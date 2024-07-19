Compiled by Eric Levine and Eliana Rabinowitz

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Bloomburrow cards with the BLB set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Dominaria United, The Brothers' War, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, March of the Machine, March of the Machine: The Aftermath, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, and Bloomburrow.

New Bloomburrow Commander cards with the BLC set code are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Cards with the BLC set code that have been previously printed are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Special Guests are previously printed cards from a variety of backgrounds visiting the set. You never know who or what will make an appearance! There are ten Special Guests in Bloomburrow. They have the set code SPG and are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Any cards opened from Bloomburrow Play Boosters in a Sealed Deck event are part of your card pool. The same is true for any that are drafted in a Draft event.

New Mechanic: Gift

Giving gifts is an important part of animalfolk culture, and the gift mechanic allows you to mimic that behavior by promising gifts to an opponent! Of course, you're probably not doing this out of the goodness of your heart; rather, you're doing it to get additional bonuses for yourself.

0191_MTGBLB_Main: Scrapshooter

Scrapshooter

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Raccoon Archer

4/4

Gift a card(You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, when it enters, they draw a card.)

Reach

When Scrapshooter enters, if the gift was promised, destroy target artifact or enchantment an opponent controls.

0102_MTGBLB_Main: Nocturnal Hunger

Nocturnal Hunger

{2}{B}

Instant

Gift a Food(You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a Food token before its other effects. It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

Destroy target creature. If the gift wasn't promised, you lose 2 life.

General gift notes:

As an additional cost to cast a spell with gift, you can promise the listed gift to an opponent. That opponent is chosen as part of that additional cost. The gift isn't given at this time; rather, it's given at a later time based on whether or not the spell is a permanent spell.

For permanent spells with gift, an ability triggers when that permanent enters if the gift was promised. When that ability resolves, the gift is given to the appropriate opponent.

For instants and sorceries with gift, the gift is given to the appropriate opponent as part of the resolution of the spell. This happens before any of the spell's other effects would take place.

If a spell for which the gift was promised is countered, doesn't resolve (perhaps because all of its targets are illegal), or is otherwise removed from the stack, the gift won't be given. None of its other effects will happen either.

You can't pay a gift cost more than once.

If you copy a spell for which the gift was promised, the gift was also promised to the same opponent for the copy. If a card or token enters as a copy of a permanent that's already on the battlefield, the gift isn't promised for that new permanent, even if it was promised for the original.

Some instant or sorcery spells require alternative or additional targets if the gift was promised. You ignore these targeting requirements if the gifts aren't promised for those spells. On the other hand, you can promise a gift for a permanent spell even if you won't be able to choose targets for an enters ability of that permanent once the spell resolves.

In the main set, there are four different kinds of gifts. "Gift a Food" causes the chosen opponent to create a Food token, while "Gift a Treasure" causes the chosen opponent to create a Treasure token. "Gift a card" causes them to draw a card, and "Gift a tapped Fish" causes them to create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token. The Commander decks contain two more kinds of gifts: "Gift an Octopus," which causes the chosen opponent to create an 8/8 blue Octopus creature token, and "Gift an extra turn," which causes them to take an extra turn after the current turn ends.

New Mechanic: Offspring

Family and community are very important to the citizens of Valley, and the future of their various species is captured by the offspring ability. Luckily, the kids are all right—and in many cases, nearly as strong as their parents. Offspring takes the form of an additional cost you can pay when you cast certain creature spells; if you do, when that creature enters, you'll create a 1/1 token copy of it.

0038_MTGBLB_Main: Warren Warleader

Warren Warleader

{2}{W}{W}

Creature — Rabbit Knight

4/4

Offspring {2}(You may pay an additional {2} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Whenever you attack, choose one —

• Create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token that's tapped and attacking.

• Attacking creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn.

0050_MTGBLB_Main: Finch Formation

Finch Formation

{2}{U}

Creature — Bird Scout

2/2

Offspring {3}(You may pay an additional {3} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Flying

When this creature enters, target creature you control gains flying until end of turn.

General offspring notes:

You can pay an offspring cost only once as you cast a spell with offspring. You can't try to pay it multiple times to get more token copies.

If the spell is countered, the offspring ability will not trigger, and no token will be created.

If the spell resolves but the creature with offspring leaves the battlefield before the offspring ability resolves, you'll still create a token copy of it.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, except it's a 1/1 (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, or so on.

In the rare case where the original creature is copying something else when the offspring ability resolves, the token enters as whatever that creature copied, except it's a 1/1.

Many creatures with offspring abilities have other abilities that refer to them as "this creature" rather than referring to them by name. This difference is for clarity purposes and does not change the function of any of these abilities.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

The token created by the offspring ability isn't "cast", so abilities that trigger when a creature spell is cast won't trigger for the copy.

In the rare case where the creature doesn't have the offspring ability when it enters, the ability won't trigger even if you paid the offspring cost.

New Keyword Action: Forage

The squirrelfolk of Valley are known to stockpile food and supplies, and they forage to augment their stashes and achieve their goals of nurturing the land. To forage, you'll either need to exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food; in return, you'll get some exciting bonuses.

0207_MTGBLB_Main: Camellia, the Seedmiser

Camelia the Seedmiser

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Squirrel Warlock

3/3

Menace

Other Squirrels you control have menace.

Whenever you sacrifice one or more Foods, create a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token.

{2}, Forage: Put a +1/+1 counter on each other Squirrel you control. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.

0094_MTGBLB_Main: Feed the Cycle

Feed the Cycle

{1}{B}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, forage or pay {B}. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)

Destroy target creature or planeswalker.

General forage notes:

If you don't have enough cards in your graveyard or a Food on the battlefield, you can't choose to forage.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell or activating an ability, players can't take actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove cards from your graveyard or Foods you control to stop you from foraging.

New Rules Term: Expend

Valley's raccoonfolk are also focused on hoarding resources, but their focus is often on utility and what happens when they expend those resources. Some abilities trigger whenever you "expend N," which happens when you've spent N total mana on casting spells during a single turn.

0227_MTGBLB_Main: Muerra, Trash Tactician

Muerra, Trash Tactician

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Raccoon Warrior

2/4

At the beginning of your first main phase, add {R} or {G} for each Raccoon you control.

Whenever you expend 4, you gain 3 life. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Whenever you expend 8, exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

0141_MTGBLB_Main: Hoarder's Overflow

Hoader's Overflow

{1}{R}

Enchantment

When Hoarder's Overflow enters and whenever you expend 4, put a stash counter on it. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

{1}{R}, Sacrifice Hoarder's Overflow: Discard your hand, then draw cards equal to the number of stash counters on Hoarder's Overflow.

General expend notes:

Abilities that trigger whenever you "expend N" only trigger when you reach that specific amount of mana spent on casting spells that turn. This can only happen once per turn. For example, if you've spent three mana on spells so far this turn and you control a permanent with an ability that triggers "whenever you expend 4," that ability will trigger the next time you spend at least one mana to cast a spell this turn. It won't trigger again if you spend another four mana to cast spells later in the turn.

If the cost to cast a spell is increased, decreased, or changed because of additional or alternative costs, expend counts only the mana you actually spent.

A permanent with an ability that triggers whenever you "expend N" will see mana you spent to cast spells the turn it enters, including mana you spent before it entered. For example, if you cast Junkblade Bruiser (a creature with a mana value of 5 and an ability that triggers whenever you expend 4) by paying its full cost of five mana, you'll already have spent four mana on spells before Junkblade Bruiser enters, and therefore its ability that triggers whenever you expend 4 won't be able to trigger at all that turn.

New Ability Word: Valiant

The landscape of Valley is defined by the heroics of animalfolk, including both dedicated adventurers and everyday citizens stepping up to do what's necessary to protect their communities from Calamity Beasts. The mousefolk in particular are known for their pluck and bravery, and when the call to adventure comes, they tend to answer. Valiant is an ability word that appears on many Mouse creatures and highlights abilities that trigger whenever one of those creatures becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time in a turn.

0231_MTGBLB_Main: Seedglaive Mentor

Seedglaive Mentor

{1}{R}{W}

Creature — Mouse Soldier

3/2

Vigilance, haste

Valiant — Whenever Seedglaive Mentor becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

0138_MTGBLB_Main: Heartfire Hero

Heartfire Hero

{R}

Creature — Mouse Soldier

1/1

Vigilance, haste

Valiant — Whenever Heartfire Hero becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

When Heartfire Hero dies, it deals damage equal to its power to each opponent.

General valiant notes:

Valiant abilities will resolve before the spell or ability that caused them to trigger.

If a spell or ability you control has one or more of its targets changed to a creature you control with a valiant ability, that ability will trigger if that creature hasn't yet been the target of a spell or ability you control this turn.

If you create a copy of a spell on the stack and target a creature you control with a valiant ability, that ability will trigger as long as the creature hasn't already been targeted by a spell of an ability you control this turn.

New Cycle: Seasons

New Mechanic: Pawprints

One cycle of modal spells in this release, the Seasons, allow you to choose a variable number of modes. These spells use the pawprint symbol, {P}, to delineate how you make that choice. Each one has three modes, each one worth a certain amount of {P}, and allows you to choose up to five {P} worth of modes.

0112_MTGBLB_Main: Season of Loss

Season of Loss

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Choose up to five {P} worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.

{P} — Each player sacrifices a creature.

{P}{P} — Draw a card for each creature you controlled that died this turn.

{P}{P}{P} — Each opponent loses X life, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

0068_MTGBLB_Main: Season of Weaving

Season of Weaving

{4}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Choose up to five {P} worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.

{P} — Draw a card.

{P}{P} — Choose an artifact or creature you control. Create a token that's a copy of it.

{P}{P}{P} — Return each nonland, nontoken permanent to its owner's hand.

General Season notes:

The pawprint symbol does not represent a cost, mana, counters, or any kind of persistent resource. You can't "save up" pawprint symbols from one Season spell to use on a future one, mostly because there isn't anything concrete to save up. They're just pawprints.

You don't have to choose modes that add up to exactly five pawprints. For example, you could choose the two pawprint mode twice and leave it at that. You could even choose no modes at all. You probably shouldn't, but you could.

You choose the modes as you cast the spell. Once modes are chosen, they can't be changed.

If a mode requires a target, you can select that mode only if there's a legal target available. Ignore the targeting requirements for modes you don't choose. Each time you select that mode, you can choose a different target, or you can choose the same target.

No matter which combination of modes you choose, you always follow the instructions of a Season in the order they are written. If the same mode is chosen more than once, you choose their relative order as you cast the spell.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell.

If a Season is copied, the effect that creates the copy will usually allow you to choose new targets, but you can't choose new modes.

If all targets for the chosen modes become illegal before the Season resolves, the spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. If at least one target is still legal, the spell will resolve but will have no effect on any illegal targets.

Updated Rules Term: Enters

With the release of Bloomburrow, we're shortening "enters the battlefield" (and its many variants) to "enters" where possible. In some cases, we've left "the battlefield" in the rules text of cards for clarity purposes, but in most cases, we've changed this term in an attempt to make card text shorter and clearer. This is not a functional change.

0193_MTGBLB_Main: Stickytongue Sentinel

Stickytongue Sentinel

{2}{G}

Creature — Frog Warrior

3/3

When Stickytongue Sentinel enters, return up to one other target permanent you control to its owner's hand.

0214_MTGBLB_Main: Gev, Scaled Scorch

Gev, Scaled Scorch

{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Lizard Mercenary

3/2

Ward—Pay 2 life.

Other creatures you control enter with an additional +1/+1 counter on them for each opponent who lost life this turn.

Whenever you cast a Lizard spell, Gev, Scaled Scorch deals 1 damage to target opponent.

Returning Enchantment Type: Class

Class enchantments, which first appeared in Adventures in the Forgotten Realms™, make their return in Bloomburrow and show off some of the many talents possessed by the animalfolk. Each one starts with a single ability, and with hard work, determination, and okay, yes, some mana, you can level them up to level 2 and level 3 in order to access additional powerful abilities!

0125_MTGBLB_Main: Blacksmith's Talent

Blacksmith's Talent

{R}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When Blacksmith's Talent enters, create a colorless Equipment artifact token named Sword with "Equipped creature gets +1/+1" and equip {2}.

{2}{R}: Level 2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach target Equipment you control to up to one target creature you control.

{3}{R}: Level 3

During your turn, equipped creatures you control have double strike and haste.

0179_MTGBLB_Main: Hunter's Talent

Hunter's Talent

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When Hunter's Talent enters, target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don't control.

{1}{G}: Level 2

Whenever you attack, target attacking creature gets +1/+0 and gains trample until end of turn.

{3}{G}: Level 3

At the beginning of your end step, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, draw a card.

General Class notes:

Each Class has five abilities. The three in the major sections of its text box are class abilities . Class abilities can be static, activated, or triggered abilities. The other two are level abilities , one activated ability to advance the Class to level 2 and another to advance the Class to level 3.

. Class abilities can be static, activated, or triggered abilities. The other two are , one activated ability to advance the Class to level 2 and another to advance the Class to level 3. Each Class starts with only the first of its three class abilities. As the first level ability resolves, the Class becomes level 2 and gains the second class ability. As the second level ability resolves, the Class becomes level 3 and gains the third class ability.

Gaining a level won't remove abilities that a Class had at a previous level.

Gaining a level is a normal activated ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

You can't activate the first level ability of a Class unless that Class is level 1. Similarly, you can't activate the second level ability of a Class unless that Class is level 2.

There's no restriction on how many Class permanents you can control, whether they're the same or different classes. Each Class permanent tracks its own level separately.

Returning Artifact Type: Food

Each animalfolk species has its own culinary traditions which can stand alone or get mixed with the traditions of other species. Whether it's the wild strawberries beloved by mousefolk, seeds stored by squirrelfolk, or anything else you might find on your plate in Valley, it all falls under the umbrella of food! Several cards in this release create Food tokens or otherwise make use of Food artifacts, including cards with the aforementioned gift and forage mechanics.

0167_MTGBLB_Main: Cache Grab

Cache Grab

{1}{G}

Instant

Mill four cards. You may put a permanent card from among the cards milled this way into your hand. If you control a Squirrel or returned a Squirrel card to your hand this way, create a Food token. (To mill four cards, put the top four cards of your library into your graveyard. A Food token is an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

0007_MTGBLB_Main: Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

{1}{W}

Artifact — Food

When Carrot Cake enters and when you sacrifice it, create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token and scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice Carrot Cake: You gain 3 life.

General Food notes:

Food is an artifact type. Even though it appears on creatures in some releases, it's never a creature type.

If an effect refers to a Food, it means any Food artifact, not just a Food artifact token. For example, when you forage, you can sacrifice Carrot Cake.

You can't sacrifice a Food to pay multiple costs. For example, you can't sacrifice a Food token to activate its own ability and also to forage.

Some spells and abilities that create Food tokens may require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. You won't create any Food tokens.

Whatever you do, don't eat the delicious cards. The raccoonfolk know better, and so should you!

BLOOMBURROW MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0122_MTGBLB_Main: Agate Assault

Agate Assault

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Agate Assault deals 4 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

• Exile target artifact.

The replacement effect from Agate Assault's first mode will exile the target creature if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage.

0204_MTGBLB_Main: Alania, Divergent Storm

Alania, Divergent Storm

{3}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Otter Wizard

3/5

Whenever you cast a spell, if it's the first instant spell, the first sorcery spell, or the first Otter spell other than Alania you've cast this turn, you may have target opponent draw a card. If you do, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Alania's ability can trigger up to three times in a single turn: once when you cast your first instant, once when you cast your first sorcery, and once when you cast your first Otter spell other than Alania.

