surrak, the Hunt Caller

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

5/4

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if creatures you control have total power 8 or greater, target creature you control gains haste until end of turn. (It can attack and {T} no matter when it came under your control.)

If you control a creature with power less than 0, use its actual power when calculating the total power of creatures you control. For example, if you control three creatures with powers 4, 5, and -2, the total power of creatures you control is 7.

Surrak's ability checks the total power of creatures you control twice: once at the appropriate time to see if the ability will trigger, and again as the ability tries to resolve. If, at that time, the total power of creatures you control is no longer 8 or greater, the ability will have no effect.

0633_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Taurean Mauler

Taurean Mauler

{2}{R}

Creature — Shapeshifter

2/2

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, you may put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Taurean Mauler's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0666_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Teach by Example

Teach by Example

{U/R}{U/R}

Instant

({U/R} can be paid with either {U} or {R}.)

When you next cast an next instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

After Teach by Example resolves, the next instant or sorcery spell you cast that turn will be copied whether or not it has targets.

If the spell has any targets, the copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

0598_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Tempest Djinn

Tempest Djinn

{U}{U}{U}

Creature — Djinn

0/4

Flying

This creature gets +1/+0 for each basic Island you control.

Tempest Djinn's ability that modifies its power applies only while it's on the battlefield. In all other zones, it's a 0/4 creature card.

0614_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Tribute to Hunger

Tribute to Hunger

{2}{B}

Instant

Target opponent sacrifices a creature of their choice. You gain life equal to that creature's toughness.

Use the sacrificed creature's toughness as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much life to gain.

0722_MTGFDN_SCRep2: Unflinching Courage

Unflinching Courage

{1}{G}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2 and has trample and lifelink. (Damage dealt by the creature also causes its controller to gain that much life.)

Multiple instances of lifelink on the same creature are redundant.

0649_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Vizier of the Menagerie

Vizier of the Menagerie

{3}{G}

Creature — Snake Cleric

3/4

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may cast creature spells from the top of your library.

You can spend mana of any type to cast creature spells.

Vizier of the Menagerie lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

Normally, Vizier of the Menagerie allows you to cast the top card of your library if it's a creature card, it's your main phase, and the stack is empty. If that creature card has flash, you'll be able to cast it any time you could cast an instant, even on an opponent's turn.

You may spend mana as though it were mana of any type to cast any creature spell, not just creature spells that you cast from the top of your library.

You'll still pay all costs for that spell, including additional costs. You may also pay alternative costs.

The top card of your library isn't in your hand, so you can't cycle it, discard it, or activate any of its activated abilities.

0600_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Voracious Greatshark

Voracious Greatshark

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Shark

5/4

Flash (You may cast this spell any time you could cast an instant.)

When this creature enters, counter target artifact or creature spell.

You can cast Voracious Greatshark without a target for its "enters" triggered ability. That ability will simply not happen. It won't cause Voracious Greatshark to counter itself. It's not that hungry.

0668_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Wilt-Leaf Liege

Wilt-Leaf Liege

{1}{G/W}{G/W}{G/W}

Creature — Elf Knight

4/4

({G/W} can be paid with either {G} or {W}.)

Other green creatures you control get +1/+1.

Other white creatures you control get +1/+1.

If a spell or ability an opponent controls causes you to discard this card, put it onto the battlefield instead of putting it into your graveyard.

Wilt-Leaf Liege's first two abilities are separate and cumulative. If another creature you control is both of the listed colors, it will get a total of +2/+2.

If a spell or ability an opponent controls causes you to discard Wilt-Leaf Liege, and both Wilt-Leaf Liege's ability and another ability (such as that of an opponent's Leyline of the Void) instruct you to put Wilt-Leaf Liege somewhere else instead of putting it into your graveyard, you choose which one to apply.

If you discard Wilt-Leaf Liege and put it onto the battlefield, you've still discarded it. Abilities that trigger when you discard a card will still trigger.

0617_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Wishclaw Talisman

Wishclaw Talisman

{1}{B}

Artifact

This artifact enters with three wish counters on it.

{1}, {T}, Remove a wish counter from this artifact: Search your library for a card, put it into your hand, then shuffle. An opponent gains control of this artifact. Activate only during your turn.

Once Wishclaw Talisman runs out of wish counters, it remains on the battlefield. You can't activate its last ability at all.

You choose which opponent gains control of Wishclaw Talisman while its ability is resolving. If that player later leaves the game, you regain control of Wishclaw Talisman.

