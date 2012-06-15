Jeremy Dombek snapped Delver's mean streak at the StarCityGames.com Open Series in Massachusetts, taking the tournament down with his take on Solar Flare! The white, blue, and black control deck hasn't seen a lot of play in the past few months, but Jeremy tweaked it for this metagame and found success. Beating three Delver decks in the Top 8 en route to the trophy, could this deck be the Delver killer that everybody has been waiting for?

Jeremy's deck kicks off the early game with a slew of removal spells like Doom Blade and Dead Weight, as well as Lingering Souls. Even Geist of Saint Traft—Delver's trump card against removal—falls prey to Phantasmal Image and Day of Judgment.

This build of Solar Flare takes hold in the early game—and never releases the lead. Gideon Jura and Tamiyo, the Moon Sage control the game and eventually turn offensive, forcing the opponent to act or be overwhelmed. Sun Titan and Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite alongside Unburial Rites can present a huge threat quickly, locking out some of the more aggressive decks in Standard.

The combination of removal spells, board sweepers, and midrange threats can put down opponents in a hurry. Take a look at the decklist below and give it a try for yourself at Friday Night Magic tonight!