Alania's ability and the copy it creates both resolve before the spell that caused the ability to trigger. They resolve even if the spell is countered before the copy is created.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for a copied spell. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

Any choices made when the spell resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

0123_MTGBLB_Main: Alania's Pathmaker

Alania's Pathmaker

{3}{R}

Creature — Otter Wizard

4/2

When Alania's Pathmaker enters, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0124_MTGBLB_Main: Artist's Talent

Artist's Talent

{1}{R}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

{2}{R}: Level 2

Noncreature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

{2}{R}: Level 3

If a source you control would deal noncombat damage to an opponent or a permanent an opponent controls, it deals that much damage plus 2 instead.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of noncreature spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of this ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

The additional 2 damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The damage isn't dealt by Artist's Talent unless Artist's Talent is somehow the original source of that damage.

If another effect modifies how much damage a source would deal, including preventing some of it, the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses an order in which to apply those effects. If all of the damage is prevented, the effect of Artist's Talent's last ability no longer applies.

0041_MTGBLB_Main: Azure Beastbinder

Azure Beastbinder

{1}{U}

Creature — Rat Rogue

1/3

Vigilance

Azure Beastbinder can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or greater.

Whenever Azure Beastbinder attacks, up to one target artifact, creature, or planeswalker an opponent controls loses all abilities until your next turn. If it's a creature, it also has base power and toughness 2/2 until your next turn.

Once Azure Beastbinder has been blocked, increasing the blocking creature's power to 2 or greater won't cause Azure Beastbinder to become unblocked.

A permanent that loses all abilities because of Azure Beastbinder's last ability may later gain abilities.

Azure Beastbinder's last ability overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Overprotect, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

0083_MTGBLB_Main: Bandit's Talent

Bandit's Talent

{1}{B}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When Bandit's Talent enters, each opponent discards two cards unless they discard a nonland card.

{B}: Level 2

At the beginning of each opponent's upkeep, if that player has one or fewer cards in hand, they lose 2 life.

{3}{B}: Level 3

At the beginning of your draw step, draw an additional card for each opponent who has one or fewer cards in hand.

Opponents can discard either one nonland card or two cards which may or may not be nonland cards. If they really want to, they can discard two nonland cards.

0001_MTGBLB_Main: Banishing Light

Banishing Light

{2}{W}

Enchantment

When Banishing Light enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Banishing Light leaves the battlefield.

If Banishing Light leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

0243_MTGBLB_Main: Barkform Harvester

Barkform Harvester

{3}

Artifact Creature — Shapeshifter

2/3

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Reach

{2}: Put target card from your graveyard on the bottom of your library.

Changeling is a characteristic-defining ability. It functions in all zones, not only while a card that has it is on the battlefield.

The subtype Shapeshifter that appears on the type line is mostly there to reinforce the flavor. A creature card with changeling is just as much a Mouse, a Frog, a Rabbit, a Lizard, and a Brushwagg as it is a Shapeshifter.

If an effect causes a creature with changeling to become a new creature type, it will be only that new creature type. It will still have changeling; the effect making it all creature types will simply be overwritten.

If an effect causes a creature with changeling to lose all abilities, it will remain all creature types, even though it will no longer have changeling. This is because changeling applies before the effect that removes it.

0205_MTGBLB_Main: Baylen, the Haymaker

Baylen, the Haymaker

{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Rabbit Warrior

4/3

Tap two untapped tokens you control: Add one mana of any color.

Tap three untapped tokens you control: Draw a card.

Tap four untapped tokens you control: Put three +1/+1 counters on Baylen, the Haymaker. It gains trample until end of turn.

You may tap any untapped tokens you control to activate Baylen's abilities, including creature tokens that entered this turn, even if they don't have haste.

Baylen's first ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

0002_MTGBLB_Main: Beza, the Bounding Spring

Beza, the Bounding Spring

{2}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Elk

4/5

When Beza, the Bounding Spring enters, create a Treasure token if an opponent controls more lands than you. You gain 4 life if an opponent has more life than you. Create two 1/1 blue Fish creature tokens if an opponent controls more creatures than you. Draw a card if an opponent has more cards in hand than you.

You compare the number of lands you control with the number of lands each opponent controls as Beza's ability resolves. At that time, if at least one opponent controls more lands than you, you'll create a Treasure token. Similarly, you compare life totals, creatures controlled, and cards in hand with each opponent as Beza's ability resolves. If at least one opponent has more life, creatures, or cards in hand than you, you'll get the appropriate bonus. It doesn't matter if you qualified for any of the previous bonuses or not.

In a multiplayer game, you consider each opponent. If you have fewer lands than one opponent and less life than another, for example, you'll get both of those bonuses.

No player may take any actions while Beza's ability is resolving. For example, you can't use the Treasure token to try and change the outcome of any of the other comparisons. However, in some unusual cases, that Treasure token might enter as a creature, in which case it might impact whether you get Fish or not.

0125_MTGBLB_Main: Blacksmith's Talent

Blacksmith's Talent

{R}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When Blacksmith's Talent enters, create a colorless Equipment artifact token named Sword with "Equipped creature gets +1/+1" and equip {2}.

{2}{R}: Level 2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach target Equipment you control to up to one target creature you control.

{3}{R}: Level 3

During your turn, equipped creatures you control have double strike and haste.

If either target of the Level 2 class ability is an illegal target as the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything. If both targets are illegal, the ability won't resolve. If the Equipment is already attached to the target creature, nothing happens.

A creature you control is equipped if there's an Equipment attached to it. You don't have to control that Equipment.

0085_MTGBLB_Main: Bonecache Overseer

Bonecache Overseer

{B}

Creature — Squirrel Warlock

1/1

{T}, Pay 1 life: Draw a card. Activate only if three or more cards left your graveyard this turn or if you've sacrificed a Food this turn.

Each time a card leaves your graveyard in a turn, it counts as one of three cards the activated ability is looking for. For example, if you return two cards from your graveyard to your hand, discard one of them, then exile that card from your graveyard, you can activate Bonecache Overseer's ability that turn.

0127_MTGBLB_Main: Brambleguard Captain

Brambleguard Captain

{3}{R}

Creature — Mouse Soldier

2/3

At the beginning of combat on your turn, target creature you control gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is Brambleguard Captain's power.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Brambleguard Captain's ability resolves.

If Brambleguard Captain's power is negative as its ability resolves, the target creature will get +0/+0 until end of turn. At least they'll know Brambleguard Captain appreciates them.

0165_MTGBLB_Main: Brambleguard Veteran

Brambleguard Veteran

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Raccoon Warrior

3/4

Whenever you expend 4, Raccoons you control get +1/+1 and gain vigilance until end of turn. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Brambleguard Veteran's ability affects only Raccoons you control at the time it resolves, including Brambleguard Veteran itself (as long as it's still a Raccoon at that time). Raccoons you begin to control later in the turn or creatures that become Raccoons later in the turn won't be affected.

0206_MTGBLB_Main: Burrowguard Mentor

Burrowguard Mentor

{G}{W}

Creature — Rabbit Soldier

*/*

Trample

Burrowguard Mentor's power and toughness are each equal to the number of creatures you control.

The ability that defines Burrowguard Mentor's power and toughness functions in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0166_MTGBLB_Main: Bushy Bodyguard

Bushy Bodyguard

{1}{G}

Creature — Squirrel Warrior

2/1

Offspring {2} (You may pay an additional {2} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

When this creature enters, you may forage. If you do, put two +1/+1 counters on it. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)

You decide whether to forage or not as Bushy Bodyguard's last ability resolves. Once that ability starts resolving, it's too late for any player to respond before Bushy Bodyguard gets the +1/+1 counters if you foraged.

0129_MTGBLB_Main: Byway Barterer

Byway Barterer

{2}{R}

Creature — Raccoon Rogue

3/3

Menace

Whenever you expend 4, you may discard your hand. If you do, draw two cards. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)



You may choose to discard your hand even if your hand contains zero cards.

0043_MTGBLB_Main: Calamitous Tide

Calamitous Tide

{4}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Return up to two target creatures to their owners' hands. Draw two cards, then discard a card.



If all of the targets are illegal as Calamitous Tide tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw or discard any cards.

0006_MTGBLB_Main: Caretaker's Talent

Caretaker's Talent

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

Whenever one or more tokens you control enter, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

{W}: Level 2

When this Class becomes level 2, create a token that's a copy of target token you control.

{3}{W}: Level 3

Creature tokens you control get +2/+2.

The new token created by the second class ability copies the characteristics of the original token as stated by the effect that created the original token.

The new token doesn't copy whether the original token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, color, and so on.

Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the new token will work.

0007_MTGBLB_Main: Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

{1}{W}

Artifact — Food

When Carrot Cake enters and when you sacrifice it, create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token and scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice Carrot Cake: You gain 3 life.

Carrot Cake's first ability will trigger whether you sacrifice it to pay the cost of its own last ability or due to another cost or effect. For example, if you sacrifice Carrot Cake in order to forage, you'll still create a Rabbit token and scry 1. It's delicious no matter how it's served!

0208_MTGBLB_Main: Cindering Cutthroat

Cindering Cutthroat

{2}{B/R}

Creature — Lizard Assassin

3/2

Cindering Cutthroat enters with a +1/+1 counter on it if an opponent lost life this turn.

{1}{B/R}: Cindering Cutthroat gains menace until end of turn. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Cindering Cutthroat's first ability cares whether an opponent lost life this turn, not how their life total changed. For example, an opponent who gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn still lost life.

Once Cindering Cutthroat has been blocked by a single creature, activating its last ability won't cause it to become unblocked.

0168_MTGBLB_Main: Clifftop Lookout

Clifftop Lookout

{2}{G}

Creature — Frog Scout

1/2

Reach

When Clifftop Lookout enters, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a land card. Put that card onto the battlefield tapped and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If you get through your whole library without revealing a land card, you'll just end up revealing and randomizing your library.

0086_MTGBLB_Main: Coiling Rebirth

Coiling Rebirth

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Then if the gift was promised and that creature isn't legendary, create a token that's a copy of that creature, except it's 1/1.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

Any abilities that trigger during the resolution of Coiling Rebirth will wait to be put onto the stack until Coiling Rebirth finishes resolving. An ability that triggers when the creature is returned to the battlefield from the graveyard may target the token copy, and vice versa.

The token created by the additional effect of Coiling Rebirth isn't "cast," so abilities that trigger when a creature spell is cast won't trigger for the copy.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

0133_MTGBLB_Main: Conduct Electricity

Conduct Electricity

{4}{R}

Instant

Conduct Electricity deals 6 damage to target creature and 2 damage to up to one target creature token.

The two targets can be the same creature as long as that creature is a token.

0087_MTGBLB_Main: Consumed by Greed

Consumed by Greed

{1}{B}{B}

Instant

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Target opponent sacrifices a creature with the greatest power among creatures they control. If the gift was promised, return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

If the target opponent has multiple creatures tied for the greatest power, that player chooses which one to sacrifice.

0131_MTGBLB_Main: Coruscation Mage

Coruscation Mage

{1}{R}

Creature — Otter Wizard

2/2

Offspring {2} (You may pay an additional {2} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Coruscation Mage's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

0088_MTGBLB_Main: Cruelclaw's Heist

Cruelclaw's Heist

{B}{B}

Sorcery

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. Exile that card. If the gift was promised, you may cast that card for as long as it remains exiled, and mana of any type can be spent to cast it.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for a spell cast this way. For example, if the exiled card is a sorcery, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0169_MTGBLB_Main: Curious Forager

Curious Forager

{2}{G}

Creature — Squirrel Druid

3/2

When Curious Forager enters, you may forage. When you do, return target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food.)

You don't choose a target for Curious Forager's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you forage this way. You choose a target for this ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0089_MTGBLB_Main: Daggerfang Duo

Daggerfang Duo

{2}{B}

Creature — Rat Squirrel

3/2

Deathtouch

When Daggerfang Duo enters, you may mill two cards. (You may put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard.)

If you have one or fewer cards in your library, you can't choose to mill two cards.

0044_MTGBLB_Main: Daring Waverider

Daring Waverider

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Otter Wizard

4/4

When Daring Waverider enters, you may cast target instant or sorcery card with mana value 4 or less from your graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.

You cast the spell while Daring Waverider's ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost", you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If an instant or sorcery card you cast this way is countered, it will be exiled.

If an instant or sorcery card you cast this way goes to a zone other than exile or a graveyard, perhaps because one of its abilities says to put it into its owner's hand, it won't be exiled. This is true even if that same card would be put into a graveyard later in the turn.

0090_MTGBLB_Main: Darkstar Augur

Darkstar Augur

{2}{B}

Creature — Bat Warlock

2/3

Offspring {B} (You may pay an additional {B} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Flying

At the beginning of your upkeep, reveal the top card of your library and put that card into your hand. You lose life equal to its mana value.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0045_MTGBLB_Main: Dazzling Denial

Dazzling Denial

{1}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell unless its controller pays {2}. If you control a Bird, counter that spell unless its controller pays {4} instead.

If you control more than one Bird, the controller of the target spell still only needs to pay {4}.

0010_MTGBLB_Main: Dewdrop Cure

Dewdrop Cure

{2}{W}

Sorcery

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Return up to two target creature cards each with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. If the gift was promised, instead return up to three target creature cards each with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If a card in a graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0046_MTGBLB_Main: Dire Downdraft

Dire Downdraft

{3}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast if it targets an attacking or tapped creature. Target creature's owner puts it on the top or bottom of their library.

The creature's owner chooses whether to put it on the top or bottom of their library. If multiple cards are put into the library this way (such as when the spell targets a melded permanent), that creature's owner puts all the cards on top or all the cards on the bottom. They put them in whatever order they wish, and do not need to reveal the order.

0047_MTGBLB_Main: Dour Port-Mage

Dour Port-Mage

{1}{U}

Creature — Frog Wizard

1/3

Whenever one or more other creatures you control leave the battlefield without dying, draw a card.

{1}{U}, {T}: Return another target creature you control to its owner's hand.

Dour Port-Mage's first ability triggers whenever one or more creatures you control go to any zone other than the graveyard from the battlefield. They could be returned to your hand, your library, or exiled, for example.

If Dour-Port Mage leaves the battlefield at the same time one or more other creatures you control leave the battlefield without dying, its first ability will still trigger.

0135_MTGBLB_Main: Dragonhawk, Fate's Tempest

Dragonhawk, Fate's Tempest

{3}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Bird Dragon

5/5

Flying

Whenever Dragonhawk enters or attacks, exile the top X cards of your library, where X is the number of creatures you control with power 4 or greater. You may play those cards until your next end step. At the beginning of your next end step, Dragonhawk deals 2 damage to each opponent for each of those cards that are still exiled.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Dragonhawk's last ability resolves.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

The delayed triggered ability created by Dragonhawk's last ability counts only cards that were exiled by the ability that created it. It doesn't count cards exiled by previous instances of Dragonhawk's last ability or by the abilities of other Dragonhawks you may have controlled previously.

0211_MTGBLB_Main: Dreamdew Entrancer

Dreamdew Entrancer

{2}{G}{U}

Creature — Frog Wizard

3/4

Reach

When Dreamdew Entrancer enters, tap up to one target creature and put three stun counters on it. If you control that creature, draw two cards.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Dreamdew Entrancer's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't put stun counters on the creature, and you won't draw cards no matter who controls it.

You may target a creature that is already tapped with Dreamdew Entrancer's last ability. If the target creature is already tapped as the ability resolves, you'll still put three stun counters on it, and if you control it, you'll still draw two cards.

0011_MTGBLB_Main: Driftgloom Coyote

Driftgloom Coyote

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Elemental Coyote

3/4

When Driftgloom Coyote enters, exile target creature an opponent controls until Driftgloom Coyote leaves the battlefield. If that creature had power 2 or less, put a +1/+1 counter on Driftgloom Coyote.

If Driftgloom Coyote leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Use the power of the exiled creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine whether or not to put a +1/+1 counter on Driftgloom Coyote.