0584_MTGFDN_SCRep1: Zetalpa, Primal Dawn

Zetalpa, Primal Dawn

{6}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dinosaur

4/8

Flying, double strike, vigilance, trample, indestructible

If an attacking creature with double strike and trample destroys all of its blocking creatures with first-strike combat damage, all of its normal combat damage is assigned to the player, planeswalker, or battle that creature's attacking.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Starter Collection Commander Card-Specific Notes

0001_MTGFDN_CommRep: Arcane Signet

Arcane Signet

{2}

Artifact

{T}: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

If you have two commanders, the ability adds one mana of any color in their combined color identities.

If your commander is a card that has no colors in its color identity, Arcane Signet's ability produces no mana. It doesn't produce {C}.

If you don't have a commander, Arcane Signet's ability produces no mana.

0002_MTGFDN_CommRep: Sol Ring

Command Tower

Land

{T}: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

If you have two commanders, the ability adds one mana of any color in their combined color identities.

If your commander is a card that has no colors in its color identity, Command Tower's ability produces no mana. It doesn't produce {C}.

If you don't have a commander, Command Tower's ability produces no mana.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box Card-Specific Notes

0533_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Battle-Rattle Shaman

Battle-Rattle Shaman

{3}{R}

Creature — Goblin Shaman

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may have target creature get +2/+0 until end of turn.

Battle-Rattle Shaman's ability triggers when the beginning of combat step starts during each of your turns. It resolves before you declare attackers.

If a spell or ability causes your turn to have multiple combat phases, Battle-Rattle Shaman's ability triggers during each of them.

0553_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Biogenic Upgrade

Biogenic Upgrade

{4}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Distribute three +1/+1 counters among one, two, or three target creatures, then double the number of +1/+1 counters on each of those creatures.

You choose how many targets Biogenic Upgrade has and how the counters are distributed as you cast it. Each target must receive at least one counter. This means, for example, that you can't target three creatures, assign them two, one, and zero counters.

If some of the creatures are illegal targets as Biogenic Upgrade tries to resolve, the original distribution of counters still applies and the counters that would have been put on the illegal targets are lost. They won't be put instead on a legal target.

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a creature, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

0516_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Bloodtithe Collector

Bloodtithe Collector

{4}{B}

Creature — Vampire Noble

3/4

Flying

When this creature enters, if an opponent lost life this turn, each opponent discards a card.

Bloodtithe Collector's triggered ability cares whether an opponent lost life this turn, not how their life total changed. For example, an opponent who gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn still lost life.

0534_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind

Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind

{2}{R}

Artifact

{T}: Add {R}. If that mana is spent on a Dragon creature spell, it gains haste until end of turn.

The mana created by Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind can be spent on anything, not just Dragon creature spells.

If the mana from Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind is spent to pay any part of the Dragon creature spell's cost, including an alternative or additional cost, the Dragon will gain haste until end of turn.

An instant or sorcery spell is not a creature spell, even if that spell creates Dragon creature tokens.

If the mana is spent on a non-Dragon spell that becomes a Dragon later in the turn, that creature won't have haste.

0517_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Cemetery Recruitment

Cemetery Recruitment

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand. If it's a Zombie card, draw a card.

If the target creature card is an illegal target as Cemetery Recruitment tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card even if the target creature card was a Zombie card.

0506_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Corsair Captain

Corsair Captain

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Pirate

2/2

When this creature enters, create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

Other Pirates you control get +1/+1.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Pirates you control may become lethal if Corsair Captain leaves the battlefield during that turn.

0518_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Crossway Troublemakers

Crossway Troublemakers

{5}{B}

Creature — Vampire

5/5

Attacking Vampires you control have deathtouch and lifelink. (Any amount of damage they deal to a creature is enough to destroy it. Damage dealt by those creatures also causes their controller to gain that much life.)

Whenever a Vampire you control dies, you may pay 2 life. If you do, draw a card.

You may pay 2 life only once for each Vampire that dies. You can't pay multiple times for the same triggered ability and draw multiple cards.

0492_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Deadly Riposte

Deadly Riposte

{1}{W}

Instant

Deadly Riposte deals 3 damage to target tapped creature and you gain 2 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Deadly Riposte tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0521_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Death Baron

Death Baron

{1}{B}{B}

Creature — Zombie Wizard

2/2

Skeletons you control and other Zombies you control get +1/+1 and have deathtouch. (Any amount of damage they deal to a creature is enough to destroy it.)

A creature that's both a Skeleton and a Zombie will get the bonus only once.

Death Baron doesn't normally affect itself. If you manage to turn it into a Skeleton, however, then it will give itself +1/+1 and deathtouch.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until it's removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a Skeleton or Zombie you control may become lethal if Death Baron leaves the battlefield during that turn.

0536_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Dragonlord's Servant

Dragonlord's Servant

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Shaman

1/3

Dragon spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Dragonlord's Servant's ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay to cast Dragon spells.

Dragonlord's Servant's ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that spell.

