New players and veterans alike will find excitement in the newest set, Magic: The Gathering Foundations, arriving in MTG Arena November 12! With the set comes eleven new packets for Jump In! events that let you quickly jump into a match and start playing. You'll find the contents of all the new packets below. Join a Jump In! game, select two packets, shuffle them together, add lands, and you're off!

Visit the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Card Image Gallery to see all the cards in the new set, including how to collect them in MTG Arena!

Skyship Buccaneer | Art by Javier Charro

Jump In! Event Details

Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump In! —pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: —pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

Jump In! Lands

When you play Jump In!, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented with three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.

If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Check out packets from past Jump In! updates:

Jump In! Packet Lists

Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added to Jump In! Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their likelihood of appearing in that slot as an alternate card in the packet.

(Editor's Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but instead represent the cards you can find in each packet.)

1 High Fae Trickster 1 Empyrean Eagle 1 Cloudblazer 1 Leonin Skyhunter 1 Faebloom Trick 1 Kitesail Corsair 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Skyship Buccaneer 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Luminous Rebuke 1 Fleeting Flight 1 Azorius Guildgate

Flyers Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears High Fae Trickster 40% Celestial Armor 40% Valkyrie's Call 20% Kitesail Corsair 50% Strix Lookout 50% - - Skyship Buccaneer 50% Clinquant Skymage 50% - - Luminous Rebuke 50% Pacifism 50% - -

1 Kiora, the Rising Tide 1 Dreadwing Scavenger 1 Cephalid Inkmage 1 Billowing Shriekmass 1 Rune-Sealed Wall 1 Chart a Course 1 Eaten by Piranhas 1 Uncharted Voyage 1 Quick Study 1 Strix Lookout 1 Refute 1 Dimir Guildgate

Threshold Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Kiora, the Rising Tide 50% Dread Summons 50% - - Chart a Course 50% Inspiration from Beyond 50% - - Eaten by Piranhas 50% Imprisoned in the Moon 50% - - Quick Study 50% Think Twice 50% - -

1 Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate 1 Perforating Artist 1 Garna, Bloodfist of Keld 1 Sower of Chaos 1 Strongbox Raider 1 Frenzied Goblin 1 Sanguine Syphoner 1 Goblin Smuggler 1 Burst Lightning 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Vengeful Bloodwitch 1 Rakdos Guildgate

Raiders Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate 50% Immersturm Predator 50% - - Frenzied Goblin 50% Brazen Scourge 50% - - Burst Lightning 50% Scorching Dragonfire 50% - - Vengeful Bloodwitch 50% Heartfire Immolator 50% - -

1 Sylvan Scavenging 1 Ruby, Daring Tracker 1 Elvish Regrower 1 Nessian Hornbeetle 1 Bolt Bend 1 Courageous Goblin 1 Battle-Rattle Shaman 1 Treetop Snarespinner 1 Gnarlid Colony 1 Sure Strike 1 Obliterating Bolt 1 Gruul Guildgate

Growth Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Sylvan Scavenging 33% Flamewake Phoenix 33% Halana and Alena, Partners 34% Bolt Bend 50% Bulk Up 50% - - Treetop Snarespinner 50% Ambush Wolf 50% - - Sure Strike 50% Giant Growth 50% - -

1 Mossborn Hydra 1 Inspiring Call 1 Good-Fortune Unicorn 1 Ordeal of Nylea 1 Wildwood Scourge 1 Mild-Mannered Librarian 1 Bite Down 1 Treetop Snarespinner 1 Gnarlid Colony 1 Bushwhack 1 Felidar Savior 1 Selesnya Guildgate

Strong Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Mossborn Hydra 40% Felidar Retreat 40% Quilled Greatwurm 20% Ordeal of Nylea 50% Ingenious Leonin 50% - - Bite Down 50% Deadly Riposte 50% - - Bushwhack 50% Pacifism 50% - -

1 Arahbo, the First Fang 1 Ingenious Leonin 1 Prideful Parent 1 Dawnwing Marshal 1 Felidar Savior 1 Savannah Lions 1 Helpful Hunter 1 Ajani's Pridemate 1 Prayer of Binding 1 Joust Through 1 Claws Out 1 Evolving Wilds

Cats Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Arahbo, the First Fang 50% Regal Caracal 50% - - Prayer of Binding 50% Valorous Stance 50% - - Joust Through 50% Deadly Riposte 50% - -

1 Homunculus Horde 1 Erudite Wizard 1 Refute 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Arcane Epiphany 1 Mischievous Mystic 1 Clinquant Skymage 1 Storm Fleet Spy 1 Eaten by Piranhas 1 Strix Lookout 1 Think Twice 1 Evolving Wilds

Drawing Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Homunculus Horde 50% Arcanis the Omnipotent 50% - - Refute 50% Into the Roil 50% - - Storm Fleet Spy 50% Skyship Buccaneer 50% - - Think Twice 50% Quick Study 50% - -

1 Zul Ashur, Lich Lord 1 Maalfeld Twins 1 Soul-Shackled Zombie 1 Crow of Dark Tidings 1 Hungry Ghoul 1 Deadly Plot 1 Moment of Craving 1 Vampiric Rites 1 Diregraf Ghoul 1 Knight of Malice 1 Vampire Gourmand 1 Evolving Wilds

Zombie Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Zul Ashur, Lich Lord 40% Midnight Reaper 40% Liliana, Dreadhorde General 20% Deadly Plot 50% Hero's Downfall 100% - -

1 Dropkick Bomber 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Goblin Surprise 1 Impact Tremors 1 Goblin Negotiation 1 Goblin Oriflamme 1 Goblin Smuggler 1 Volley Veteran 1 Sure Strike 1 Fiery Annihilation 1 Obliterating Bolt 1 Evolving Wilds

Goblins Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Dropkick Bomber 40% Krenko, Mob Boss 40% - - Goblin Smuggler 50% Raging Redcap 50% - - Sure Strike 50% Fanatical Firebrand 50% - - Obliterating Bolt 50% Abrade 50% - -

1 Elvish Archdruid 1 Dwynen, Gilt-Leaf Daen 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Dwynen's Elite 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Beast-Kin Ranger 1 Elfsworn Giant 1 Druid of the Cowl 1 Felling Blow 1 Bite Down 1 Snakeskin Veil 1 Thornweald Archer

Elves Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Elvish Archdruid 50% Preposterous Proportions 50% - - Dwynen, Gilt-Leaf Daen 50% Imperious Perfect 50% - - Beast-Kin Ranger 50% Wildheart Invoker 50% - - Elfsworn Giant 50% Tajuru Pathwarden 50% - -

1 Hare Apparent 1 Hare Apparent 1 Hare Apparent 1 Hare Apparent 1 Hare Apparent 1 Hare Apparent 1 Hare Apparent 1 Crusader of Odric 1 Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw 1 Make a Stand 1 Make Your Move 1 Dauntless Veteran 1 Skyknight Squire

Hares Packet Variability