0049_MTGBLB_Main: Eluge, the Shoreless Sea

Eluge, the Shoreless Sea

{1}{U}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Fish

*/*

Eluge's power and toughness are each equal to the number of Islands you control. Whenever Eluge enters or attacks, put a flood counter on target land. It's an Island in addition to its other types for as long as it has a flood counter on it.

The first instant or sorcery spell you cast each turn costs {U} (or {1}) less to cast for each land you control with a flood counter on it.

The ability that defines Eluge's power and toughness functions in all zones, not just the battlefield.

A land affected by Eluge's second ability stays an Island until the flood counter is removed, even if Eluge leaves the battlefield.

The land retains any land types and abilities it already had. An Island has the ability "{T}: Add {U}."

If the first instant or sorcery spell you cast in a turn doesn't cost any {U}, its cost will be reduced by {1} for each land you control with a flood counter on it.

In the case where the first instant or sorcery spell you cast in a turn does cost some {U} but you control more lands with flood counters on them than the number of {U} in that spell's mana cost, all of the {U} in the cost are reduced first before moving on to the generic mana. For example, if you control four lands with flood counters on them and you cast Season of Weaving (a sorcery with mana cost {4}{U}{U}) as the first instant or sorcery spell of your turn, its cost will be reduced by {2}{U}{U}, meaning its total cost will be {2}.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of this ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0133_MTGBLB_Main: Emberheart Challenger

Emberheart Challenger

{1}{R}

Creature — Mouse Warrior

2/2

Haste

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Valiant — Whenever Emberheart Challenger becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, exile the top card of your library. Until end of turn, you may play that card.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0012_MTGBLB_Main: Essence Channeler

Essence Channeler

{1}{W}

Creature — Bat Cleric

2/1

As long as you've lost life this turn, Essence Channeler has flying and vigilance.

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on Essence Channeler. When Essence Channeler dies, put its counters on target creature you control.

Essence Channeler's first ability cares whether you've lost life this turn, not how your life total has changed. For example, if you've gained 2 life and lost 1 life so far this turn, you've still lost life.

Once Essence Channeler has been blocked by a creature without flying or reach, losing life to give it flying and vigilance won't cause it to become unblocked.

Essence Channeler's second ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, no matter how much life was gained.

If Essence Channeler is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive a counter from its second ability in time to save it.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Essence Channeler's second ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something, that life is gained as one event and Essence Channeler's second ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Essence Channeler's second ability to trigger even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

Essence Channeler's last ability puts all counters that were on Essence Channeler onto the target creature, not just its +1/+1 counters.

Essence Channeler's last ability doesn't cause you to move counters from Essence Channeler onto the target creature. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter Essence Channeler had when it died onto the target creature.

In some unusual cases, you may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control The Ozolith when Essence Channeler dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature.

If Essence Channeler has -1/-1 counters on it when it dies, that ability will include those as well. This may result in the recipient of the counters also dying.

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on Essence Channeler at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less, its last ability will see all of the +1/+1 counters it had when it died as well as the -1/-1 counters it had, and an equal number of each of those types of counters (plus any other applicable counters) will be put onto the target creature.

0252_MTGBLB_Main: Fabled Passage

Fabled Passage

Land

{T}, Sacrifice Fabled Passage: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle. Then if you control four or more lands, untap that land.

The land that you put onto the battlefield will be counted when determining whether you control four or more lands, but Fabled Passage will not.

If you control four or more lands, the basic land doesn't enter untapped; it enters tapped and then you untap it.

0171_MTGBLB_Main: Fecund Greenshell

Fecund Greenshell

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Elemental Turtle

4/6

Reach

As long as you control ten or more lands, creatures you control get +2/+2. Whenever Fecund Greenshell or another creature you control with toughness greater than its power enters, look at the top card of your library. If it's a land card, you may put it onto the battlefield tapped. Otherwise, put it into your hand.

Damage remains marked on creatures until the turn ends. If Fecund Greenshell's second ability stops applying (because Fecund Greenshell leaves the battlefield or loses its abilities or because you no longer control ten or more lands), then any creatures that needed the toughness bonus to stay alive will die.

Fecund Greenshell's last ability checks the power and toughness of a creature only at the moment it enters. If it enters with counters, those counters are included. Static abilities that modify the power and toughness of creatures you control (such as Fecund Greenshell's own second ability) are also included. If that creature's toughness is greater than its power when it enters, the ability will still trigger and resolve normally regardless of what happens to that creature after that.

If the top card of your library is a land card, you may choose to put it into your hand rather than onto the battlefield tapped.

0134_MTGBLB_Main: Festival of Embers

Festival of Embers

{4}{R}

Enchantment

During your turn, you may cast instant and sorcery spells from your graveyard by paying 1 life in addition to their other costs.

If a card or token would be put into your graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

{1}{R}: Sacrifice Festival of Embers.

While you control Festival of Embers, abilities that trigger whenever a creature you own dies won't trigger because those cards and tokens are never put into your graveyard.

If Festival of Embers is destroyed by a spell, Festivals of Embers will be exiled and then the spell will be put into its owner's graveyard.

When Festival of Embers's last ability resolves, it will be exiled.

If you discard a card while you control Festival of Embers, abilities that function when that card is discarded (such as madness) still work even though that card never reaches a graveyard. In addition, spells or abilities that check the characteristics of a discarded card can find that card in exile.

0212_MTGBLB_Main: Finneas, Ace Archer

Finneas, Ace Archer

{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Rabbit Archer

2/2

Vigilance, reach

Whenever Finneas, Ace Archer attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on each other creature you control that's a token or a Rabbit. Then if creatures you control have total power 10 or greater, draw a card.

Players can't take actions in between the time you put counters on creatures with Finneas's last ability and the point at which that ability checks the total power of creatures you control. Notably, they can't try to reduce the total power of creatures you control by removing them from the battlefield or reducing their power directly.

0213_MTGBLB_Main: Fireglass Mentor

Fireglass Mentor

{B}{R}

Creature — Lizard Warlock

2/1

At the beginning of your second main phase, if an opponent lost life this turn, exile the top two cards of your library. Choose one of them. Until end of turn, you may play that card.

Fireglass Mentor's ability cares whether an opponent lost life this turn, not how their life total changed. For example, an opponent who gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn still lost life.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0135_MTGBLB_Main: Flamecache Gecko

Flamecache Gecko

{1}{R}

Creature — Lizard Warlock

2/2

When Flamecache Gecko enters, if an opponent lost life this turn, add {B}{R}. {1}{R}, Discard a card: Draw a card.

Flamecache Gecko's ability cares whether an opponent lost life this turn, not how their life total changed. For example, an opponent who gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn still lost life.

Flamecache Gecko's first ability isn't a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

0014_MTGBLB_Main: Flowerfoot Swordmaster

Flowerfoot Swordmaster

{W}

Creature — Mouse Soldier

1/2

Offspring {2} (You may pay an additional {2} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Valiant — Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, Mice you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

Flowerfoot Swordmaster's last ability affects only Mice you control at the time it resolves, including Flowerfoot Swordmaster itself (as long as it's still a Mouse at that time.) Mice you begin to control later in the turn or creatures that become Mice later in the turn won't be affe

0172_MTGBLB_Main: For the Common Good

For the Common Good

{X}{X}{G}

Sorcery

Create X tokens that are copies of target token you control. Then tokens you control gain indestructible until your next turn. You gain 1 life for each token you control.

The new tokens copy the characteristics of the original token as stated by the effect that created the original token.

The new tokens don't copy whether the original token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, color, and so on.

Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the new tokens will work.

0136_MTGBLB_Main: Frilled Sparkshooter

Frilled Sparkshooter

{3}{R}

Creature — Lizard Archer

3/3

Menace, reach

Frilled Sparkshooter enters with a +1/+1 counter on it if an opponent lost life this turn.

Frilled Sparkshooter's last ability cares whether an opponent lost life this turn, not how their life total changed. For example, an opponent who gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn still lost life

0214_MTGBLB_Main: Gev, Scaled Scorch

Gev, Scaled Scorch

{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Lizard Mercenary

3/2

Ward—Pay 2 life.

Other creatures you control enter with an additional +1/+1 counter on them for each opponent who lost life this turn.

Whenever you cast a Lizard spell, Gev, Scaled Scorch deals 1 damage to target opponent.

Gev's second ability cares whether opponents lost life this turn, not how their life totals changed. For example, an opponent who gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn still lost life.

In the case where Gev and one or more other creatures enter at the same time, those creatures won't enter with additional +1/+1 counters, even if one or more opponents lost life this turn.

0215_MTGBLB_Main: Glarb, Calamity's Augur

Glarb, Calamity's Augur

{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Frog Wizard Noble

2/4

Deathtouch

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may play lands and cast spells with mana value 4 or greater from the top of your library.

{T}: Surveil 2.

You can look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction; see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast a spell from the top of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must pay all costs and follow all timing rules for lands played and spells cast from the top of your library this way.

If the top card of your library has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose a value of X that makes that spell's mana value 4 or greater in order to cast it.

0051_MTGBLB_Main: Gossip's Talent

Gossip's Talent

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

Whenever a creature you control enters, surveil 1.

{1}{U}: Level 2

Whenever you attack, target attacking creature with power 3 or less can't be blocked this turn.

{3}{U}: Level 3

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, you may exile it, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.



If the target creature's power is increased to 4 or greater after Gossip's Talent's level 2 class ability triggers but before it resolves, the ability doesn't resolve. However, if instead the creature's power is increased to 4 or greater after the ability resolves, it still can't be blocked that turn.

Gossip's Talent's level 3 class ability triggers once for each creature you control that deals combat damage to a player during that combat damage step. You choose the order those triggers are put onto the stack. They resolve one at a time; when one resolves, you choose whether or not to exile the appropriate creature.

If you choose to exile a creature with double strike when Gossip's Talent's level 3 class ability resolves, it won't be an attacking creature anymore when it returns to the battlefield, and it won't deal combat damage during the regular combat damage step.

Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0137_MTGBLB_Main: Harnesser of Storms

Harnesser of Storms

{2}{R}

Creature — Otter Wizard

1/4

Whenever you cast a noncreature or Otter spell, you may exile the top card of your library. Until end of turn, you may play that card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0015_MTGBLB_Main: Harvestrite Host

Harvestrite Host

{2}{W}

Creature — Rabbit Citizen

3/3

Whenever Harvestrite Host or another Rabbit you control enters, target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Then draw a card if this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Harvestrite Host's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. It won't count toward the number of times the ability has resolved this turn.

0097_MTGBLB_Main: Hazel's Nocturne

Hazel's Nocturne

{3}{B}

Instant

Return up to two target creature cards from your graveyard to your hand. Each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

You may cast Hazel's Nocturne with no targets just to have each opponent lose 2 life and you gain 2 life. However, if you do choose any targets, and all those targets are illegal as Hazel's Nocturne tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will lose or gain life.

0175_MTGBLB_Main: Heaped Harvest

Heaped Harvest

{2}{G}

Artifact — Food

When Heaped Harvest enters and when you sacrifice it, you may search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice Heaped Harvest: You gain 3 life.

Heaped Harvest's first ability will trigger if it's sacrificed for any reason, not only if it's sacrificed to its last ability

0138_MTGBLB_Main: Heartfire Hero

Heartfire Hero

{R}

Creature — Mouse Soldier

1/1

Valiant — Whenever Heartfire Hero becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on it. When Heartfire Hero dies, it deals damage equal to its power to each opponent.

Use Heartfire Hero's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage it deals due to its last ability

0139_MTGBLB_Main: Hearthborn Battler

Hearthborn Battler

{2}{R}

Creature — Lizard Warlock

2/3

Haste

Whenever a player casts their second spell each turn, Hearthborn Battler deals 2 damage to target opponent.

The target of Hearthborn Battler's last ability doesn't have to be the same player who cast their second spell.

0246_MTGBLB_Main: Heirloom Epic

Heirloom Epic

{1}

Artifact

{4}, {T}: Draw a card. For each mana in this ability's activation cost, you may tap an untapped creature you control rather than pay that mana. Activate only as a sorcery.

You can tap any untapped creature you control rather than pay a mana in the activation cost of Heirloom Epic's ability, even one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

You can't tap more creatures than the amount of mana in the cost of Heirloom Epic's ability. Effects that increase or reduce the activation cost of Heirloom Epic's ability apply before costs are paid and will increase or decrease the total number of creatures you can tap.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with {T} in the cost, activating that ability to pay the activation cost of Heirloom Epic's ability will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the ability's costs. You won't be able to tap it again rather than pay one of the mana in Heirloom Epic's activation cost. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while activating Heirloom Epic's ability, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the ability's activation cost, so you won't be able to tap that creature rather than pay one of the mana in the activation cost.

0217_MTGBLB_Main: Helga, Skittish Seer

Helga, Skittish Seer

{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Frog Druid

1/3

Whenever you cast a creature spell with mana value 4 or greater, you draw a card, gain 1 life, and put a +1/+1 counter on Helga, Skittish Seer.

{T}: Add X mana of any one color, where X is Helga, Skittish Seer's power. Spend this mana only to cast creature spells with mana value 4 or greater or creature spells with {X} in their mana costs.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, use the value chosen for that X to determine the mana value of that spell.

Helga's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

You don't have to spend all the mana added by Helga's last ability on the same spell.

If you spend the mana added by Helga's last ability on a creature spell with {X} in its mana cost, the mana can be spent on any part of that spell's total cost. You're not limited to spending it only on the {X} part.

0140_MTGBLB_Main: Hired Claw

Hired Claw

{R}

Creature — Lizard Mercenary

1/2

Whenever you attack with one or more Lizards, Hired Claw deals 1 damage to target opponent.

{1}{R}: Put a +1/+1 counter on Hired Claw. Activate only if an opponent lost life this turn and only once each turn.

Hired Claw's activated ability cares whether an opponent lost life this turn, not how their life total changed. For example, an opponent who gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn still lost life.

0178_MTGBLB_Main: Honored Dreyleader

Honored Dreyleader

{2}{G}

Creature — Squirrel Warrior

1/1

Trample

When Honored Dreyleader enters, put a +1/+1 counter on it for each other Squirrel and/or Food you control.

Whenever another Squirrel or Food you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on Honored Dreyleader.

If a permanent you control is both a Squirrel and a Food, count it only once when determining how many counters to put on Honored Dreyleader with its second ability.

Similarly, if a permanent you control that is both a Squirrel and a Food enters, Honored Dreyleader's last ability will trigger only once.

0218_MTGBLB_Main: Hugs, Grisly Guardian

Hugs, Grisly Guardian

{X}{R}{R}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Badger Warrior

5/5

Trample

When Hugs, Grisly Guardian enters, exile the top X cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

You may play the exiled cards even if Hugs is no longer on the battlefield or under your control.

The effect of Hugs's last ability that allows you to play an additional land is cumulative with similar effects. For example, if you control Hugs as well as Exploration (an enchantment with "You may play an additional land on each of your turns."), you'll be able to play three lands during each of your turns.

0179_MTGBLB_Main: Hunter's Talent

Hunter's Talent

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When Hunter's Talent enters, target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don't control.

{1}{G}: Level 2

Whenever you attack, target attacking creature gets +1/+0 and gains trample until end of turn.

{3}{G}: Level 3

At the beginning of your end step, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, draw a card.

If either target is illegal as the level 1 class ability resolves, no damage will be dealt. If both targets are illegal, the ability won't resolve at all.

Hunter's Talent's level 3 class ability will trigger only once during your end step, no matter how many creatures you control with power 4 or greater. However, if you don't control a creature with power 4 or greater as your end step begins, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to put a creature with power 4 or greater onto the battlefield or increase a creature's power to 4 or greater during the end step in time to have the ability trigger. If you don't control any creatures with power 4 or greater when the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything.

0219_MTGBLB_Main: The Infamous Cruelclaw

The Infamous Cruelclaw

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Weasel Mercenary

3/3

Menace

Whenever The Infamous Cruelclaw deals combat damage to a player, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card. You may cast that card by discarding a card rather than paying its mana cost.