0537_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Dropkick Bomber

Dropkick Bomber

{2}{R}

Creature — Goblin Warrior

2/3

Other Goblins you control get +1/+1.

{R}: Until end of turn, another target Goblin you control gains flying and "When this creature deals combat damage, sacrifice it."

Because damage remains marked on a creature until it's removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a Goblin you control may become lethal if Dropkick Bomber leaves the battlefield during that turn.

0507_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Eaten by Piranhas

Eaten by Piranhas

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash (You may cast this spell any time you could cast an instant.)

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a black Skeleton creature with base power and toughness 1/1. (It loses all other colors, card types, and creature types.)

Eaten by Piranhas overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Giant Growth, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

If the enchanted creature had any subtypes other than creature types, such as Equipment, Vehicle, or Cave, it loses those as well.

0493_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Elspeth's Smite

Elspeth's Smite

{W}

Instant

Elspeth's Smite deals 3 damage to target attacking or blocking creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

Elspeth's Smite's replacement effect will exile the target creature or planeswalker if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage.

0540_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Goblin Smuggler

Goblin Smuggler

{2}{R}

Creature — Goblin Rogue

2/2

Haste (This creature can attack and {T} as soon as it comes under your control.)

{T}: Another target creature with power 2 or less can't be blocked this turn.

If the target creature's power is greater than 2 as the activated ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. However, if instead the creature's power is raised above 2 after the ability resolves, it still can't be blocked that turn.

0555_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Joraga Invocation

Joraga Invocation

{4}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Each creature you control gets +3/+3 until end of turn and must be blocked this turn if able.

If multiple attacking creatures must be blocked if able, the defending player must assign at least one blocker to each of them if possible. For example, if two such creatures were attacking and there were two potential blockers, they couldn't both be assigned to block the same attacker.

Joraga Invocation doesn't force any specific creature to block any specific attacking creature. The defending player still chooses how creatures they control block.

0541_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Kargan Dragonrider

Kargan Dragonrider

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Warrior

2/2

As long as you control a Dragon, this creature has flying.

Once Kargan Dragonrider has been blocked, causing it to gain flying by putting a Dragon on the battlefield won't cause it to become unblocked.

0542_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Kindled Fury

Kindled Fury

{R}

Instant

Target creature gets +1/+0 and gains first strike until end of turn. (It deals combat damage before creatures without first strike.)

Giving a creature first strike after creatures with first strike deal combat damage doesn't prevent that creature from dealing combat damage.

0510_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Kitesail Corsair

Kitesail Corsair

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Pirate

2/1

This creature has flying as long as it's attacking.

Kitesail Corsair has flying immediately after it attacks. This means that combat restrictions on creatures with flying don't apply, but abilities that trigger when a creature with flying attacks do trigger.

0499_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Leonin Vanguard

Leonin Vanguard

{W}

Creature — Cat Soldier

1/1

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control three or more creatures, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn and you gain 1 life.

If you don't control three or more creatures as your combat phase begins, Leonin Vanguard's ability won't trigger at all. Causing a permanent to become a creature during the beginning of combat step won't cause Leonin Vanguard's ability to trigger.

If you don't control three or more creatures as Leonin Vanguard's ability resolves, the ability does nothing. However, if you do control three or more creatures as it resolves, the +1/+1 bonus doesn't stop applying if you no longer control three creatures later in the turn.

0524_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Moment of Craving

Moment of Craving

{1}{B}

Instant

Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn. You gain 2 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Moment of Craving tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain 2 life.

The target creature will still be on the battlefield when you gain life, even if its toughness has been reduced to 0 or less. Any abilities it has that interact with gaining life do so as appropriate. If any abilities trigger on you gaining life, the creature will be put into its owner's graveyard after that ability triggers but before it resolves.

0500_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Moment of Triumph

Moment of Triumph

{W}

Instant

Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn. You gain 2 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Moment of Triumph tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain 2 life.

0557_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: New Horizons

New Horizons

{2}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant land

When this Aura enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Enchanted land has "{T}: Add two mana of any one color."

You can cast New Horizons even if you control no creatures.

If the land New Horizons would enchant is an illegal target as New Horizons tries to resolve, it won't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so its triggered ability won't trigger.

0563_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Pirate's Cutlass

Pirate's Cutlass

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

When this Equipment enters, attach it to target Pirate you control.

Equipped creature gets +2/+1.

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

You can cast Pirate's Cutlass even if you control no Pirates. If you control no Pirates as Pirate's Cutlass enters, its triggered ability will have no effect.

0502_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Prayer of Binding

Prayer of Binding

{3}{W}

Enchantment

Flash

When this enchantment enters, exile up to one target nonland permanent an opponent controls until this enchantment leaves the battlefield. You gain 2 life.

