Greetings, true believers! We recently unveiled a new line of Secret Lair drops at New York Comic Con 2024: the Marvel Superdrop. Fans got a first look at the heroes of the Marvel Universe in Magic. With five Secret Lair drops each themed around one of these fan-favorite characters, there's something for every Marvel and Magic fan. When comic books come to card games, it's sure to be the team-up of the century.

Fans can receive free shipping on all single orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

Earth's Mightiest Heroes have brought along a special bonus. You'll receive one Arcane Signet as "Earth's Mightiest Emblem" with each $199 spent on Marvel Superdrop products while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply.

Each drop contains one new-to-Magic card featuring a legendary creature version of one of these Marvel Super Heroes. These new-to-Magic cards are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Other cards are legal where already available in other formats.

Fans of these superpowered cards can look forward to the Marvel Superdrop over on MagicSecretLair.com. The Superdrop releases on November 4, 2024. These drops are available in limited quantities. While there's no hard end date to the sale, we do plan to clean up the storefront from time to time and remove products that have been around for a while.

Secret Lair x Marvel's Black Panther

Leaping from the heart of Wakanda into the depths of Secret Lair, Black Panther is on the prowl. Featuring the alter ego of warrior king T'Challa, this drop brings the power of Vibranium to bear across five majestic cards, including an all-new legendary Black Panther, Wakandan King. Protect your people, punish your enemies, and preserve your position as commander and king.

Art by Tyler Jacobson, Jake Murray, Ernanda Souza, Swayart, and Salvatorre Zee Yazzie

Contents:

1x Black Panther, Wakandan King

1x Secure the Wastes

1x Primal Vigor as "Bast's Blessing"

1x Heroic Intervention

1x Karn's Bastion as "Wakandan Skyscraper"

1x Warrior token

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x Marvel's Captain America

Justice, liberty, honor—these are the values Captain America protects with his shield held high. That's why each and every courageous card in this drop, including the all-new legendary Captain America, First Avenger, is dedicated to protecting the downtrodden. Because it's not enough to just win your next Commander battle, you have to win the right way.

Art by Anthony Devine, Howard Lyon, Ryan Pancoast, Livia Prima, and Chris Rahn

Contents:

1x Captain America, First Avenger

1x Sigarda's Aid as "Captain America's Aid"

1x Flawless Maneuver

1x In the Trenches

1x Sword of War and Peace as "Shield of War and Peace"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x Marvel's Iron Man

Billionaire, genius, philanthropist, and now Secret Lair drop—Tony Stark really has done it all. High-tech, low-drag, all power—this drop features sleek art and five cutting-edge cards, including an all-new legendary Iron Man, Titan of Innovation card that will put you into the armor of the Avengers' most inventive super hero.

Art by Bud Cook, Justyna Dura, Lie Setiawan, Anna Steinbauer, and Marco Teixeira

Contents:

1x Iron Man, Titan of Innovation

1x Galvanic Blast

1x Commander's Plate

1x Sol Ring

1x Inventors' Fair

1x Treasure token

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x Marvel's Storm

Shutter the windows and head down to the cellar—Storm is coming. This gale-force drop features stunning artwork of Storm across five fierce cards, including the all-new legendary Storm, Force of Nature card. Summon the fury of the elements and add the X-Men's most electric leader into your next Commander deck.

Art by Miguel Mercado, Francisco Miyara, Kevin Sidharta, Magali Villeneuve, and Pauline Voss

Contents:

1x Storm, Force of Nature

1x Lightning Bolt

1x Jeska's Will as Storm's Will

1x Ice Storm

1x Manamorphose as "Ororo Borealis"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x Marvel's Wolverine

All right, bub ... it's time to brawl. This dangerous drop combines mutant healing factor with killer instincts to bring you five ferocious cards inspired by the X-Men's most relentless member, including an all-new legendary Wolverine, Best There Is card. Grab this drop, and the bones of your next Commander deck will be coated in adamantium.

Art by Victor Adame Minguez, Alexander Mokhov, Anna Podedworna, Robin Olausson, and Eliz Roxs

Contents:

1x Wolverine, Best There Is

1x Berserk

1x Rite of Passage

1x Rhythm of the Wild

1x The Ozolith as "Adamantium Bonding Tank"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Assemble this fantastic Superdrop of Earth's Mightiest Heroes with Marvel heroes of all kinds on Magic cards for the very first time. We're excited to bring this collaboration to you, and we'll have more to share with you soon. The Marvel Superdrop launches on MagicSecretLair.com on November 4, 2024.