You cast the exiled card while the ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

Since you are using an alternative cost to cast the spell, you can't pay any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X.

If you choose not to cast the exiled card, it remains in exile.

0180_MTGBLB_Main: Innkeeper's Talent

Innkeeper's Talent

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

{G}: Level 2

Permanents you control with counters on them have ward {1}.

{3}{G}: Level 3

If you would put one or more counters on a permanent or player, put twice that many of each of those kinds of counters on that permanent or player instead.

Once a ward ability of a permanent with a counter on it has triggered, causing that permanent to lose ward by removing Innkeeper's Talent or removing the counters from that permanent won't affect that ability. The appropriate player will still have to pay {1} or have their spell or ability countered.

If a permanent enters with counters on it, the effect causing the permanent to be given counters may specify which player puts those counters on it. If the effect doesn't specify a player, the object's controller puts those counters on it.

If two or more effects attempt to modify how many counters would be put onto a permanent you control, you choose the order to apply those effects, no matter who controls the sources of those effects.

0018_MTGBLB_Main: Jackdaw Savior

Jackdaw Savior

{2}{W}

Creature — Bird Cleric

3/1

Flying

Whenever Jackdaw Savior or another creature you control with flying dies, return another target creature card with lesser mana value from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If Jackdaw Savior and another creature you control with flying die at the same time, Jackdaw Savior's last ability triggers for each of them.

The target creature card must have a lesser mana value than the creature that caused Jackdaw Savior's last ability to trigger. Use the mana value of that creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine which creature cards in your graveyard are legal targets for that ability.

If a creature on the battlefield or a creature card in a graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0019_MTGBLB_Main: Jolly Gerbils

Jolly Gerbils

{1}{W}

Creature — Hamster Citizen

2/3

Whenever you give a gift, draw a card.

The ability of Jolly Gerbils triggers when the gift is actually given. For permanent spells, that happens when the gift triggered ability resolves. For instants and sorceries, that happens when the spell resolves. It doesn't matter if a replacement effect causes the gift you gave to become something else or if a static effect stops the player from receiving that gift.

0221_MTGBLB_Main: Kastral, the Windcrested

Kastral, the Windcrested

{3}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Bird Scout

4/5

Flying

Whenever one or more Birds you control deal combat damage to a player, choose one —

• You may put a Bird creature card from your hand or graveyard onto the battlefield with a finality counter on it.

• Put a +1/+1 counter on each Bird you control.

• Draw a card.

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0181_MTGBLB_Main: Keen-Eyed Curator

Keen-Eyed Curator

{G}{G}

Creature — Raccoon Scout

3/3

As long as there are four or more card types among cards exiled with Keen-Eyed Curator, it gets +4/+4 and has trample.

{1}: Exile target card from a graveyard.

The card types that can appear on cards exiled with Keen-Eyed Curator are artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types. Raccoon and Scout are subtypes, not card types.

0142_MTGBLB_Main: Kindlespark Duo

Kindlespark Duo

{2}{R}

Creature — Lizard Otter

1/3

{T}: Kindlespark Duo deals 1 damage to target opponent.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, untap Kindlespark Duo.

Kindlespark Duo's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Players can cast spells and activate abilities (such as Kindlespark Duo's own activated ability) after the triggered ability resolves but before the spell that caused it to trigger does.

0054_MTGBLB_Main: Kitsa, Otterball Elite

Kitsa, Otterball Elite

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Otter Wizard

1/3

Vigilance

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

{T}: Draw a card, then discard a card.

{2}, {T}: Copy target instant or sorcery spell you control. You may choose new targets for the copy. Activate only if Kitsa's power is 3 or greater.

The copy created by Kitsa's last ability is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. A different mode can't be chosen.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

If the spell has damage divided as it was cast, the division can't be changed (although the targets receiving that damage still can). The same is true of spells that distribute counters.

The controller of a copy can't choose to pay any alternative or additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any alternative or additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

If you copy a spell, you control the copy. It will resolve before the original spell does.

Once you've activated Kitsa's last ability, any changes to Kitsa's power won't stop the ability from resolving.

0255_MTGBLB_Main: Lilypad Village

Lilypad Village

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add {U}. Spend this mana only to cast a creature spell.

{U}, {T}: Surveil 2. Activate only if a Bird, Frog, Otter, or Rat entered the battlefield under your control this turn.

It doesn't matter what happens to the Bird, Frog, Otter, or Rat that turn after it enters. It could leave the battlefield, leave your control, or stop being one of those creature types. As long as one entered the battlefield under your control that turn, you can activate Lilypad Village's last ability.

0222_MTGBLB_Main: Lilysplash Mentor

Lilysplash Mentor

{2}{G}{U}

Creature — Frog Druid

4/4

Reach {1}{G}{U}: Exile another target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a +1/+1 counter on it. Activate only as a sorcery.

Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0057_MTGBLB_Main: Long River Lurker

Long River Lurker

{2}{U}

Creature — Frog Scout

2/3

Ward {1}

Other Frogs you control have ward {1}.

When Long River Lurker enters, target creature you control can't be blocked this turn. Whenever that creature deals combat damage this turn, you may exile it. If you do, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Once a ward ability of another Frog has triggered, causing it to lose ward by removing Long River Lurker or changing its creature types won't affect that ability. The appropriate player will still have to pay {1} or have their spell or ability countered.

Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0182_MTGBLB_Main: Longstalk Brawl

Longstalk Brawl

{G}

Sorcery

Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)

Choose target creature you control and target creature you don't control. Put a +1/+1 counter on the creature you control if the gift was promised. Then those creatures fight each other.

If the creature you control is an illegal target as Longstalk Brawl tries to resolve, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on it even if the gift was promised. If that creature is a legal target but the creature you don't control isn't, you'll still put a +1/+1 counter on the creature you control if the gift was promised.

0183_MTGBLB_Main: Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

{4}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Bear

*/*

Vigilance, reach

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

When Lumra enters, mill four cards. Then return all land cards from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

The ability that defines Lumra's power and toughness functions in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0223_MTGBLB_Main: Lunar Convocation

Lunar Convocation

{W}{B}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained life this turn, each opponent loses 1 life.

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained and lost life this turn, create a 1/1 black Bat creature token with flying.

{1}{B}, Pay 2 life: Draw a card.

Lunar Convocation's first ability cares whether you gained life this turn, not how your life total changed. For example, if you gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn, you still lost life. You also still gained life, which is relevant for Lunar Convocation's second ability.

If you haven't gained life during the turn when your end step begins, Lunar Convocation's first ability won't trigger at all. Gaining life during your end step won't cause the ability to trigger.

Similarly, if you haven't both gained and lost life during the turn when your end step begins, Lunar Convocation's second ability won't trigger at all. Gaining and/or losing life during your end step won't cause the ability to trigger.

0100_MTGBLB_Main: Maha, Its Feathers Night

Maha, Its Feathers Night

{3}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Bird

6/5

Flying, trample

Ward—Discard a card.

Creatures your opponents control have base toughness 1.

Maha's last ability overwrites all previous effects that set those creatures' base toughness to specific values. Any toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Overprotect, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

0144_MTGBLB_Main: Might of the Meek

Might of the Meek

{R}

Instant

Target creature gains trample until end of turn. It also gets +1/+0 until end of turn if you control a Mouse.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Might of the Meek tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0059_MTGBLB_Main: Mind Spiral

Mind Spiral

{4}{U}

Sorcery

Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)

Target player draws three cards. If the gift was promised, tap target creature an opponent controls and put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

You may target a creature that is already tapped with Mind Spiral. If the target creature is already tapped as Mind Spiral resolves, you will still put a stun counter on it.

0184_MTGBLB_Main: Mistbreath Elder

Mistbreath Elder

{G}

Creature — Frog Warrior

2/2

At the beginning of your upkeep, return another creature you control to its owner's hand. If you do, put a +1/+1 counter on Mistbreath Elder. Otherwise, you may return Mistbreath Elder to its owner's hand.

If you control creatures other than Mistbreath Elder as its triggered ability resolves, you must return one of them to its owner's hand. If you don't, you have the option to return Mistbreath Elder to its owner's hand or leave it on the battlefield and have the ability do nothing.

0061_MTGBLB_Main: Mockingbird

Mockingbird

{X}{U}

Creature — Bird Bard

1/1

Flying

You may have Mockingbird enter as a copy of any creature on the battlefield with mana value less than or equal to the amount of mana spent to cast Mockingbird, except it's a Bird in addition to its other types and it has flying.

Mockingbird's second ability counts all mana spent to cast Mockingbird, not just mana spent on {X}. If there are any additional costs to cast it, the mana spent to pay those costs counts as well.

Mockingbird copies exactly what was printed on the original creature, except it's a Bird in addition to its other types and it has flying, and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is a token, Mockingbird copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the noted exceptions.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Mockingbird enters as whatever that creature copied, with the noted exceptions.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Mockingbird enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

You can choose not to have Mockingbird enter as a copy of another creature. If you do, it will just be a 1/1 Bird Bard creature with flying, an ability that didn't do anything, and the opportunity for a good self-deprecating joke or two.

0227_MTGBLB_Main: Muerra, Trash Tactician

Muerra, Trash Tactician

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Raccoon Warrior

2/4

At the beginning of your first main phase, add {R} or {G} for each Raccoon you control.

Whenever you expend 4, you gain 3 life. (You expend 4 as you spend your fourth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

Whenever you expend 8, exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

Muerra's first ability is not a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

You choose {R} or {G} for each Raccoon you control. You aren't limited to only one color of mana.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

You may play the exiled cards even if Muerra is no longer on the battlefield or under your control.

0062_MTGBLB_Main: Nightwhorl Hermit

Nightwhorl Hermit

{2}{U}

Creature — Rat Rogue

1/4

Vigilance

Threshold — As long as seven or more cards are in your graveyard, Nightwhorl Hermit gets +1/+0 and can't be blocked.

Once Nightwhorl Hermit has been blocked, putting enough cards in your graveyard to reach a total of seven or more cards won't cause it to become unblocked.

0258_MTGBLB_Main: Oakhollow Village

Oakhollow Village

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add {G}. Spend this mana only to cast a creature spell.

{G}, {T}: Put a +1/+1 counter on each Frog, Rabbit, Raccoon, or Squirrel you control that entered the battlefield this turn.

Oakhollow Village's last ability cares about permanents' characteristics at the time the ability resolves, not their characteristics at the time they entered the battlefield. For example, say a Bear creature enters the battlefield and, later in the turn, gains the Frog creature type. When Oakhollow Village's last ability resolves that turn, you'll put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.

0103_MTGBLB_Main: Osteomancer Adept

Osteomancer Adept

{1}{B}

Creature — Squirrel Warlock

2/2

Deathtouch

{T}: Until end of turn, you may cast creature spells from your graveyard by foraging in addition to paying their other costs. If you cast a spell this way, that creature enters with a finality counter on it. (To forage, exile three cards from your graveyard or sacrifice a Food. If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

You must still follow timing restrictions and permissions for creature spells you cast with the permission granted by Osteomancer Adept's last ability. Normally, you'll be able to cast them only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If Dryad Arbor (the only card that's both a creature and a land) is in your graveyard, you can't play it this way. Dryad Arbor can't be cast as a spell.

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0024_MTGBLB_Main: Parting Gust

Parting Gust

{W}{W}

Instant

Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token before its other effects.)

Exile target nontoken creature. If the gift wasn't promised, return that creature to the battlefield under its owner's control with a +1/+1 counter on it at the beginning of the next end step.

Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

0247_MTGBLB_Main: Patchwork Banner

Patchwork Banner

{3}

Artifact

As Patchwork Banner enters, choose a creature type.

Creatures you control of the chosen type get +1/+1.

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

You must choose an existing creature type, such as Bird or Wizard. Card types such as artifact can't be chosen.

0187_MTGBLB_Main: Pawpatch Recruit

Pawpatch Recruit

{G}

Creature — Rabbit Warrior

2/1

Offspring {2} (You may pay an additional {2} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Trample

Whenever a creature you control becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control other than that creature.

Pawpatch Recruit's last ability resolves before the spell or ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell or ability is countered.

If a spell or ability an opponent controls targets a single creature you control more than once, Pawpatch Recruit's last ability will trigger only once. However, if a spell or ability an opponent controls targets multiple creatures you control, Pawpatch Recruit's last ability will trigger once for each of those permanents.

0104_MTGBLB_Main: Persistent Marshstalker

Persistent Marshstalker

{1}{B}

Creature — Rat Berserker

3/1

Persistent Marshstalker gets +1/+0 for each other Rat you control.

Threshold — Whenever you attack with one or more Rats, if seven or more cards are in your graveyard, you may pay {2}{B}. If you do, return Persistent Marshstalker from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped and attacking.

As Persistent Marshstalker returns to the battlefield because of its triggered ability, you choose which player, planeswalker, or battle it's attacking. It doesn't have to attack the same player, planeswalker, or battle as your other Rats.

Although Persistent Marshstalker's last ability causes it to enter attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when it enters attacking.

0145_MTGBLB_Main: Playful Shove

Playful Shove

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Playful Shove deals 1 damage to any target.

Draw a card.

If the target is illegal as Playful Shove tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0189_MTGBLB_Main: Polliwallop

Polliwallop

{3}{G}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each Frog you control.

Target creature you control deals damage equal to twice its power to target creature you don't control.

If either creature is an illegal target as Polliwallop resolves, the creature you control won't deal damage

0066_MTGBLB_Main: Portent of Calamity

Portent of Calamity

{X}{U}

Sorcery

Reveal the top X cards of your library. For each card type, you may exile a card of that type from among them. Put the rest into your graveyard. You may cast a spell from among the exiled cards without paying its mana cost if you exiled four or more cards this way. Then put the rest of the exiled cards into your hand.

The card types that can appear on cards you reveal with Portent of Calamity are artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types. Raccoon and Scout are subtypes, not card types.

You choose which spell to cast (if any) as Portent of Calamity resolves. If you choose to cast a spell this way, you do so as part of the resolution of Portent of Calamity. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If the spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0147_MTGBLB_Main: Rabid Gnaw

Rabid Gnaw

{1}{R}

Instant

Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Then it deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don't control.

If the creature you control is a legal target but the creature you don't control isn't as Rabid Gnaw resolves, the creature you control will get +1/+0 until end of turn, but no damage will be dealt. If instead the creature you control is an illegal target but the creature you don't control is still a legal target, nothing will happen when Rabid Gnaw resolves.

0230_MTGBLB_Main: Ral, Crackling Wit

Ral, Crackling Wit

{2}{U}{R}

Legendary Planeswalker — Ral

4

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put a loyalty counter on Ral, Crackling Wit.

+1: Create a 1/1 blue and red Otter creature token with prowess.

−3: Draw three cards, then discard two cards.

−10: Draw three cards. You get an emblem with "Instant and sorcery spells you cast have storm." (Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn.)

Ral's first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

The copies of instant and sorcery spells you cast created by the storm ability are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

If a spell has multiple instances of storm, each will trigger separately.

0149_MTGBLB_Main: Reptilian Recruiter

Reptilian Recruiter

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Lizard Warrior

4/2

Trample

When Reptilian Recruiter enters, choose target creature. If that creature's power is 2 or less or if you control another Lizard, gain control of that creature until end of turn, untap it, and it gains haste until end of turn.

You can target any creature with Reptilian Recruiter's triggered ability. Whether or not the ability does anything when it resolves will depend on whether that creature's power is 2 or less or if you control another Lizard at the time the ability resolves

0107_MTGBLB_Main: Rottenmouth Viper

Rottenmouth Viper

{5}{B}

Creature — Elemental Snake

6/6

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may sacrifice any number of nonland permanents. This spell costs {1} less to cast for each permanent sacrificed this way.

