Alchemy: New Capenna Arrives Tomorrow!

The 30-card Alchemy: New Capenna set hits MTG Arena tomorrow, June 2, with more cards and player experience updates. For details on the updates, check out last week's announcements.

Also, visit the Alchemy: New Capenna card image gallery for a look at the cards in the set!

NEW UPDATE! Coming in tomorrow's update for Historic Brawl: You'll have the option to remove perpetual effects from your commander whenever they are returned to the command zone. Plus, [autocard]Davriel's Withering[/autocard] and [autocard]Davriel, Soul Broker[/autocard] will be unbanned!

Special Alchemy Events

Premier Draft New Capenna Alchemy: June 2–6

Here's an opportunity to get Alchemy cards through drafting! In this special event, players draft three packs of Streets of New Capenna, but one common card in each pack is replaced with a card from Alchemy: New Capenna. This card can be any rarity, so some packs will have multiple rares!

Each Draft pack contains one card from Alchemy: New Capenna.

55% of packs contain an uncommon card.

38.57% of packs contain a rare card.

6.43% of packs contain a mythic rare card.

Each rare appears twice as often as each mythic rare.

Premier Draft New Capenna Alchemy has the same entry and payouts as the familiar Premier Draft events and awards Alchemy: New Capenna packs. The usual Premier Draft New Capenna event will remain available throughout the weekend as well.

Alchemy: New Capenna packs will also now be awarded by Alchemy events, traditional Alchemy events, and the upcoming Alchemy Metagame Challenge for those who want to stick to Constructed play.

Into the Future: June 2–4

Try out the latest additions to MTG Arena! Into the Future is happening this week, June 2–4, with preconstructed decks that spotlight new cards and their capabilities. This event has no entry fee, awards Alchemy: New Capenna packs, and earns you 1,000 Mastery XP for participating!

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

June 7–9: Future Precons

June 14–16: Historic Shakeup

June 21–23: Alchemy

June 28–30: Momir (with multicolor spells!)

Quick Draft

May 27–June 10: Strixhaven: School of Mages

June 10–24: Streets of New Capenna

June 24–July 8: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

July 8–22: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

Upcoming

June 2–4: Into the Future

June 2–5: Premier Draft New Capenna Alchemy

June 10–12: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

June 17–24: Theros Beyond Death Premier Draft

June 24–July 7: Chromatic Cube

Premier Play Schedule

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.

June 11: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One event (Explorer format)

June 17: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three event (Explorer format) Final way to qualify for June Qualifier Weekend!



Qualifier Weekend

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

June 18–19: Qualifier Weekend Day 1 and Day 2: Explorer format



June 2022 Ranked Season

The June 2022 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Streets of New Capenna pack

: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack Silver Reward: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack + 500 gold