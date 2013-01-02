O kay, enough fooling around. It's Wednesday already, and we haven't had any Gatecrash preview cards in Arcana. This will not stand! Today, we have the best kind of preview cards: alternate-art event promos!

Prerelease Cards

When you go to your local prerelease, you'll have a choice of five guilds: Orzhov, Dimir, Gruul, Boros, and Simic. When you select your guild, you'll get a Guild Prerelease Pack, which will contain five Gatecrash booster packs, one booster pack for your specific guild, an achievement card, a Spindown Life Counter, a letter from your new guildmaster, a guild sticker, and an alternate-art foil Prerelease card. And you'll be able to play your Prerelease card in your Prerelease deck! So here's what each guild is getting.

Orzhov: Treasury Thrull

Dimir: Consuming Aberration

Gruul: Rubblehulk

Boros: Foundry Champion

Simic: Fathom Mage

Launch Weekend

Gatecrash goes on sale on Friday, February 1, 2013. And that means Friday Night Magic has a special card for everyone, while supplies last!

Buy-a-Box

At participating stores, there's a special promotional card for the first people to reserve a whole box of Gatecrash!

League

Once Gatecrash is on sale (on February 1, which we already told you about), the Gatecrash League will start at your local store. And at the end, there will be cool prizes including this cool Soldier token!

Game Day

Gatecrash Game Day is February 23-24, 2013. And while supplies last, all participants will receive Zameck Guildmage.

But that's not all! Because the Top 8 will receive this full-art Firemane Avenger!