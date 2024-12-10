Explorer is a digital experience on MTG Arena—a true-to-paper, nonrotating format featuring all cards legal in the Pioneer format that appear on MTG Arena. Following the release of Pioneer Masters, Explorer includes all the main competitive cards played in Pioneer.

Explorer deck requirements:

Minimum of 60 cards

Maximum deck size: 250

Sideboard size: up to 7 cards (Best-of-One) or 15 cards (Best-of-Three)

Cards that only exist digitally are excluded from Explorer. Explorer is managed just like a tabletop format: cards are not subject to either rebalancing or suspension.

With the exception of basic lands (Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest), your combined deck and sideboard may not contain more than four of any individual card.

Which Sets Are Legal in Explorer?

Standard-legal expansions become legal in Explorer on the day of their digital release.

The following card sets are fully included in Explorer:

Magic: The Gathering Foundations

Duskmourn: House of Horror

Bloomburrow

Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Murders at Karlov Manor

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Wilds of Eldraine

March of the Machine: The Aftermath

March of the Machine

Phyrexia: All Will Be One

The Brothers' War

Dominaria United

Streets of New Capenna

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Strixhaven: School of Mages

Kaldheim

Zendikar Rising

Core Set 2021

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

Theros Beyond Death

Throne of Eldraine

Core Set 2020

War of the Spark

Ravnica Allegiance

Guilds of Ravnica

Core Set 2019

Dominaria

Rivals of Ixalan

Ixalan

Khans of Tarkir

Cards that were printed in the following sets are included in Explorer only if the card appears in a set on MTG Arena:

Hour of Devastation

Amonkhet

Aether Revolt

Kaladesh

Eldritch Moon

Shadows over Innistrad

Oath of the Gatewatch

Battle for Zendikar

Magic Origins

Dragons of Tarkir

Fate Reforged

Magic 2015

Journey into Nyx

Born of the Gods

Theros

Magic 2014

Dragon's Maze

Gatecrash

Return to Ravnica

Note: Pioneer-legal cards from these sets will become legal in Explorer should they be released in a future digital set on MTG Arena.

Digital sets on MTG Arena include:

Historic Anthologies 1-7

Explorer Anthologies 1-3

Jumpstart

Jumpstart: Historic Horizons

Jumpstart 2022

Foundations Jumpstart

Amonkhet Remastered

Kaladesh Remastered

Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered

Pioneer Masters

See the full Magic: The Gathering rules.

Explorer Banned Cards

Visit the Banned and Restricted Lists page for an up-to-date list of cards banned in Explorer.