Whenever Rottenmouth Viper enters or attacks, put a blight counter on it. Then for each blight counter on it, each opponent loses 4 life unless that player sacrifices a nonland permanent or discards a card.

If Rottenmouth Viper leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, use the number of blight counters that were on it as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many times each opponent must make the listed choice.

While resolving Rottenmouth Viper's triggered ability, your opponent chooses a card to be discarded without revealing it, chooses a nonland permanent to be sacrificed, or chooses to do neither. Cards or permanents they've chosen previously during this process can't be chosen again. Then that player repeats that process if it hasn't yet been done once for each blight counter on Rottenmouth Viper. Finally, that player discards the chosen cards, sacrifices the chosen permanents, and loses 4 life the appropriate number of times.

An opponent can always choose not to sacrifice a nonland permanent or discard a card (and therefore lose 4 life) even if they have cards in their hand or nonland permanents on the battlefield.

In a multiplayer game, each opponent in turn order makes all of their choices, then all of the actions occur simultaneously. Opponents will know what choices opponents earlier in turn order made, although cards chosen to be discarded this way won't be revealed until they're discarded at the end of the process.

0067_MTGBLB_Main: Run Away Together

Run Away Together

{1}{U}

Instant

Choose two target creatures controlled by different players. Return those creatures to their owners' hands.

If one of the two target creatures becomes an illegal target, Run Away Together can still determine its controller only to check whether the other creature is a legal target. If the illegal target has left the battlefield, use its last known information. If the other creature is still a legal target, it's returned to its owner's hand.

If both creatures are controlled by the same player as Run Away Together tries to resolve, both targets are illegal. The spell doesn't resolve.

0190_MTGBLB_Main: Rust-Shield Rampager

Rust-Shield Rampager

{3}{G}

Creature — Raccoon Warrior

4/4

Offspring {2} (You may pay an additional {2} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

This creature can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Once Rust-Shield Rampager has been blocked, reducing the power of a blocking creature to 2 or less won't remove that creature from combat or cause Rust-Shield Rampager to become unblocked.

0028_MTGBLB_Main: Salvation Swan

Salvation Swan

{3}{W}

Creature — Bird Cleric

3/3

Flash

Flying

Whenever Salvation Swan or another Bird you control enters, exile up to one target creature you control without flying. Return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a flying counter on it at the beginning of the next end step.

Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield

0109_MTGBLB_Main: Savor

Savor

{1}{B}

Instant

Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn. Create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

If the target creature is an illegal target as Savor tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't create a Food token.

0111_MTGBLB_Main: Scavenger's Talent

Scavenger's Talent

{B}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

Whenever one or more creatures you control die, create a Food token. This ability triggers only once each turn.

{1}{B}: Level 2

Whenever you sacrifice a permanent, target player mills two cards.

{2}{B}: Level 3

At the beginning of your end step, you may sacrifice three other nonland permanents. If you do, return a creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it.

If you sacrifice a permanent as part of casting a spell or activating an ability, Scavenger's Talent's level 2 class ability will resolve before that spell or ability.

Scavenger's Talent's level 2 class ability will trigger when you sacrifice it. If you sacrifice other permanents at the same time, it triggers for them as well.

The creature card you return from your graveyard with Scavenger's Talent's level 3 class ability may be one of the nonland permanents you sacrificed.

0192_MTGBLB_Main: Season of Gathering

Season of Gathering

{4}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Choose up to five {P} worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.

{P} — Put a +1/+1 counter on a creature you control. It gains vigilance and trample until end of turn.

{P}{P} — Choose artifact or enchantment. Destroy all permanents of the chosen type.

{P}{P}{P} — Draw cards equal to the greatest power among creatures you control.

Choices made for the first and second modes of Season of Gathering aren't made until the spell is resolving.

0112_MTGBLB_Main: Season of Loss

Season of Loss

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Choose up to five {P} worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.

{P} — Each player sacrifices a creature.

{P}{P} — Draw a card for each creature you controlled that died this turn.

{P}{P}{P} — Each opponent loses X life, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

When you're following the instructions from the first mode, first the player whose turn it is chooses which creature they're going to sacrifice, then each other player in turn order does the same. Players will know the choices of previous players when making their choices. Then all chosen creatures are sacrificed by their controllers simultaneously. Repeat this process for each additional time the first mode was chosen.

0152_MTGBLB_Main: Season of the Bold

Season of the Bold

{3}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Choose up to five {P} worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.

{P} — Create a tapped Treasure token.

{P}{P} — Exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play them.

{P}{P}{P} — Until the end of your next turn, whenever you cast a spell, Season of the Bold deals 2 damage to up to one target creature.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by the second mode. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

You don't choose a target for the last mode when Season of the Bold resolves. Instead, until the end of your next turn, a delayed triggered ability goes on the stack whenever you cast a spell. You choose a target for that ability when it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to that ability as normal.

The delayed triggered ability created by the third mode of Season of the Bold resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

0068_MTGBLB_Main: Season of Weaving

Season of Weaving

{4}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Choose up to five {P} worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once.

{P} — Draw a card.

{P}{P} — Choose an artifact or creature you control. Create a token that's a copy of it.

{P}{P}{P} — Return each nonland, nontoken permanent to its owner's hand.

The choice made for the second mode of Season of Weaving isn't made until the spell is resolving.

The token from the second mode copies exactly what was printed on the original creature or artifact and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. If it is a Vehicle, it is not crewed. If it is an Equipment, it is not attached to any creature.

If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the chosen permanent will also work.

0030_MTGBLB_Main: Seasoned Warrenguard

Seasoned Warrenguard

{W}

Creature — Rabbit Warrior

1/2

Whenever Seasoned Warrenguard attacks while you control a token, Seasoned Warrenguard gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

If you controlled at least one token when you declared Seasoned Warrenguard as an attacker, it doesn't matter whether or not you control any tokens as its ability resolves. Seasoned Warrenguard will still get +2/+0 until end of turn.

0113_MTGBLB_Main: Sinister Monolith

Sinister Monolith

{3}{B}

Artifact

At the beginning of combat on your turn, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

{T}, Pay 2 life, Sacrifice Sinister Monolith: Draw two cards. Activate only as a sorcery.

The beginning of combat step happens every turn, even if there are no creatures on the battlefield that could attack.

0071_MTGBLB_Main: Skyskipper Duo

Skyskipper Duo

{4}{U}

Creature — Bird Frog

3/3

Flying

When Skyskipper Duo enters, exile up to one other target creature you control. Return it to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0032_MTGBLB_Main: Sonar Strike

Sonar Strike

{1}{W}

Instant

Sonar Strike deals 4 damage to target attacking, blocking, or tapped creature. You gain 3 life if you control a Bat.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Sonar Strike tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You won't gain life even if you control a Bat.

0074_MTGBLB_Main: Splash Portal

Splash Portal

{U}

Sorcery

Exile target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. If that creature is a Bird, Frog, Otter, or Rat, draw a card.

Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

In the case where the exiled permanent returns with different creature types than it had when it left the battlefield (for example, if the target creature was copying something else when Splash Portal began to resolve), Splash Portal will check its creature types as it exists after returning to the battlefield. If it's a Bird, Frog, Otter, or Rat at that point, you'll draw a card.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield. You won't draw a card even if it was a Bird, Frog, Otter, or Rat.

0033_MTGBLB_Main: Star Charter

Star Charter

{3}{W}

Creature — Bat Cleric

3/1

Flying

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained or lost life this turn, look at the top four cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card with power 3 or less from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Star Charter's last ability cares whether you gained or lost life this turn, not how your life total changed. For example, if you gained 2 life and lost 2 life in the same turn, you still gained and lost life that turn, even though your life total is the same as it was at the start of the turn.

If you haven't gained or lost life during the turn when your end step begins, Star Charter's last ability won't trigger at all. Gaining or losing life during your end step won't cause the ability to trigger.

0034_MTGBLB_Main: Starfall Invocation

Starfall Invocation

{3}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Destroy all creatures. If the gift was promised, return a creature card put into your graveyard this way to the battlefield under your control.

If the gift was promised, you choose which creature card to return to the battlefield while Starfall Invocation is resolving. No player may take any actions between the time you choose the card and the time you return it.

0249_MTGBLB_Main: Starforged Sword

Starforged Sword

{4}

Artifact — Equipment

Gift a tapped Fish (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, when it enters, they create a tapped 1/1 blue Fish creature token.)

When Starforged Sword enters, if the gift was promised, attach Starforged Sword to target creature you control.

Equipped creature gets +3/+3 and loses flying.

Equip {3}

Starforged Sword can be attached to a creature that didn't have flying to begin with.

If the equipped creature gains flying after Starforged Sword became attached to it, it will have flying.

If an ability of the equipped creature states that it has flying "as long as" a condition is true, that condition becoming true won't cause the creature to gain flying. For example, if the equipped creature "has flying as long as it's attacking," it won't gain flying even if it attacks after Starforged Sword becomes attached to it.

0114_MTGBLB_Main: Stargaze

Stargaze

{X}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Look at twice X cards from the top of your library. Put X cards from among them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard. You lose X life.

If your library contains fewer than twice X cards, you'll look at your whole library. You'll still lose X life.

If your library contains fewer than X cards, you'll put them all into your hand. You can't choose to put any of them into your graveyard. You'll still lose X life.

0115_MTGBLB_Main: Starlit Soothsayer

Starlit Soothsayer

{2}{B}

Creature — Bat Cleric

2/2

Flying

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained or lost life this turn, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.

Starlit Soothsayer's last ability cares whether you gained or lost life this turn, not how your life total changed. For example, if you gained 2 life and lost 2 life in the same turn, you still gained and lost life that turn, even though your life total is the same as it was at the start of the turn.

If you haven't gained or lost life during the turn when your end step begins, Starlit Soothsayer's last ability won't trigger at all. Gaining or losing life during your end step won't cause the ability to trigger.

0116_MTGBLB_Main: Starscape Cleric

Starscape Cleric

{1}{B}

Creature — Bat Cleric

2/1

Offspring {2}{B} (You may pay an additional {2}{B} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Flying

This creature can't block.

Whenever you gain life, each opponent loses 1 life.

If multiple creatures with lifelink you control deal combat damage at the same time, the damage dealt by each of those creatures is a separate life-gaining event and Starscape Cleric's ability will trigger that many times.

0233_MTGBLB_Main: Starseer Mentor

Starseer Mentor

{3}{W}{B}

Creature — Bat Warlock

3/5

Flying, vigilance

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained or lost life this turn, target opponent loses 3 life unless they sacrifice a nonland permanent or discard a card.

Starseer Mentor's ability cares whether you gained or lost life this turn, not how your life total changed. For example, if you gained 2 life and lost 2 life in the same turn, you still gained and lost life that turn, even though your life total is the same as it was at the start of the turn.

While resolving Starseer Mentor's last ability, the target opponent chooses a card to be discarded without revealing it, chooses a nonland permanent to be sacrificed, or chooses to do neither. Then that player discards that card, sacrifices that permanent, or loses 3 life. That player can always choose to lose 3 life, even if they have cards to discard or nonland permanents to sacrifice.

0234_MTGBLB_Main: Stormcatch Mentor

Stormcatch Mentor

{U}{R}

Creature — Otter Wizard

1/1

Haste

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of instant and sorcery spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of this ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was

0075_MTGBLB_Main: Stormchaser's Talent

Stormchaser's Talent

{U}



Enchantment — Class

in the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When Stormchaser's Talent enters, create a 1/1 blue and red Otter creature token with prowess.

{3}{U}: Level 2

When this Class becomes level 2, return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.

{5}{U}: Level 3

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/1 blue and red Otter creature token with prowess.

The level 3 class ability of Stormchaser's Talent resolves before the spell or ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

0154_MTGBLB_Main: Stormsplitter

Stormsplitter

{3}{R}

Creature — Otter Wizard

1/4

Haste

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a token that's a copy of Stormsplitter. Exile that token at the beginning of the next end step.

The token copy will have Stormsplitter's abilities and will be able to create copies of itself.

The token doesn't copy whether Stormsplitter is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If Stormsplitter splits … er, leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the token will still enter as a copy of Stormsplitter, using Stormsplitter's copiable values from when it was last on the battlefield.

In the unusual case where Stormsplitter becomes a copy of something else while its triggered ability is on the stack but before it resolves, the token will enter as a copy of whatever Stormsplitter is copying.

0076_MTGBLB_Main: Sugar Coat

Sugar Coat

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature or Food

Enchanted permanent is a colorless Food artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life" and loses all other card types and abilities.

A creature enchanted with Sugar Coat stops being a creature. Equipment attached to that creature become unattached. Auras attached to that creature will be put into their owner's graveyard (unless they could also enchant a Food artifact).

The enchanted permanent still retains its name, mana cost, and mana value. It isn't a token unless it already was one.

0195_MTGBLB_Main: Sunshower Druid

Sunshower Druid

{G}

Creature — Frog Druid

0/2

When Sunshower Druid enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature and you gain 1 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Sunshower Druid's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain 1 life.

0155_MTGBLB_Main: Sunspine Lynx

Sunspine Lynx

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Elemental Cat

5/4

Players can't gain life.

Damage can't be prevented.

When Sunspine Lynx enters, it deals damage to each player equal to the number of nonbasic lands that player controls.

Spells and abilities that cause players to gain life still resolve while Sunspine Lynx is on the battlefield. No player will gain life, but any other effects of that spell or ability will happen.

If an effect says to set a player's life total to a number that's higher than the player's current life total while Sunspine Lynx is on the battlefield, the player's life total doesn't change.

Sunspine Lynx only stops damage from being prevented by effects that specifically use the word "prevent."

Protection prevents damage, so protection will be unable to prevent damage while Sunspine Lynx is on the battlefield. However, this won't allow spells or abilities to target permanents they wouldn't ordinarily be able to target because of protection, even if that spell or ability would deal damage to those permanents

0250_MTGBLB_Main: Tangle Tumbler

Tangle Tumbler

{3}

Artifact — Vehicle

6/6

Vigilance

{3}, {T}: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Tap two untapped tokens you control: Tangle Tumbler becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.

You may tap any untapped tokens you control, including creature tokens you control that you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, to pay the cost of Tangle Tumbler's last ability.

0117_MTGBLB_Main: Thornplate Intimidator

Thornplate Intimidator

{3}{B}

Creature — Rat Rogue

4/3

Offspring {3} (You may pay an additional {3} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

When this creature enters, target opponent loses 3 life unless they sacrifice a nonland permanent or discard a card.

While resolving Thornplate Intimidator's last ability, the target opponent chooses a card to be discarded without revealing it, chooses a nonland permanent to be sacrificed, or chooses to do neither. Then that player discards that card, sacrifices that permanent, or loses 3 life. That player can always choose to lose 3 life, even if they have cards to discard or nonland permanents to sacrifice.

0118_MTGBLB_Main: Thought-Stalker Warlock

Thought-Stalker Warlock

{2}{B}

Creature — Lizard Warlock

2/2

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

When Thought-Stalker Warlock enters, choose target opponent. If they lost life this turn, they reveal their hand, you choose a nonland card from it, and they discard that card. Otherwise, they discard a card.

Thought-Stalker Warlock's triggered ability cares whether an opponent lost life this turn, not how their life total changed. For example, an opponent who gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn still lost life.

0260_MTGBLB_Main: Three Tree City

Three Tree City

Legendary Land

As Three Tree City enters, choose a creature type.

{T}: Add {C}.

{2}, {T}: Choose a color. Add an amount of mana of that color equal to the number of creatures you control of the chosen type.

To choose a creature type, you must choose an existing creature type, such as Lizard or Wizard. You can't choose multiple creature types, such as "Lizard Wizard." Card types such as artifact can't be chosen, nor can subtypes that aren't creature types, such as Jace, Vehicle, or Treasure.

0251_MTGBLB_Main: Three Tree Mascot

Three Tree Mascot

{2}

Artifact Creature — Shapeshifter

2/1

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

{1}: Add one mana of any color. Activate only once each turn.