You don't have to choose a target for Prayer of Binding's triggered ability. However, if you do and the target is illegal as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

If Prayer of Binding leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

0545_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Scorching Dragonfire

Scorching Dragonfire

{1}{R}

Instant

Scorching Dragonfire deals 3 damage to target creature or planeswalker. If that creature or planeswalker would die this turn, exile it instead.

Scorching Dragonfire's replacement effect will exile the target creature or planeswalker if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage.

0546_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Seize the Spoils

Seize the Spoils

{2}{R}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.

Draw two cards and create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

You must discard exactly one card to cast Seize the Spoils; you can't cast it without discarding a card, and you can't discard additional cards.

0549_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Terror of Mount Velus

Terror of Mount Velus

{5}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

5/5

Flying

Double strike (This creature deals both first-strike and regular combat damage.)

When this creature enters, creatures you control gain double strike until end of turn.

Multiple instances of double strike on the same creature are redundant.

The triggered ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't gain double strike.

0503_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Twinblade Paladin

Twinblade Paladin

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

3/3

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

As long as you have 25 or more life, this creature has double strike. (It deals both first-strike and regular combat damage.)

Twinblade Paladin's first ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Dazzling Angel or 4 life from Apothecary Stomper.

If Twinblade Paladin is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive a counter from its first ability in time to save it.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Twinblade Paladin's first ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Twinblade Paladin's first ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Twinblade Paladin's first ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

If you're dealt first-strike combat damage that brings your life total below 25, Twinblade Paladin will immediately lose double strike. It won't deal regular combat damage unless you bring your life total back above 25 before the regular combat damage step.

If Twinblade Paladin gains double strike after combat damage has already been dealt (most likely because a creature with lifelink dealt combat damage), Twinblade Paladin will deal only regular combat damage.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause the first ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Twinblade Paladin has double strike as long as your team has 25 or more life.

0564_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Uncharted Haven

Uncharted Haven

Land

This land enters tapped. As it enters, choose a color.

{T}: Add one mana of the chosen color.

If Uncharted Haven is somehow on the battlefield without a chosen color, its mana ability won't make any mana.

0531_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Vampire Neonate

Vampire Neonate

{B}

Creature — Vampire

0/3

{2}, {T}: Each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Vampire Neonate's ability causes the opposing team to lose 2 life and you to gain 1 life.

0532_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Vampire Spawn

Vampire Spawn

{2}{B}

Creature — Vampire

2/3

When this creature enters, each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Vampire Spawn's ability causes the opposing team to lose 4 life and you to gain 2 life.

0550_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Volley Veteran

Volley Veteran

{3}{R}

Creature — Goblin Warrior

4/2

When this creature enters, it deals damage to target creature an opponent controls equal to the number of Goblins you control.

The number of Goblins you control is counted only as Volley Veteran's ability resolves. If Volley Veteran is still on the battlefield, it will count itself.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Jumpstart Card-Specific Notes

0046_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Anep, Vizier of Hazoret

Anep, Vizier of Hazoret

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Jackal Warrior

4/2

Trample

You may exert Anep, Vizier of Hazoret as it attacks. When you do, exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards. (An exerted creature won't untap during your next untap step.)

If an exerted permanent is already untapped during your next untap step (most likely because an effect untapped it), exert's effect preventing it from untapping expires without having done anything.

If you gain control of another player's permanent until end of turn and exert it, and then that player regains control of it, it will untap during that player's untap step.

You can exert Anep as you declare it as an attacking creature. You can't do so later in combat, and creatures put onto the battlefield attacking can't be exerted. Any abilities that trigger on exerting an attacking creature will resolve before blockers are declared.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by the ability that triggers when you exert Anep. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0040_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Aphelia, Viper Whisperer

Aphelia, Viper Whisperer

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Gorgon Assassin

1/3

Deathtouch

Whenever Aphelia attacks, you may pay {1}{B/G}. If you do, create a 1/1 black Snake creature token with deathtouch.

{4}{B}: Until end of turn, whenever one or more Gorgons and/or Snakes you control deal combat damage to a player, that player loses half their life, rounded up.

The triggered ability created by Aphelia's last ability triggers and resolves after combat damage is dealt. For example, if Gorgons and/or Snakes you control deal a total of 3 combat damage to a player with 12 life, combat damage will reduce that player's life total to 9. Then the triggered ability will cause the player to lose 5 life, leaving the player at 4.

0051_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Braulios of Pheres Band

Braulios of Pheres Band

{3}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Centaur Scout

*/*

Braulios of Pheres Band's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

Whenever Braulios of Pheres Band attacks, draw a card, then you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield.

The ability that defines Braulios's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0030_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Brigone, Soldier of Meletis

Brigone, Soldier of Meletis

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Vigilance

Heroic — Whenever you cast a spell that targets Brigone, Soldier of Meletis, put a +1/+1 counter on Brigone.

