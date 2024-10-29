Dive into the Multiverse with the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Starter Collection. Perfect for players who've learned the basics and are looking to venture into the realm of building their first deck, the Starter Collection contains everything you need to begin collecting the world's premier trading card game.

Each Starter Collection includes the following:

387 Magic: The Gathering cards Includes 26 traditional foil cards

3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Boosters

90 Basic lands Of those, 10 are full-art basic lands.

14 Tokens

2 Reference cards

1 "How to Build Your Deck" booklet

1 Click wheel

Please note that the Starter Collection is only available in English.

The Starter Collection contains over 350 cards from Foundations for you to play with. Those cards will be legal in Standard until at least 2029, so you'll be able to hone your skills and strategy for many years to come. Additionally, there are three cards not from Foundations that will help you build a Commander deck: Sol Ring, Arcane Signet, and Command Tower. These cards have the FDC set code and set symbol.

You can find all the cards from the Starter Collection right here, sorted by color. If you're looking for more information about the many offerings of Foundations, you can explore the Foundations Card Image Gallery and see all the cards that have been revealed so far. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and wherever Magic products are sold.

Foundations Starter Collection Contents

(Editor's Note: The lists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. These are not card-for-card product displays but instead interactive lists of the cards included in the Starter Collection.)

White Lyra Dawnbringer Angel of Vitality Make a Stand 2 Ajani's Pridemate Angelic Destiny Charming Prince Felidar Retreat Fumigate Linden, the Steadfast Queen Mentor of the Meek Regal Caracal Zetalpa, Primal Dawn Cat Collector Divine Resilience Joust Through Twinblade Blessing Angel of Finality Resolute Reinforcements Savannah Lions Stroke of Midnight Inspiring Overseer Archway Angel Ballyrush Banneret Crusader of Odric Dawnwing Marshal Devout Decree Disenchant Felidar Cub Knight of Grace Release the Dogs 2 Stasis Snare Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw Valorous Stance 4 Hinterland Sanctifier Lyra Dawnbringer, Angel of Vitality, and Make a Stand are in traditional foil. One copy of Ajani's Pridemate has borderless art. Back to top

Blue Rite of Replication Confiscate Negate Refute Arcanis the Omnipotent Dictate of Kruphix Finale of Revelation Harbinger of the Tides River's Rebuke Sphinx of the Final Word Tempest Djinn Voracious Greatshark Clinquant Skymage Faebloom Trick 2 Mischievous Mystic 2 Brineborn Cutthroat Essence Scatter Micromancer Mocking Sprite 2 Spectral Sailor 2 Think Twice Tolarian Terror Witness Protection Into the Roil 4 Opt Chart a Course Dive Down Flashfreeze Fog Bank Gateway Sneak Mystical Teachings Shipwreck Dowser Unsummon Rite of Replication, Confiscate, and Negate are in traditional foil. Refute has borderless art. Back to top

Black Massacre Wurm Feed the Swarm Gatekeeper of Malakir Vengeful Bloodwitch Demonic Pact Desecration Demon Dread Summons Kalastria Highborn Midnight Reaper Myojin of Night's Reach Nullpriest of Oblivion Wishclaw Talisman Arbiter of Woe 2 Infestation Sage Midnight Snack Seeker's Folly 3 Vengeful Bloodwitch Exsanguinate 2 Hero's Downfall Marauding Blight-Priest Stromkirk Bloodthief Vampire Nighthawk Zombify Moment of Craving Suspicious Shambler Undying Malice Deathmark Driver of the Dead Duress Knight of Malice Pulse Tracker Sanguine Indulgence Tribute to Hunger Vampiric Rites Vile Entomber Massacre Wurm, Feed the Swarm, and Gatekeeper of Malikir are in traditional foil. Vengeful Bloodwitch has borderless art. Back to top

