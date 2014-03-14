W ith more than 4,300 players, the Magic: The Gathering Grand Prix event in Richmond, Virginia, was one of the largest face-to-face gaming events to ever take place. Many players in attendance were participating in their first-ever Magic tournament, and they experienced the courteous and respectful environment full of camaraderie and excitement that the Magic community is known for.

Unfortunately, the experience at Grand Prix Richmond was dampened for many because of the hurtful acts of an onsite participant. Following the event, players reached out to us, expressing their frustration and dismay over the division of the community and how Magic players were being treated and portrayed. As a result, we have reached out to the members of the judge community that make up the Investigation Committee, who have communicated with the player. They have reviewed the event, and handed down a recommendation for action that we feel is appropriate, and have acted on.

Participants at events are expected to demonstrate appropriate conduct toward others, whether they are players, spectators, judges or tournament officials. Disrespectful, harassing or bullying behavior, whether onsite or online, is not welcome at Magic events and violates the Magic Code of Conduct and tournament floor rules. Wizards of the Coast is committed to ensuring a positive and safe environment for all players and takes infractions of this nature very seriously. We are honored to have the most vibrant and enthusiastic fan communities in existence, and thank the millions of players around the world who establish a welcoming, friendly, and fun environment at the more than 500,000 Magic events run across the globe each year.