{T}, Remove a +1/+1 counter from Brigone: Draw a card.

Brigone's second ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0047_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Cleon, Merry Champion

Cleon, Merry Champion

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Double strike

Heroic — Whenever you cast a spell that targets Cleon, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card until the end of your next turn.

Cleon's second ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Cleon's last ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0035_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Cynette, Jelly Drover

Cynette, Jelly Drover

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

When Cynette, Jelly Drover enters or dies, create a 1/1 blue Jellyfish creature token with flying.

Creatures you control with flying get +1/+1.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until it's removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to creatures you control with flying may become lethal if Cynette leaves the battlefield during that turn.

0006_MTGJ25_Main: Delightful Discovery

Delightful Discovery

{4}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each spell your opponents have cast this turn.

Scry 2, then draw two cards. (To scry 2, look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them on the bottom and the rest on top in any order.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Delightful Discovery's first ability can't reduce its cost below {U}.

0052_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Dionus, Elvish Archdruid

Dionus, Elvish Archdruid

{3}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Druid

3/3

Elves you control have "Whenever this creature becomes tapped during your turn, untap it and put a +1/+1 counter on it. This ability triggers only once each turn."

Dionus's ability grants a triggered ability to itself as well as other Elves you control.

A permanent that enters tapped doesn't "become tapped." As such, if it has the ability granted by Dionus, that ability won't trigger.

If Dionus leaves the battlefield while one or more triggered abilities generated by the ability it grants are still on the stack, those abilities will still resolve as normal.

If you somehow control multiple copies of Dionus, each permanent you control will have that many instances of the granted ability. These abilities are not redundant. For example, if you control two copies of Dionus and one becomes tapped during your turn, each of its granted abilities will trigger. When those abilities resolve, each one will untap that Dionus (if it's tapped at the time) and will put a +1/+1 counter on it regardless of whether it's tapped or untapped.

If Dionus leaves the battlefield and returns to the battlefield in the same turn, or if one Dionus leaves and another Dionus enters, the ability granted by the old one is different from the ability granted by the new one. This means that an Elf that already untapped and got a +1/+1 counter from the previous granted triggered ability could untap and get another +1/+1 counter from the new granted triggered ability if it becomes tapped again later that turn.

0002_MTGJ25_Main: Eidolon of Astral Winds

Eidolon of Astral Winds

{2}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Spirit

2/4

Vigilance

Constellation — Whenever Eidolon of Astral Winds or another enchantment you control enters, choose target creature you control. Until end of turn, that creature has base power and toughness 4/4 and gains flying.

If Eidolon of Astral Winds enters at the same time as one or more other enchantments you control, its last ability will trigger for each of those enchantments, including itself.

The effect of Eidolon of Astral Winds's last ability will overwrite any previous effects that set the creature's power and toughness to specific values. Effects that otherwise modify the target creature's power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

0041_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Evereth, Viceroy of Plunder

Evereth, Viceroy of Plunder

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Soldier

2/2

Flying

Sacrifice another creature or artifact: Put a +1/+1 counter on Evereth, Viceroy of Plunder. If the sacrificed permanent was a Treasure, Evereth gains lifelink until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery.

When Evereth dies, you may pay {1}{B/R}. When you do, Evereth deals damage equal to its power to each opponent.

Use Evereth's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage it deals with its last ability.

0014_MTGJ25_Main: Firespitter Whelp

Firespitter Whelp

{2}{R}

Creature — Dragon

2/2

Flying

Whenever you cast a noncreature or Dragon spell, Firespitter Whelp deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Firespitter Whelp's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0015_MTGJ25_Main: Frontline Heroism

Frontline Heroism

{2}{R}

Enchantment

When Frontline Heroism enters, create a 1/1 red Soldier creature token with haste.

Whenever you cast a spell that targets only a single creature you control, create a 1/1 red Soldier creature token with haste, then copy that spell. The copy targets that token.

Frontline Heroism's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

If you cast a spell that has multiple targets but all of them are the same creature you control, Frontline Heroism's last ability will trigger. In that case, the copy's targets will all be the token created by the ability.

The copy created by Frontline Heroism's last ability is created on the stack, so it's not "cast". Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (like Frontline Heroism's own ability) won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

Any choices made when the spell resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

If a permanent spell is copied, the copy is put onto the battlefield as a token as the spell resolves rather than putting the copy of the spell onto the battlefield. The rules that apply to a permanent spell becoming a permanent apply to a copy of a spell becoming a token.

The token that a resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created, such as the first ability of Doubling Season.

0042_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Fumulus, the Infestation

Fumulus, the Infestation

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Insect

2/2

Flying, deathtouch

Whenever a player sacrifices a nontoken creature, create a 1/1 black Insect creature token with flying.