Red Gratuitous Violence Guttersnipe Impact Tremors Abrade Ball Lightning Dragonmaster Outcast Harmless Offering Lathliss, Dragon Queen Redcap Gutter-Dweller Stromkirk Noble Taurean Mauler 2 Crackling Cyclops Goblin Negotiation Strongbox Raider 4 Burst Lightning Fanatical Firebrand 2 Heartfire Immolator Hidetsugu's Second Rite Seismic Rupture Thrill of Possibility 2 Dragon Fodder Bolt Bend Crash Through Dragon Mage 2 Ghitu Lavarunner Giant Cindermaw Hoarding Dragon Mindsparker Obliterating Bolt Ravenous Giant Viashino Pyromancer Gratutious Violence, Guttersnipe, and Impact Tremors are in traditional foil. Abrade has borderless art. Back to top

Green Gigantosaurus 2 Imperious Perfect Pelakka Wurm Reclamation Sage Heroes' Bane Predator Ooze Primal Might Primeval Bounty Rampaging Baloths Surrak, the Hunt Caller Vizier of the Menagerie Wildborn Preserver Elvish Regrower Quakestrider Ceratops Bite Down Broken Wings Bushwhack 2 Dwynen's Elite Garruk's Uprising Giant Growth 4 Llanowar Elves Overrun Snakeskin Veil Wildwood Scourge Thornweald Archer 2 Circuitous Route Fierce Empath Fynn, the Fangbearer Gnarlback Rhino Mold Adder Ordeal of Nylea Springbloom Druid Venom Connoisseur Both copies of Imperious Perfect are in traditional foil. Gigantosaurus is a traditional foil, full-art card. Reclamation Sage has borderless art. Back to top

Multicolor Boros Charm Unflinching Courage Aurelia, the Warleader Ayli, Eternal Pilgrim Drogskol Reaver Halana and Alena, Partners Immersturm Predator Maelstrom Pulse Ovika, Enigma Goliath Prime Speaker Zegana Wilt-Leaf Liege Dreadwing Scavenger Fiendish Panda Perforating Artist Wardens of the Cycle Empyrean Eagle Heroic Reinforcements Ruby, Daring Tracker Tatyova, Benthic Druid Cloudblazer Deadly Brew Dryad Militant Enigma Drake Garna, Bloodfist of Keld Mortify Savage Ventmaw Teach by Example Trygon Predator Consuming Aberration Boros Charm and Unflinching Courage are in traditional foil. Back to top

Colorless Adaptive Automaton Gilded Lotus Maze's End Expedition Map Hedron Archive Swiftfoot Boots Basilisk Collar Cultivator's Caravan Darksteel Colossus Mazemind Tome Pyromancer's Goggles Ramos, Dragon Engine Steel Hellkite Crawling Barrens Temple of Abandon Temple of Deceit Temple of Enlightenment Temple of Epiphany Temple of Malady Temple of Malice Temple of Mystery Temple of Plenty Temple of Silence Temple of Triumph Ravenous Amulet Burnished Hart Heraldic Banner Meteor Golem 2 Bloodfell Caves 2 Blossoming Sands 2 Dismal Backwater 2 Evolving Wilds 2 Jungle Hollow Rogue's Passage 2 Rugged Highlands 2 Scoured Barrens 2 Swiftwater Cliffs 2 Thornwood Falls 2 Tranquil Cove 2 Wind-Scarred Crag Diamond Mare Feldon's Cane Fireshrieker Gate Colossus Sorcerous Spyglass Soul-Guide Lantern Three Tree Mascot Azorius Guildgate Boros Guildgate Cryptic Caves Demolition Field Dimir Guildgate Golgari Guildgate Gruul Guildgate Izzet Guildgate Orzhov Guildgate Rakdos Guildgate Selesnya Guildgate Simic Guildgate Arcane Signet Sol Ring Command Tower Sol Ring, Arcane Signet, and Command Tower are in traditional foil and have the FDC set code. Adaptive Automaton, Gilded Lotus, Maze's End, Expedition Map, and Hedron Archive are in traditional foil. Swiftfoot Boots has borderless art. Back to top

