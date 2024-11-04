In this edition:

MTG Arena's State of the Game and State of the Formats

At MagicCon: Las Vegas, we looked at the future of Magic and all the exciting things we have in store. Today, Chris Kiritz and Ian Adams discuss the state of MTG Arena and Ian Adams discusses its formats. You can check out those articles now. For a quick recap: the future is bright! With tons of new Standard-legal sets coming in 2025 alongside Magic: The Gathering Foundations and Pioneer Masters later this year, there's never been a better time to dive in.

One More Week of Foundations Preorders!

We just wrapped up Magic: The Gathering Foundations previews, and it's shaping up to be an exciting set for players of all formats. You can preorder the set for one more week, giving you just a few more days to snag these awesome preorder bundles. Show your loyalty to Ajani, Liliana, and/or Vivien ahead of the set's release!

Liliana Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Liliana Pack Bundle Liliana Sleeve Liliana, Dreadhorde General Available at purchase: Liliana sleeve Available at release (November 12): 50x Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs

packs 5x Golden Packs

Liliana, Dreadhorde General card

Liliana, Dreadhorde General depth art card style

Ajani Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Ajani Play Bundle Ajani Sleeve Ajani, Caller of the Pride Arahbo Companion Available at purchase: Ajani sleeve

Arahbo companion Available at release (November 12): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Ajani, Caller of the Pride card

Ajani, Caller of the Pride depth art card style

Vivien Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Vivien Pass Bundle Vivien Sleeve Vivien Reid Available at purchase: Vivien sleeve Available at release (November 12): Magic: The Gathering Foundations Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Vivien Reid card

Vivien Reid depth art card style

Foundations Jumpstart Comes to MTG Arena

Foundations Jumpstart is jam-packed with exciting reprints and new-to-Magic cards to play in Historic, Timeless, and Brawl! You can play with these brand-new themes in Foundations Jumpstart events, which are similar in structure to Jump In! events. You can also craft cards from Foundations Jumpstart using wildcards.

0058_MTGJ25_Anime: Brimaz, King of Oreskos 0114_MTGJ25_NewArt: Dark Confidant

For a look at what you can expect to find in the set, check out the Foundations Jumpstart Booster Themes right here!

Catch Up on MagicCon: Las Vegas and Score 5,000 XP!

We've got a two-for-one special for you! By checking out your MagicCon: Las Vegas recap letter, you'll receive 5,000 XP for your Duskmourn: House of Horror Mastery Pass. Check out the future of Magic all while boosting your progress!

A Guide to Asset Validation on MTG Arena

We recently added the ability for players to trigger a scan to make sure they have all of the assets they should have to keep MTG Arena running smoothly. If you experience anything that looks weird, you can validate assets on MTG Arena by doing the following:

Open the Options menu in MTG Arena .

menu in . Select Report a Bug under the Options menu.

under the Options menu. Select Validate Bundles to ensure MTG Arena has all the assets required!

If your problem persists, contact MTG Arena support, who will do their best to help you.

Foundations Availability and Crafting on MTG Arena

Magic: The Gathering Foundations lets you supercharge your collection with Standard staples that will be legal until at least 2029. To make sure you know how you can get the cards you want, we'll answer some frequently asked questions about their availability.

Will Starter Collection and Beginner Box cards come to MTG Arena?

Yes! Cards from the Starter Collection and the Beginner Box are part of the Foundations (FDN) set and can be crafted using wildcards. These cards will be legal in Standard but will not appear in Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs or Limited events.

Additionally, select cards from the Starter Collection with the FDC set code can be crafted, but they will not be legal in Standard.

Does that mean Sol Ring will be on MTG Arena?

No! While Sol Ring is included in the Starter Collection FDC cards, we do not plan to bring it to the client. We'd initially listed it as being available on MTG Arena in the set's card image gallery, but that was an error that we've now fixed. The only FDC cards available for crafting are Arcane Signet and Commander Tower .

Will the set's Special Guests cards be available?

Yes! As usual, the Special Guests cards from the set will be available on MTG Arena, appearing in packs and being craftable with wildcards. Additionally, we've adjusted the rarities of some of these cards to match their latest printings. This doesn't change how often they appear in packs, just what wildcards are needed to craft them.

Goblin Bushwhacker - Common

- Common Condemn - Uncommon

- Uncommon Sphinx's Tutelage - Uncommon

- Uncommon Paradise Druid - Uncommon

- Uncommon Bloom Tender - Rare

- Rare Temporal Manipulation - Mythic rare

- Mythic rare Grim Tutor - Mythic rare

- Mythic rare Fiend Artisan - Mythic rare

- Mythic rare Embercleave - Mythic rare

- Mythic rare Akroma's Memorial - Mythic rare

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

November 5–7: Duskmourn: House of Horror Bot Draft

Bot Draft November 12–14: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Constructed

Constructed November 19–21: Foundations Jumpstart

November 26–28: Standard Preconstructed

Quick Draft

October 29–November 12: Duskmourn: House of Horror

November 12–22: Murder at Karlov Manor

Other Events

October 29–November 12: Arena Cube

November 5–12: Streets of New Capenna Premier Draft

November Qualifier Events – Standard

November 16: Best-of-One Play-In

November 17: BONUS Best-of-One Play-In Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

Limited November 22: Best-of-Three Play-In

November 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

November

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

November 16, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

November 16, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 3 a.m. PT BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

November 22, 6 a.m. PT–November 23, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

November 22, 6 a.m. PT–November 23, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

November 23, 6 a.m. PT–November 24, 4 p.m. PT

November 23, 6 a.m. PT–November 24, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard

November 2024 Ranked Season The November 2024 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

Follow MTG Arena Social

Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: