MTG Arena Announcements – November 4, 2024
In this edition:
- MTG Arena's State of the Game and State of the Formats
- One More Week of Foundations Preorders
- Foundations Jumpstart Comes to MTG Arena
- Catch Up on MagicCon and Score XP!
- A Guide to Asset Validation on MTG Arena
- Foundations Availability and Crafting on MTG Arena
- Event Schedule
MTG Arena's State of the Game and State of the Formats
At MagicCon: Las Vegas, we looked at the future of Magic and all the exciting things we have in store. Today, Chris Kiritz and Ian Adams discuss the state of MTG Arena and Ian Adams discusses its formats. You can check out those articles now. For a quick recap: the future is bright! With tons of new Standard-legal sets coming in 2025 alongside Magic: The Gathering Foundations and Pioneer Masters later this year, there's never been a better time to dive in.
One More Week of Foundations Preorders!
We just wrapped up Magic: The Gathering Foundations previews, and it's shaping up to be an exciting set for players of all formats. You can preorder the set for one more week, giving you just a few more days to snag these awesome preorder bundles. Show your loyalty to Ajani, Liliana, and/or Vivien ahead of the set's release!
Liliana Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
Preorder the Liliana Pack Bundle
- Liliana sleeve
- 50x Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Liliana, Dreadhorde General card
- Liliana, Dreadhorde General depth art card style
Ajani Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
Preorder the Ajani Play Bundle
- Ajani sleeve
- Arahbo companion
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Ajani, Caller of the Pride card
- Ajani, Caller of the Pride depth art card style
Vivien Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
Preorder the Vivien Pass Bundle
- Vivien sleeve
- Magic: The Gathering Foundations Mastery Pass
- Vivien Reid card
- Vivien Reid depth art card style
Foundations Jumpstart Comes to MTG Arena
Foundations Jumpstart is jam-packed with exciting reprints and new-to-Magic cards to play in Historic, Timeless, and Brawl! You can play with these brand-new themes in Foundations Jumpstart events, which are similar in structure to Jump In! events. You can also craft cards from Foundations Jumpstart using wildcards.
For a look at what you can expect to find in the set, check out the Foundations Jumpstart Booster Themes right here!
Catch Up on MagicCon: Las Vegas and Score 5,000 XP!
We've got a two-for-one special for you! By checking out your MagicCon: Las Vegas recap letter, you'll receive 5,000 XP for your Duskmourn: House of Horror Mastery Pass. Check out the future of Magic all while boosting your progress!
A Guide to Asset Validation on MTG Arena
We recently added the ability for players to trigger a scan to make sure they have all of the assets they should have to keep MTG Arena running smoothly. If you experience anything that looks weird, you can validate assets on MTG Arena by doing the following:
- Open the Options menu in MTG Arena.
- Select Report a Bug under the Options menu.
- Select Validate Bundles to ensure MTG Arena has all the assets required!
If your problem persists, contact MTG Arena support, who will do their best to help you.
Foundations Availability and Crafting on MTG Arena
Magic: The Gathering Foundations lets you supercharge your collection with Standard staples that will be legal until at least 2029. To make sure you know how you can get the cards you want, we'll answer some frequently asked questions about their availability.
Will Starter Collection and Beginner Box cards come to MTG Arena?
Yes! Cards from the Starter Collection and the Beginner Box are part of the Foundations (FDN) set and can be crafted using wildcards. These cards will be legal in Standard but will not appear in Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs or Limited events.
Additionally, select cards from the Starter Collection with the FDC set code can be crafted, but they will not be legal in Standard.
Does that mean Sol Ring will be on MTG Arena?
No! While
Will the set's Special Guests cards be available?
Yes! As usual, the Special Guests cards from the set will be available on MTG Arena, appearing in packs and being craftable with wildcards. Additionally, we've adjusted the rarities of some of these cards to match their latest printings. This doesn't change how often they appear in packs, just what wildcards are needed to craft them.
Goblin Bushwhacker- Common Condemn- Uncommon Sphinx's Tutelage- Uncommon Paradise Druid- Uncommon Bloom Tender- Rare Temporal Manipulation- Mythic rare Grim Tutor- Mythic rare Fiend Artisan- Mythic rare Embercleave- Mythic rare Akroma's Memorial- Mythic rare
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- November 5–7: Duskmourn: House of Horror Bot Draft
- November 12–14: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Constructed
- November 19–21: Foundations Jumpstart
- November 26–28: Standard Preconstructed
Quick Draft
- October 29–November 12: Duskmourn: House of Horror
- November 12–22: Murder at Karlov Manor
Other Events
- October 29–November 12: Arena Cube
- November 5–12: Streets of New Capenna Premier Draft
November Qualifier Events – Standard
- November 16: Best-of-One Play-In
- November 17: BONUS Best-of-One Play-In Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited
- November 22: Best-of-Three Play-In
- November 23–24: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
November
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
November 16, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Standard
- BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
November 22, 6 a.m. PT–November 23, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Standard
- Qualifier Weekend
November 23, 6 a.m. PT–November 24, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Standard
November 2024 Ranked Season
The November 2024 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style