Whenever an Insect, Leech, Slug, or Worm you control attacks, defending player loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

If a nontoken creature is sacrificed to pay a cost of a spell or ability, Fumulus's second ability will resolve before that spell or ability. Conversely, if a nontoken creature is sacrificed during the resolution of a spell or ability, that spell or ability will finish resolving before Fumulus's second ability is put onto the stack.

If you sacrifice Fumulus, its second ability will still trigger.

0048_MTGJ25_NewAnime: General Kreat, the Boltbringer

General Kreat, the Boltbringer

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Soldier

2/2

Whenever one or more Goblins you control attack, create a 1/1 red Goblin creature token that's tapped and attacking.

Whenever another creature you control enters, General Kreat, the Boltbringer deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Although the token created by General Kreat's first ability enters attacking, it was never declared as an attacker. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger. If there are any costs to have a creature attack, those costs won't apply to the token.

You choose which player, planeswalker, or battle the token is attacking. It doesn't need to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle that any of the other Goblins are attacking.

If General Kreat enters at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, its last ability will trigger for each of those creatures.

0004_MTGJ25_Main: Generous Pup

Generous Pup

{1}{W}

Creature — Dog

2/2

Vigilance

Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on Generous Pup, put a +1/+1 counter on each other creature you control. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Generous Pup's last ability puts only one +1/+1 counter on each other creature you control, no matter how many +1/+1 counters were put on Generous Pup.

0007_MTGJ25_Main: Gilded Scuttler

Gilded Scuttler

{2}{U}

Artifact Creature — Crab

1/3

Gilded Scuttler can't be blocked.

When Gilded Scuttler enters, tap target creature an opponent controls and put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

You may target a creature that's already tapped with Gilded Scuttler's last ability. In that case, you'll just put a stun counter on that creature.

0049_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Gornog, the Red Reaper

Gornog, the Red Reaper

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Minotaur Warrior

2/3

Haste

Cowards can't block Warriors.

Whenever one or more Warriors you control attack a player, target creature that player controls becomes a Coward.

Attacking Warriors you control get +X/+0, where X is the number of Cowards your opponents control.

Once a creature has blocked a Warrior, turning that creature into a Coward won't remove it from combat or cause the Warrior to become unblocked. (The Coward might suddenly have some regrets, though.)

Gornog's third ability overwrites the target's existing creature types. Once the ability resolves, that creature will be a Coward and won't have its previous creature types. It retains any other types and supertypes it has as well as any subtypes that aren't creature types.

Gornog's third ability doesn't have a duration. It will remain in effect until the game ends, the target creature leaves the battlefield, or some subsequent effect changes the creature's characteristics, whichever comes first.

The bonus granted by Gornog's last ability changes as the number of Cowards your opponents control changes.

0005_MTGJ25_Main: Hinterland Sanctifier

Hinterland Sanctifier

{W}

Creature — Rabbit Cleric

1/2

Whenever another creature you control enters, you gain 1 life.

If Hinterland Sanctifier enters at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, its ability will trigger for each of those other creatures.

0053_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Hurska Sweet-Tooth

Hurska Sweet-Tooth

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Bear

3/3

Whenever Hurska Sweet-Tooth attacks, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

Whenever you gain life, you may pay {G/W}. When you do, target creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the amount of life you gained.

You don't choose a target for Hurska's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {G/W} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

The value of X is calculated only once, as the reflexive triggered ability resolves.

0043_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Nazar, the Velvet Fang

Nazar, the Velvet Fang

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Warlock

3/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Whenever you gain life, put a feeding counter on Nazar, the Velvet Fang.

Whenever Nazar attacks, you may remove three feeding counters from it. If you do, you draw three cards and you lose 3 life.

Nazar's second ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Dazzling Angel or 4 life from Apothecary Stomper.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Nazar's second ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Nazar's second ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Nazar's second ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

If Nazar isn't on the battlefield as its last ability resolves, you can't remove three feeding counters from it, even if it had three or more feeding counters on it before it left the battlefield. You won't draw cards or lose life.

0036_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Neerdiv, Devious Diver

Neerdiv, Devious Diver

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Rogue

2/2

Whenever Neerdiv, Devious Diver becomes tapped, target player mills cards equal to its power.

Whenever you cast a spell from your graveyard or activate an ability of a card in your graveyard, draw a card and put a +1/+1 counter on Neerdiv.

If Neerdiv leaves the battlefield while its first ability is still on the stack, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many cards the target player mills.

Neerdiv's last ability resolves before the spell or ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell or ability is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0008_MTGJ25_Main: Phantasmal Shieldback

Phantasmal Shieldback

{U}

Creature — Turtle Illusion

1/3

When Phantasmal Shieldback becomes the target of a spell or ability, sacrifice it.