Changeling is a characteristic-defining ability. It functions in all zones, not only while a card that has it is on the battlefield.

The subtype Shapeshifter that appears on the type line is mostly there to reinforce the flavor. A creature card with changeling is just as much a Mouse, a Frog, a Rabbit, a Lizard, and a Brushwagg as it is a Shapeshifter.

If an effect causes a creature with changeling to become a new creature type, it will be only that new creature type. It will still have changeling; the effect making it all creature types will simply be overwritten.

If an effect causes a creature with changeling to lose all abilities, it will remain all creature types, even though it will no longer have changeling. This is because changeling applies before the effect that removes it.

0199_MTGBLB_Main: Three Tree Scribe

Three Tree Scribe

{1}{G}

Creature — Frog Druid

2/3

Whenever Three Tree Scribe or another creature you control leaves the battlefield without dying, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Three Tree Scribe's ability triggers whenever a creature you control goes to any zone other than the graveyard from the battlefield. They could be returned to your hand, your library, or exiled, for example.

If Three Tree Scribe leaves the battlefield without dying at the same time one or more other creatures you control leave the battlefield without dying, its ability will still trigger once for each of those creatures, including itself.

0200_MTGBLB_Main: Treeguard Duo

Treeguard Duo

{3}{G}

Creature — Frog Rabbit

3/4

When Treeguard Duo enters, until end of turn, target creature you control gains vigilance and gets +X/+X, where X is the number of creatures you control.

The value of X is determined only as Treeguard Duo's triggered ability resolves, potentially including Treeguard Duo itself. It won't change later in the turn if the number of creatures you control changes.

0261_MTGBLB_Main: Uncharted Haven

Uncharted Haven

Land

Uncharted Haven enters tapped. As it enters, choose a color.

{T}: Add one mana of the chosen color.

If Uncharted Haven is somehow on the battlefield without a chosen color, its mana ability won't add any mana.

0158_MTGBLB_Main: Valley Flamecaller

Valley Flamecaller

{2}{R}

Creature — Lizard Warlock

3/3

If a Lizard, Mouse, Otter, or Raccoon you control would deal damage to a permanent or player, it deals that much damage plus 1 instead.

Valley Flamecaller's ability doesn't cause it to deal damage; it affects the amount of damage dealt by the original source.

If another effect modifies how much damage your Lizard, Mouse, Otter, or Raccoon would deal, including preventing some of it, the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses an order in which to apply those effects. If all of the damage is prevented, Valley Flamecaller's effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents an opponent controls or among an opponent and one or more permanents they control simultaneously, divide the original amount before adding 1.

0079_MTGBLB_Main: Valley Floodcaller

Valley Floodcaller

{2}{U}

Creature — Otter Wizard

2/2

Flash

You may cast noncreature spells as though they had flash.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Birds, Frogs, Otters, and Rats you control get +1/+1 until end of turn. Untap them.

Valley Floodcaller's second ability applies to noncreature cards in any zone, provided something is allowing you to cast them. For example, you could cast a sorcery with flashback as though it had flash.

Valley Floodcaller's second ability has no effect on abilities that you can activate "any time you could cast a sorcery."

0202_MTGBLB_Main: Valley Mightcaller

Valley Mightcaller

{G}

Creature — Frog Warrior

1/1

Trample

Whenever another Frog, Rabbit, Raccoon, or Squirrel you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on Valley Mightcaller.

If Valley Mightcaller enters at the same time as one or more other Frogs, Rabbits, Raccoons, or Squirrels you control, its second ability will trigger for each of them.

0036_MTGBLB_Main: Valley Questcaller

Valley Questcaller

{1}{W}

Creature — Rabbit Warrior

2/3

Whenever one or more other Rabbits, Bats, Birds, and/or Mice you control enter, scry 1.

Other Rabbits, Bats, Birds, and Mice you control get +1/+1.

If Valley Questcaller enters at the same time as one or more other Rabbits, Bats, Birds, and/or Mice you control, its first ability will trigger.

0163_MTGBLB_Main: Valley Rally

Valley Rally

{2}{R}

Instant

Gift a Food (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a Food token before its other effects. It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

Creatures you control get +2/+0 until end of turn. If the gift was promised, target creature you control gains first strike until end of turn.

If the gift was promised and the target is illegal as Valley Rally tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. The opponent won't create a Food token and creatures you control won't get +2/+0.

0119_MTGBLB_Main: Valley Rotcaller

Valley Rotcaller

{1}{B}

Creature — Squirrel Warlock

1/3

Menace

Whenever Valley Rotcaller attacks, each opponent loses X life and you gain X life, where X is the number of other Squirrels, Bats, Lizards, and Rats you control.

The value of X is determined as Valley Rotcaller's triggered ability resolves.

0237_MTGBLB_Main: Veteran Guardmouse

Veteran Guardmouse

{3}{R/W}

Creature — Mouse Soldier

3/4

Valiant — Whenever Veteran Guardmouse becomes the target of a spell or ability you control for the first time each turn, it gets +1/+0 and gains first strike until end of turn. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

If Veteran Guardmouse leaves the battlefield before its ability resolves, you'll still scry 1.

0239_MTGBLB_Main: Vren, the Relentless

Vren, the Relentless

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Rat Rogue

3/4

Ward {2}

If a creature an opponent controls would die, exile it instead.

At the beginning of each end step, create X 1/1 black Rat creature tokens with "This creature gets +1/+1 for each other Rat you control," where X is the number of creatures your opponents controlled that were exiled this turn.

While Vren is on the battlefield, creatures your opponents control are exiled instead of dying, and abilities that trigger when a creature dies won't trigger.

If Vren would leave the battlefield at the same time as one or more creatures an opponent controls would die, those creatures will still be exiled.

Cards that would go to your opponent's graveyard for reasons other than dying, such as being discarded or milled, will still go to the graveyard and will not be exiled instead.

Vren's last ability counts any creatures your opponents controlled that were exiled this turn, including creature tokens.

0038_MTGBLB_Main: Warren Warleader

Warren Warleader

{2}{W}{W}

Creature — Rabbit Knight

4/4

Offspring {2} (You may pay an additional {2} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Whenever you attack, choose one —

• Create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token that's tapped and attacking.

• Attacking creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn.

You choose the player, planeswalker, or battle the Rabbit token is attacking. It doesn't have to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle that any other attacking creature is attacking.

Although the token enters attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when that creature enters attacking.

0039_MTGBLB_Main: Wax-Wane Witness

Wax-Wane Witness

{3}{W}

Creature — Bat Cleric

2/4

Flying, vigilance

Whenever you gain or lose life during your turn, Wax-Wane Witness gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

Wax-Wane Witness's last ability triggers just once for each life-gaining or life-losing event, no matter how much life was gained or lost.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Wax-Wane Witness's last ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain or lose an amount of life "for each" of something, that life is gained or lost as one event and Wax-Wane Witness's last ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Wax-Wane Witness's last ability to trigger even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0120_MTGBLB_Main: Wick, the Whorled Mind

Wick, the Whorled Mind

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Rat Warlock

2/4

Whenever Wick or another Rat you control enters, create a 1/1 black Snail creature token if you don't control a Snail. Otherwise, put a +1/+1 counter on a Snail you control.

{U}{B}{R}, Sacrifice a Snail: Wick deals damage equal to the sacrificed creature's power to each opponent. Then draw cards equal to the sacrificed creature's power.

Use the power of the sacrificed Snail as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage to deal and how many cards to draw. While Wick may have given the Snail up, Wick won't let you down.

0121_MTGBLB_Main: Wick's Patrol

Wick's Patrol

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Rat Warlock

5/3

When Wick's Patrol enters, mill three cards. When you do, target creature an opponent controls gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is the greatest mana value among cards in your graveyard.

You don't choose a target for Wick's Patrol's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you mill three cards this way. You choose a target for this ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

If your library has two or fewer cards in it when Wick's Patrol's ability resolves, you'll mill as many cards as you can, but the reflexive ability won't trigger.

The value of X is calculated only once, as the reflexive ability resolves.

0162_MTGBLB_Main: Wildfire Howl

Wildfire Howl

{1}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Gift a card (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they draw a card before its other effects.)

Wildfire Howl deals 2 damage to each creature. If the gift was promised, instead Wildfire Howl deals 1 damage to any target and 2 damage to each creature.

If the gift was promised and the target is illegal as Wildfire Howl tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No creatures will be dealt damage.

0081_MTGBLB_Main: Wishing Well

Wishing Well

{3}{U}

Artifact

{T}: Put a coin counter on Wishing Well. When you do, you may cast target instant or sorcery card with mana value equal to the number of coin counters on Wishing Well from your graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead. Activate only as a sorcery.

You cast the instant or sorcery while the ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

Since you are using an alternative cost to cast the spell, you can't pay any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0241_MTGBLB_Main: Ygra, Eater of All

Ygra, Eater of All

{3}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Cat

6/6

Ward—Sacrifice a Food.

Other creatures are Food artifacts in addition to their other types and have "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this permanent: You gain 3 life."

Whenever a Food is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, put two +1/+1 counters on Ygra, Eater of All.

The affected creatures retain their other types and abilities.

Replacement effects that modify artifacts as they enter will apply after you apply Ygra's effect. For example, if you control Ygra and there is an effect that says artifacts enter tapped, creatures will enter tapped.

Creatures that die while you control Ygra are still Food artifacts as they leave the battlefield, so Ygra's last ability will trigger whenever a creature affected by its second ability dies.

0242_MTGBLB_Main: Zoraline, Cosmos Caller

Zoraline, Cosmos Caller

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Bat Cleric

3/3

Flying, vigilance

Whenever a Bat you control attacks, you gain 1 life.

Whenever Zoraline enters or attacks, you may pay {W}{B} and 2 life. When you do, return target nonland permanent card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it.

You don't choose a target for Zoraline's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {W}{B} and 2 life this way. You choose a target for this ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

BLOOMBURROW STARTER KIT CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0379_MTGBLB_StartKit: Bria, Riptide Rogue

Bria, Riptide Rogue

{2}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Otter Rogue

3/3

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Other creatures you control have prowess. (If a creature has multiple instances of prowess, each triggers separately.)

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, target creature you control can't be blocked this turn.

Once a prowess ability triggers, causing the creature to lose prowess by removing Bria from the battlefield won't affect that ability. The creature will still get +1/+1 until end of turn.

Bria's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

0380_MTGBLB_StartKit: Byrke, Long Ear of the Law

Byrke, Long Ear of the Law

{4}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Rabbit Soldier

4/4

Vigilance

When Byrke, Long Ear of the Law enters, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.

Whenever a creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it attacks, double the number of +1/+1 counters on it.

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a creature, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Replacement effects that modify the number of counters being placed on creatures you control, such as the effect of Branching Evolution, apply to this ability as normal.

BLOOMBURROW SPECIAL GUESTS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0058_MTGBLB_SpGuests: Kindred Charge

Kindred Charge

{4}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Choose a creature type. For each creature you control of the chosen type, create a token that's a copy of that creature. Those tokens gain haste. Exile them at the beginning of the next end step.

You must choose an existing creature type, such as Bird or Wizard. Card types such as artifact can't be chosen.

Each token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, or so on.

If the original creature is copying something else, the token enters as whatever that creature copied.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0055_MTGBLB_SpGuests: Ledger Shredder

Ledger Shredder

{1}{U}

Creature — Bird Advisor

1/3

Flying

Whenever a player casts their second spell each turn, Ledger Shredder connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Once an ability that causes a creature to connive begins to resolve, no player may take any other actions until it's done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the conniving creature after you discard a nonland card but before it receives a counter.

If no card is discarded, most likely because that player's hand is empty and an effect says they can't draw cards, the conniving creature does not receive a +1/+1 counter.

If a resolving spell or ability instructs a specific creature to connive but that creature has left the battlefield, the creature still connives. If you discard a nonland card this way, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on anything. Abilities that trigger "when [that creature] connives" will trigger.

Ledger Shredder will see spells cast before it was on the battlefield. Specifically, if Ledger Shredder was your second spell cast in a turn, its ability won't trigger that turn.

0056_MTGBLB_SpGuests: Rat Colony

Rat Colony

{1}{B}

Creature — Rat

2/1

Rat Colony gets +1/+0 for each other Rat you control.

A deck can have any number of cards named Rat Colony.

Rat Colony's last ability lets you ignore only the "four-of" rule. It doesn't let you ignore format legality. For example, during a Bloomburrow Limited event, you can't add Rat Colonies from your personal collection.

0057_MTGBLB_SpGuests: Relentless Rats

Relentless Rats

{1}{B}{B}

Creature — Rat

2/2

Relentless Rats gets +1/+1 for each other creature on the battlefield named Relentless Rats.

A deck can have any number of cards named Relentless Rats.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to one Relentless Rats may become lethal if another Relentless Rats leaves the battlefield during that turn.

The last ability of Relentless Rats lets you ignore the "four-of" rule. It doesn't let you ignore format legality. For example, during a Bloomburrow Limited event, you can't add Relentless Rats from your personal collection.

0063_MTGBLB_SpGuests: Secluded Courtyard

Secluded Courtyard

Land

As Secluded Courtyard enters, choose a creature type.

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a creature spell of the chosen type or activate an ability of a creature source of the chosen type.

If Secluded Courtyard is somehow on the battlefield without a chosen type, mana from its second mana ability can't be spent on anything.

0062_MTGBLB_SpGuests: Sword of Fire and Ice

Sword of Fire and Ice

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has protection from red and from blue.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, Sword of Fire and Ice deals 2 damage to any target and you draw a card.

Equip {2}

If the chosen target is an illegal target by the time the triggered ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve. You won't draw a card.

0054_MTGBLB_SpGuests: Swords to Plowshares

Swords to Plowshares

{W}

Instant

Exile target creature. Its controller gains life equal to its power.

Use the power of the creature from when it was last on the battlefield to determine how much life is gained

0060_MTGBLB_SpGuests: Toski, Bearer of Secrets

Toski, Bearer of Secrets

{3}{G}

Legendary Creature — Squirrel

1/1

This spell can't be countered.

Indestructible

Toski, Bearer of Secrets attacks each combat if able.

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Toski. When that spell or ability resolves, Toski won't be countered, but any additional effects of that spell or ability will still happen.

If Toski can't attack for some reason (such as being tapped or having come under that player's control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

BLOOMBURROW COMMANDER NEW CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0022_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Alchemist's Talent

Alchemist's Talent

{3}{R}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When Alchemist's Talent enters, create two tapped Treasure tokens.

{1}{R}: Level 2

Treasures you control have "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add two mana of any one color."

{4}{R}: Level 3

Whenever you cast a spell, if mana from a Treasure was spent to cast it, this Class deals damage equal to that spell's mana value to each opponent.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X to determine that spell's mana value.

0005_MTGBLB_CmdrFeat: Arthur, Marigold Knight

Arthur, Marigold Knight

{2}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Mouse Knight

4/5

Haste

Whenever Arthur, Marigold Knight and at least one other creature attack, look at the top six cards of your library. You may put a creature card from among them onto the battlefield tapped and attacking. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. Return that creature to its owner's hand at end of combat.

You choose the player, planeswalker, or battle the creature you put onto the battlefield is attacking. It doesn't have to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle that Arthur or any other attacking creatures are attacking.

Although the creature you put onto the battlefield is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when that creature enters attacking.

0001_MTGBLB_CmdrFace: Bello, Bard of the Brambles

Bello, Bard of the Brambles

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Raccoon Bard

3/3

During your turn, each non-Equipment artifact and non-Aura enchantment you control with mana value 4 or greater is a 4/4 Elemental creature in addition to its other types and has indestructible, haste, and "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card."

If an effect causes Bello to lose all abilities during your turn, its effect will still apply to non-Equipment artifacts and non-Aura enchantments you control.

