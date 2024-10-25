At MagicCon: Las Vegas, we showed off the future of Magic, ranging from the exciting sets releasing in 2025 to the bold new paradigms of design we'll be implementing going forward. With the release of Magic: The Gathering Foundations later this year, it's the start of a whole new era for Magic. If you missed the panel or just want to relive the excitement, we've got all the information right here.

A New Era: Foundations

The release of Magic: The Gathering Foundations brings with it a new baseline for the game. It's simple, it's exciting, and it's going to be a foundational part of how we share Magic.

We're ushering in a new era of Magic alongside Foundations. In the past few years, we've tried bold ideas, iterated on products, and explored new horizons of Magic design. Now, we're taking what we've learned and delivering the best version of Magic we can.

Our innovations lead to exciting changes coming in Magic's future, and we're thrilled to share some of them with you today.

We've heard your concerns. We are streamlining our release cadence beginning next year, spreading it out further with a balanced, digestible schedule that includes Magic settings and Universes Beyond.

Upcoming Universes Beyond booster releases will be legal in all formats. Standard will also begin rotating with the calendar year starting in 2027, providing players with more places to play cards they love in formats they choose. You can read more about both changes from Vice President of R&D Aaron Forsythe now.

We'll be listing a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, or MSRP, for most products starting with Magic: The Gathering Foundations.

We're building on these foundations starting this year with Foundations and continuing into 2025 and beyond. Speaking of …

The Next Year of Magic Sets

At MagicCon: Las Vegas, we revealed the names and details of some of the sets coming in 2025. From a war-torn plane of dragons and Khans to the far reaches of space, there's plenty to look forward to in the upcoming year.

Innistrad Remastered (INR)

Art by: Betty Jiang

Celebrate the beloved plane of Innistrad in all its Gothic grandeur with Innistrad Remastered, featuring familiar faces like Edgar Markov as the set's headliner card.

Digital render. Not actual card.

Headliner cards are a new Booster Fun feature beginning with Innistrad Remastered. It's a single card from the set that has been illustrated, crafted with foil treatment, and sometimes even serialized like Edgar Markov, all to be the most exciting card to collect in a release. You'll see more headliner cards across 2025 and beyond.

Innistrad Remastered is available for preorder now. You can explore the set early with WPN Premium Preview Events from January 17–23, and House Markov cordially invites you to the set's release on January 24, 2025.

Aetherdrift (DFT)

Art by: Svetlin Velinov

Take more than just a joyride with the first Standard-legal set of the year: Aetherdrift. Rev up your engines when the Ghirapur Grand Prix kicks off at your local game store's Prerelease on February 7, 2025, with the full set releasing on February 14!

Follow Chandra Nalaar as she races through the Omenpaths and across three planes of the Multiverse, chasing victory for an incredible prize. Hang on tight through its release on February 14, because it's only a death race if you die.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm (TDM)

Art by: Joshua Raphael

Dragons take flight across the skies of Tarkir, each flap of their wings ripping through the Omenpaths. Join one of the five resurgent clans of Tarkir as they strike back against this threat to the Multiverse.

Familiar faces like Sarkhan Vol and Ugin have returned, their presence rippling across the set. We're excited to share more from Tarkir: Dragonstorm with you when the set arrives on August 1, 2025.

Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ (FIN)

FINAL FANTASY represents a universe rich with iconic elements that are a natural fit for Magic's gameplay. You'll see your favorite characters—like Cloud, Terra, Lightning, and Noctis—alongside summons, monsters, and rivals from across the FINAL FANTASY series. From the iconic chocobo to the terrifying behemoth, these cards are going to bring the FINAL FANTASY universe into your hands.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY releases on June 13, 2025.

Edge of Eternities (EOE)

Art by: Chris Rallis

Magic ventures into science-fantasy with Edge of Eternities, exploring what lies beyond the known Multiverse. Harness the advanced technology of the Sothera system as forces vie for cosmic power.

Discover what lies at the heart of this turbulent galaxy when the set releases next year.

The Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Collaboration Arrives

We announced earlier this month that our collaboration with Marvel begins with the Marvel Superdrop, a series of Secret Lair drops that showcase five iconic Super Heroes from the Marvel Universe available soon from Marvel Superdrop. Then, our team-up continues in late 2025 with Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man.

Magic on Tabletop and Beyond

There's plenty more to come as the Magic Multiverse expands into new mediums. We showed off some of those future ventures at MagicCon and can't wait to share more soon. As you prepare to venture across the planes and beyond, we're gearing up for the future of Magic. Join us and celebrate at next year's MagicCons where we'll be unveiling more of our vision for the game you know and love.