When Phantasmal Shieldback dies, draw a card.

Phantasmal Shieldback's first ability resolves before the spell or ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell or ability is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

Unless the spell or ability targeting Phantasmal Shieldback has one or more other targets, it will then be removed from the stack when it tries to resolve. None of its effects will happen.

0037_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Plagon, Lord of the Beach

Plagon, Lord of the Beach

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Starfish Wizard

0/3

When Plagon, Lord of the Beach enters, draw a card for each creature you control with toughness greater than its power.

{W/U}: Target creature you control assigns combat damage equal to its toughness rather than its power this turn.

Plagon's last ability doesn't actually change the target creature's power. It changes only the amount of combat damage the creature assigns. All other rules and effects that check power or toughness use the real values, even if they cause damage "equal to a creature's power" to be dealt.

0038_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Pol Jamaar, Illusionist

Pol Jamaar, Illusionist

{4}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Illusion Wizard

4/5

Flying

When Pol Jamaar, Illusionist enters, choose a creature type. Draw a card for each creature you control of that type.

The choice of creature type is made as Pol Jamaar's last ability resolves. Players can't take any actions between the time the choice is made and the time you draw cards.

0031_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Psemilla, Meletian Poet

Psemilla, Meletian Poet

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Bard

1/1

Whenever you cast your first enchantment spell each turn, create a 2/2 white Nymph enchantment creature token.

At the beginning of each combat, if you control five or more enchantments, Psemilla, Meletian Poet gets +4/+4 and gains lifelink until end of turn. (Damage dealt by this creature also causes you to gain that much life.)

If you cast an enchantment spell during a turn before Psemilla is on the battlefield, its first ability won't trigger that turn even if you cast another enchantment spell later in the turn.

Psemilla's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you control five or more enchantments. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control five or more enchantments at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. If you do, it doesn't matter what happens to those enchantments later in the turn.

0032_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Qala, Ajani's Pridemate

Qala, Ajani's Pridemate

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Cat Warrior

3/3

Whenever Qala, Ajani's Pridemate attacks, other attacking creatures you control get +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the number of counters on Qala.

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on Qala.

{3}{W}: You gain 1 life.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Qala's first ability resolves.

Qala's second ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Dazzling Angel or 4 life from Apothecary Stomper.

If Qala is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive a counter from its second ability in time to save it.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Qala's second ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Qala's second ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Qala's second ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0022_MTGJ25_Main: Razorgrass Invoker

Razorgrass Invoker

{3}{G}

Creature — Elf Scout

4/3

Vigilance (Attacking doesn't cause this creature to tap.)

{8}: Razorgrass Invoker and up to one other target creature each get +3/+3 until end of turn.

You don't have to choose a target for Razorgrass Invoker's last ability. However, if you do and the target creature is an illegal target as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Razorgrass Invoker won't get +3/+3. (Razorgrass cuts both ways, apparently.)

0045_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Rev, Tithe Extractor

Rev, Tithe Extractor

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue

3/3

Whenever you attack, target creature gains deathtouch until end of turn.

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, create a Treasure token, then look at the top card of that player's library and exile it face down. You may cast that card for as long as it remains exiled. (A Treasure token is an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.")

You may look at and cast cards exiled face down with Rev's last ability even if Rev leaves the battlefield. If another player gains control of Rev, that player can't look at or cast the cards you exiled with its last ability, and you still can.

An effect that instructs you to "cast" a card doesn't allow you to play lands.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for spells cast with the permission granted by Rev's last ability. For example, if the exiled card is a sorcery, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If you leave the game, cards exiled face down with Rev's last ability remain exiled face down indefinitely. No player may look at them.

0010_MTGJ25_Main: Revoke Demise

Revoke Demise

{4}{B}

Sorcery

This spell costs {2} less to cast if it targets a creature card with mana value 3 or less.

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. You gain 2 life.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If the target creature card is an illegal target as Revoke Demise tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0018_MTGJ25_Main: Sandstorm Crasher

Sandstorm Crasher

{3}{R}

Creature — Minotaur Berserker Wizard

3/4

Trample

You may exert Sandstorm Crasher as it attacks. When you do, create a tapped and attacking token that's a copy of target creature you control. Sacrifice the token at the beginning of the next end step. (An exerted creature won't untap during your next untap step.)

If an exerted permanent is already untapped during your next untap step (most likely because an effect untapped it), exert's effect preventing it from untapping expires without having done anything.

If you gain control of another player's permanent until end of turn and exert it, and then that player regains control of it, it will untap during that player's untap step.

You can exert Sandstorm Crasher as you declare it as an attacking creature. You can't do so later in combat, and creatures put onto the battlefield attacking can't be exerted. Any abilities that trigger on exerting an attacking creature will resolve before blockers are declared.