If an Equipment becomes attached to an artifact or enchantment that's currently a creature because of Bello's ability, it'll become unattached during the next upkeep that isn't yours. Similarly, any Auras that become attached to those artifacts or enchantments that can't enchant the appropriate permanent type will be put into their owners' graveyards.

Any counters that are put on an artifact or enchantment while it's a creature because of Bello's ability remain on that artifact or enchantment while it's not a creature, even if they have no effect on a noncreature permanent.

0027_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Bloodroot Apothecary

Bloodroot Apothecary

{2}{G}

Creature — Squirrel Druid

3/3

Toxic 2 (Players dealt combat damage by this creature also get two poison counters. A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game.)

When Bloodroot Apothecary enters, you and target opponent each create a Treasure token.

Whenever an opponent sacrifices a noncreature token, that player gets two poison counters.

A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game. This is a state-based action and doesn't use the stack. In other words, it happens immediately and players can't respond to it, just like a player losing the game due to having 0 or less life.

Toxic doesn't change the amount of combat damage a creature deals. For example, if a 2/2 creature with toxic 1 deals combat damage to a player, that creature will deal 2 damage. The results of that damage are the player loses 2 life and gets a poison counter.

Any other effects of that damage, such as life gain from lifelink, still apply.

If a creature with toxic deals combat damage to a creature or planeswalker, or if it deals noncombat damage, toxic has no effect and no player gets poison counters.

Damage dealt by a creature with toxic grants the same number of counters regardless of how much damage is dealt. Notably, if a replacement effect modifies the damage in some way (such as that of Gratuitous Violence), the number of counters given remains unchanged.

Conversely, replacement effects that apply to the number of counters put on a player can modify the counters placed this way. For example, Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider's last two abilities can apply to counters placed this way.

Multiple instances of toxic are cumulative. For example, if a creature has toxic 2 and gains toxic 1 due to another effect, combat damage that creature deals to a player will cause that player to get three poison counters.

If the target player is an illegal target as Bloodroot Apothecary's second ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will create a Treasure token.

0028_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Brightcap Badger

Brightcap Badger

{3}{G}

Creature — Badger Druid

3/4

Each Fungus and Saproling you control has "{T}: Add {G}."

At the beginning of your end step, create a 1/1 green Saproling creature token.

//

Fungus Frolic

{2}{G}

Instant — Adventure

Create two 1/1 green Saproling creature tokens. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

An adventurer card is a permanent card in every zone except the stack, as well as while on the stack if not cast as an Adventure. Ignore its alternative characteristics in those cases. For example, while it's in your graveyard, Brightcap Badger is a green creature card whose mana value is 4.

When casting a spell as an Adventure, use the alternative characteristics and ignore all of the card's normal characteristics. The spell's color, mana cost, mana value, and so on are determined by only those alternative characteristics. If the spell leaves the stack, it immediately resumes using its normal characteristics.

If you cast an adventurer card as an Adventure, use only its alternative characteristics to determine whether it's legal to cast that spell. For example, if you control Johann, Apprentice Sorcerer ("Once each turn, you may cast an instant or sorcery spell from the top of your library") and Brightcap Badger is on top of your library, you can cast Fungus Frolic, but not Brightcap Badger.

If a spell is cast as an Adventure, its controller exiles it instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard as it resolves. For as long as it remains exiled, that player may cast it as a permanent spell. If an Adventure spell leaves the stack in any way other than resolving (most likely by being countered or by failing to resolve because its targets have all become illegal), that card won't be exiled and the spell's controller won't be able to cast it as a permanent later.

If an adventurer card ends up in exile for any other reason than by exiling itself while resolving, it won't give you permission to cast it as a permanent spell.

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions for the permanent spell you cast from exile. Normally, you'll be able to cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If an effect copies an Adventure spell, that copy is exiled as it resolves. It ceases to exist as a state-based action; it's not possible to cast the copy as a permanent.

An effect may refer to a card, spell, or permanent that "has an Adventure." This refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an adventurer card's set of alternative characteristics, even if they're not being used and even if that card was never cast as an Adventure.

If an effect refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an Adventure, it won't find an instant or sorcery spell on the stack that's been cast as an Adventure.

If an object becomes a copy of an object that has an Adventure, the copy also has an Adventure. If it changes zones, it will either cease to exist (if it's a token) or cease to be a copy (if it's a nontoken permanent), and so you won't be able to cast it as an Adventure.

If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose the alternative Adventure name. Consider only the alternative characteristics to determine whether that is an appropriate name to choose.

Casting a card as an Adventure isn't casting it for an alternative cost. Effects that allow you to cast a spell for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost may allow you to apply those to the Adventure.

0023_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Calamity of Cinders

Calamity of Cinders

{5}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

Calamity of Cinders deals 6 damage to each untapped creature.

You can tap any untapped creature you control to convoke a spell, even one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

If tapping a creature using convoke wouldn't pay for any mana in that spell's cost (because you've already paid for all of the mana in the spell's cost by tapping other creatures or because you've already paid for all of the generic mana in the cost by tapping other creatures and the creature you want to tap doesn't share a color with any of the remaining mana symbols in the spell's cost), you can't use convoke to tap that creature. Effects that increase or reduce the cost of a spell with convoke apply before costs are paid and will increase or decrease the total amount of creatures you can tap.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with {T} in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

Because convoke isn't an alternative cost, it can be used in conjunction with alternative costs.

Tapping a multicolored creature using convoke will pay for {1} or one mana of your choice of any of that creature's colors.

0029_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Communal Brewing

Communal Brewing

{2}{G}

Enchantment

When Communal Brewing enters, any number of target opponents each draw a card. Put an ingredient counter on Communal Brewing, then put an ingredient counter on it for each card drawn this way.

Whenever you cast a creature spell, that creature enters with X additional +1/+1 counters on it, where X is the number of ingredient counters on Communal Brewing.

You don't have to choose any target opponents for Communal Brewing's first ability. However, if you do, and all of those targets are illegal as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No players will draw cards, and you won't put any ingredient counters on Communal Brewing.

The value of X is calculated as Communal Brewing's last ability resolves.

If Communal Brewing leaves the battlefield before its last ability resolves, use the number of ingredient counters that were on it as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0024_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Echoing Assault

Echoing Assault

{4}{R}

Enchantment

Creature tokens you control have menace.

Whenever you attack a player, choose target nontoken creature that's attacking that player. Create a token that's a copy of that creature, except it's 1/1. The token enters tapped and attacking that player. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

If you attack multiple players in the same declare attackers step, Echoing Assault's last ability triggers once for each player you attacked.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, except it's a 1/1 (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, or so on.

In the case where the target creature is copying something else when Echoing Assault's second ability resolves, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, except it's a 1/1.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

Although the token enters attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when that creature enters attacking.

0030_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Evercoat Ursine

Evercoat Ursine

{4}{G}

Creature — Elemental Bear

6/5

Trample

Hideaway 3, hideaway 3 (When this creature enters, look at the top three cards of your library, exile one face down, then put the rest on the bottom in a random order. Then do it again.)

Whenever Evercoat Ursine deals combat damage to a player, if there are cards exiled with it, you may play one of them without paying its mana cost.

"Hideaway N" means "When this permanent enters, look at the top N cards of your library. Exile one of them face down and put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. The exiled card gains ‘The player who controls the permanent that exiled this card may look at this card in the exile zone.'"

Any player who has controlled a permanent with a hideaway ability since a card was exiled with it may look at that card.

You choose and play the card while Evercoat Ursine's last ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to play it later in the turn.

If one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only if you have an available land play remaining this turn.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when playing it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

0036_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Fisher's Talent

Fisher's Talent

{2}{G}{U}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

At the beginning of your upkeep, look at the top card of your library. You may reveal it if it's a land card. Create a 1/1 blue Fish creature token if you revealed it this way. Then draw a card.

{G}{U}: Level 2

If you would create a Fish token, create a 3/3 blue Shark creature token instead.

{2}{G}{U}: Level 3

If you would create a Shark token, create an 8/8 blue Octopus creature token instead.

You don't have to reveal the card if it's a land card. (Maybe you're not in the mood for fish. That's okay.)

The token's characteristics are entirely replaced by either 3/3 blue Shark creature token or 8/8 blue Octopus creature token, as appropriate. They don't have any other abilities the tokens would have been created with. Anything else specified in the effect creating the tokens (such as tapped, attacking, "That token gains haste," or "Exile that token at end of combat") still applies.

The level 2 and level 3 class abilities of Fisher's Talent will replace any Fish or Shark tokens you create, not just ones created by the abilities of Fisher's Talent.

0014_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Fortune Teller's Talent

Fortune Teller's Talent

{U}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

{3}{U}: Level 2

As long as you've cast a spell this turn, you may play cards from the top of your library.

{2}{U}: Level 3

Spells you cast from anywhere other than your hand cost {2} less to cast.

You can look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction; see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast a spell from the top of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must pay all costs and follow all timing rules for lands played and spells cast from the top of your library this way.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the total cost of spells you cast from anywhere other than your hand.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of this ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0031_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Gourmand's Talent

Gourmand's Talent

{G}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

During your turn, artifacts you control are Foods in addition to their other types and have "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life."

{2}{G}: Level 2

Whenever you gain life for the first time each turn, create a 3/3 green Raccoon creature token.

{3}{G}: Level 3

Whenever you gain life for the first time each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

The artifacts retain any types, subtypes, supertypes, and abilities they have.

If Gourmand's Talent somehow becomes an artifact, it will also be a Food during your turn.

The level 2 and level 3 class abilities of Gourmand's Talent won't trigger if you already gained life earlier in the turn on which it gained those levels, even if you gain life again later in the turn.

0002_MTGBLB_CmdrFace: Hazel of the Rootbloom

Hazel of the Rootbloom

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Squirrel Druid

3/5

{T}, Pay 2 life, Tap X untapped tokens you control: Add X mana in any combination of colors.

At the beginning of your end step, create a token that's a copy of target token you control. If that token is a Squirrel, instead create two tokens that are copies of it.

You can tap any untapped tokens you control, including creature tokens you control that you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, to pay the cost of Hazel of the Rootbloom's activated ability.

The token (or tokens) you create copies the original characteristics of the token as stated by the effect that created that token (unless that token is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied token is copying something else (for example, if the copied token is one previously created by this ability), then the token enters as whatever that token copied.

If the copied token has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied token will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied token will also work.

0017_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Hazel's Brewmaster

Hazel's Brewmaster

{3}{B}

Creature — Squirrel Warlock

3/4

Menace

Whenever Hazel's Brewmaster enters or attacks, exile up to one target card from a graveyard and create a Food token.

Foods you control have all activated abilities of all creature cards exiled with Hazel's Brewmaster.

You don't have to choose a target for Hazel's Brewmaster's second ability. However, if you do, and that target is illegal as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't create a Food token.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities; those will often have colons in their reminder text.

Hazel's Brewmaster's last ability grants only activated abilities. It doesn't grant keyword abilities (unless those keyword abilities are activated), triggered abilities, or static abilities.

The granted abilities effectively use "this permanent" rather than "[that card's name]," so you treat the abilities as though they were printed on the permanent that gained the ability. For example, say you exiled the card Argothian Sprite with Hazel's Brewmaster. Argothian Sprite has the ability "{7}: Put two +1/+1 counters on Argothian Sprite." If you controlled a Gingerbrute (an Artifact Creature – Food Golem), you'd treat it as though it had the ability "{7}: Put two +1/+1 counters on Gingerbrute."

0018_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Insatiable Frugivore

Insatiable Frugivore

{3}{B}

Creature — Rat Berserker

2/4

When Insatiable Frugivore enters, create a Food token, then you may exile three cards from your graveyard. If you do, repeat this process.

{3}{B}, Sacrifice X Foods: Creatures you control get +X/+0 and gain menace until end of turn.

You repeat the process as part of the resolution of Insatiable Frugivore's first ability. If the Food token you created or the cards you exiled from your graveyard caused any abilities to trigger, those abilities won't go on the stack until after Insatiable Frugivore's first ability has finished resolving.

Players can't take other actions during the resolution of Insatiable Frugivore's first ability. Notably, they can't try to remove cards from your graveyard between repetitions of this process.

The process in Insatiable Frugivore's first ability is repeated until you decline to exile three cards from your graveyard. You can't try to exile three cards from your graveyard if you don't have at least three cards in your graveyard.

You can choose 0 for the value of X in the cost of Insatiable Frugivore's last ability. If you do, creatures you control will just gain menace until end of turn. (The mere idea of someone eating berries like that is scary enough, apparently.)

0009_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Jacked Rabbit

Jacked Rabbit

{X}{1}{W}

Creature — Rabbit Warrior

1/2

Ravenous (This creature enters with X +1/+1 counters on it. If X is 5 or more, draw a card when it enters.)

Whenever Jacked Rabbit attacks, create a number of 1/1 white Rabbit creature tokens equal to Jacked Rabbit's power.

A creature with ravenous gets its counters as it enters. It doesn't enter first and then get its counters. Any triggered ability that looks for a creature with a certain power or toughness entering will see the counters when it checks to see if it should trigger.

The triggered ability that checks to see if X is 5 or greater refers to the value of X that was chosen as the spell was cast, which may be different from the number of counters it entered with if there are replacement effects involved. This is also true for any other ability that it has which refers to X and triggers when it enters.

If another permanent enters as a copy of a creature with ravenous, it will not enter with any counters from the ravenous ability.

If a permanent spell with ravenous is copied, the copy will have the same value for X, and the token permanent that the spell becomes as it enters will enter with X counters.

If Jacked Rabbit leaves the battlefield while its last ability is on the stack, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many Rabbit tokens to create.

0019_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Moonstone Eulogist

Moonstone Eulogist

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Bat Warlock

4/4

Flying

Whenever a creature an opponent controls dies, you create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Whenever you sacrifice an artifact, put a +1/+1 counter on Moonstone Eulogist and you gain 1 life.

If Moonstone Eulogist and one or more creatures opponents control die at the same time, its second ability will trigger for each of those creatures opponents controlled that died.

0006_MTGBLB_CmdrFeat: Mr. Foxglove

Mr. Foxglove

{2}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Fox Rogue

3/5

Lifelink

Whenever Mr. Foxglove attacks, draw cards equal to the number of cards in defending player's hand minus the number of cards in your hand. If you didn't draw cards this way, you may put a creature card from your hand onto the battlefield.

If the number of cards in defending player's hand minus the number of cards in your hand is 0 or less, you won't draw any cards.

0003_MTGBLB_CmdrFace: Ms. Bumbleflower

Ms. Bumbleflower

{1}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Rabbit Citizen

1/5

Vigilance

Whenever you cast a spell, target opponent draws a card. Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. It gains flying until end of turn. If this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn, you draw two cards.

Bumbleflower's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

0010_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Murmuration

Murmuration

{4}{W}

Enchantment

Birds you control get +1/+1 and have vigilance.

At the beginning of your end step, for each spell you've cast this turn, create a 1/2 blue Bird creature token with flying named Storm Crow.

Murmuration's last ability counts spells you cast earlier in the turn even if you didn't control Murmuration as you cast them and even if those spells were countered or otherwise didn't resolve.

The number of spells you've cast is counted only as Murmuration's last ability resolves. For example, say you've cast two spells this turn, and with Murmuration's last ability on the stack, you cast a Blizzard Strix (a Bird creature spell with flash that may have been chosen for this example due to being an adorable owl). When Murmuration's ability resolves, you'll have cast three spells so far this turn, so you'll create three Storm Crow tokens. Caw!

0037_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Octomancer

Octomancer

{3}{G}{U}

Creature — Frog Druid

3/3

Gift an Octopus (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, when it enters, they create an 8/8 blue Octopus creature token.) At the beginning of each end step, create a token that's a copy of target creature token that entered the battlefield this turn.

