Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Preorder Bundles Available January 27!

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is about to light up MTG Arena! These preorder bundles arrive in the Store on Thursday, January 27, and they'll have you ready to go when the set is released on February 10:

The Wanderer Pack Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

The Wandering Emperor sleeve (available immediately upon purchase)

50x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs (granted upon set release)

1x The Wandering Emperor card (granted upon set release)

1x The Wandering Emperor depth art card (granted upon set release)

The Kaito Play Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Kaito Shizuki sleeve (available immediately upon purchase)

Folded Koi pet (available immediately upon purchase)

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Set Mastery Pass (granted upon set release)

3x Player Draft tokens (granted upon set release)

1x Sealed token (granted upon set release)

1x Kaito Shizuki card (granted upon set release)

Kaito Shizuki depth art card style (granted upon set release)

Pompon-Chan Cosmetic Bundle Available January 27

Also coming to the MTG Arena Store on January 27 is the Pompon-chan cosmetic bundle! You'll get all of these immediately upon purchase:

Pompon-chan pet

Pompon-chan sleeve

3x Pompon-chan stickers

Standard, Historic, and Alchemy Changes

If you missed the news yesterday, there were many changes announced for formats on MTG Arena.

Here's the latest Banned and Restricted announcement:

Standard:

Alrund's Epiphany is banned.

Divide by Zero is banned.

Faceless Haven is banned.

Historic:

Memory Lapse is banned (from suspended).

Teferi, Time Raveler has been rebalanced and unbanned.

Plus, the following cards were rebalanced for Alchemy and Historic:

Acererak the Archlich

Assemble from Parts

Bloodrage Alpha

Cloister Gargoyle

Divide By Zero

Dungeon Descent

Ellywick Tumblestrum

Fearsome Whelp

Fate's Reversal

Find the Path

Hullbreaker Horror

Inquisitor Captain

Lier, Disciple of the Drowned

Puppet Raiser

Precipitous Drop

Sanguine Brushstroke

Teferi, Time Raveler

Town-Razer Tyrant

Triumphant Adventurer

Check out these updates in the dedicated article breaking them down card by card before they're available to play this Thursday, January 27!

Mad Science Is Happening Now!

Don't miss your chance to fill out your collection of Innistrad: Crimson Vow Eternal Night card styles by playing in the Mad Science event going on right now until February 1!

This Alchemy event features the Zombies! special emblem with the text: "Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, amass X, where X is that spell's mana value."

Check out the complete details on the Mad Science event page.

Double Feature Draft

From January 28 through February 10, join in a monster of a draft event, featuring a special blend of both Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards. You can also score a Dracula card style you don't already own each time you enter!

Get all the details on the Double Feature event!

Upcoming Arena Open Schedule

We have more Arena Opens coming up, so mark your calendars for these dates over the next few months:

February 26–27: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Limited (Day 1: Sealed, Day 2: Draft)

April 16–17: Historic

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

January 25–27: Slow Start

February 1–3: Historic All Access

February 8–10: Cascade

February 15–17: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Phantom Draft

February 22–24: Blast from the Past

Quick Draft

January 21–February 4: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

February 4–11: Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures of the Forgotten Realms

February 11–25: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

February 25–March 11: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Qualifier Weekend

Learn more on the Qualifier Weekend information page.

February 5: Day 1 (must qualify through previous play) Format: Traditional Historic (Best-of-Three)

February 6: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Traditional Historic (Best-of-Three)



Other Events

January 21–February 1: Mad Science Format: Alchemy with a special gameplay emblem Note: This event will award eternal night card styles from Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

January 28–February 10: Double Feature Draft Combines cards from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow Each entry into this event will award a Dracula card style!

February 10–March 4: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed

January 2022 Ranked Season

The January 2022 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack

: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack Silver Reward : 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack + 500 gold

: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Circle of Confinement card style

: 2 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Circle of Confinement card style Platinum Reward : 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Circle of Confinement card style + Falkenrath Forebear card style

: 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Circle of Confinement card style + Falkenrath Forebear card style Diamond Reward : 4 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Circle of Confinement card style + Falkenrath Forebear card style

: 4 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Circle of Confinement card style + Falkenrath Forebear card style Mythic Reward: 5 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Circle of Confinement card style + Falkenrath Forebear card style

February 2022 Ranked Season

The February 2022 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on February 28 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).