The token created by the reflexive triggered ability copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. If it is a Vehicle, it is not crewed.

If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exceptions.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0019_MTGJ25_Main: Scholar of Combustion

Scholar of Combustion

{3}{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/2

When Scholar of Combustion enters, exile up to one target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard. You may cast that card until the end of your next turn. (You still pay its costs. Timing rules still apply.)

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for the instant or sorcery card cast with the permission granted by Scholar of Combustion's ability. For example, if the exiled card is a sorcery, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0024_MTGJ25_Main: Scythecat Cub

Scythecat Cub

{1}{G}

Creature — Cat

2/2

Trample

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. If this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn, double the number of +1/+1 counters on that creature instead.

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a creature, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

0055_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Slinza, the Spiked Stampede

Slinza, the Spiked Stampede

{4}{G}

Legendary Creature — Beast

5/5

Beast spells you cast cost {2} less to cast.

Each other Beast creature you control enters with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

Whenever Slinza or another creature with power 4 or greater enters, you may pay {1}{R/G}. When you do, Slinza fights target creature you don't control.

Slinza's first ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay to cast Beast spells.

Slinza's first ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that spell.

Slinza's second ability applies to all Beasts creatures you control as they enter, even if they wouldn't ordinarily enter with any +1/+1 counters on them.

Any Beasts that enter at the same time as Slinza won't enter with an additional +1/+1 counter.

Slinza's last ability triggers whenever any creature with power 4 or greater enters, not just one you control.

If one or more static abilities that apply to a creature entering change its power, those abilities are considered when determining whether Slinza's last ability triggers. The same is true for replacement effects that apply to it, such as entering with one or more +1/+1 counters (such as the effect of Slinza's second ability, not coincidentally) or entering as a copy of another creature.

If Slinza enters at the same time as one or more other creatures with power 4 or greater, its last ability triggers once for each of those other creatures, plus one more time for itself.

You don't choose a target for Slinza's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {1}{R/G} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0026_MTGJ25_Main: Spined Tyrranax

Spined Tyrranax

{4}{G}

Creature — Dinosaur Beast

5/5

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may pay {2}{G}. When you do, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. That creature gains trample until end of turn. (It can deal excess combat damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking.)

You don't choose a target for Spiked Tyrranax's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {2}{G} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0056_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru

Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Scout

2/2

When Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru enters, search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Whenever Sutina attacks, you may return a land you control to its owner's hand. When you do, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

You don't choose a target for Sutina's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you return a land you control to its owner's hand this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0039_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Taeko, the Patient Avalanche

Taeko, the Patient Avalanche

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Turtle Ninja

4/5

Taeko, the Patient Avalanche enters tapped.

Whenever another creature you control leaves the battlefield, if it didn't die, scry 1 and put a +1/+1 counter on Taeko.

Whenever Taeko attacks, you may pay {U/B}. When you do, target attacking creature can't be blocked this turn.

If Taeko leaves the battlefield or dies at the same time as one or more other creatures you control leave the battlefield without dying, its second ability triggers once for each of those other creatures. You will scry for each of those other creatures, but Taeko will not be on the battlefield to receive +1/+1 counters.

You don't choose a target for Taeko's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {U/B} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0033_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Thurid, Mare of Destiny

Thurid, Mare of Destiny

{2}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Pegasus

2/4

Flying, lifelink

Whenever you cast a Pegasus, Unicorn, or Horse creature spell, copy it. (The copy becomes a token.)

Other Pegasi, Unicorns, and Horses you control get +1/+1.

Thurid's triggered ability and the copy it creates will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger. They resolve even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

As a copy of a permanent spell resolves, it's put onto the battlefield as a token rather than putting a copy of the spell onto the battlefield. The rules that apply to a permanent spell becoming a permanent apply to a copy of a spell becoming a token.

The token that a resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes isn't "created." Abilities that refer to a token being created won't interact with the copy resolving.

Thurid's triggered ability will copy only creature spells, not noncreature kindred spells, even if those spells have the Pegasus, Unicorn, or Horse types.

Thurid's triggered ability doesn't trigger if a Pegasus, Unicorn, or Horse creature is put onto the battlefield without being cast.

0027_MTGJ25_Main: Woodland Liege

Woodland Liege

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid Noble

2/2

Whenever a Beast you control enters, draw a card.

If Woodland Liege enters at the same time as one or more Beasts you control, its ability triggers for each of those Beasts.

If Woodland Liege is itself a Beast when it enters (probably because of a static ability that applies to it changing its creature types), its ability will trigger when it enters.

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, Dominaria, The Brothers' War, Phyrexia, Eldraine, Ixalan, Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, and Duskmourn are property of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2024 Wizards.