The token you create copies the original characteristics of the token as stated by the effect that created that token (unless that token is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied token is copying something else (for example, if the copied token is one previously created by this ability), then the token enters as whatever that token copied.

If the copied token has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied token will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied token will also work.

0011_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Perch Protection

Perch Protection

{4}{W}{W}

Instant

Gift an extra turn (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they take an extra turn after this one.)

Create four 2/2 blue Bird creature tokens with flying. If the gift was promised, all permanents you control phase out, and until your next turn, your life total can't change and you gain protection from everything.

Exile Perch Protection.

If your life total can't change, spells and abilities that would normally cause you to gain or lose life still resolve while your life total can't change, but the life-gain or life-loss part simply has no effect.

If your life total can't change, you can't pay a cost that includes the payment of any amount of life other than 0 life. Similarly, if a cost includes causing you to gain life (like the alternative cost of an opponent's Invigorate does), that cost can't be paid.

If your life total can't change, effects that would replace having you gain life with some other event won't be able to be applied because it's impossible for you to gain life. The same is true for effects that would replace having you lose life with some other event.

If your life total can't change, effects that replace an event with having you gain life (like Words of Worship's effect does) or having you lose life will apply and end up replacing the event with nothing.

If your life total can't change and an effect would set your life total to a specific number that's different from your current life total, that part of the effect won't do anything. Similarly, if an effect would cause you to exchange life totals with another player, the exchange won't happen, and neither player's life total will change.

If a player has protection from everything, it means three things: 1) All damage that would be dealt to that player is prevented. 2) Auras can't be attached to that player. 3) That player can't be the target of spells or abilities.

Nothing other than the specified events are prevented or illegal. An effect that doesn't target you could still cause you to discard cards, for example. Creatures can still attack you while you have protection from everything, although combat damage that they would deal to you will be prevented.

Gaining protection from everything causes a spell or ability on the stack to have an illegal target if it targets you. As a spell or ability tries to resolve, if all its targets are illegal, that spell or ability doesn't resolve and none of its effects happen, including effects unrelated to the target. If at least one target is still legal, the spell or ability does as much as it can to the remaining legal targets, and its other effects still happen.

Protection from everything will usually prevent damage if it would be dealt to you, but some damage can't be prevented. In this case, because your life total also can't change, that damage has any other effects that it may have aside from causing you to lose that much life (such as effects from lifelink or infect) and triggers and effects can see that damage was dealt even though your life total didn't change.

While a permanent is phased out, it's treated as though it doesn't exist. It can't be the target of spells or abilities, its static abilities have no effect on the game, its triggered abilities can't trigger, it can't attack or block, and so on.

Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters" abilities to trigger.

Any one-shot effects that are waiting "until [this] leaves the battlefield," such as that of Banishing Light, won't happen when a permanent phases out.

Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration such as that of Mathas, Fiend Seeker ignore phased-out objects. Any such effects will expire if their conditions are no longer met after ignoring the phased-out objects.

Each Aura and Equipment that phases out attached to a permanent that's phasing out phases in with that permanent and still attached to it.

Each Aura and Equipment you control attached to a permanent that isn't phasing out phases in attached to that permanent if it can still be attached to that permanent. If not, it phases in unattached. An Aura that phases in unattached will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action. The same is true with Auras attached to players.

Permanents that phase out with counters phase in with those counters.

Choices made for permanents as they entered are remembered when they phase in.

If a token is phased out, it will phase in as your next untap step begins.

A permanent phasing out causes a spell or ability on the stack to have an illegal target if it targets that permanent. As a spell or ability tries to resolve, if all its targets are illegal, that spell or ability doesn't resolve and none of its effects happen, including effects unrelated to the target. If at least one target is still legal, the spell or ability does as much as it can to the remaining legal targets, and its other effects still happen.

If your untap step is somehow skipped as your next turn begins, your phased-out permanents won't phase in until the next untap step you actually have, but you'll no longer have protection from everything and your life total can change again.

Any creatures that phase in under your control as your next untap step begins will be able to attack and pay a cost of {T} during that turn.

If you gain control of another player's permanent and it phases out, if the duration of the control-change effect expires before it phases in, that permanent phases in under that other player's control as your next untap step begins. If you leave the game before your next untap step, it phases in as the next untap step begins after your turn would have begun.

0015_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Pollywog Prodigy

Pollywog Prodigy

{1}{U}

Creature — Frog Wizard

1/3

Evolve (Whenever a creature you control enters, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Whenever an opponent casts a noncreature spell with mana value less than Pollywog Prodigy's power, draw a card.

When comparing the stats of the two creatures for evolve, you always compare power to power and toughness to toughness.

Whenever a creature you control enters check its power and toughness against the power and toughness of the creature with evolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, evolve won't trigger at all.

If evolve triggers, the stat comparison will happen again when the ability tries to resolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, the ability will do nothing. If the creature that entered the battlefield leaves the battlefield before evolve tries to resolve, use its last known power and toughness to compare the stats.

If a creature enters with +1/+1 counters on it, consider those counters when determining if evolve will trigger. For example, a 1/1 creature that enters with two +1/+1 counters on it will cause the evolve ability of a 2/2 creature to trigger.

If multiple creatures enter at the same time, evolve may trigger multiple times, although the stat comparison will take place each time one of those abilities tries to resolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and two 3/3 creatures you control enter, evolve will trigger twice. The first ability will resolve and put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. When the second ability tries to resolve, neither the power nor the toughness of the new creature is greater than that of the creature with evolve, so that ability does nothing.

When comparing the stats as the evolve ability resolves, it's possible that the stat that's greater changes from power to toughness or vice versa. If this happens, the ability will still resolve and you'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and a 1/3 creature you control enters , its toughness is greater, so evolve will trigger. In response, the 1/3 creature gets +2/-2. When the evolve trigger tries to resolve, its power is greater. You'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve.

Pollywog Prodigy's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Once Pollywog Prodigy's last ability has triggered, it doesn't matter what happens to Pollywog Prodigy after that. Reducing its power or removing it from the battlefield won't stop the ability from resolving.

0026_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Pyreswipe Hawk

Pyreswipe Hawk

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Elemental Bird

4/4

Flying, haste

Whenever Pyreswipe Hawk attacks, it gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the greatest mana value among artifacts you control.

Whenever you expend 6, gain control of up to one target artifact for as long as you control Pyreswipe Hawk. (You expend 6 as you spend your sixth total mana to cast spells during a turn.)

The value of X is calculated only once, as Pyreswipe Hawk's third ability resolves.

If Pyreswipe Hawk leaves the battlefield before its last ability resolves, control of the target artifact won't change at all.

0038_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Rapid Augmenter

Rapid Augmenter

{1}{U}{R}

Creature — Otter Artificer

1/3

Haste

Whenever another creature you control with base power 1 enters, it gains haste until end of turn.

Whenever another creature you control enters, if it wasn't cast, put a +1/+1 counter on Rapid Augmenter and Rapid Augmenter can't be blocked this turn.

Normally, a creature's base power is the power printed on the card or, for a token, the power set by the effect that created it. If an effect modifies a creature's power without setting it, that is not included when determining its base power.

If a creature has a characteristic-defining ability that sets its power, indicated with a */* or similar in the power and toughness box, that ability is taken into account when determining its base power.

Some creatures have base power and toughness 0/0 and an ability that gives them a bonus based on some criteria. Those are not characteristic-defining abilities, and that ability doesn't change its base power.

0039_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Rolling Hamsphere

Rolling Hamsphere

{7}

Artifact — Vehicle

4/4

Rolling Hamsphere gets +1/+1 for each Hamster you control.

Whenever Rolling Hamsphere attacks, create three 1/1 red Hamster creature tokens, then it deals X damage to any target, where X is the number of Hamsters you control.

Crew 3

The value of X is determined only once, as Rolling Hamsphere's second ability resolves.

0032_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Rootcast Apprenticeship

Rootcast Apprenticeship

{3}{G}

Sorcery

Choose three. You may choose the same mode more than once.

• Put two +1/+1 counters on target creature.

• Create a token that's a copy of target token you control.

• Target player creates a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token.

• Target opponent sacrifices a nontoken artifact.

You choose the modes as you cast the spell. Once modes are chosen, they can't be changed.

You can select a mode only if there's a legal target available for that mode. Ignore the targeting requirements for modes you don't choose. Each time you select that mode, you can choose a different target, or you can choose the same target.

No matter which combination of modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

If the same mode is chosen more than once, you choose their relative order as you cast the spell. For example, if you choose the last mode of Rootcast Apprenticeship more than once, you choose the relative order in which the target opponents sacrifice nontoken artifacts.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until a spell is done resolving.

If Rootcast Apprenticeship is copied, the effect that creates the copy will usually allow you to choose new targets, but you can't choose new modes.

If all targets for the chosen modes become illegal before Rootcast Apprenticeship resolves, the spell will be countered and none of its effects will happen. If at least one target is still legal, the spell will resolve but will have no effect on any illegal targets.

0033_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Scurry of Squirrels

Scurry of Squirrels

{2}{G}

Creature — Squirrel Scout

2/2

Myriad, myriad (Whenever this creature attacks, for each opponent other than defending player, you may create a token that's a copy of this creature that's tapped and attacking that player or a planeswalker they control. Then do it again. Exile the tokens at end of combat.)

Whenever Scurry of Squirrels deals combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

The term "defending player" in the myriad rules (or any other ability of an attacking creature) refers to the player the creature with myriad was attacking, the controller of the planeswalker it was attacking, or the protector of the battle it was attacking at the time the ability resolves. If that creature is no longer attacking, it refers to the appropriate player based on who or what the creature was last attacking.

If the defending player is your only opponent, no tokens are put onto the battlefield.

You choose whether each token is attacking the player or a planeswalker they control as the token is created. If it's attacking a planeswalker, you choose which one. You can't have any of the tokens attack a battle.

Although the tokens enter attacking, they were never declared as attackers. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger, including the myriad ability of the tokens. If there are any costs to have a creature attack, those costs won't apply to the tokens.

The tokens created by a single instance of myriad all enter at the same time.

Each token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the tokens enter. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

If an instance of myriad creates more than one token for any given player (due to an effect such as the one Doubling Season creates), you may choose separately for each token whether it's attacking the player or a planeswalker they control.

0012_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Steelburr Champion

Steelburr Champion

{2}{W}

Creature — Mouse Soldier

1/1

Offspring {1}{W} (You may pay an additional {1}{W} as you cast this spell. If you do, when this creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)

Vigilance

Whenever an opponent casts a noncreature spell, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Steelburr Champion's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

0020_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Swarmyard Massacre

Swarmyard Massacre

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Create two 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens. Then each creature that isn't an Insect, Rat, Spider, or Squirrel gets -1/-1 until end of turn for each creature you control that's an Insect, Rat, Spider, or Squirrel.

If you control a creature that has more than one of the listed types (for example, Daggerfang Duo, which is a Rat Squirrel), it's only counted once for Swarmyard Massacre.

0040_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Sword of the Squeak

Sword of the Squeak

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 for each creature you control with base power or toughness 1.

Whenever a Hamster, Mouse, Rat, or Squirrel you control enters, you may attach Sword of the Squeak to that creature.

Equip {2}

Normally, a creature's base power and toughness are the power and toughness printed on the card or, for a token, the power and toughness set by the effect that created it. If another effect sets a creature's power and toughness to specific numbers or values, those become its base power and toughness. If an effect modifies a creature's power and/or toughness without setting them, that is not included when determining its base power and toughness.

If a creature has a characteristic-defining ability that sets its power and toughness, indicated with a */* or similar in the power and toughness box, that ability is taken into account when determining its base power and toughness.

Some creatures have base power and toughness 0/0 and an ability that gives them a bonus based on some criteria. Those are not characteristic-defining abilities, and that ability doesn't change its base power and toughness.

0013_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Tempt with Bunnies

Tempt with Bunnies

{2}{W}

Sorcery

Tempting Offer — Draw a card and create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token. Then each opponent may draw a card and create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token. For each opponent who does, you draw a card and you create a 1/1 white Rabbit creature token.

Your opponents decide in turn order whether or not they accept the offer, starting with the next opponent in turn order. Each opponent will know the decisions of previous opponents in turn order when making their decision.

After each opponent has decided, the effect happens simultaneously for each one who accepted the offer. Then the effect happens again for you a number of times equal to the number of opponents who accepted.

0034_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Thickest in the Thicket

Thickest in the Thicket

{3}{G}{G}

Enchantment

When Thickest in the Thicket enters, put X +1/+1 counters on target creature, where X is that creature's power.

At the beginning of your end step, draw two cards if you control the creature with the greatest power or tied for the greatest power.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Thickest in the Thicket's first ability resolves.

Thickest in the Thicket's last ability will trigger at the beginning of your end step regardless of who controls the creature with the greatest power. As long as you control the creature with the greatest power or tied for the greatest power when the ability resolves, you'll draw two cards.

0016_MTGBLB_CmdrOthr: Twenty-Toed Toad

Twenty-Toed Toad

{3}{U}

Creature — Frog Wizard

3/3

Your maximum hand size is twenty.

Whenever you attack with two or more creatures, put a +1/+1 counter on Twenty-Toed Toad and draw a card.

Whenever Twenty-Toed Toad attacks, you win the game if there are twenty or more counters on it or you have twenty or more cards in hand.

If multiple effects modify your hand size, apply them in timestamp order. For example, if you put Twenty-Toed Toad onto the battlefield and then put Spellbook (an artifact that says you have no maximum hand size) onto the battlefield, you would have no maximum hand size. However, if those permanents entered in the opposite order, your maximum hand size would he twenty.

Your maximum hand size is only checked during the cleanup step of your turn. At other times, you may have more cards in hand than your maximum hand size.

Twenty-Toed Toad's last ability will trigger whenever it attacks, no matter how many counters are on it or cards you have in your hand at that time. The number of counters on it and the number of cards in your hand are only checked when that ability resolves.

0008_MTGBLB_CmdrFeat: Wildsear, Scouring Maw

Wildsear, Scouring Maw

{3}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Wolf

6/6

Trample

Enchantment spells you cast from your hand have cascade. (Whenever you cast an enchantment spell from your hand, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom in a random order.)

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, players can't take actions until you've finished casting it. Causing Wildsear to leave the battlefield after you've cast an enchantment spell from your hand won't stop that spell's cascade ability from resolving.

In some unusual situations, you may lose control of Wildsear during the process of casting an enchantment spell from your hand. In those situations, that spell won't have cascade.

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Due to a 2021 rules change to cascade, not only do you stop exiling cards if you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value than the spell with cascade, but the resulting spell you cast must also have lesser mana value. Previously, in cases where a card's mana value differed from the resulting spell, such as with some modal double-faced cards or cards with an Adventure, you could cast a spell with a higher mana value than the exiled card.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If cascade allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half but not both halves

0004_MTGBLB_CmdrFace: Zinnia, Valley's Voice

Zinnia, Valley's Voice

{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Bird Bard

1/3

Flying

Zinnia, Valley's Voice gets +X/+0, where X is the number of other creatures you control with base power 1.

Creature spells you cast have offspring {2}. (You may pay an additional {2} as you cast a creature spell. If you do, when that creature enters, create a 1/1 token copy of it.)



If Zinnia leaves the battlefield after you've cast a creature spell and paid its offspring cost but before that spell resolves, the permanent that spell becomes won't have offspring when it enters. As such, you won't create a 1/1 token copy of it.

Normally, a creature's base power is the power printed on the card or, for a token, the power set by the effect that created it. If another effect sets a creature's power to a specific number or value, those become its base power. If an effect modifies a creature's power without setting it, that is not included when determining its base power.

If a creature has a characteristic-defining ability that sets its power, indicated with a */* or similar in the power and toughness box, that ability is taken into account when determining its base power.

Some creatures have base power and toughness 0/0 and an ability that gives them a bonus based on some criteria. Those are not characteristic-defining abilities, and that ability doesn't change its base power.

