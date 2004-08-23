#9) Laurie Cheers (56) - tie

Purraj of Urborg Phantom Nantuko Disciple of Kangee, Aerie Keeper of the Mind Stone Kavu Chameleon Spirit Mirror Wall of Lava Burst of Energy Arc Lightning Cloud Spirit Shield Wall of Wood Sage Owl Familiar Ground Seal of Fire and Brimstone Dragon Breath of Life/Death Pulse of Llanowar Knight of Stromgald Cabal Ritual of Steel Wall of Fire/Ice Cave Tiger Claws of Wirewood Savage Gorilla Warrior Angel of Light of Day of the Dragons (56)

#9) Martijn Hennink (56) - tie

Purraj of Urborg Phantom Nantuko Disciple of Kangee, Aerie Keeper of the Mind Stone Kavu Chameleon Spirit Mirror Mirror Wall of Roots of Life Burst of Energy Arc Lightning Cloud Dragon Breath of Life/Death Pulse of Llanowar Knight of Stromgald Cabal Ritual of Steel Wall of Wood Sage Owl Familiar Ground Seal of Fire/Ice Cave Tiger Claws of Wirewood Herald of Serra's Hymn to Tourach's Gate to the Æther Storm Cauldron Dance of the Dead Ringers (56)

#8) Squash (58)

Purraj of Urborg Phantom Nantuko Disciple of Kangee, Aerie Keeper of the Mind Stone Kavu Chameleon Spirit Mirror Mirror Wall of Essence Drain Life Burst of Energy Arc Lightning Cloud Spirit Shield Wall of Wood Sage Owl Familiar Ground Seal of Fire and Brimstone Dragon Breath of Life/Death Pulse of Llanowar Knight of Stromgald Cabal Ritual of Steel Wall of Fire/Ice Cave Tiger Claws of Wirewood Savage Gorilla Warrior Angel of Retribution of the Meek(58)

#6) Nick Branstator (59) - tie

Purraj of Urborg Phantom Nantuko Disciple of Kangee, Aerie Keeper of the Mind Stone Kavu Chameleon Spirit Shield Wall of Granite Grip of Chaos/Order of the Ebon Hand to Hand of Death Pulse of Llanowar Knight of Stromgald Cabal Ritual of Steel Wall of Essence Drain Life/Death Cloud Dragon Breath of Life Burst of Energy Arc Lightning Cloud Spirit Mirror Mirror Wall of Fire/Ice Cave Tiger Claws of Wirewood Herald Serra Avatar of Hope Charm School of the Unseen Walker (59)

#6) Ryan Carper (59) - tie

Liu Bei, Lord of Shu Defender of the Order of the Ebon Hand to Hand of Death Pulse of Llanowar Knight of Stromgald Cabal Ritual of Steel Wall of Roots of Life/Death Cloud Dragon Breath of Life Burst of Energy Arc Lightning Cloud Spirit Mirror Mirror Wall of Stone Kavu Chameleon Spirit Shield Wall of Wood Sage Owl Familiar Ground Seal of Fire/Ice Cave Tiger Claws of Wirewood Herald of Serra Avatar of Hope and Glory Seeker of Skybreak(59)

#4) Chris Plottke (60) - tie

Purraj of Urborg Phantom Nantuko Disciple of Kangee, Aerie Keeper of the Mind Stone Kavu Chameleon Spirit Shield Wall of Wood Sage Owl Familiar Ground Seal of Fire / Ice Storm Spirit Mirror Mirror Wall of Essence Drain Life Burst of Energy Arc Lightning Cloud Dragon Breath of Life / Death Pulse of Llanowar Knight of Stromgald Cabal Ritual of Steel Wall of Ice Cave Tiger Claws of Wirewood Herald of Serra Avatar of Hope Charm School of the Unseen Walker. (60)

#4) Paul Thiessen (60) - tie

Purraj of Urborg Phantom Nantuko Disciple of Kangee, Aerie Keeper of the Mind Stone Kavu Chameleon Spirit Mirror Mirror Wall of Fire and Brimstone Dragon Breath of Life/Death Pulse of Llanowar Knight of Stromgald Cabal Ritual of Steel Wall of Roots of Life Burst of Energy Arc Lightning Cloud Spirit Shield Wall of Wood Sage Owl Familiar Ground Seal of Fire/Ice Cave Tiger Claws of Wirewood Herald of Serra Avatar of Hope Charm School of the Unseen Walker (60)

#3) Oliver (60, kinda 61)

Purraj of Urborg Phantom Nantuko Disciple of Kangee, Aerie Keeper of the Mind Stone Kavu Chameleon Spirit Mirror Mirror Wall of Wood Sage Owl Familiar Ground Seal of Fire / Ice Storm Spirit Shield Wall of Essence Drain Life Burst of Energy Arc Lightning Cloud Dragon Breath of Life / Death Pulse of Llanowar Knight of Stromgald Cabal Ritual of Steel Wall of Ice Cave Tiger Claws of Wirewood Herald of Serra Avatar of Hope Charm School of the Unseen Walker (60)

#2) Thijs van Ommen (61)

Purraj of Urborg* Phantom Nantuko Disciple of Kangee, Aerie Keeper of the Mind Stone Kavu Chameleon Spirit Mirror Mirror Wall of Essence Drain Life Burst of Energy Arc Lightning Cloud Dragon Breath of Life/Death Pulse of Llanowar Knight of Stromgald Cabal Ritual of Steel Wall of Ice Storm Spirit Shield Wall of Wood Sage Owl Familiar Ground Seal of Fire/Ice Cave Tiger Claws of Wirewood Herald of Serra Avatar of Hope and Glory* Seeker* of Skybreak (61 cards)

#1 – Brett Allen (88)

Regente das Tocas de Mogg Predone Goblin Esploratori Femeref Knight of Stromgald Cabal Ritual of Steel Wall of Heat Wave Elemental de la Tormenta de Lava Burst of Energy Arc Lightning Cloud Dragon Mask of Memory Crystal Golem Soldevi Sage Owl Familiar Ground Seal of Fire Tempest Efreet di Uktabi Faerie Dragon Breath of Life/Death Pulse of Llanowar Elite Archers Elfes de Llanowar Knight of Dawn Elemental de la Niebla de Mosquitos del Yavimaya Elder Land Wurm di Yavimaya Kavu Chameleon Spirit Shield Wall of Fire/Ice Storm Spirit Mirror Mirror Wall of Essence Drain Power Armor Thrull Servitore di Volrath the Fallen Angel de Serra Avatar of Hope Charm School of the Unseen Walker (88)

