Promo Cards
Prerelease Cards
When you go to your local prerelease, you'll have a choice of five guilds: Orzhov, Dimir, Gruul, Boros, and Simic. When you select your guild, you'll get a Guild Prerelease Pack, which will contain five Gatecrash booster packs, one booster pack for your specific guild, an achievement card, a Spindown Life Counter, a letter from your new guildmaster, a guild sticker, and an alternate-art foil Prerelease card. And you'll be able to play your Prerelease card in your Prerelease deck! So here's what each guild is getting.
Orzhov: Treasury Thrull
Dimir: Consuming Aberration
Gruul: Rubblehulk
Boros: Foundry Champion
Simic: Fathom Mage
Launch Weekend
Gatecrash goes on sale on Friday, February 1, 2013. And that means Friday Night Magic has a special card for everyone, while supplies last!
Buy-a-Box
At participating stores, there's a special promotional card for the first people to reserve a whole box of Gatecrash!
League
Once Gatecrash is on sale (on February 1, which we already told you about), the Gatecrash League will start at your local store. And at the end, there will be cool prizes including this cool Soldier token!
Game Day
Gatecrash Game Day is February 23-24, 2013. And while supplies last, all participants will receive Zameck Guildmage.
But that's not all! Because the Top 8 will receive this full-art Firemane Avenger!